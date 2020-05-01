Guest +42×1042 to Elon Musk!
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said Wednesday such restrictions have robbed Americans of their constitutional rights.
By Joseph Guzman
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk continued to voice his opposition to shelter-in-place orders imposed by some states to curb the spread of the coronavirus Wednesday, calling the restrictions “fascist.”
Musk commented on California’s shelter-in-place order during Tesla’s earnings call, saying Tesla is worried about production at its Bay Area car factory, where the electric vehicle manufacturer builds the majority of its vehicles. He likened the coronavirus restrictions implemented by the state to “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes.”
“It’s breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America or built this country,” Musk said.
“If somebody wants to stay in their house that’s great, they should be allowed to stay in their house, they should not be compelled to leave, but to say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist,” Musk added. “This is not Democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”
[…]Source: The Hill
Truly strange times when I have found myself praising John Wiley Price and now… Elon Musk.
19 thoughts on “Elon Musk: “Give people back their g*****n freedom.””
Elon must have found another source of funding to feel so secure attacking the California state government. Maybe he bought some oil wells. G’bye subsidy!
I don’t often laud Musk, but this time….. Amen, Brother!
As for me, I’m not asking for my freedom back, I’ve been taking it back for the last month. I encourage others to do the same. Rebellion is a good thing, when the politicians start acting like fascist totalitarians!
By midsummer, none of this government coercion is going to hold. Civil disobedience is growing daily.
The Coronavirus hype and confiscation of their freedoms is driven by mainstream media and vested interests. The worst offender is Bill Gates. Riddle me this- on one hand he has publicly stated that there are too many humans, on the other hand he demands that all humans be vaccinated (and vaccination documented) in the interests of preserving human life. These 2 are in total conflict. Dismissing hydroxychloroqunie regimes out of hand is also highly suspicious.
As for mainstream media, since when is it front page news that some 95 year old in a nursing home with a plethora of medical conditions has passed away with coronavirus detected? To die WITH coronavirus (the same genus as colds and flu) and to die OF coronavirus are 2 different things. CDC in particular have been embellishing the death statistics. The current “pandemic” is merely a worse than average flu season. Since when do we crash the economy and confiscate freedom because of the flu?
Time to wake up to this scamdemic.
Maybe Gates figures that if parents can be sure that both will survive, they might have only two kids. In most of the world such a demographic transition has worked. Whether it will in the cultures of those countries still with high fertility rates remains to be seen. Also requires giving women more options, which meets with resistance in some cultures.
Do you think over time evolution will cause increase number of children per female ? If there are genes that relate to how many kids a woman wants will these not be become more abundant generation to generation.
Many of these restrictions are going to be challenged in court. The Supreme Court has asked Pennsylvania to respond to a lawsuit over the shelter in place orders.
The BBC digs a bit of gossip on musk as well
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-52504187
Maybe it is a bit annoyed that its pension fund , which has £27.5M invested in Tesla motors , has dipped .
http://downloads.bbc.co.uk/mypension/en/report_accounts_2019.pdf
Somewhat off topic but it has £190M invested in Blackrock Renewables and £ £304M in Greencoat Solar – I wonder if that influences the BBC’s apparent mania for climate change topics and opinions – surely not.
The fund is supposed to dig itself out of shortfall in 2028 , but the Wuhan flu might delay that recovery .
Interesting also to see how much is invested in real estate – what direction is that likely to be taking in the wake of the flu crisis (also of personal interest to we humble house owners).
Thank you Mike it does explain a lot, I had no idea the BBC had invested in such ways, more ammo to fight the good fight.
Crazy stuff.
https://seekingalpha.com/news/3567716-elon-musk-downgrades-tesla-updated
David,
Technological help is on way. I want to seat in a stadium, surrounded by thousands of shouting fans (I do not care what the sport is), with no masks.
We could have a Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ by this September. And if it works, Trump will get the money.
Trump has given $500 million, to fund a new breakthrough disruptive technology, that uses the human cells to create a synthetic copy of the covid-19 virus’ spike protein. This covid-19 spike protein ‘teaches’ our immune system how to defeat covid-19.
This is very different than an old medical technology ‘vaccine’.
This is an engineered microbiological entity that is smart and only does what we want. This is the start of ‘engineered’ biology. (Apparently this same technology was used to defeat Ebola.)
This is going to make all of the old technology vaccines obsolete and this is just the start of this new technology. This could be history being written. Some really good.
What was stopping the use of microbiological entities to ‘fix’/change the body, at a microbiological level, rather than dumb chemicals or dead viruses was….
The body’s immune system.
What changed to enable engineered ‘virus’ like entities to do our bidding…
….was the development of software that can emulate any virus or virus like entity in a computer and emulate the bioactive response of the human body.
