Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Joe Biden’s low energy climate ideas are leaving young Democrat activists cold.
Iowa teens delighted as Greta Thunberg leads unexpected climate strike
Chris Robinson in Iowa City
@thenoyz
Sat 5 Oct 2019 09.17 AEST
…
Claire Carlson, a senior studying geoscience, environmental science and business at UI from Ottumwa had joined friends from the Environmental Science Club at the rally. “Its nice to finally see a large group of people come together and address the problem,” she said. “I think Greta’s done a really good job of bringing a voice to that especially at a really young age. I think it means that more people are starting to understand the need for impactful legislation with regards to climate change.”
Carlson, like her friend Emma Hartke, will be able to caucus next February for a Democratic candidate. “I think Elizabeth Warren has a really good plan for climate change,” said Hartke. Carlson favours the young mayor from South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, but Warren is the name on most people’s lips when asked which way they’re currently leaning.
“There are still some centrists who like to play both sides on climate … such as Joe Biden,” said Derek Torres who has moved to Iowa City from Atlanta. “They always speak in terms of jobs … but if there’s no air or water there’s no jobs,” he reasoned.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/oct/04/greta-thunberg-iowa-climate-strike
Will Biden’s plan to allow some industrial civilization to survive count against him the primaries? Or are radicals like Claire Carlson part of a noisy but unimportant minority?
7 thoughts on “Democrat Activist Accuses Joe Biden of “Playing Both Sides” of the Climate Debate”
The radicals think they run the Democrat party. If they are ignored, they will stay home on election day.
I can also see them rioting to gain attention at the convention as well.
MarkW …
I can also see them rioting to gain attention at the convention as well.
Yes, as a Milwaukee resident, I am not looking forward to it.
“There are still some centrists who like to play both sides on climate … such as Joe Biden,” said Derek Torres who has moved to Iowa City from Atlanta. “They always speak in terms of jobs … but if there’s no air or water there’s no jobs,” he reasoned.
No air or water is hyperbole of course, but it illustrates the mind set produced by 30 years of brainwashing.
Papa Joe has got a problem – Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian oil and gas firm.
All the trees in the forest are about to fall.
Please tell me that “Claire Carlson, a senior studying geoscience…” is getting failing grades in geoscience and will not be awarded a degree? Hello? This is upsetting to the point that I will go get a drink.
This demonstrates how deficient Greta’s mind really is.
https://twitter.com/JunkNpc/status/1177662249273610243
What plan? To tax us, get rid of Fossil fuels? Spend trillions to convert everything to unreliable Ev’s? Who is going to change the weather, so its constantly sunny and warm, with light evening rains 😐
Democratic candidate. “I think Elizabeth Warren has a really good plan for climate change,” said Hartke