Chris White Tech Reporter
March 15, 2020 10:17 PM ET
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday night that there will be “no new fracking” projects if he wins the presidency in 2020.
Biden promised during CNN’s Democratic debate in Washington, D.C. to stop new fracking projects after his presidential rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, drilled the former vice president for not being tough enough on the oil industry.
Biden also suggested that he can transition the country away from fossil fuel-powered transportation and toward “high speed rail, taking millions of automobiles off the road. Making sure we move in a direction where no more drilling on federal lands.”
Biden made similar arguments during a December Democratic debate, telling moderators and audience members that he is willing to sacrifice thousands of blue collar jobs in the fossil fuel industry to tackle climate change.
“The answer is yes,” Biden said in response to a question about such a sacrifice. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas)
“The answer is yes, because the opportunity, the opportunity for those workers to transition to high paying jobs, as Tom [Steyer] said, is real. We’re the only country that’s taken great crises and turned them into enormous opportunities,” Biden added.
The former vice president went a step further at a Dec. 30 town hall in New Hampshire.
Biden spoke about “holding them liable for what they have done, particularly in those cases where your underserved neighborhoods and … you know the deal,” at the town hall, referring to what should be done about oil executives.
Watch:
15 thoughts on “‘No New Fracking’: Biden Calls For High Speed Rail To Move US Away From Oil Drilling”
I assume Styer will be contributing that $1million per person in the USA the news reporters were talking about to retrain these workers for the high paying jobs. Just as well have him cover the illegals, too.
Mike Bloomberg too!
The only real question is whether Joe Biden is a regular village idiot or is her a cunning liar? However, it could be that he is both. Sanders is only less dangerous as he does not have official Democrat approval.
High speed rail? From A to B, wowzie! But these enlightened planners are too dumb to recognize that most of us live miles from A, miles from B, and miles from the skinny little line connecting them.
Yet we’re supposed to pay for them. Rather, our grandchildren.
I can’t wait to take a high speed train to Hawaii.
Big problem. All that salt water tends to corrode the rails.
High Speed Rail, huh?
So Joe is going to “make the trains run on time”?
Remember, he who controls the timetables control the movement. There is one thing to argue that an affordable method of transport should be made available to all members of the public and there is another to say only an ‘affordable’ method of transport will be made available to all members of the public.
Thinks about it. Nearly everyone here must have had to leave somewhere early in order to still catch the ‘last bus home’ before in their life.
The Village Idiot was a natural, and it is demeaning to all Village Idiots to be compared with senility. What played out at the debate was a sad statement about what is being foisted on the voting public. Throw all the bums out.
(No one takes the Village Idiot seriously. There are some voters who take these two seriously. That is the problem. Give me a good old Village Idiot any day.)
Good. I hate these cheap oil and gas prices
Of course he doesn’t understand what would make the train go.
Because electricity is, of course, free.
And high-speed rail lines run just great on wind and solar power.
“We’re the only country that’s taken great crises and turned them into enormous opportunities.”. I wish Biden would not remind me so much of what Niccolo Machiavelli wrote in his book The Prince, which, in part, discusses how to use crises to gather enough power to become a tyrant. The politician’s comment of “never let a crisis go to waste” is almost a quote.
Lol.
And, hey, Smart Guy, while you’re at it,
replace smart phones with walkie-talkies. To save “your underserved neighborhoods and … you know the deal” from SAND mining.
Joe Biden. God’s Gift.
Biden is an idiot.
He’s suffering from early-stage dementia.
Biden’s handlers are trying to keep his campaign stops to under 10 minutes to limit his gaffes…
The DNC should be ashamed at running someone with such obvious diminished mental capacity..