Claim: George Floyd Protests Are Linked to Climate Change

/ 59 mins ago June 2, 2020
George Floyd Protests - Burned Out Buillding
George Floyd Protests – Burned Out Buillding, East Lake st, Minnesota. By Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA – Protest and riot aftermath on East Lake Street, CC BY 2.0, Link

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Who didn’t see this coming?

Faith Communities Connect Floyd Protests, Climate Change

June 2, 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — An interfaith group working to slow climate change says there is a link between ending reliance on fossil fuels and the protests taking place across the country. 

The COVID-19 pandemic and protests over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man in Minneapolis, have eclipsed many other major news stories. But according to the Rev. Alison Cornish, executive director at Pennsylvania Interfaith Power and Light, the long history of systemic racism sparking nationwide protests is part of the climate crisis, too. 

“We know that people with fewer resources and less power and who are more oppressed are going to be people deeply affected by climate,” Cornish said.

Read more: https://www.publicnewsservice.org/2020-06-02/climate-change-air-quality/faith-communities-connect-floyd-protests-climate-change/a70410-1

23 thoughts on “Claim: George Floyd Protests Are Linked to Climate Change

    • “We know that people with fewer resources and less power and who are more oppressed are going to be people deeply affected by climate,” Cornish said.

      Indeed, they are more likely to be hit by skyrocketing energy prices brought on by the stupid war on “carbon”. If their aim is to shut down capitalism, it is those in the lowest tier of society who will get hit hardest, not all the tenured academics.

    • I can here the cop’s defence lawyer now: CO2 made my client put his knee on the suspect’s carotid artery and put him into a coma. If there was less CO2 in the air he would not have been complaining about not being able to breath.

      Makes sense to me !

  2. I would say that this latest black swan event with America tearing itself to pieces is a result of an extended lockdown that has made everyone extremely uptight and just itching to get outside and blow off some steam. Just another unintended consequence of many bad things to come from the China Virus…just the start. Nothing to do with climate change or global warming.

    • Yep, everyone has had enough of this BS now. They can forget their masks and social distancing now.

      No one is going to meekly put their masks back on and go home after this.

      IT’S OVER. About time too.

  4. Can’t we have the reverend Cornish examined for the presence of brain cells?

    Its hard to imagine just how stupid some people are.

    Maybe she should talk to Jesse Jackson who is in favor of fracking because cheap energy favors poor minorities?

    Probably i should just stay with Karl’s comment, Words Fail Me

  5. I am in awe of the stupidity of this claim. The desperate reach to tie in everything to phony god of Climate Change is truly breathtaking how absolutely absurd and foolish these claims that we seem to find daily from some twit with the title Professor, or Dr.
    I suppose the good news is that with the more and more stupefyingly dumb claims they make the average person, who has demonstrated they little time or interest in researching these things will turn the station off. And I’m certain that is going on as polls consistently show. However the people riding the fake CO2 gravy train just won’t get off no matter how ridiculous they make themselves look. Hmmm, follow the money…

  7. Looks like another positive feedback loop: CO2 causes rioting which releases more CO2. I wonder how close we are to a tipping point?

    Hansen’s prediction about the West Side Highway being under water may come true after all: due not to the seas rising but the firetrucks trying to put out all the fires.

  12. Hey diverse protestor, what have you done? It’s good weather… climate for protests, riots, witch hunts, warlock judgments, and redistributive change.

  13. So this is an electric utility company run by a preacher? I saw State College PA and figured it was some brilliance coming out of Penn State. Mike does still work in one of their basements, right?

