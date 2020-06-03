Nevermind…Maybe HCQ not so bad.

As noted previously by Leo Goldstein, there has been a coordinated attempt by institutional press and academia to discredit the use of Hydroxychloroquine.



As noted in yesterday’s edition of Science:

A mysterious company’s coronavirus papers in top medical journals may be unraveling

By Kelly Servick, Martin EnserinkJun. 2, 2020 , 7:55 PM

On its face, it was a major finding: Antimalarial drugs touted by the White House as possible COVID-19 treatments looked to be not just ineffective, but downright deadly. A study published on 22 May in The Lancet used hospital records procured by a little-known data analytics company called Surgisphere to conclude that coronavirus patients taking chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine were more likely to show an irregular heart rhythm—a known side effect thought to be rare—and were more likely to die in the hospital.

Within days, some large randomized trials of the drugs—the type that might prove or disprove the retrospective study’s analysis—screeched to a halt. Solidarity, the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) megatrial of potential COVID-19 treatments, paused recruitment into its hydroxychloroquine arm, for example. (Update: At a briefing on 3 June WHO announced it would resume that arm of the study.)

And we all saw the screaming news stories.

Several studies have found that the malaria drug — highly touted by President Trump, who says he takes it — is harmful to patients–People.com

And shortly thereafter.

But just as quickly, the Lancet results have begun to unravel—and Surgisphere, which provided patient data for two other high-profile COVID-19 papers, has come under withering online scrutiny from researchers and amateur sleuths.

Things moved quickly.

Today, The Lancet issued an Expression of Concern (EOC) saying “important scientific questions have been raised about data” in the paper and noting that “an independent audit of the provenance and validity of the data has been commissioned by the authors not affiliated with Surgisphere and is ongoing, with results expected very shortly.”

Hours earlier, The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) issued its own EOC about a second study using Surgisphere data, published on 1 May

Bizarre age we live in, where an entire FIELD is hijacked in order to discredit an individual–to the point of killing people.

