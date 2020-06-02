Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
June 2nd, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for May, 2020 was +0.54 deg. C, up from the April, 2020 value of +0.38 deg. C.
The linear warming trend since January, 1979 is +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 17 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.14 +1.15
2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.05 +0.05
2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.59
2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.49 +0.92 +0.91
2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.40 -0.61 +0.98 +0.38
2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35
2019 07 +0.38 +0.33 +0.44 +0.45 +0.10 +0.33 +0.87
2019 08 +0.39 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.24
2019 09 +0.61 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.14 +0.75 +0.57
2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.28 +0.31 -0.03 +0.99 +0.50
2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.38
2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94
2020 01 +0.56 +0.60 +0.53 +0.62 +0.73 +0.12 +0.66
2020 02 +0.76 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30
2020 03 +0.48 +0.61 +0.34 +0.63 +1.09 -0.72 +0.17
2020 04 +0.38 +0.43 +0.34 +0.45 -0.59 +1.03 +0.97
2020 05 +0.54 +0.60 +0.49 +0.66 +0.17 +1.15 -0.15
The UAH LT global gridpoint anomaly image for May, 2020 should be available within the next week here.
The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:
16 thoughts on “UAH Global Temperature Update for May 2020: +0.54 deg. C”
Its amazing how these are never reflective of my experience here in the central US. May was much cooler than usual around Kansas City, but evidently much warmer somewhere else. Not sure where that would be…
Andrew Kerber
June 2, 2020 at 2:16 pm
Well, we’re having a very warm start to our winter here in New Zealand this year. It all averages out I guess.
However, I would much rather see a 1.4C rise per century coming out of an ice age rather than a fall of 1.4C!
My thoughts too, I did not really warm up till mid may in the UK, snow was falling near builth wells may 13.
But May on the whole has been pretty warm in the UK.
Mean temperatures about 1°C above the 1981-2010 average.
No it has not from mid may it warmed up, early may was cool dry sunny with a predominantly eastly wind.the southeast may of been warm UK as a whole was not .
https://electroverse.net/parts-of-both-the-uk-and-us-suffer-their-lowest-may-temperatures-on-record/
https://electroverse.net/may-snow-hits-the-uk/
As above cold and snow mid may
Andrew <=== Same comment from Northern Virginia. April and May were downright chilly, and it is only now warming to seasonal levels. The next 10 days will be quite warm, though. 93 F tomorrow, with highs in the mid to low 80s thereafter. I hope it cooks the coronavirus, but good.
I was wondering were I could go to experience that warming. Here we are the first of june and temps are very cool in eastern Ontario.
It’s a very smart chart and and a nice table, but for ignoramuses like me it would be nice to have a few sentences to provide context.
The first couple of sentences would explain where these readings are taken, and what is the purpose of them. Advise how long this data has been captured (30 years/ 30 weeks/ 30 days?) and whether it is raw data or has been massaged and “interpolated”.
Then present the data
Then have a couple of sentences to draw a conclusion, even if the conclusion is simply “we can’t infer any thing from this data yet; we need more months of readings”
It comes down to “know your audience”
https://www.drroyspencer.com/2020/06/uah-global-temperature-update-for-may-2020-0-54-deg-c/#comments
This has been one of the mildest Texas Springs I can remember – but NO it’s worse than I thought. It’s amazing…it’s always worse than I thought.
I suppose some arctic measuring station right outside a heater vent recorded higher temperatures and these were then extrapolated over 20% of the world.
This is satellite data
So, it’ll take hundreds of years to get the several degrees of warming they don’t want us to have, and by the time we are living in the 23rd century, we won’t likely have any oil or coal left anyway.
I read, that in India they have a strong heatwave, that the NH temperature will rise therefore.
With Lockdown there have been less particulate emissions. At least here in the UK we could personally tell that the air was clear for two weeks. Ad it’s still not as dusty in the air despite the dryness.
Less particulates – less nucleation of water vapour – less clouds – less shade – less cooling – less temperature variation – less instability of weather fronts.
So drier, sunnier, then warmer more stable weather. Exactly what we saw.
Strange how the cooling then warming since the mid 20th century coincides more with the Clean Air Acts than with the ongoing rise in [CO2].
Well, what I see is a baseline shift from around +0.15 deg from 2000-2015 to +0.30 deg after 2015. I’m not seeing it sink back down to pre 2015 level.
Has anyone other than the skeptic community noticed that the global temperature will likely be way less than 2 C higher a hundred years from now. Extrapolating at 0.14 C / decade would be 1.4 C per century. We’ve got a hundred years to adapt to 1.4 C. We can do it. Yes we can.