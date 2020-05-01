Elon Musk: “Give people back their g*****n freedom.”

Guest +42×1042 to Elon Musk!

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said Wednesday such restrictions have robbed Americans of their constitutional rights.

By Joseph Guzman

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk continued to voice his opposition to shelter-in-place orders imposed by some states to curb the spread of the coronavirus Wednesday, calling the restrictions “fascist.”

Musk commented on California’s shelter-in-place order during Tesla’s earnings call, saying Tesla is worried about production at its Bay Area car factory, where the electric vehicle manufacturer builds the majority of its vehicles. He likened the coronavirus restrictions implemented by the state to “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes.”

“It’s breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America or built this country,” Musk said.

“If somebody wants to stay in their house that’s great, they should be allowed to stay in their house, they should not be compelled to leave, but to say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist,” Musk added. “This is not Democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

[…]