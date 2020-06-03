Covid-19 Leaked Emails: WHO Feared Chinese Scientists Would Suffer Reprisals if the WHO Criticised China

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Breitbart reports WHO scientists were reluctant to publicly criticise China, because they were worried Chinese scientists supplying information to the WHO would suffer reprisals.
Report: W.H.O. Feared China Would Attack Its Scientists if Criticized on Coronavirus
The Associated Press (AP) on Tuesday reported on leaked documents from the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) that showed its officials were well aware China was withholding vital information about the coronavirus in January, even as W.H.O. leadership extravagantly praised China for its transparency.
For example, some of the emails uncovered by the AP show W.H.O. officials worrying that if they openly accused China of wrongdoing, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would stop cooperating entirely, and might even commit violence against Chinese scientists who were trying to help. That’s hardly a refutation of the U.S. narrative, since American critics have long suspected W.H.O. played softball with China – putting hundreds of thousands of lives around the world at risk – because it knew Beijing was ready to play hardball with them.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/06/02/report-w-h-o-feared-china-would-attack-scientists-criticized-coronavirus/
I have not seen the emails which allegedly express concern that Chinese scientists would suffer reprisals.
There is no doubt some Chinese scientists were subject to intimidation and threats, and who knows what other mistreatment.
Having said that, some people have criticised Chinese academics themselves for some of the secrecy. From the original AP article;
A major factor behind the gag order, some say, was that Chinese CDC researchers wanted to publish their papers first. “They wanted to take all the credit,” said Li Yize, a coronavirus researcher at the University of Pennsylvania.
Internally, the leadership of the Chinese CDC is plagued with fierce competition, six people familiar with the system explained. They said the agency has long promoted staff based on how many papers they can publish in prestigious journals, making scientists reluctant to share data.
As the days went by, even some of the Chinese CDC’s own staff began to wonder why it was taking so long for authorities to identify the pathogen.
“We were getting suspicious, since within one or two days you would get a sequencing result,” a lab technician said, declining to be identified for fear of retribution.
…Read more: https://apnews.com/3c061794970661042b18d5aeaaed9fae
While not belittling the impact of Covid-19, if Covid-19 had been as deadly as historical diseases like Smallpox or the Black Death these mistakes would have cost many more lives. So in a sense we got lucky this time. Let’s hope the people involved in disease control who made mistakes take the risk more seriously in the future, and prioritise doing the job they’ve been entrusted to do, next time the world faces a deadly outbreak.
11 thoughts on “Covid-19 Leaked Emails: WHO Feared Chinese Scientists Would Suffer Reprisals if the WHO Criticised China”
Eric Worrall wrote, in his concluding paragraph of the above article: “So in a sense we got lucky this time.”
With all due respect, Eric, I don’t think so.
Smallpox had a 30% fatality rate. The Black death somewhere 50% and 100%. The hideously contagious Ebola outbreak in Nigeria in 2014, which threatened a concentrated population of 20 million people in Lagos, had at least a 50% fatality rate, and several days of mild symptoms before it killed you.
I’m not belittling the impact of Covid-19, I’m still frightened of it, just under 400,000 people have lost their lives, and many more may die. But Covid is not Ebola, Smallpox or the Black Death.
Gordon: Given the way Eric posted his statement, your post is senseless. Your post only appears cogent if you exclude what Eric wrote preceding the statement.
So I will simplify it for you. We were lucky that this was not a more deadly disease, because based on how the WHO acted, it would have been even worse.
I am sorry I even needed to chime in on this but…
Lucky the virus wasn’t more deadly, sure.
Not lucky in the CCP and WHO handling of it.
Not lucky in the reaction to it (our own politicians).
Even worse; the virus lab was doing research into virus so that they could formulate reaction plans should an outbreak happen. But guess what, they did the opposite of those plans.
Sounds an awful lot like ‘Look, we’re dissing China! Please give us money?’
China does not matter.
What’s the story with NYC, NJ, NY and MA?
Together they had more Covod-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of the country combined.
NYC was around fifth place GLOBALLY!!
That takes some kind of special talent.
And if everybody keeps quacking about China nobody will go see what that talent is. (hint: it’s BLUE)
Japan has the highest percentage of 65+ at 27% yet didn’t even pass 1,000 deaths.
How did they do that?
Don’t look behind those curtains, there’s a three ring media misdirection circus up front with Trump, China and big pharma.
NYC…Population Density
NJ…Population Density
NY, MA?
Late today, WHO reversed it decision that would have ended its testing of Hydro chloroquine. I feel the statements will be wrapped in bureau-linguistics.
China fired the first shot…
China fired the only shot…
China killed 350,000 globally…
Praise be to China…NOT
Hmm, but didn’t care about tens of thousands dying an agonizing death from the Chinese virus, Wuhan flu. How do they sleep at night? Oh, right, they have money and access to drugs.
There are a lot of obvious lessons here. It will be interesting to monitor any new awareness arising from the current experience.
An analysis of what happened is the usual next step.
Things like what was the quality of the decisions which were made?
How could that have been improved? What are the economical, social and political consequences of future actions?
Is it too early to even start an analysis like that?