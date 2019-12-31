Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Joe Biden has tried to catch up with the Democrat cool kids, by demanding fossil fuel executives should be held accountable for the climate harm they have done.
Joe Biden: ‘We’re All Dead’ if We Don’t Stop Using Fossil Fuels
Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed during a Sunday campaign event that “we’re all dead” if fossil fuels continue to be used as one of the world’s primary energy sources.
Earlier in the event, Biden vowed as president to hold energy giants liable for global warming and made a pledge to even jail executives.
Video of Biden’s statement;
I’ve got to say for once Joe Biden has shown some real balls.
The threat to jail fossil fuel executives presumably includes current or former executives like his son Hunter Biden (Burisma) and Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi (Viscoil), and who knows how many other children of prominent Democrats who hold or have held lucrative fossil fuel directorships in the Ukraine and elsewhere.
It takes a courageous politician to threaten jail time for his own kin, and the children of some of his most important political allies.
28 thoughts on "Joe Biden Climate Threat: Jail Fossil Fuel Executives (like Hunter Biden?)"
…the joker playing the part of a used car salesman
knot even
VP Gore, as well?
Tom Steyer?
Ohhhh … I see. All the leftist profiteers from fossil fuels … were just trying to STOP the use of fossil fuels. Hunter was on the Board of Burisma … telling the Company to “leave the gas in the ground” … and dismantle all their pipelines. Right?
Quid Pro Joe, the gift that keeps on giving…
https://dailycaller.com/2019/12/30/joe-biden-coal-miners-learn-to-code/
I think Non Sequitur Joe figured out how to out-stupid Hillary’s “basket of deplorables” insult.
I wonder how Millennials would react to the converse of that logic:
And here they thought their jobs were safe from illegal aliens — now they have to compete against displaced coal miners!
If you can take an elevator, you can code apparently.
Can Greta code? How about Joe himself?
If Clueless Joe coded, no one would notice the difference.
https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/code-blue-code-black-what-does-code-mean
Are we going to jail Steyer? Gore? Soros? Buffet? T Boone Pickens? The number of millionaires and billionaires that made it big by investing in oil is huge. There goes Liz Warren’s tax base….
What climate harm? Demonrats and leftards seem to have problems dealing with reality.
According to the models, most of us are dead already.
I’m in favour if jailing anyone convicted of a criminal offence. If the burden of proof is “beyond reasonable doubt”, which I believe it still is on both sides of the Atlantic, then good luck, Joe!
IMO Biden is trying his best to lose . Someone has him running scared witless …
or is that his normal state ?
😉
Malarkey.
Sheri in case you missed it Boone went to the Big Windmill in the sky this year on September 11. I don’t read the obits either but it was announced on two financial channels. He was a great American that I admired. A cancer victim.
It really says something about the modern Democrat party that to seek the nomination candidates feel they have to criminalize an industry which is absolutely vital to maintaining industrial civilization (as well as feeding half the planet). Actually it says even more about the mass delusion of the modern climate movement.
This is what passes for “moderation” among democrats.
We need to lock them up before we can see what crimes they committed.
Lord, please let creepy Joe Bribem be the democrat nominee! Crazy Bernie would probably have an MI if he got the nomination and had to continue to campaign. The fake Injun is not nearly as entertaining to listen to as the first two. The failed Mayor of South Bend, while a hoot to listen to and mock, is downright painful to listen to.
Can you imagine being the staffer who had to explain to this senile asshat (and he was stupid before he became senile) that he should not claim he’d ignore a congressional subpoena?
It’s deplorable that the MSM reports his backtracking as “clarification”.
“>>> by demanding fossil fuel executives should be held accountable for the climate harm they have done. <<<"
What "climate harm?" There isn't any. World crops are through the roof. Severe weather events are no more frequent or intense than in the past. The sea level rise rate remains unchanged for well over a century. Plagues and starvation have been largely eliminated. People travel and communicate as never before. Our lives are better than ever before. Where is "harm" in any of that? All I can see are clear benefits to humanity and the natural world at practically no cost.
It's time that executives of energy companies should go on the offensive and state the obvious. We owe them! Not the other way round.
The Deep State lives. Did they think no one would ever figure out that they are making America a serfdom? I hope there are enough people with enough knowledge and resources to turn this mess around. God save Donald Trump! And may there be many more just like him.
I am all for jailing criminals, lets us start with Shrillary and Willie Jeff.
A left wingers solution to every conflict.
Jail for anyone who dares to disagree with them.
Maybe Quid Pro Joe could get Christina Widemann to be his running mate.
“….”we’re all dead” if fossil fuels continue to be used as one of the world’s primary energy sources”
So if we stop using them we will live forever?
From the article: “The threat to jail fossil fuel executives presumably includes current or former executives like his son Hunter Biden (Burisma) and Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi (Viscoil)”
Isn’t this delicious! I hear Viscoil was also under investigation in Ukraine.
So, here we have Nancy Pelosi attacking Trump over Ukraine and seeking to expose the corruption of Hunter Biden and his father, and all the time, Nancy Pelosi’s son is mixed up in the same kind of deals in Ukraine. Can you say “conflict of interest”?
Besides calling Joe and Hunter Biden as witnesses, the U.S. Senate should also be calling Nancy and Paul Pelosi as witnesses in their efforts to clarify the corruption going on in Ukraine by Americans Democrats.
Remember Obama’s phony outrage that Trump would suggest ‘jailing political opponents?’
They’re going full-fascist – right on schedule.