Wuhan #coronavirus and CoVid-19—Rumination #8

Guest post by Rud Istvan
There are as of today (5/1/2020) several newish developments enabling further skeptical comparisons to ‘climate science’. These involve post #4 on two possible therapies (remdesivir and the chloroquines), and post #7 on ivermectin. The bottom line is yet more contradictions and speculations, all reported without full disclosure. This post pulls a new overview together from public sources and from previous comments to other posts.
Remdesivir
Two initial clinical trials have been reported. The first was done in China using remdesivir synthesized there without regard to Gilead’s patent, and after China filed for a patent using remdesivir to treat CoViD-19. The second was done in the US by Gilead and reported midweek. The results contradict each other, sort of like modeled ECS versus observed ECS in climate science.
The China study was reported apparently inadvertently by WHO early this week, and later disappeared by them. 158 symptomatic patients were given remdesivir compared to 79 symptomatic controls. WHO reported remdesivir was “not associated with differences in time to clinical improvement” and the trial was terminated early after significant side effects emerged in 12% of the treatment arm. The Financial Times of London commented that the China trial was a flop. Dr. Fauci never mentions it, although he must be aware of it.
The Gilead study Dr. Fauci is touting as a success the past couple of days–even a as possible new CoViD-19 “standard of care”. A patented money maker for Gilead, helped by NIH. Maybe, maybe not. The actual trial results are not yet available, only Fauci’s enthusiastic take on them.
Chloroquines
There have been three reported ‘trials’.
Brazil is trialing chloroquine phosphate in high and low dose arms. Chloroquine phosphate is known to have more cardiac side effects (arrhythmias) than hydroxychloroquine. It has a narrower therapeutic window. It was the fish tank cleaner that killed a man in Arizona and sickened his wife when they self-administered overdoses. The high dose arm was discontinued when the inevitable side effects emerged. This was proclaimed a failure by the media, when in reality the low dose arm continues with no result yet reported.
The VA did a retrospective study on elderly vets and concluded hydroxychloroquine did not work. The press loudly proclaimed the VA failure this week, condemning President Trumpt for having mentioned the drug after France’s Dr Raoult and New York’s Dr. Zelenko reported success. The VA study was designed to fail. We now know from NYC that about 85% of ventilated over 65s die. That was the ONLY group the VA evaluated retrospectively. And, Dr. Zelenko said the key was hydroxychloroquine plus zinc. The VA did not add supplemental zinc. Dr. Fauci noted the VA failure without noting the bias and the flaw. Neither Fauci nor pharma want HCQ to succeed because there is little money in an off patent inexpensive therapy.
The third true clinical trial is a joint effort of U. Minnesota and McGill. It is well designed with three arms in two cohorts testing two endpoints. Arm 1 is control. Arm 2 is hydroxychloroquine. Arm 3 is hydroxychloroquine plus zinc. Cohort one is people known to have been exposed to Wuhan coronavirus, but not yet symptomatic. The endpoint is progression to symptoms or not, a test of prophylaxis potential. The other cohort is symptomatics. The endpoint is recovery or progression to serious/critical, a test of CoViD-19 therapeutic value.
The media are not covering this study, but McGill put out some good news this week in Canada. Based on results to date, they are modifying the original statistical design by curtailing the number of enrollees, with the goal of a preliminary result by end of May rather than July. This can only mean they are seeing some statistically meaningful positive results. Else, they would continue with the original design to get the originally planned statistical answers.
Repurposing other old drugs
This was the theme illustrated by R#7 Ivermectin. Yesterday (4/30/2020) there was a long illustrated article in The conversation.com by Nevin Krogan of UCSF, discussing a longer paper on the same topic that also appeared yesterday in the prestigious journal Nature.
Krogan reports that his team worked tirelessly for two months to map in silico ALL the possible Wuhan/human protein/proteins interactions. Using this computer model ‘map’, they then tested in silico (more computer models based on chemical mechanism of action–MOA) ~2000 drugs approved for other uses. They identified 69 candidates that might affect a mapped protein interaction either therapeutically or detrimentally. They have now tested 47 in vitro and found a few promising therapeutics and one definite detrimental.
