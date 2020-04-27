Some Dilemmas of Climate Simulations

Guest post by Wallace Manheimer
A great deal of the recommendation that the world should modify its energy infrastructure to combat climate change, costing tens to hundreds of trillions of dollars, is based on computer simulations. While this author is not what is called a ‘climate scientist’, a great deal of science is interdenominational, and experience from one field often can fertilize another. That is the spirit in which this opinion is offered. The author has spent a good part of his more than 50-year scientific career developing and using computer simulations to model complex physical processes. Accordingly, based on this experience, he now gives his own brief explanation of his opinion, on what computer simulations can and cannot do, along with some examples. He sees 3 categories of difficulty in computer simulations, where the simulations go from mostly accurate to mostly speculative. He makes the case that the climate simulations are the most speculative.
First consider the case where the configuration and equations describing the complex system are known, and, where the system can be modified in known ways to test the accuracy of the simulation in a variety of circumstances. An example of this is the development of the gyrotron and gyroklystron. These are powerful microwave tubes at high frequency. They are based on giving an electron beam energy transverse to the guiding magnetic field, and tapping this transverse energy to produce the radiation. In the last 2 decades of the 20th century, I was involved in the theoretical, simulation, and experimental part of this effort. I participated in writing one of the first simple simulation schemes capable of examining the nonlinear behavior of the electron beam coupled to the radiation (1). The simulations schemes have become more and more complex and complete as the project developed. The project, and the simulations were successful. Figure (1) is a plot, with its caption, of power and efficiency of a gyroklystron as calculated by simulation, and the experimental results taken from (2). Clearly the simulations were successful. Gyrotrons have been used now for heating fusion plasmas, and gyroklystrons have been used to power W band (94GHz) radars. Figure (2) is a photo of the 10 KW average power, 94 GHz radar WARLOC at the Naval Research Lab. Prior to gyroklystrons the highest average power 94 GHz radar was about 1 Watt.
Second let us say that the configuration is well known, and can be varied in a controlled way, but the relevant physics is not. In my career I have spent a considerable amount of time working on laser fusion. The largest effort is the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab (LLNL) in Livermore California. The lab built a gigantic laser, costing billions, which produces about a megajoule of ultraviolet light energy in a pulse lasting several nanoseconds. Figure (3) is a photo of the laser bays, in a dedicated building, roughly half a kilometer in each direction. Their target configuration places the millimeter size target in the middle of a cylindrical can called a hohlraum. The laser is focused on the interior walls of hohlraum, producing X-rays which impinge on the target. The target compresses and heats, so that fusion reactions can take place. LLNL has done many computer calculations and simulations of the process and concluded that fusion energy should be ten times the laser light energy, i.e. Q=10 (3,4). When they did the experiment, they found, to their dismay, that Q ~ 10-2, on a good day. Their estimate missed by more than a factor of 1000! What went wrong? The problem is that there is a great deal of physics going on in the target, which is not understood well. For instance there are instabilities driven by the interaction of the laser with the plasma; instabilities of the fluid implosion, generation of a small number of extremely energetic electrons, generation of a small number of extremely energetic ions, generation of intense magnetic fields, unpredicted mixing of various regions of the target, expansion of the hohlraum plasma, all in a very complex and rapidly changing geometry… Don‘t get me wrong; LLNL is a first class lab, which hires only the very best scientists and computer engineers. The problem is that the physics is too complex; too unforgiving. In the 8 years since the end of their ignition campaign, when they had hoped to achieve Q=10, they have only succeeded in getting the Q~ 2-3%, better, but still nowhere near what they had promised in 2010.
It is worth noting that there was considerable opposition to the construction of NIF (5), opposition based on 2 suppositions; first that LLNL could not get the laser to work, and second that the target and its interaction with the laser was much too complex, there were too many aspects of the physics which were uncertain and could not be modeled by their simulations. The skeptics were half wrong and half right. LLNL got the laser to work well (years late and billions over the original budget), and this this is certainly a significant achievement. However, the skeptics were correct in their assessment that the that the target would not fuse.
