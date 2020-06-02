A desperate Press Release from “Climate Power 2020”

For Immediate Release: June 2, 2020

Climate Power 2020 Statement on Racial Justice



“We stand in solidarity with those demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the untold number of Black individuals murdered because of systemic racism and white supremacy in this country.



“From police brutality to discriminatory housing laws, from a corrupt legal system to contaminated drinking water and polluted air, our country has been built upon racist systems that we must all work together to break down.



“Climate justice is racial justice, and all those dedicated to fighting for a just America must stand together in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.



“This year is the defining moment for our nation. We must do the work to empower our leaders to intentionally take the actions necessary to dismantle these racist structures and build a just and equitable future. We must also hold individuals, like Donald Trump, who further injustice and incite violence accountable.



“If able, we encourage you to support the organizations on-the-ground fighting racial injustice: Black Visions Collective, The Liberty Fund, The Freedom Fund, the Bail Project, and other organizations dedicated to creating systemic change.”



