Friday Funny: Hockeysticks are appearing in the sky, indicating the impending doom of climate change

/ 3 hours ago July 17, 2020

From the universal boogeyman department.

Dr. Roy Spencer captured this “Manntastic” footage that other day while looking for comet NEOWISE. Surely, it is a visual indicator of “end times”.

The trend is sharp, straight, and upwards. What more proof do you need? This is way better than sieving, statistical sleight of hand, or spliced data.

He writes:

A thunderstorm casting a shadow after the sun sets gives way to Comet Neowise setting over Scottsboro, Alabama, July 15, 2020. The thunderstorm was over southeast Missouri, 350 miles away. Canon 6D MkII, Tamron 15-30 mm lens at 30mm, f/2.8, aperture priority, no deflickering.

4 thoughts on “Friday Funny: Hockeysticks are appearing in the sky, indicating the impending doom of climate change

  2. Roy,
    That is a really neat piece of photography and art. Thank you for sharing it with us.
    Geoff S (at an earlier time, a Judge of national photo competitions).

    Reply

  3. Awesome! Thanks to Dr. Roy Spencer for a great start to my day. It has become clear that Dr. Roy is multi-talented and a genuine American treasure.

    Reply