Seemingly big rigorous science news reported in Nature! Except it really isn’t as good as it sounds once the issues are understood, which are unpacked below. MBH98’s hockey stick seemed rigorous until Steve McIntyre showed it wasn’t.
PMC2373733 discusses ‘libraries’ of protein structure. The full structures of about 15000 proteins are known, but many are non-human. This has taken decades because of the complexities of protein folding. The ‘outside’ counts for biology, the ‘inside’ usually doesn’t. PMC4419399 discusses the more common protein fragment libraries. These are typically less than 100 amino acids long, and ‘outsides’. For example, they are used to build DNA or RNA oligomers for ‘gene chips’, or for the new Wuhan coronavirus RNA tests. Building an incomplete and uncertain in silico Wuhan/ human protein interaction ‘map’ is certainly possible in two months using existing libraries. It cannot be complete, and the interactions are only modeled.
Comparing known drug MOAs to this interaction map is also possible in silico. All FDA approved drugs must have an experimentally proven MOA. Although aspirin predates the FDA, its MOA is now known many decades after first used. Aspirin irreversibly inhibits cyclooxygenase (COX-1), thus suppressing signaling for prostaglandins and thromboxanes, thus reducing pain and inflammation. If Wuhan had a protein section resembling COX-1, aspirin might be a therapy.
Testing 47 of the 69 in silico candidates in vitro is possible also. In fact, it is almost criminal that Fauci’s NIH has not already done so with HCQ alone, and plus zinc. Epithelial cells of the African green monkey are a traditional in vitro method for respiratory disease. These were infected with Wuhan in petri dishes and then half were dosed with test drugs (the remainder were controls). Of the 47 drugs identified in silico, 8 appear therapeutic, one is detrimental, and the rest have no impact. That 38 out of 47 (80%) had NO interaction shows how uncertain the UCSF in silico model methodology actually is.
So there may be 8 new drug candidates against CoViD-19 reported in Nature yesterday. Two work via the same MOA as the combination of HCQ plus zinc, by inhibiting the RNA polymerase from assembling new virions. Six supposedly inhibit the ‘sigmaR1 and sigmaR2’ portion of the S spike protein, a “new” therapeutic modality—except it isn’t, since the Conversation article ends by noting that HCQ also binds these, except ‘less efficiently’, thus providing the MOA for HCQ alone. I cannot tell for sure from the articles, but this is probably just the S2 neutralizing antibody target renamed. S1 binds the virion to the ACE2 receptor. S2 enables the virion to pass thru the cell wall into the cell to unpack its RNA and begin replication. Blocking either is neutralizing.
The intent of the rushed Nature article is to get the 8 into CoViD-19 clinical trials and then EUA (temporary Emergency Use Authorization) approval. Two of the 8 are cancer chemotherapies. One of those, zotatifin, is apparently intentionally misrepresented in both the Conversation and Nature. It is only in clinical stage 2A dose ranging, far from a normal post phase 3 FDA approval. The company that is developing it as a new cancer therapy is already touting the Nature article just a day later. It turns out that one of the Nature paper authors is ALSO the company founder. What a Mann like coincidence. I therefore did not bother to track down the rest of the ‘repurposed’ Wuhan drug candidates.
Rud thanks for your continued posting on the Covid subject, I learn something new with every post you put out.
Regarding Dr Raoult, I don’t see any other explanation for his success other than the drug works. Perhaps he has a selection bias but if he treats everyone that shows up I can’t see a high selection bias, unless somehow high risk patients are not going to him.
Well, that’s not very reassuring to people who want a sure cure.
Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
Hydroxychloroquine Has about 90 Percent Chance of Helping COVID-19 Patients
https://aapsonline.org/hcq-90-percent-chance/
I’ve read 3 different ways that HCQ supposedly works:
* Changes pH so virus can’t enter cell
* Modifies ACE2 limiting virus’ ability to attach to it
* Zinc ionophore
Well,
if you want a excellent review of the Chinese study and US study on remdesivior
This is excellent.