Now let us go to the third level of difficulty. There are cases where neither the configuration, nor the basic physics needed for a simulation are well known. Add to that the fact that unlike with NIF, it is not possible to repeat experiments in any controlled way. When this author first got to NRL, the problem we were all working on was to figure out plasma processes going on in a nuclear disturbed upper atmosphere, or High Altitude Nuclear Explosions (HANE). When a nuclear bomb, or multiple nuclear bombs explode in the upper atmosphere, the atmosphere forms ionized plasma. With the strong flows generated there, the behavior is not governed by conventional fluid mechanics, but by the nonlinear behavior of plasma instabilities. The key was to work out a theory of these extremely complicated processes by particle simulations as well as theory. These results would then be put into the other computer codes used in the radar, tracking, communication, electronic warfare, etc. An unclassified version of our conclusions is in (6). Was our theory correct? Who knows. Will anyone ever do the experiment? Hopefully not. If the experiment is done and the theory does not work, will there be an opportunity to continue to work on it and improve it? Nobody will be alive to do it.
This author makes the case that the climate computer simulations, on which the governments have spent billions, are of this third level of complexity, if not even more complex. The motivation is that we are presumed to be in a ‘climate crisis’ which is an existential threat to humanity. For these climate simulations, the basic physical system is almost certainly much more complicated than the LLNL laser target configuration, for which the simulations failed. The scientists at Livermore at least know what they are starting out with and can vary it. First, there is there is the fact that these climate simulations involve the entire earth. To do the simulations, the earth is broken up into a discrete grid, both around the surface and vertically. Since the computer can only handle a fine number of grid points, the points are dozens of miles apart horizontally. But many important atmospheric effects are on a much smaller scale. For instance, cities are usually warmer than the surrounding countryside, so the computer calculation would have to somehow approximate this effect since it occurs on a space scale smaller than the grid spacing. Then there is a great deal of uncertain physics. The effect of clouds is not well understood. Also, what effects arise from the deep ocean, the effect of CO2 on water vapor, aerosols and their content and size, cosmic rays, turbulent ocean, turbulent atmosphere, uncertain initial conditions, variations in solar radiation, and solar flares? What impurities are in the atmosphere and where and when were they here or there …..? All these effects are handled by a method called ‘tuning’ the code. When I was an undergraduate, we used to call these ‘fudge factors’. For years this has been kept under wraps by the various code developers. More recently some of this has been discussed in the scientific literature (7). The different modelers use very different tunings. It does not inspire confidence, at least with this experienced scientist.
With that introduction to climate simulations, let’s see how good these simulations are at predicting the earth’s rising temperature. Figure (4) is a slide presented in congressional testimony by John Christy of the University of Alabama at Huntsville, along with his caption (8). Also, on the graph are the actual temperature measurements. Christy, with Roy Spencer are the two scientists there mainly responsible for the obtaining and archiving the space-based earth temperature measurements. The fact that he prepared this data for congressional testimony indicates to me that he took extraordinary care in setting it up. I certainly believe it. Notice that all of the curves vastly overestimate the temperature increase. As Yogi Berra said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future”. The curves cannot be making random errors, if they were, there would be about as many that underestimated the temperature rise. Hence it seems that a bias for a temperature increase is built into the models. Possibly there is other more recent literature showing perfect agreement from 1975 to the 2020, and then predicting disaster in 30 years. But how credible would that be in the light of Christy’s viewgraph? It brings to mind John von Neuman’s famous parable “With four parameters I can fit an elephant, and with 5 I can make him wiggle his trunk”. Figure 5 from (9) is a plot of the elephant wiggling his trunk, done with 5 parameters.
Yet at least in part due to these faulty simulations, there is a large move afoot to switch our energy from coal, gas, oil and nuclear to solar and wind. The cost of this would be astronomical. Figure (6) is a graph of the worldwide cost of the switch to solar and wind in the last few years (10). The costs are in the neighborhood of half a trillion $$ per year. Yet according to (10), this is not nearly enough. Here is a quote
While climate finance has reached record levels, action still falls far short of what is needed under a 1.5 ˚C scenario. Estimates of the investment required to achieve the low-carbon transition range from USD 1.6 trillion to USD 3.8 trillion annually between 2016 and 2050
Of course, this author realizes that there is a place for computer simulations in earth science, just like in every other science. But is it really worth this kind of societal effort, ~$50-100T to attempt to accomplish this energy transformation, which probably is not even be possible (11,12), and likely is not even needed (13)? Especially where it is based, at least in part on faulty computer simulations. Furthermore, where windmills and solar panels take up a great deal of land, and use a tremendous amount of materials, concrete, steel, rare earths…. how sure can we be that the enormous effects of this transformation would be environmentally beneficial? Where are the simulations that examine these aspects? Perhaps the climate modelers should have a little more humility and a little less hubris and certainty, in the face of the transformation they are telling society to make. This costs real money!
