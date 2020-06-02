Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Who didn’t see this coming?
Faith Communities Connect Floyd Protests, Climate Change
June 2, 2020
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — An interfaith group working to slow climate change says there is a link between ending reliance on fossil fuels and the protests taking place across the country.
The COVID-19 pandemic and protests over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man in Minneapolis, have eclipsed many other major news stories. But according to the Rev. Alison Cornish, executive director at Pennsylvania Interfaith Power and Light, the long history of systemic racism sparking nationwide protests is part of the climate crisis, too.
“We know that people with fewer resources and less power and who are more oppressed are going to be people deeply affected by climate,” Cornish said.
…Read more: https://www.publicnewsservice.org/2020-06-02/climate-change-air-quality/faith-communities-connect-floyd-protests-climate-change/a70410-1
23 thoughts on “Claim: George Floyd Protests Are Linked to Climate Change”
Words fail me…
Indeed, they are more likely to be hit by skyrocketing energy prices brought on by the stupid war on “carbon”. If their aim is to shut down capitalism, it is those in the lowest tier of society who will get hit hardest, not all the tenured academics.
I can here the cop’s defence lawyer now: CO2 made my client put his knee on the suspect’s carotid artery and put him into a coma. If there was less CO2 in the air he would not have been complaining about not being able to breath.
Makes sense to me !
a link? Soros?
Clams like this certainly don’t do anything for “climate” credibility. It’s pure nonsense.
I would say that this latest black swan event with America tearing itself to pieces is a result of an extended lockdown that has made everyone extremely uptight and just itching to get outside and blow off some steam. Just another unintended consequence of many bad things to come from the China Virus…just the start. Nothing to do with climate change or global warming.
Earthling …. I saw the Peking Pox last week and thought it a good description of the Wuhan Flu
Yep, everyone has had enough of this BS now. They can forget their masks and social distancing now.
No one is going to meekly put their masks back on and go home after this.
IT’S OVER. About time too.
An incredibly stupid thing to state, could only come from a progressive.
Different sects, variable methods and means, fluid borders; but, yeah, they are united in principle.
Can’t we have the reverend Cornish examined for the presence of brain cells?
Its hard to imagine just how stupid some people are.
Maybe she should talk to Jesse Jackson who is in favor of fracking because cheap energy favors poor minorities?
Probably i should just stay with Karl’s comment, Words Fail Me
I am in awe of the stupidity of this claim. The desperate reach to tie in everything to phony god of Climate Change is truly breathtaking how absolutely absurd and foolish these claims that we seem to find daily from some twit with the title Professor, or Dr.
I suppose the good news is that with the more and more stupefyingly dumb claims they make the average person, who has demonstrated they little time or interest in researching these things will turn the station off. And I’m certain that is going on as polls consistently show. However the people riding the fake CO2 gravy train just won’t get off no matter how ridiculous they make themselves look. Hmmm, follow the money…
Yes there is a link. The same cabal is promoting both.
Agree, and would add, President Trump reference to silent enemy is The Cabal.
Looks like another positive feedback loop: CO2 causes rioting which releases more CO2. I wonder how close we are to a tipping point?
Hansen’s prediction about the West Side Highway being under water may come true after all: due not to the seas rising but the firetrucks trying to put out all the fires.
Protests Are Linked to Climate Change
No, they’re linked to Democrap chickens coming home to roost.
Sorry, could not resist it.
Another lyric;
Eric Church – The Snake (Lyric Video)
cheers
Shouldn’t that be Pennsylvania Interfaith Intermittent Power and Light?
Beyond stupid.
Hey diverse protestor, what have you done? It’s good weather… climate for protests, riots, witch hunts, warlock judgments, and redistributive change.
So this is an electric utility company run by a preacher? I saw State College PA and figured it was some brilliance coming out of Penn State. Mike does still work in one of their basements, right?
Of course it can’t be due to George Soros up to his dirty tricks again, na has to be Global WArming.