Chinese test had no power.
“The China study was reported apparently inadvertently by WHO early this week, and later disappeared by them. 158 symptomatic patients were given remdesivir compared to 79 symptomatic controls.”
WHO may have disappeared it from their site, but it is still here:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31022-9/fulltext#seccestitle150
“We thank Gilead Sciences for providing the study drugs “
“The China study was reported apparently inadvertently by WHO early this week, and later disappeared by them. 158 symptomatic patients were given remdesivir compared to 79 symptomatic controls. WHO reported remdesivir was “not associated with differences in time to clinical improvement” and the trial was terminated early after significant side effects emerged in 12% of the treatment arm. The Financial Times of London commented that the China trial was a flop. Dr. Fauci never mentions it, although he must be aware of it.
The Gilead study Dr. Fauci is touting as a success the past couple of days–even a as possible new CoViD-19 “standard of care”. A patented money maker for Gilead, helped by NIH. Maybe, maybe not. The actual trial results are not yet available, only Fauci’s enthusiastic take on them.”
Rud is all wrong.
“Not finding an effect can be due to LOW N.”
You mean as in the “hep B vaccine does not cause MS” studies?
Were you these when these studies showing no link were mentioned in WUWT?
Neither Fauci nor pharma want HCQ to succeed because there is little money in an off patent inexpensive therapy.
…
In fact, it is almost criminal that Fauci’s NIH has not already done so with HCQ alone, and plus zinc.
I’m not a fan of Dr. Fauci, but is is he really that far off base? I cringed when I read those two lines.
My 2¢ worth? When we come out from hiding in our houses, whether that’s tomorrow morning or six months from now that virus will still be there waiting. So why are we hiding? Why are we going into debt and ruining our economy? You Tube has censored Dr. Erickson – if you want to label something criminal, that gets my vote. Google, You Tube and a few others need to have anti-trust legislation generously applied. I am being denied access to public information.
Chloroquine the malaria fighting chemical, is absolutely useless in fighting the virus without Zinc supplements!
And there are invitro tests that prove that Chloroquine is a Zinc ionophore (our cells are negative and the Zinc ion is +2 positive) and another invitro tests show that the zinc in our cell stops the virus from replicating.
This is simple safe method to stop covid. The Choroquine dosage can be 15mg/day and Zinc 30 mg/day based on invitro tests. Those are the same as long term safe dosages for other things.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4182877/pdf/pone.0109180.pdf
Peer reviewed studies have shown: Chloroquine is a Zinc Ionophore (it gets a tiny amount of zinc into our cells) and then that tiny amount of zinc makes the ACE-2 molecule that the virus must connect to slightly positive, which stops the virus from connecting to it and replicating.

And Peer Reviewed studies have also shown: That a tiny amount of Zinc in our cells stops the covid virus from replicating.
And Peer Reviewed studies have also shown: That a tiny amount of Zinc in our cells stops the covid virus from replicating.
https://techstartups.com/2020/04/03/updates-from-dr-vladimir-zelenko-now-treated-700-coronavirus-patients-with-99-9-success-rate-using-hydroxychloroquine-zinc-sulfate-and-z-pak-1-outpatient-died-after-not-following-protocol-exclusi/
And a Jewish physician has treated 700 of covid patients with the low dosage Chloroquine and Zinc supplements with a 99% success rate.
The cure for covid-19 is Chloroquine 30 mg/day plus 30 mg/day of Zinc. The amount of Zinc is the same as current Zinc supplements sold in drugstores.
Something I commented on to CtM before he posted this latest rumination, but which did not make his post intro. After this was submitted today, FDA gave an EUA to Gilead remdesivir, announced by PDJT from the Oval with Gilead CEO. Shows the hopeful political power Fauci has. Now the stark two published trial differences could be things like differences in dosing regimen, which we dunno yet. But the medical equivalent to possibly bogus climate science is starker than ever.