It is interesting, that as Christy points out, there is one curve that got it about right; the Russian model! In 1995, in the Yeltsen era in Russia, I took an 8-month sabbatical as a visiting professor in the physics department of Moscow State University. I learned there that Russia has had a very strong, independent scientific tradition dating at least since the time of Peter the Great, when he set up the Russian Academy of Science. Even during the Communist era, the Academy was as independent of party control as any organization there could be. So how could the Russian modelers have gotten it right when all the western models all got it wrong?
My answer perhaps descends into speculation and might be judged frivolous, but it seems to the author to be well worth recording. In the United States and the west, we do not arrest or execute dissident scientists, as the Russians did under the worst abuses of Stalin. However, we do punish dissident scientists in other ways, we simply cut off or deny their funding. In fact, most vocal skeptics are retired or emeritus; they do not have to worry about their next grant. In my April 2020 essay in Forum on Physics and Society https://www.aps.org/units/fps/newsletters/202004/media.cfm, I listed 9 expert skeptical scientists in the area of climate science (several in the NAS). Except for Spencer and Christy, who perform indispensable service for NASA and NOAA, I believe none are able to get any funding for their research. In fact, none even seem to be able to publish in the standard scientific literature; they use blogs. I know of one expert at an Ivy League university, an NAS member, who expressed skepticism of the standard dogma (14). He was in charge of a large project in biophysics, which abruptly got canceled (15). He stopped being a public skeptic then, and told me he did so, in 2015. Was his project termination because of his climate heresies? Who knows, but it happened about when his climate stands gained publicity.
It is unlikely Russia has the same worry about climate change that we do. Perhaps Russian scientists do not have to ‘tune’ their codes to obtain politically correct results. BTW, if anyone is interested in my experience in Russia, I wrote a diary as a pdf file. Email me and I will send it to you.
To conclude, computer simulations are a vital and powerful scientific (and societal) tool. But in utilizing them we should be cognizant of the fact that the ‘tuning’s we do, and physics uncertainties we approximate, are weakening links to the chain; a chain which is only as strong as its weakest link. If these tunings allow the simulation properly calculate the known data, that does not mean they will do so as new data comes in. Remember the elephant. We should be especially cognizant of the fact that that these ‘tunings’ might well be to please sponsors. And of course, we should never forget GIGO.
References:
1. P. Sprangle and W. Manheimer, Coherent nonlinear theory of a cyclotron instability, Physics of Fluids 18, 224 (1975)
- M. Blank et. al, Demonstration of a 10 kW average power 94 GHz gyroklystron amplifier, Phys. Plasmas, 6, #12, p 4405, 1999
- J. Lindl et al, The physics basis for using indirect drive targets on the National Ignition Facility, Phys. Plasmas, 11, 329, 2004
- S.W. Haan et al, Point design targets and requirements for the 2010 ignition campaign on the National Ignition Facility, Phys. Plasmas, 18, 051001, 2010
5. NIF Moves Forward Amid Controversy, Physics Today, 54, Issue 1, p 21, 2001, https://physicstoday.scitation.org/doi/full/10.1063/1.1349602
- M. Lampe, W. Manheimer, and K. Papadopoulos, Anomalous Transport coefficients for HANE applications due to microinstabilities, NRL Memorandum Report, AD-A0014411, NRL-MR-3076, 1975
- Paul Vossen, Climate scientists open their black boxes to scrutiny, Science, October 28, 2016, volume 354, Issue 6311, p401
- J. Mayer, K. Khairy, and J. Howard, Drawing an elephant with four complex parameters, Am. J. Phys. 78, 648, 2010
- Barbara Bushner et al , Landscape of global climate finance 2019, Climate policy initiative, November 2019, https://climatepolicyinitiative.org/publication/global-landscape-of-climate-finance-2019/
11. Mark Mills, The “New energy economy”, and exercise in magical thinking, Manhattan Institute Report, March 2019, https://media4.manhattan-
institute.org/sites/default/files/R-0319-MM.pdf
12.Wallace Manheimer, Midcentury carbon free sustainable energy development based on fusion breeding, Sections I and II; IEEE Access December 2018, Vol 6, issue 1, p 64954-64969, https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8502757
14. APS News, December 2009, volume 18, #11
15, Gabriel Popkin, Nature, Weekly International Journal of Science, vol 524, August 5, 2015, (http://www.nature.com/news/trailblazing-cancer-physics- project-ac cused-of-losing-ambition-1.18122).
