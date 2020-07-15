Pat Michaels: “Worse Than We Thought”

Guest “it’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future” by David Middleton
Climate Predictions “Worse Than We Thought”
By Patrick J. Michaels
July 14, 2020
As the temperature of the eastern U.S. normally reaches its summer maximum around the last week of July, every year at this time we are bombarded with tired “climate change is worse than we thought” (WTWT) stories. These stories take time to produce, from imagination to final copy to editing to publication, so they have usually been submitted well in advance of the summer peak. Hence, orchestrated fear.
For once, I’m in agreement about the WTWT meme, but it’s about the climate models, not the climate itself.
[…]Real Clear Energy
Pat Michaels goes on to discuss John Christy’s analysis of the CMIP5 models which showed that only the Russian INM-CM4 model, and its low sensitivity (~2 ⁰C per doubling), was close to reality. This is from Andy May’s November 2018 post:
Then he notes that the new CMIP6 models are even worse than CNMIP5:
You’d think that, in the seven-year period between CMIP5 and CMIP6, the modeling community would address the critical errors that all the other models were making. But CMIP6 models are out and are indeed “worse than we thought.” While their error in the tropical atmosphere is very close to the same as it was in CMIP5 (which isn’t good), the range of global predictions is even larger than before. This is also not a good sign, especially because it has been documented that the models are “tuned” to give an answer that the modeling team wants.Real Clear Energy
The funny thing is that he cites a Carbon Brief article by Zeke Hausfather which is actually very good. This plot is from the article:
Mr. Hausfather notes that high sensitivity models often don’t even get the past right:
Many high sensitivity models have poor hindcasts
Climate models provide both projections of future warming and “hindcasts” of past temperatures. These hindcasts can be used as a tool to evaluate the performance of models, though historical temperatures are only one of many hundreds of different variables that climate models generate.
A number of the higher sensitivity models in CMIP6 have had trouble accurately “hindcasting” historical temperatures. Some show almost no warming over the 20th century — with cooling effects from aerosols almost completely counterbalancing rising atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations — followed by a massive warming spike in recent decades. Others show too much warming over the past 150 years.Carbon Brief
And he provided this excellent comparison of climate sensitivities derived from various different methods.
Climate sensitivities derived from actual observational data (instrumental) yield climate sensitivities ranging from innocuous to mildly concerning. It’s also important to note that equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) is really a fake parameter. The transient climate response (TCR) is what matters, and it’s generally only about 2/3 of the ECS. So a 2 ⁰C ECS would probably equate to a 1.3 ⁰C TCR.
In the 3.5 °C ECS case, about 2.0 °C of warming occurs by the time of the doubling of atmospheric CO2. The remaining 1.5 °C of warming supposedly will occur over the subsequent 500 years… But will probably be well-within the noise level of natural variability… And, honestly, no one will ever bother to check these predictions in 2520.
As the great Yogi Berra may have said:
But he also said this:
11 thoughts on “Pat Michaels: “Worse Than We Thought””
One thing that confuses me about the spaghetti chart, which starts at 0.0 anomaly in 1979:
Roy Spencer’s own satellite record shows about 0.4+ degrees of warming since 1979… (it starts at ~ -0.2 and is approx ends at at +0.2 in 2015). It’s a bit higher. Do we have a chart that runs the models through today?
That still puts us under most projections from IPCC.
https://www.drroyspencer.com/latest-global-temperatures/
There’s only one legitimate way to characterize the ECS which is as the LINEAR ratio of surface emissions to the amount of power required to produce those emissions. This is linear because no Joule is any different than any other as it relates to the work it can do and maintaining the surface temperature requires work proportional to T^4.
An ideal BB is 1 W/m^2 of emissions per W/m^2 of forcing. The Earth produces 1.62 W/m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of forcing, corresponding to an effective emissivity of 0.62 and a temperature sensitivity of 0.3C pr W/m^2. The IPCC’s lower bound is 0.4C per W/m^2 while the worst case scenarios they push require a sensitivity of over 1C per W/m^2 which is equivalent to over 5.4 W/m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of forcing. They try to bamboozle you by claiming that feedback can amplify 0.3C per W/m^2 into 1C per W/m^2, but that requires creating about 3.9 W/m^2 out of thin air across every m^2 of the planet and is an obvious violation of COE.
co2isnotevil ->>You wrote “produces 1.62 W/m^2”. Did you mean ‘produces 0.62 W/m^2?
Oh the irony
Richard Feynman on seeking new laws
Now I’m going to discuss how we would look for a new law. In general, we look for a new law by the following process. First, we guess it.
Then, we compute– well, don’t laugh, that’s really true. Then we compute the consequences of the guess, to see what, if this is right, if this law that we guessed is right, we see what it would imply. And then we compare those computation results to nature. Or we say, compare to experiment or experience. Compare it directly with observation, to see if it works.
If it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong. And that simple statement is the key to science. It doesn’t make any difference how beautiful your guess is, it doesn’t make any difference how smart you are, who made the guess, or what his name is. If it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong. That’s all there is to it.
IMO
1. There is not an expectation that the models must be perfect, the best two or three may be useful and worth advancing.
2. But most models disagree with experiment, and therefore are WRONG. That’s all there is to it.
3. Most of the 32 models MUST be discarded, once again because they are WRONG.
The old saying is that even a broken clock shows the correct time twice a day.
However, the average of the time shown on 32 broken clocks is not a good estimate of the current time.
Taking the average of 32 climate model, where at least 31 must be wrong, does not give you a better estimate than the individual broken models.
Oh Oh, looks like the Russians didn’t get the message! Their model INM-CM4 is close to reality! Which also shows it is possible to produce a reasonable climate model? Instead of the Burning Hell On Earth models? All I know for sure is that here in Argentina it has been an unusually cold start to winter, and I am not a skier. Stay sane and safe.