Wildly Exaggerated ChiCom-19 Models Are Driving Policy Decisions

Guest “where have I heard this before?” by David Middleton
Inaccurate Virus Models Are Panicking Officials Into Ill-Advised Lockdowns
How a handful of Democratic activists created alarming, but bogus data sets to scare local and state officials into making rash, economy-killing mandates.
By Madeline Osburn
MARCH 25, 2020
As U.S. state and local officials halt the economy and quarantine their communities over the Wuhan virus crisis, one would hope our leaders were making such major decisions based on well-sourced data and statistical analysis. That is not the case.
A scan of statements made by media, state governors, local leaders, county judges, and more show many relying on the same source, an online mapping tool called COVID Act Now. The website says it is “built to enable political leaders to quickly make decisions in their Coronavirus response informed by best available data and modeling.”
An interactive map provides users a catastrophic forecast for each state, should they wait to implement COVID Act Now’s suggested strict measures to “flatten the curve.” But a closer look at how many of COVID Act Now’s predictions have already fallen short, and how they became a ubiquitous resource across the country overnight, suggests something more sinister.
When Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced a shelter-in-place order on Dallas County Sunday, he displayed COVID Act Now graphs with predictive outcomes after three months if certain drastic measures are taken.
[…]The Federalist
The article features a photo of Fire Marshal Gump referring to a COVID Act Now graph.
He does this every day while complaining that the State of Texas isn’t locking down the economy enough, while nearly losing a federally provided temporary hospital by failing to confirm that the county would use it.
Fire Marshal Gump has even managed to p!$$ off fellow liberal Democrat John Wiley Price.
The Federalist article goes on to tally up the accuracy of these models.
COVID Act Now predicted that by March 19 the state of Tennessee could expect 190 hospitalizations of patients with confirmed Wuhan virus. By March 19, they only had 15 patients hospitalized.
In New York, Covid Act Now claimed nearly 5,400 New Yorkers would’ve been hospitalized by March 19. The actual number of hospitalizations is around 750. The site also claimed nearly 13,000 New York hospitalizations by March 23. The actual number was around 2,500.
[…]The Federalist
As of yesterday at 5:00 PM New York had 15,333 people hospitalized with ChiCom-19, and they think they are close to the peak. The COVID Act Now model has New York at nearly 39,000 hospitalizations by tomorrow…
The model has Texas at around 2,300 hospitalizations by April 8. As of yesterday, the number stood at 1,153.
COVID Act Now might as well be the IPCC…
In Georgia, COVID Act Now predicted 688 hospitalizations by March 23. By that date, they had around 800 confirmed cases in the whole state, and fewer than 300 hospitalized.
In Florida, Covid Act Now predicted that by March 19, the state would face 400 hospitalizations. On March 19, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 90 people in Florida had been hospitalized.
COVID Act Now’s models in other states, including Oklahoma and Virginia, were also far off in their predictions. Jordan Schachtel, a national security writer, said COVID Act Now’s modeling comes from one team based at Imperial College London that is not only highly scrutinized, but has a track record of bad predictions.
[…]
So why is the organization or seemingly innocent online mapping tool using inaccurate algorithms to scaremonger leaders into tanking the economy? Politics, of course.
Founders of the site include Democratic Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and three Silicon Valley tech workers and Democratic activists — Zachary Rosen, Max Henderson, and Igor Kofman — who are all also donors to various Democratic campaigns and political organizations since 2016. Henderson and Kofman donated to the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, while Rosen donated to the Democratic National Committee, recently resigned Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, and other Democratic candidates. Prior to building the COVID Act Now website, Kofman created an online game designed to raise $1 million for the eventual 2020 Democratic candidate and defeat President Trump. The game’s website is now defunct.
Perhaps the goal of COVID Act Now was never to provide accurate information, but to scare citizens and government officials into to implementing rash and draconian measures. The creators even admit as much with the caveat that “this model is designed to drive fast action, not predict the future.”
[…]
Madeline Osburn is a staff editor at the Federalist and the producer of The Federalist Radio Hour.
Photo NBC DallasThe Federalist
Does this sound familiar? Juice up models for purpose of killing capitalism in the name of saving [fill in the blank] from [fill in the blank]. The COVID Act Now models are basically 2-3 times worse than reality and designed by left-wing Democrats to enable other left-wing Democrats to destroy our economy… Very GISS/IPCC’ish.
Day 22 of America Held Hostage by ChiCom-19
As of noon today…
|Dallas County
|CHICOM-19
|Population
|Cases
|Deaths
|2,637,772
|1,261
|19
|% of population with
|0.0478%
|0.00072%
|% wth, rounded
|0.0%
|0.00%
|% without
|99.9522%
|99.9993%
|% without, rounded
|100.0%
|100.00%
The number of cases should top the Dean Wormer line by tomorrow.
In other good news…
OPEC And Partners Eye A 3-Month Output Cut
By Tsvetana Paraskova – Apr 07, 2020
Countries part of the OPEC+ group are discussing the idea to implement oil production cuts for at least three months from May to July, Russian news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing two sources at OPEC.
[…]
The leaders of the OPEC+ group, Saudi Arabia for OPEC and Russia for non-OPEC, are reportedly ready to negotiate a massive global production cut amid sinking demand, despite a bitter weekend spat between the former allies about who ditched whom in the OPEC+ talks.
A video meeting between Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other major oil producers, including representatives from the U.S., was slated to be held on Monday. However, the meeting was postponed for Thursday after the Saudis and the Russians accused each other of dumping the other in the OPEC+ alliance that had tried to manage oil supply and oil prices for the past three years.