MOA: Mechanism Of Action ?
“The Gilead study Dr. Fauci is touting as a success”
being an UN-reviewed and UN-published and UN-verified “study”, its promotion is a serious scientific fault for which the media should be shaming Fauci each day and every day until he admits it is a fault both of communication and of scientific conduct.
“The hydroxychloroquine is an unproven drug and it’s unethical to promote it” crowd is silent on that one. It’s no surprise as it’s the “believe all women” crowd, the “man should just shut up” crowd, the “it’s unfair to question a victim’s motives” crowd… and they all cover to Joe Handsy Biden.
In fact hydroxychloroquine has a few dangerous side effects, but most of these occur only for long term use. Dumping the list of hydroxychloroquine possible side effects was a stupid scare tactic from the “fear is the weapon of the extreme right” crowd. (Cardiac effects are a problem though, as the Kung Flu often lower potassium.)
OTOH the Gilead drug is quite nasty side effects even for short term use.
But what did you expect in term of pharmacovigilance from the “Joe did nothing wrong and if he did rape some women, Orange Man rapped more” crowd?
“The media are not covering this study, but McGill put out some good news this week in Canada. Based on results to date, they are modifying the original statistical design by curtailing the number of enrollees, with the goal of a preliminary result by end of May rather than July. This can only mean they are seeing some statistically meaningful positive results. Else, they would continue with the original design to get the originally planned statistical answers.”
Searched. found nothing.
part of the problem
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/368/6490/476
One big thing not being discussed is the backend of covid is septic shock covid style.
See this link for the HAT septic treatment from a few years ago.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30441816
Here you will see china was using a modified version of HAT
https://covid19data.com/2020/03/04/expert-consensus-on-comprehensive-treatment-of-coronavirus-disease-in-shanghai-2019/
Here the sepsis alliance points this out. Treating covid means treating septic shock.
https://www.global-sepsis-alliance.org/news/2020/4/7/update-can-covid-19-cause-sepsis-explaining-the-relationship-between-the-coronavirus-disease-and-sepsis-cvd-novel-coronavirus
The WHO ect.. put out a treatment that did not address this issue and got a lot of people killed. The following article points this out in a politically correct manner.
https://journals.lww.com/ccejournal/pages/articleviewer.aspx?year=2020&issue=04000&article=00018&type=Fulltext
What happens when this is ignored. See following
https://gulagbound.com/60053/murder-nyc-covid-19-patients-left-to-rot-and-die-in-hospitals-sara-np/
The argument about which antiviral to use is about money. Pure and simple. See again the following protocol and read pages 9 and 10 and let it sink in.
https://www.evms.edu/media/evms_public/departments/internal_medicine/EVMS_Critical_Care_COVID-19_Protocol.pdf
Thanks Rud – as usual most enlightening.
I have long been bothered by Fauci’s obviously unenthusiastic reading on Hydrochloroquine and almost giddy reporting on the Gilead product. Yet, when I heard his results on the Remdesivir on Fox I was struck by the strong similarity in the reported results. In both drugs, apparently a few days less hospital time on average.
Gilead is also reported to be a big financial supporter of the charity? connected with NIH which Fauci leads Any more details on this connection? The conflict is pretty obvious especially since Remdesivir is a patent drug and presumably is very expensive and hydrochloroquine is definitely not costly.
New insights on the antiviral effects of chloroquine against coronavirus: what to expect for COVID-19?
The multiple molecular mechanisms by which chloroquine can achieve such results remain to be further explored. … preliminary data indicate that chloroquine interferes with SARS-CoV-2 attempts to acidify the lysosomes and presumably inhibits cathepsins, which require a low pH for optimal cleavage of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein
Zn2+ Inhibits Coronavirus and Arterivirus RNA Polymerase Activity In Vitro and Zinc Ionophores Block the Replication of These Viruses in Cell Culture