This complex software representation of the ‘virus’ like entity can ‘learn’ in computer simulation how to defeat the human immune system…
This ‘evolved’ software version of the virus like entity is then turned into a physical version of the evolved virus software.
The evolved physical version of the virus like entity, will be able to defeat the human immune system and then will then be able to do good things.
Note this virus like entity cannot reproduce so there is no risk it could evolve and hurt the host. It only does one thing, once.
It uses some of the human’s cells to create a copy of the spike like protein that the covid-19 virus has. This spike like protein then teaches the human’s immune system how to defeat the covid-19 virus.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/01/us/coronavirus-moderna-vaccine-invs/index.html
Moderna, Inc. — originally called Moderna Therapeutics — was founded on a big idea that would disrupt the pharmaceutical industry.
In theory, an mRNA vaccine enables scientists to plug a small piece of the corona virus’s genetic code into a human cell to create a synthetic copy of the virus’s spike protein.
That’s the part of SARS-CoV-2 that resembles a plastic bristle on a hairbrush, and which attaches to human cells.
Because it is just a small portion of the virus, the synthetically created spike protein can’t infect a person. And partly because there is no need to manipulate a virus in the lab, the process is faster.
William: Completed in 42 days rather than 1 to 2 years.
The coronavirus spike-protein lookalike would then be produced by the body’s own cells. If all goes well, the body then counterattacks the “invader” — the synthetic antigen created by a person’s own cell — with antibodies.
The technology “teaches the human body to recognize the virus by teaching the body to make snippets of the virus on its own,” said Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer.
On January 11, Chinese researchers released the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, a 30,000-character string of the letters a, u, g and c.
Largely because of the ongoing cooperation between Moderna and NIH, the process of designing the mRNA for delivery was lightning fast. Indeed, it took just 42 days, as Bancel told Trump.
“The coronavirus spike-protein lookalike would then be produced by the body’s own cells. If all goes well, the body then counterattacks the “invader” — the synthetic antigen created by a person’s own cell — with antibodies.”
Or the body counter attacks the bodies own cells, a massive cytokine storm ensues, and the subject dies.
This happened with many of the SARS and MERS vaccines. When challenged, the immune reaction was too strong, and in these animal tests, the animals died.
Moderna technology is very interesting, I wish them success. Another interesting technology is that of Regeneron’s magical mice used to make antibodies for humans.
https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/news/regeneron-covid-19-antibodies/
You lost me when you said computer
“strange times when I have found myself praising John Wiley Price and now… Elon Musk.”
Indeed Eric, and Michael Moore! Why not Michael Mann and other prominent officers of the Climatariat? The divide seems to separate out those that cherish the freedoms uniquely American from those who would happily strike down democracy itself, free speech and jail ‘dissidents’.
Michael Moore is in a category of his own. The only way to understand it is that he actually turns out to be a man of integrity and where he seemed in the past to be a warrior for the “progressive” putsch of loathing and overturning America and what it represented was actually simply naivity! He bought into the ‘superior’ world view of the left, believing what was being marketed. Oh, he has a way to go. Maybe he will come to realize that he was only a few steps away from uncovering the Grand Plan behind it all that has nothing to do with love of the environment, CO2, a Warming World and all that curtain material.
Don’t be fooled. Michael Moore is still a Greenie. His film mostly attacks the big corporations that have profited from the movement.
Maybe he’s glimpsed what “The Cause” really is all about? And how it effects him?
And he doesn’t like the taste of it?
Hopefully he’ll make the connection between forcing all to “Go Green” and the loss of The Constitution and The Bill of Rights.
The excuse this time is the virus. What was it before it came along?
We are the second occupied new house on a street of maybe 40-45. Had to install a garage door opener. Went to both Home Depots – twice. They looked like TSA check points.
House construction around us continues.
Trades show up every day.
Excavation continues apace.
Foundations formed and poured.
Framing, roofing, landscaping.
Residential, commercial, industrial, I-25 expansion might have paused, looked around and went right back at it.
They have neither time nor money for this foolishness especially when Covid-19 is obviously tearing a new AH in a half dozen health care shit hole states/cities and pretty much nowhere else.
Restaurants that could, which appears to be most of them, adapted to take out, curb side, drive in. The nearest Chik-fil-a has a parking lot full of drive thru customers every mealtime.
The traffic on I-25 has barely relented.
Many businesses are working from home.
Schools, gyms, small restaurants are taking a beating.
But by and large I would say the “stay at home unless essential” (Whatever that is.) is widely ignored.
In retrospect the knee jerk interment of the Japanese is widely regretted as is the Jim Crow era, “Oh, that can’t happen again.”
It just did.
Instead of protesting, everybody should just heave that middle finger in the air and go back to work.
See if that brings out the dogs and rubber bullets.