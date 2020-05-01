NOAA Satellite records second largest 2-month temperature drop in history

UPDATE: Changed emphasis from Northern Hemisphere extratropics to entire Northern Hemisphere (h/t John Christy)
In April, 2020, the Northern Hemisphere experienced its 2nd largest 2-month drop in temperature in the 497-month satellite record.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for April, 2020 was +0.38 deg. C, down from the March, 2020 value of +0.48 deg. C.
The Northern Hemisphere temperature anomaly fell from +0.96 deg. C to 0.43 deg. C from February to April, a 0.53 deg. C drop which is the 2nd largest 2-month drop in the 497-month satellite record. The largest 2-month drop was -0.69 deg. C from December 1987 to February 1988.
The linear warming trend since January, 1979 has now increased to +0.14 C/decade (but remains statistically unchanged at +0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 16 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.15 +1.15 2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.04 +0.06 2019 03 +0.35 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.59 2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.49 +0.92 +0.91 2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.40 -0.61 +0.98 +0.39 2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35 2019 07 +0.38 +0.33 +0.44 +0.45 +0.10 +0.33 +0.87 2019 08 +0.39 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.24 2019 09 +0.62 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.14 +0.75 +0.57 2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.28 +0.31 -0.03 +0.99 +0.50 2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.38 2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94 2020 01 +0.57 +0.60 +0.53 +0.62 +0.73 +0.12 +0.66 2020 02 +0.76 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30 2020 03 +0.48 +0.61 +0.34 +0.63 +1.09 -0.72 +0.17 2020 04 +0.38 +0.43 +0.34 +0.45 -0.59 +1.03 +0.97
The UAH LT global gridpoint anomaly image for April, 2020 should be available within the next week here.
The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:
Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt
45 thoughts on “NOAA Satellite records second largest 2-month temperature drop in history”
Confirming downtrend since February 2016 remains intact. Four years, two months and counting.
When does it quit being just a random fluctuation? Will it take until the next super El Niño? The last wait was 18 years, from 1998 to 2016.
Looking at the entire graph (not just the past 4.2 years), I deem the most salient features to be:
(1) an uptrend.
(2) many sharp spikes at irregular intervals.
The spikes make difficult any conclusions based on short recent data.
What explanations are there for the spikes?
Usually El Ninos
El Niños cause the up spikes, La Niñas and volcanos cause the down spikes. Volcanos caused two major cooing events in the first half of the graph, El Chicon in 1982 and Pinitubo in 1991. If a volcano is strong enough to eject suffer dioxide into the stratosphere it can cool the entire plant for several years because suffer dioxide aerosols reflect sunlight. A graph of human emissions of sulfur dioxide is a near mirror image of the above graph—a steep decline since 1980—suggesting that a lack of volcanos, a reduction in human pollution, and several major El Niño events may be the true causes of the warming of the past several decades.
https://www.epa.gov/air-trends/sulfur-dioxide-trends
Here we go … the mother of all accidental experiments shows that global temperature has actually been increasing due to real pollution …. not CO2.
This really would be the silver lining on this Covid problem.
No, that has no significant effect, CO2 has not measurably fallen since lockdown.
Something odd about it, in the UK we had well above average April temperatures, maybe the lack of industrial activity pollution in the atmosphere during CV lock-down throughout N. Hemisphere. Good time to look at sensors calibration against ground recorded data.
Don’t think the U.K. has a very big % of the worlds surface area. Also I was in the U.K. this month … it was very sunny but not very warm … where are you getting your data ? The Met Office haven’t released the April numbers yet.
It is not just the UK, most of the NH (excluding N. Canada and Arctic) was warmer than average in March, awaiting the April data next week.
https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/
Sorry Vuk,
Not in the cental north of Spain.
Lot off rain and cool.
Nasty plant viruses.
But it’s just weather.
I hope.
Hi Jozzie
You are in the wrong country, Brits won’t be going to Spain any longer if you talk down its weather.
“It was the sunniest April on record for the UK, according to a provisional analysis of the month’s climate statistics by the Met Office.
All UK countries made it in the top five sunniest since records in a series from 1929.”
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/binaries/content/gallery/metofficegovuk/images/weather/maps-and-charts/april-2020-sunshine.png/april-2020-sunshine.png/metofficegovuk%3Axsmall
I don’t know the differences UK/Germany exactly, but the first two weeks of April in Germany had night temperatures well below 0°C, while day temps ranged between +10 to +15°C, sunny and very dry air.
