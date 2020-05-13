Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Serve on Joe Biden’s Climate Policy Team

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Joe Biden has take the risky step of inviting deep green firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to join his climate policy panel.

(Reuters) – U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve on a panel helping Joe Biden develop climate policy, an aide to the congresswoman said, providing a prominent liberal voice who could help the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s efforts to win his party’s full support.

“She made the decision with members of the Climate Justice community – and she will be fully accountable to them and the larger advocacy community during this process,” the aide said.

“She believes the movement will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system.”

A spokesman for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal working hours.

