Guest essay by Eric Worrall
On Climate Change with Joe Inslee is Joe Biden’s effort to explain his climate policies.
Joe Biden has a podcast, and there’s an episode on climate change
By Zoya Teirstein on Apr 27, 2020 at 3:55 am
The public rarely gets access to the real Joe Biden. His team keeps the gaffe-prone 77-year-old on a tight leash on the campaign trail. That strategy has paid off handsomely; the former vice president is now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. But there is a way to get access to the inner workings of Uncle Joe’s brain, and it doesn’t require sneaking past the Secret Service.
Biden has taken a tip from the entire male population of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and started his own podcast. It’s called Here’s the Deal — possibly the most on-brand title of a podcast in the history of the genre.
…
Inslee plugs his endorsement again on the podcast. “I can’t wait to have an optimist back in the White House,” he tells Biden. The whole thing sounds like a voicemail two of your grandparents left you — wholesome, if a bit rambly. Except in this case one of the grandparents is gearing up for what may be the most consequential election of our lifetimes. “Wash your hands,” Inslee, sounding concerned, tells Biden toward the end of the episode. “I did!” Biden assures him.
…
I listened to the whole podcast. Lots of “yes we can do it”, but not a lot of substance about what he actually plans to do. Normally I take a few notes and provide a summary, and maybe offer a critique, but there was nothing to summarise. I thought about listening to it again, see if I missed anything, but decided not to.
30 thoughts on “Grist on Joe Biden’s Climate Podcast: “The whole thing sounds like a voicemail two of your grandparents left you””
“I can’t wait to have an optimist back in the White House…”
Seriously? The only optimistic thing I can see in Biden’s “Make America 2008 Again” agenda is hopes for an opportunity to spend trillions more of dollars that do not exist.
“I don’t know whether it will work, maybe it will, maybe it won’t. I feel good about it.”
Oh, not THAT kind of optimist !!
The REAL President if the election went Democratic … has two possibilities, both scary, but one will actualize. One, Joe’s cognition tanks unconcealably, after the Nomination. The Democrat Establishment with little time, perhaps planned all along, crown both a Presidential nominee, and running mate with no grass roots consent of a Convention. Two, Joe struggles along with a VP nominee like wise forced upon him by the Democrat Establishment. That running mate likely female, will become President very soon after the Inauguration when the Democrat Establishment pulls all cognitive concealment support from Biden, and “sadly” leaves him to be found being unfit for office.
Or, Trump could just win a second term.
“I thought about listening to it again, see if I missed anything, but decided not to.”
Well that’s 19 minute of your life wasted that you’ll never get back. At least you didn’t make it 38.
Hell you could rearrange your sock drawer or pick navel lint out of your bellybutton in more productive use of that much time.
The video of Creepy Joe that every US voter needs to watch before November is this one:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-eD2n2dD2Y
creepy…
I found myself listening to it at 2x normal speed – so I only missed 10 minutes or so, minutes I wil never get back.
Sorry Eric. Not worth the post, IMO.
A creepy empty suit. I wouldn’t trust the guy to dog sit. I really can’t see the democrats trying to push this guy through to the end. There has to be another plan. If there isn’t then they’re even crazier than I thought.
Even the press, for all their efforts aren’t going to be able to cover for him. If the press were as powerful and important in shaping public opinion as they think they are, Donald Trump would never have even been the Republican nominee, let alone POTUS. But their arrogance and conceit is so overwhelming they were able to poopoo that fact by convincing themselves his election was an anomaly. There was little introspection among them other than crying about their own polls being so inaccurate. Instead it was us dumb, ignorant, racist, misogynist, slack jawed, knuckle dragging, gun toting, bible clinging, voters that didn’t listen to them that was and still is the problem they think.
November this year that self-deception will take a big hit, despite them redoubling their efforts to sink this POTUS. But they will keep their self-delusion intact by emphasizing how rare it is for a presidential incumbent to lose a run at a 2nd term. A concrete block falling on their heads will not break through the bubble those people maintain to protect their egos.
A creepy empty suit. …
Who is old school corrupt.
Politics is a fun game. You smile and read what you are told.
Biden’s son and John Kerry’s stepson got a billion dollar plus investment in their new ‘company’ from the Chinese. Biden’s son got a $80,000 a month job to represent the most corrupt company in the Ukraine.
Biden forced Ukraine to fire the prosecutor who has investigating the corrupt Ukraine company and his son by with holding US aid money.
Who has had two strokes. The second occurred on camera few months ago.
Who is accused of criminal sexual assault from a ex-staffer, who is of course is a Democrat. All her Democrat friends confirmed she spoke to them about assault.
A clip of Reade’s mother calling Larry King to discuss problems between her daughter and a senior senator was recently discovered. Oddly enough, that clip was even more recently removed by Google.