Both producers are now signaling that they are ready to talk but are pointing out that any massive cut, 10 million bpd-15 million bpd, as touted by U.S. President Donald Trump, should involve the United States, too.
OPEC hasn’t asked President Trump to find a way to ask U.S. oil companies to collectively cut production, the President said on Monday.
“I think it’s happening automatically but nobody’s asked me that question yet so we’ll see what happens,” President Trump said at a press briefing, referring to U.S. oil production.
[…]Oil Price Dot Com
Yes, Mr. President, a few months of $20-30/bbl oil prices will cut U.S. oil production. Even ExxonMobil has slashed their capital budget…
ExxonMobil cuts 2020 capex budget by 30% as it works to combat low oil price, weaker demand
Published: April 7, 2020 at 7:18 a.m. ET
By Ciara Linnane
Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, 3.126% said Tuesday it is reducing its 2020 capex budget by 30% and lowering cash operating expenses by 30% as it works to combat the effect of lower commodity prices due to oversupply and demand weakness caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The oil giant said capital investments will fall to about $23 billion from a previously announced $33 billion. “Our objective is to continue investing in industry-advantaged projects to create value, preserve cash for the dividend and make appropriate and prudent use of our balance sheet,” Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a statement. The bulk of the capital spending reduction will take place in the Permian Basin in Texas, reducing the pace of drilling and well completions. Deepwater discoveries offshore Guyana will not be affected…
[…]Market Watch
So… With all this drop in oil consumption, atmospheric carbon dioxide must be taking a nose dive…
13 thoughts on “Wildly Exaggerated ChiCom-19 Models Are Driving Policy Decisions”
Here is more:
ON THE MODELS: http://www.mikesmithenterprisesblog.com/2020/04/covid-19-death-forecast-has-been-slashed.html
ON ‘EXPERTISE:’ http://www.mikesmithenterprisesblog.com/2020/04/qualifications.html
And, yes, all of this further calls into question the climate models.
When this is all said and done we need to publish a list of doomsayers and then demand they go onto the Propaganda Ministry channels, starting with the so called “experts” on the news networks, and apologize to the American People for promoting this scamdemic.
Next we need to go to the voting booth and vote out every incumbent in office regardless of party affiliation. The message should be clear: we want you to lead not cower to the Propaganda Press and their Yellow Brick Road Socialist march toward the Emerald City.
The colossal overstatement of cases from these models should help educate the sheep that currently blindly follow the hockey stick imaginings of Mann and the conspirators.
The virus forecast resembles the IPCC temperature forecast for the future.
On that Mona Loa graph, what happened Mar 22,23, and 24th?
There looks to be a level shift in the absence of data?
Even in the daily averages.
As I’ve said elsewhere, the biggest problem with computer models is getting them to match up with reality.
The fascist wolves are trying to stampede the gullible sheep, using scary models showing impending doom from Xi ChiCom -19 virus?
“….this model is designed to drive fast action, not predict the future.”
Yep! They sure are… Now, where else have we seen this use of scary models? Hmmmm….
PS: COVID – 19: China Origin Viral Infection Disease – identified in 2019.
Hoisted on their own petard? The liberals may have a dilemma on whether to credit Trump for saving lives or admit that their models were terribly wrong. I just can’t see them saying anything negative about models.
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/04/07/clay-travis-media-must-blame-faulty-coronavirus-projections-admit-trump-saved-millions-people/
Your table shows “as of noon today” Harris County has 1261 cases and 19 deaths. As of right now (22:00 UTC) the case count is 1809 with 22 deaths.
…
Your numbers are off by 43% in the number of cases, and 16% in the number of deaths.
…
What, in less than 30 hours you get this kind of rise? At this rate, tell us what will it be like tomorrow?
…
I’m guessing over 2000 cases and 26 deaths, and it would be worse if there was no lock down.
I think Mark Levin will have something to say about this today !!!
marklevinshow.com
JPP
It’s exponential growth with a lag time of 2-6 weeks. Totally unreliable to draw any conclusions in any time frame less than 21 days. There will be no peak in the next two weeks in New York, it will still go up.
Influenza and COVID-19 are not comparable. Influenza has some to a lot immunity in the population depending on the prevalent strain, COVID-19 has near zero. On top it seems to be deadlier than the average flu without intensive care options.
We will have “fun” with this until there are effective treatments or vaccines not any time sooner. This beast has the potential to overwhelm every health care system in two month if you let it totally loose.
Predictions only double the actual are actually quite good. I don’t think I would use the term “Wildly Exaggerated”.
Dear Watts Up With That community. We have a friend and fellow WUWT community member who is in serious condition on day 16 of a virus, and day 7 on a ventilator. Yesterday afternoon his temperature finally dropped without medication, but his lungs are still in bad condition and if he recovers, the damage from the ventilator on his body may cause permanent problems.
My good friend has asthma and is a pharmacist. As this scenario was unfolding and while he was conscious and able to speak with me by phone, he still thought our reaction to this virus was overboard. Having an MS in BioChemistry and being a lifelong skeptic, I am sure he still feels the same. Though, he did say he does not wish “this flu on anyone… it was pretty bad,” he would not want to know what has happened to his country over the shutdowns. Let’ hope he wakes up to something better than what were living with, now.
Funny, though I’ve known him for almost 12 years, I never knew he followed WUWT until about two weeks before he became ill. This brings up an important point: we need to share this project with as many people we know– even if they will object and scream to you that AGW is real — as you never know how many allies you have out there. I think my friend would want it that way.
For his privacy, I cannot give his name and I do not know of he ever wrote comments on this site. But, however you might do it: please pray for or think for our fellow WUWT traveller and his doctors.
Regards from Lockdown Central
AK