The UK was very sunny but very warm. It was decidedly cool at times on the east coast where I am
Gee, this is just like the Corona virus death count: we now have a new data point that doesn’t match the model, and nobody can explain it (god forbid we question the model!).
Obviously this proves global warming due to CO2. Never mind that CO2 kept going up like it always does before going down when vegetation in the northern hemisphere fixes it.
No change of CO2 ’til now in the data, in so far, no proof at all.
Could this be related to lower temps in UHI and micro-UHI areas due to less activity during Coronavirus lock-down?
In other words, is this closer to the real temps poor siting and UHI effects are lessened?
That was the first thing that came to mind. Should be possible to do some analysis on it for someone so-inclined by looking at the raw measurement data (if available) for urban areas that had lockdowns versus the surrounding non-urban areas and see if locked down urban areas saw disproportionate decreases.
More people at home, more heating at home during daytime, sunshine heating of streets and buildings as usual, so I can’t imagine a Corona effect. Less airplanes maybe in the air, no orless contrails shadowing the earth, in so far, higher temps should follow, not colder.
The primary contributors to UHI are buildings, roads and parking lots. If asphalt is uncovered by cars, the UHI effect will increase. The effect from concrete will depend on the reflectivity of the concrete which varies over a wide range. The effects of buildings will be unchanged. Overall, I don’t think there’s much of a changing UHI influence either way. I suspect the record temperature decrease is more likely to be the response to a relatively quiet Sun.
What about the Mauna Loa CO2 levels NOT changing in last two months – rather continue on the same trajectory???
I would agree that CO2 levels (NOAA data) have been pretty flat through April, but they are certainly up on March. Eyeballing the daily values for April, it looks like the average for the month will be slightly above 416 ppm, possibly 416.2 ppm. Let’s say that it is 416 ppm, then this is 1.5 ppm above the March average for this year and 2.7 ppm above April of 2019. Nothing unusual in these figures at all, but it remains to be seen where the May peak ends up.
Karen engstrom – May 1, 2020 at 9:16 am
It has changed every month for the past 4 months, ….. and is still increasing right on schedule …. Like it does each and every year, to wit”
CO3.now …. 04-30-2020 … 417.31 ppm
And it will continue increasing for another 15+- days (mid-May) before it begins its summertime ‘decrease’.
Karen: I took a stab at this and estimate human CO2 may not have much, if any, effect on the ppm. From a prior post re Mauna Loa:
https://scrippsco2.ucsd.edu/data/atmospheric_co2/spo.html
Downloaded South Pole and Alaska data (aka “consider the extremes” and then guess what may be going on in the middle). Plots interesting, no surprise the SP is a fairly constant rise and AK is a saw tooth wave but following the same trend line. What is interesting is the amplitude of the saw tooth has gone from roughly 13 ppm ca 1962 to 20 ppm in 2020.
If we accept base line as 280 ppm and the Stokes assertion that humans account for the net gain of 1000 Gt in the past ~ 107 years then human influence is only ~10 Gt/yr.
Yet the saw tooth in AK is a nominal 124 Gt/yr that I will attribute to causes other than human.
Speculation:
1) Alleged human influence on CO2 atm concentration is around 1 order of magnitude less than seasonal fluctuations allegedly observed at the SP and AK.
2) Plant life and perhaps mollusks presently enjoy favorable conditions. Assuming 550 Gt of biomass on this planet I can say as one who watches nature closely that 124/550 saw tooth could be explained by biological activity but if the oceans are cooling, and based on the winter rain in my region they appear to be, then the oceans may be sponging up a bit of the 124 Gt as well, purely in solution, non-biologic.
That said, as a skeptic watching the CV19 show on TV and Mauna Loa as well it is still important to understand at this moment:
1) What is the human contribution to annual CO2 rise opposed to the alleged SP and AK data? 3%? 5%? 8% 30%? 50%? (8% seems credible based on a C14 paper that considers carbon cycle time constants)
2) Say the human nominal is around 10 Gt/yr then how much has the Coronasarus bit out of that? Should the price of gasoline be our metric, if so it’s dropped 50% during this scamdemic.
3) Based on gasoline price say in the last 2 months humans have emitted 1 Gt less than usual. 415*1/3260 ~= 0.1 ppm negative impact on atm CO2 concentration….too small to measure. In my world anyway.
4) And, that seems to be what the measurements are showing?
http://temperature.global/
Nice link 😀
Just an informal question or poll. Look at the graph.
Do you think, say in the next 10 years we will see a negative anomaly the way we saw in years 1997, 200, 2008, and 2011? (on the running 13 month average).
There really does seem to be regular periodicity to the ocillations – about a 4 year cycle. Is that the la ninia-el ninio?
