UAH Global Temperature Update for May 2020: +0.54 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

June 2nd, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for May, 2020 was +0.54 deg. C, up from the April, 2020 value of +0.38 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 is +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 17 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST

2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.14 +1.15

2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.05 +0.05

2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.59

2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.49 +0.92 +0.91

2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.40 -0.61 +0.98 +0.38

2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35

2019 07 +0.38 +0.33 +0.44 +0.45 +0.10 +0.33 +0.87

2019 08 +0.39 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.24

2019 09 +0.61 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.14 +0.75 +0.57

2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.28 +0.31 -0.03 +0.99 +0.50

2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.38

2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94

2020 01 +0.56 +0.60 +0.53 +0.62 +0.73 +0.12 +0.66

2020 02 +0.76 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30

2020 03 +0.48 +0.61 +0.34 +0.63 +1.09 -0.72 +0.17

2020 04 +0.38 +0.43 +0.34 +0.45 -0.59 +1.03 +0.97

2020 05 +0.54 +0.60 +0.49 +0.66 +0.17 +1.15 -0.15



The UAH LT global gridpoint anomaly image for May, 2020 should be available within the next week here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt

Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt

Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

