@CNN hits peak stupid, taps @GretaThunberg for #COVID19 panel

From the YGBFKM department comes this…this…thing. No words.
Beyond parody: CNN taps Greta Thunberg for expert coronavirus panel
by Brad Polumbo, Washington Examiner
The brave, hard-hitting journalists over at CNN are hosting a town hall Thursday evening on Coronavirus: Facts and Fears. Our First Amendment warriors are only bringing viewers the best of experts, such as former CDC Director Richard Besser, former HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, and … teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.
You literally cannot make this stuff up. This would be a masterful parody. It could have been one of the Babylon Bee’s finest works. Yet no, this is actually the reality of CNN in 2020.
…
The same liberal journalists who have scolded people for so much as questioning the wisdom of the federal government’s top coronavirus experts, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, are now literally telling people to get their scientific analysis from Greta Thunberg.
They picked an ideal panelist for Fears.
OMG, talk about pushing the kid closer to the edge – it would be best to just have Fredo Cuomo or Don Le-moan on – this way they can market it as a comedy. Right now it’s under the tragedy category.
Yes, “Peak Stupid” is here.
Never underestimate the stupidity of journalists… my guess is that we’re quite a ways away from peak stupid…
Okay but traditionally claims of peak this and peak that have multiple peaks like Peak Oil.
The “experts” plugged Little Greta’s name into a publicity “model” and discovered she was the ONLY name recognized on their board of proposed “experts”. She’s the perfect spokesmodel for keeping capitalism’s industries SHUT DOWN. Thank you models!
If CNN brings in a dart throwing Chimp, then they will have all bases covered. But who watches CNN anymore? Greta has special powers…she can see in the infrared spectrum and visualize CO2. Perhaps she has other special powers that can see the Wuhan Coronavirus and warn people to quit breathing for a few minutes here and there. Just hold your breath as long as possible and then breath through your elbow.
Doesn’t she believe to have had Covid-19 ?
Than, if true, she is a specialist, as for climate too, as she is able to see CO2.
CNN isn’t wrong, really 😀 /sarc.
Greta is dying mediawise and this is a last gasp of publicity oxygen.
Great. A child with a developmental disorder / mental condition gets a seat at the table on CNN special on climate change. She has Asperger’s syndrome which is similar to maybe even related to Autism / autistic savant disorder. Asperger’s syndrome patients have difficulties with social skills and tend to be obsessively focused (robotic) on a single idea performing the same behaviors over and over, again and again again (remember Dustin Hoffman in The Rainman). http://www.agnesian.com/blog/aspergers-disorder-and-savant-syndrome So sad, or I would say sick and embarrassing that such as CNN / cable news, climate change events etc. exploit a child like her for purely political reasons.
The good news-
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/05/13/computer-modelled-scaremongering-aint-going-to-cut-it-anymore/#more-44754
Em-pathetic appeal to select scientists, models/hypotheses without demonstratable skill, religious/ethical urgency, and a heterosexual teen girl (i.e. feminine female not on the transgender spectrum). That said, the latest guidance from Wuhan is physical distancing of 3 m, 6 if you follow the precautionary principle, or full body condom, which is a segue to the “Green New Deal” and [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change pandemic. It’s all politically reconcilable or congruent. Save the planet, dehydrate.
We have thought we were at leak stupid in the past.
Only to find out we were amazingly incorrect.
I think Albert Einstein got it about right.
I totally understand. If she can see CO2, she is easily able to see the coronas floating around. I’m sure this gives her amazing insight into the behavior of the virus.
Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius …
Does this mean that Besser and Sebelius are on par with Greta.
“For our entertainment today, we have a panel of intellectual peers. They all got to this place in life through differing means, but in our view, they are all three equals … Ms Sebelius, how do you feel about sitting here next to young Miss Gretta?”
I think the appropriate phrase here would be: “CNN jumped the shark.”
The CNN promo for this sounds like an April Fools Day parody. CNN seems to sink further each day that goes by.
Take two Obama era political appointees, Dr. Gupta and Grete Thunberg and what could go wrong?
I wonder if Anderson Cooper will ask Besser how the CDC could have such an alarming lack of a quality assurance program that they could cross contaminate most of the SARS-COV2 test kits that the CDC produced early on in this pandemic. That utter failure of the CDC caused testing in the US to be delayed by 6 weeks or more. A lazy person would just blame this on Trump, but the glaring lack of quality assurance must be an endemic problem at the CDC and therefore did not arise recently. I wonder is Cooper will ask Besser about the sad state of CDC data.