The same Marxist stream media spent weeks and hundreds of stories trying to figure out if Kavanaugh did or didn’t attend a party during which a young woman may or may not have been raped, (Turns out he wasn’t even town that weekend.) can’t be bothered to even cover a story that claims Biden sexually assaulted a woman.
(That’s not completely true. CNN did do one story, in which they interviewed various Biden advisors, all of whom assured us that nothing happened.)
Biden couldn’t put coins in a vending machine…..
…but if the LSM says he’s an optimist, half the country will believe it
Joe Biden is, at best, a figurehead for the Democrat nomination. The real person to watch, assuming the Democrats don’t come to their senses first (or what passes for their senses), will be the VP pick.
Very few people vote for the VP. And I would bet money that those that think Michel Obama will be that running mate are going to be disappointed. By her own admission she hated the constrictions of public life in the WH. Biden has already unequivocally stated that his running mate will be a woman. Which one of the most likely possible choices do you think will carry Biden over the finish line?
Stacey Abrams….she punches all the democrat buttons
….including lying and corrupt
You mean leading the charge like El Cid?
Right. Could be a “presidency via the backdoor” deal for Hillary, or maybe Michelle.
“Wash your hands,” Inslee, sounding concerned, tells Biden toward the end of the episode. “I did!” Biden assures him.”
Gee Joe, maybe you should consider doing it again sometime, say once a week whether you need to or not.
Biden can handle the anti-Trump/Republican sound bites, but when it gets beyond that and requires some thought, he gets confused.
I wonder if Los Vegas is putting any odds on him not becoming the nominee? They probably ought to think about it. Bernie is still waiting in the wings. Still has his delegates.
Biden may withdraw due to medical reasons.
Amy Klobuchar is probably the best female vice presidential choice Biden can make. She has a lot of baggage, but the other possible female choices have even more baggage.
But she doesn’t look ‘black’ enough…
minority votes also break down into different demographics, each with their own biases.
And baggage not withstanding, theys a lotta folks that don’t be vott’n for no woman, let be a white one.
Bernie never asked for his name to be removed from the ballot in future primaries.
Biden’s podcast.
“Uh, ah, umm. Where are we? Oh, right. Sure, OK. Yeah, uh, climate change? Yeah, that’s right. Uh, what? Say again? Really? Did I touch you? I didn’t mean anything… You did? Well, SORRY. Don’t be so sensitive, I mean, I’m just a touchy-feely guy, don’t mean anything personal. OK, what? Climate change? Whatayamean, climate change? What? Oh, THAT… Yeah, right, ah, OK, climate change…. What are we doing exactly? Podcast? What the h*ll is podcast?”
Stand up Joe.
Joe, imagine you’re a non-essential employee and shut TF Up.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
The VP nominee won’t make any difference. If elected, neither she nor Joe Dementia will be running the country. They will be puppets. The people pulling the strings will be behind the curtain.
Trump may be the only president in my lifetime who is not a puppet. I used to think that anyway, but now I’m not so sure.
No story here. Move on. Nothing to see here folks. Go home.
Cognitive dysfunction is often gradual at 1st. When progression is to Alzheimers the person begins to use “touch stone” stock kind of words (&/or phrases) they fill their conversation with in order to gain time for their brain to get back context.
Often that person is not deviously trying to cover their mental deficit, but rather personally coping with their circumstances when momentarily lost thinking cohesion. When their condition deteriorates further their conversational capacity progressively looses depth & after early in a conversation showing they are following the content their train of thought begins to wander – even though they can still utter their stock phrases.
Sadly, there is no accurate warning when Alzheimer’s sufferers are going to shift into it’s worst phases. In retrospect others may be able to say they saw when that started to happened & they just didn’t realize it because the sufferer kept using their conversational gambits.
There is no conceivable reason to elect someone exhibiting the behavior of the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate. To do so risks unelected functionaries exercising power over American citizens. Even if those underlings decide to obscure any Alzheimer decline they could not keep the person alive indefinitely.
I think today’s latest revelation about a neighbour of Tara Reade confirming that she was told about Joey Fingers assault at the time will be his ending. He won’t get the nomination. The question is – who will the establishment pick instead? It won’t be Bernie, which will make the Bernie Bros even more volatile.
The question is, will the mainstream media ever cover these charges. On the other hand, there’s no doubt that the Trump team will.
A senior Clinton advisor has recently advised Biden to drop out.
If this stuff erupts late in the campaign, I’d be very surprised if most of Bernie’s voters even bother to vote.
Come on, lay off old Joe. He is just a regular fella who gets up every morning and puts his pants on one arm at a time.
The allegations of his sexual assault against a female staff member must be taken seriously. New evidence has recently come to light when the victims mother years ago telephone the Larry King Show seeking advice about what to do because your daughter was sexually assaulted. In order to have full transparency we need a congressional investigation, the victim and her witnesses need to come forward, Biden must appear and all need to be questioned under oath.