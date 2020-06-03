The other day, I was in a conversation related to the climate science, and and I was trying to explain the scientific method, I was looking for a flowchart of steps, and found one. I also found one that compared the scientific method with the “science worshipper” method. While not exactly right, it struck me as being a good representation of climate science.
I’ve updated and enhanced the flowchart to accommodate the
Popper Mannian method of climate science.
Hump Day Hilarity – How Science vs. Climate Science works
The Climate “Science” Method has a missing step(s): Some iterative procedure to keep the grants flowing.
That’s built in
communicate results —-> needs further research
They should be called Climate Scienticians NOT scientists
This is perfect. By coincidence, I’m reading a fantastic essay by Gary Saul Morson at The New Criterion:
https://newcriterion.com/issues/2020/6/the-god-that-flickered
Here’s a criticism of socialist radicalism from the 1850s that ought to resonate very nicely for anyone paying attention in the 2020s:
“Science is not a special school or doctrine, and so it can become neither a government, an arbitrary law, nor a persecution…
Could you please explain to me why belief in God is ridiculous and belief in humanity is not; why belief in the kingdom of heaven is silly, but belief in utopias on earth is clever? Having discarded positive religion, we have retained all the habits of religion, and having lost paradise in heaven we believe in the coming paradise on earth.”
I’m not a theist myself, but – yeah.
Dress well.
Get a PhD.
Get a government job.
Proclaim a coming climate crisis every year.
In mid-year, announce that the future climate will be worse than you previously thought.
Present your temperature tipping point with three decimal places — anything less is junk science.
Mention that you lnow Greta “thundering” Thunberg personally.
And wait for a hot summer day and turn off the air conditioning when you present your results.
The climate ‘science’ method needs significant connections with advocacy groups, pal reviewers, and media contacts with headline writer ‘journalists’.
SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO stealing that flow chart !!
Anthony, very useful flow chart, will print it, frame it and hang it inside the local bus stop booth.
Tiger Bee Fly, the words are so clever and universally true.
This is also how meteorology approaches storm theory:
http://www.thunderbolts.info/forum/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=10&t=16329&start=60#p114924
For example, do you concur with the notion that moist air contains gaseous H2O? Yes? No? Do you dispute my assertion that this notion is nonsense? Yes? No? Undoubtedly we will never know because, like all science pretenders, you are determined to ride the fence, play it safe. And that is too bad. Science isn’t about looking or even being right. It’s about being specific so that if you are wrong you can realize you are wrong when you are wrong. Because realizing you are wrong when you are wrong is the hardest part of any scientific endeavor. More than anything else, science is about defeating your minds desire to take the easy path and just believe.
Just one possible correction. I believe climate scientists like to PUBLICIZE before publishing.
I think there are too many steps in the Climate Science (😂) Method… only one: SHUT UP.
I LOVE it!! Will definitely use this to illustrate the point as alarmists don’t seem to understand words that aren’t “yes, I’ll send more taxpayer grant money”.
Because there are still some honest climate scientists that actually do try to be faithful to the scientific method, I prefer to use the term Climate Dowsing now to describe the Mannian Method.
Dowsing:
Climate dowsing is a type of divination employed in attempts to identify future global climates without the use of a scientific instrument. Climate dowsing future climate with climate models and past climate with pre-selected tree rings are both a pseudoscience and there is no scientific evidence that they are anymore effective than random chance. Climate dowsers achieve good results because random chance has a high probability of finding changing climate in sufficiently long periods of time.