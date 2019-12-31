Joe Biden Climate Threat: Jail Fossil Fuel Executives (like Hunter Biden?)

Democrat Presidential wannabe Joe Biden.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Joe Biden has tried to catch up with the Democrat cool kids, by demanding fossil fuel executives should be held accountable for the climate harm they have done.

Joe Biden: ‘We’re All Dead’ if We Don’t Stop Using Fossil Fuels Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed during a Sunday campaign event that “we’re all dead” if fossil fuels continue to be used as one of the world’s primary energy sources. … Earlier in the event, Biden vowed as president to hold energy giants liable for global warming and made a pledge to even jail executives. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/30/joe-biden-were-all-dead-if-we-dont-stop-using-fossil-fuels/

Video of Biden’s statement;

.@JoeBiden on fossil fuel execs: “We should put them in jail” for pollution pic.twitter.com/OLqZMwi4E5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 29, 2019

I’ve got to say for once Joe Biden has shown some real balls.

The threat to jail fossil fuel executives presumably includes current or former executives like his son Hunter Biden (Burisma) and Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi (Viscoil), and who knows how many other children of prominent Democrats who hold or have held lucrative fossil fuel directorships in the Ukraine and elsewhere.

It takes a courageous politician to threaten jail time for his own kin, and the children of some of his most important political allies.

