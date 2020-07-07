Remember when we were told: “The Arctic Is On Fire, and We Should all Be Terrified”? It’s SNOWING there now.

From the “weather is not climate”, you идиот department comes this about face by climate change nature.

Remember just a couple of weeks ago we were lectured to about the dangers of climate change turning towns around the Arctic circle into easy-bake ovens?

As New York’s David Wallace-Wells wrote of one town that hit triple-digit temperatures on June 20, “In a world without climate change, this anomaly, one Danish meteorologist calculated, would be a 1-in-100,000-year event.” “We always expected the Arctic to change faster than the rest of the globe,” one researcher told the Washington Post. https://www.thecut.com/2020/07/the-arctic-is-on-fire-siberia-terrifying.html

Oy.

Well, I pointed out how absurd this all was, especially since it also happened 100 years ago, before the climate change was even a glimmer in leftists eyes. And, because with 24 hour sunlight at the peak of the summer solstice, the area is bound to get hot, because there’s no “night” to cool off. Of course, that didn’t stop opportunistic trough-feeding scientists like Mark “the Arctic is screaming” Serreze from taking advantage of the situation, claiming it was all part of a disturbing pattern.

Naturally, the visual that was produced on Twitter to scare people was pretty convincing to the non-thinking media types that pounced on the story.

But guess what? Now in the very same place (Verkhoyansk) that became the poster child for climate change back on June 19th and 20th, we now have abnormal cold and snow, according to the Siberian Times:

Abnormally cold weather has been recorded in the north of Yakutia with residents of Verkhoyansk district waking up to fresh snow on 5 July.

Abnormally cold weather has been recorded in the north of Yakutia with residents of Verkhoyansk district waking up to fresh snow on 5 July. Pictures: Aldan Online

Snow in summer? Where’s the “climate change” outrage? Oh, right, it only applies if it’s hot and there’s a roasting visual to accompany the narrative for mindless media regurgitators.

Meanwhile, the locals are huddling around fires wondering where that 38C record went.