The New Little Ice Age cometh.
If we are lucky, the puny little bit of warming that humans can contribute to total global warming and not just local warming, then the less the shock will be if natural variation does cause a signifiant cooling trend the next 30-40 years. Until we can identify, explain and predict natural variation, then everyone should be hoping that natural cooling doesn’t persistently keep getting worse. This is a later spring again for much of mid latitude crop growing North America, which would make for 3 years in a row as can be seen by when farmers get their crops planted in the spring, and when harvest is completed. Late spring melts and rainy cool springs also led to a lot of flooding.
So, it is population driving temperature after all.
Funny how no one ever mentions Population Explosion anymore. But 50 years ago the scientists and experts were all convinced it was the single most serious threat to our existence.
I wonder if in 50 years will global warming and climate change be the same as the population explosion. Only a dimly remembered memory from a time long past.
Meridional Distributions of Historical Zonal Averages and Their Use to Quantify the Global and Spheroidal Mean Near-Surface Temperature of the Terrestrial Atmosphere by Gerhard Kramm, Martina Berger, Ralph Dlugi, Nicole Mölders
I think, a worth read, or a subject for an article ?
Is here better placed as as OT in the “lost birds” blog article 😀
Cant help but wonder if the reduced air traffic has been a trigger.
It seems more and more that the “climate change” bullshit is being progressively replaced by another bullshit pandemic :
– Lockdownism
https://youtu.be/k0Q4naYOYDw?t=525
By reflecting away 30% of the ISR the atmospheric albedo cools the earth much like that reflective panel behind a car’s windshield.
For the greenhouse effect to perform as advertised “extra” energy must radiate upwards from the surface. Because of the non-radiative heat transfer processes of the contiguous atmospheric molecules such ideal BB upwelling “extra” energy does not exist.
There is no “extra” energy for the GHGs to “trap” and “back” radiate and no greenhouse warming.
With no greenhouse effect what CO2 does or does not do is moot.
Equally moot are temperatures, ice caps, glaciers, polar bears, sea levels, hurricanes, nuclear power….
What about penguins?
Really? Are we going to start putting out headlines like:
“Largest drop in temperature ever in all the history of Mankind for the last 10 years”?
If this becomes a trend, then it is news worthy, otherwise its just another natural blip. Much more interesting is the CO2 concentration…If that fails to slow down we have strong evidence it isn’t man-made but natural – such are the ocean venting CO2.
So let me get this straight.
C02 graph hasn’t changed.
But temps went down.
Is that right?
Andrew
No idea if it’s right, but fact 😀
Based on the global climate models, can the global average temperature actually change that much in one month? How much difference in clouds or insolation is required to move the needle that much? If the required changes are significant, then this is a good way to test the models. To the GCM people in the readership, have you looked at the changes in the inputs required to produce the measured change?
I also thought of another test of UHI. With reduced activity in many city centers and in many airports (where accurate sensors are located), will we see any deflection in UHI or at the airport, due to fewer flights, etc.?
Anyone know a good resource to look at the annual global temperature “average” by a single month? February 1850 through February 2020, for example? In degrees Celsius, not anomaly…
I’m waiting for the MSM to pick up on this ‘anomaly’ and assign a cause to it. Or not if they can’t come up with one that supports their narrative.
Get our economy up and running again before we plummet into another glacial period! It’s obviously the only thing staving off that dread eventuality.
And put bodies back on the beaches. Sand reflects solar radiation, bodies absorb it.
Every Fall, the CO2 increases, followed by very low temperatures, and then when the CO2 decreases the following Spring, the temperatures increase, thus proving that there is an inverse relationship between CO2 and temperature! 🙂
This is not the end of it either. I’ve been sounding off for a few years on a modified ENSO effect with large cold water “blobs” in the temperate zones in both hemispheres that slant down onto the equatorial band rather than the simple upwelling cold water source in the eastern Pacific. This gives a la Nina type recharge and enhancement from outside the system.
Even for the 2015-16 El Nino event I noted that the actual volume of warm water in the system was small and sure enough, the el Nino plummetted from its peak of 2.5C to -0.5C in the first half of 2016 – it ran out of “fuel”. This modified picture has persisted and there doesnt appear to be refurbishment of a good volume of warm water to the system.
Is this the anatomy of a switch to an extended period of cooling? If so, the entire climate science community has been missing out on another teaching moment, like the ~two decade “Pause” which was ignored for over half its existence, rationalized for a third and finally Karlized out of existence. Climateer existential panic is worse today, so itseems most likely to mean more rationalization and fiddling.