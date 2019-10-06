Democrat Activist Accuses Joe Biden of “Playing Both Sides” of the Climate Debate

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Joe Biden’s low energy climate ideas are leaving young Democrat activists cold.

Iowa teens delighted as Greta Thunberg leads unexpected climate strike

Chris Robinson in Iowa City

@thenoyz

Sat 5 Oct 2019 09.17 AEST

Claire Carlson, a senior studying geoscience, environmental science and business at UI from Ottumwa had joined friends from the Environmental Science Club at the rally. “Its nice to finally see a large group of people come together and address the problem,” she said. “I think Greta’s done a really good job of bringing a voice to that especially at a really young age. I think it means that more people are starting to understand the need for impactful legislation with regards to climate change.”

Carlson, like her friend Emma Hartke, will be able to caucus next February for a Democratic candidate. “I think Elizabeth Warren has a really good plan for climate change,” said Hartke. Carlson favours the young mayor from South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, but Warren is the name on most people’s lips when asked which way they’re currently leaning.

“There are still some centrists who like to play both sides on climate … such as Joe Biden,” said Derek Torres who has moved to Iowa City from Atlanta. “They always speak in terms of jobs … but if there’s no air or water there’s no jobs,” he reasoned.

