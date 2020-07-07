Remember when we were told: “The Arctic Is On Fire, and We Should all Be Terrified”? It’s SNOWING there now.

From the “weather is not climate”, you идиот department comes this about face by
Remember just a couple of weeks ago we were lectured to about the dangers of climate change turning towns around the Arctic circle into easy-bake ovens?
As New York’s David Wallace-Wells wrote of one town that hit triple-digit temperatures on June 20, “In a world without climate change, this anomaly, one Danish meteorologist calculated, would be a 1-in-100,000-year event.”
“We always expected the Arctic to change faster than the rest of the globe,” one researcher told the Washington Post.https://www.thecut.com/2020/07/the-arctic-is-on-fire-siberia-terrifying.html
Oy.
Well, I pointed out how absurd this all was, especially since it also happened 100 years ago, before the climate change was even a glimmer in leftists eyes. And, because with 24 hour sunlight at the peak of the summer solstice, the area is bound to get hot, because there’s no “night” to cool off. Of course, that didn’t stop opportunistic trough-feeding scientists like Mark “the Arctic is screaming” Serreze from taking advantage of the situation, claiming it was all part of a disturbing pattern.
Naturally, the visual that was produced on Twitter to scare people was pretty convincing to the non-thinking media types that pounced on the story.
But guess what? Now in the very same place (Verkhoyansk) that became the poster child for climate change back on June 19th and 20th, we now have abnormal cold and snow, according to the Siberian Times:
Abnormally cold weather has been recorded in the north of Yakutia with residents of Verkhoyansk district waking up to fresh snow on 5 July.
Snow in summer? Where’s the “climate change” outrage? Oh, right, it only applies if it’s hot and there’s a roasting visual to accompany the narrative for mindless media regurgitators.
Meanwhile, the locals are huddling around fires wondering where that 38C record went.
8 thoughts on “Remember when we were told: “The Arctic Is On Fire, and We Should all Be Terrified”? It’s SNOWING there now.”
It’s worse than we thought…It has become so hot that Hell froze over and is spilling into our plane of existence.
I wish it would snow HERE. July 4th was too hot. It’s always too hot in Texas. Even before man screwed up the weather (oops, I mean climate).
But nothing a good cold beer (or few) can’t solve.
In Glacier National Park in Montana, the Going to the Sun road is still not open due to on-going snow removal efforts slowed because of such a heavy snow fall they had there this past winter. And with the recent cold weather and terrible conditions still on-going, this year is likely to break the current record for latest opening, which is 2011 ( July 13th).
https://www.nps.gov/glac/learn/news/upload/Logan-Pass-Open-Close-Dates_Press-Kit-6-26-2017.pdf
The Ice Age Cometh. Bwa-ha-hah!!!
Gaia doesn’t kneel to the consensus of a 2 degree transclimate.
Snow and ice: the original white privilege.
In land areas that are near the Arctic Circle and far from oceans, the temperature swings more wildly. I’m not surprised at snow within a few days of record high temperature in such places. Please note how close together in location the alltime record high and low temperatures are in Siberia, and in Alaska.
Neither am I.
So by your logic you would argue contrary the alarmists referenced in this article that there’s nothing out of the ordinary about which one should be concerned. True?
The knowledgeable readership here might remember my “facts” a bit more accurately, but the jist of my comment is this…a couple of weeks back I heard on “Our ABC” that the chain of islands reaching out from the Antarctic towards Tierra Del Fuego were “burning up” and this was further evidence of run away global warming…at the end of the story they quickly stated in small print style that these temps were from January.
Well, I knew what they were talking about as I watch SST anomalies and there had been a small hot spot that lasted a week or so around one island, it had since moved away replaced by lower than average water ever since. But that’s not the full story of deceit, because on that very same day the Vostok station recorded the lowest temp ever recorded on planet Earth.
Can anyone enlighten me re my dodgy memory please? I was busy at the time and it went in and right back out. Was that right about the coldest day ever recorded? And does anyone have a good link to watch those temps? Thanks in advance, and does anyone know how to view unhomogenized raw climate data? Someone should plot the raw data and view it alongside the “consensus.” I would pay for that paper.
What happened was –
Al Gore scheduled his private jet to visit Verkhoyansk this week.
And as we all know, the “Gore Effect” is as predictable as sunrise – when Al goes anywhere warm, the weather immediately turns to arctic.