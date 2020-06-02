A desperate Press Release from “Climate Power 2020”

From the “climate change is ubiquitous and omnipotent” department comes this desperate attempt to capitalize on a social crisis. I think the most likely reason this PR exists is that people aren’t paying much attention to climate change, so they are trying to be “relevant” in today’s brick-throwing activist street narrative. See our previous story on the topic.
Climate activists have been trying to link racial inequality, poverty, famines, wars, refugees, and just about anything socially problematic to “climate change” for years in an attempt to make it more “relevant”. Only the low-information types actually swallow that kool-aid.
|For Immediate Release: June 2, 2020
Contact: Subhan Cheema Climate Power 2020 Statement on Racial Justice Washington, D.C. – Today, Climate Power 2020 issued the following statement:
“We stand in solidarity with those demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the untold number of Black individuals murdered because of systemic racism and white supremacy in this country.
“From police brutality to discriminatory housing laws, from a corrupt legal system to contaminated drinking water and polluted air, our country has been built upon racist systems that we must all work together to break down.
“Climate justice is racial justice, and all those dedicated to fighting for a just America must stand together in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“This year is the defining moment for our nation. We must do the work to empower our leaders to intentionally take the actions necessary to dismantle these racist structures and build a just and equitable future. We must also hold individuals, like Donald Trump, who further injustice and incite violence accountable.
“If able, we encourage you to support the organizations on-the-ground fighting racial injustice: Black Visions Collective, The Liberty Fund, The Freedom Fund, the Bail Project, and other organizations dedicated to creating systemic change.”
Climate Power 2020 is putting the Trump administration on defense every single day for ignoring experts, refusing to believe in science, surrendering our government to big oil executives, and gutting public health protections, all at the expense of future generations. The 2020 presidential election is the defining moment for how our nation addresses the climate crisis—our leaders must be emboldened to take immediate action on climate change and to build a just and equitable economy. The time to act is now. Learn more: climatepower2020.org
Yes heres the justification/ password in, “Climate justice is racial justice, and all those dedicated to fighting for a just America must stand together in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.”
So climate justice is out on a recruitment drive we surport are black bros at the same time indoctrinate them into the climate scam. Nice
Yes, fight Climate Change while it is hot….
Climate Power 2020 is putting the Trump administration on defense every single day by ignoring experts, refusing to believe in science, surrendering to big money politics, and gutting the laws of physics, all at the expense of the truth.
your sentence seems to claim climate power is ignoring experts… is that your intention??
Thanks for this window into how the other half ‘thinks’.
They wouldn’t know science if it bit ’em in the ass.
Let’s just hope that mainstreet America figures out what is going on the last few years, and returns DJT and the Republicans to the House and Senate with a full majority so as most of the agenda that President Trump promised in 2016 can be completed by 2022/24. Including another few appointments to the Supreme Court to cement these ideals into practise for the foreseeable future. This is the only hope to secure the future we have known the last 75 years, otherwise it is an unknown journey into some version of Socialism.
At least no one can truthfully say that President Trump isn’t trying to fulfill his election promises he did make, including campaigning on a law and order agenda. It is time to not only restore law and order, but to bring to justice to all the domestic and international bad actors who are fostering this mayhem on the USA. To blame this on POTUS, who had planted the seeds of the greatest economy the world has seen just 3 months ago is a straight up lie. The depths of depravity that the Democrats are going to in this election year is stunning. Plan to get out and vote in 5 months, as these idiot protesters probably won’t bother to vote. It’s time to clean house, and put these dangerous anarchists in jail, on No Fly lists, and charge them with domestic terrorism.
Agenda science…with legs and signs
Low-information types? The internet has made the information available to what is happening and how the manipulation is occurring. So it’s more like a dependency on low-IQ types to enable the convolution of climate change with the BLM movement. The common denominator is a Leftist ideology of control and power seeking, using emotional feelings of insecurity and fear to convince sheep to give up their freedoms in order to be fleeced or worse.
Seen in duckduckgo:
So the usual suspects in the New Reich
It’s ironic that protests such as those in Los Angeles (and Minneapolis) are being held in cities and counties long run by Democrats, all within a State (s) controlled for decades by Democrats.
“We believe in Science”
That makes no sense at all.
So, if you say, or write “science” that makes you morally superior. I’m agog at the stupidity out there. Truly running out of words. I see the left is now blaming the violence on Russians.
The CO2 scam is incredibly flimsy and is outright admitted as a scam by people who started the whole thing. But if you pour enough money on a fire of stupidity it’s still hard to stamp out.