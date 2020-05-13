Climate Champion Queensland State Government Bidding to Save Virgin Australia

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who last year paid $320K for Al Gore to visit Australia while in the middle of approving one of the world’s largest coal mines, has just put in a bid to purchase a bankrupt national airline.

Queensland Government announces bid to buy Virgin Australia

By Stuart Marsh • Senior Producer 5:48pm May 13, 2020

The Queensland Government has announced it will bid for ownership of embattled airline Virgin Australia in what it calls “Project Maroon”.

Today the Palaszczuk Government appointed Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) to facilitate the bid, which could take the form of a loan, a guarantee or a direct equity stake.

Newly-appointed Treasurer Cameron Dick said “Project Maroon” will serve as a way to create jobs that have been lost as a result of COVID-19.

“My number one focus as Treasurer is to retain and create jobs for Queenslanders, particularly as we move beyond the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mr Dick.

“We have been very clear. Two sustainable, national airlines are critical to Australia’s economy.

“We have an opportunity to retain not only head office and crew staff in Queensland, but also to grow jobs in the repairs, maintenance and overhaul sector and support both direct and indirect jobs in our tourism sector.”

…