What a very interesting and useful post, sir. Thank you very much.
In my own experience I found a modeling anomaly that you may find of some interest. What I discovered by accident is that, in the case of carbon budgets, when climate science ran into anomalous results because of a statistics error, they decided to fix it by adding more and more variables to their climate model. Here are the comical but true details.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/04/09/climate-statistics/
If there is one field of study where there is no shortage of “fertilizer” it’s climatology !
What it needs is good dose of disinfectant.
Climate science? You are too generous.
Figure 1 says “Golfers”, Figure 2 says “Gofers” – so which is it?
Wallace Superb critique!
Visualizing von Neuman’s elephant wriggling his trunk with 5 parameters
To see what you can do with complex parameters, see:
Elephant with a wriggling trunk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1GU27P_sqA
Elephant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfNPAXplLbc
How to fit an elephant John D. Cook (With code)
https://www.johndcook.com/blog/2011/06/21/how-to-fit-an-elephant/
“Drawing an elephant with four complex parameters” by Jurgen Mayer, Khaled Khairy, and Jonathon Howard, Am. J. Phys. 78, 648-649 (2010), DOI:10.1119/1.3254017. (Paywall)
Interesting article over at GeoEXPro called “Comprehending Climate Complexities” https://www.geoexpro.com/articles/2020/04/comprehending-climate-complexities
True evil is concealed. Perhaps better to have Stalin openly arresting dissidents than the soft censorship wielded by the globalists.
It certainly takes less muscle and ammunition, this soft censorship. They have been fine tuning Totalitarianism and elevated it to an art form.
It has become Central Authoritarianism by membership, breeding and voluntary acceptance. More Brave New Worldish if you will.
I, too, like Dr. Manheimer spent my career building and using models to simulate system-level performance. And, I have said, a number of times to this forum, even with carefully “tuned” models, one can only have confidence in the results of a simulation that interpolates between data points that were used in the tuning. Extrapolations must be made with caution…
Here is a demonstration — peer-reviewed, published, and beyond rational doubt — that climate model cloud error alone makes their simulations utterly unreliable.
STILL pimping that error filled, theoretically flawed thesis, Dr. Frank? It was technically outed almost a decade before you finally slid it thru. Folks, download it and find even ONE relevant tech citation, many months after it got by.
Actually, a left handed compliment for peer review, folks. They err on the side of allowing a few stinkers, with the goal of encouraging alt. views….
The question remains, how do climate modellers handle errors?
Based on my personal interactions with some of them, they ignore the errors in their projections.
It’s not that they ignore errors, they just don’t look for them because if they are wrong, the political implications are too harsh to consider.
Can you provide any support to where Dr. Frank’s paper was “technically outed” in the literature, or are you just providing evidence of the author’s assertion of how climate change orthodoxy is enforced?
No problem. Here’s the ATTP take down. I think you can follow it to the point by point ~40 minute utube as well. And a few google keystrokes will get you t Nick Stokes smite on this fora not too long ago. NO statistically significant rebut. Oh, forgot, Roy Spencer, the climate skeptic, did his own….
Also, follow the ONE cite the paper got, and tell me how it relates to the context of that citation. I.e., NO technically relevant citations, after many months…
https://andthentheresphysics.wordpress.com/2019/09/08/propagation-of-nonsense/
ATTP? Sorry mate, invoking one of the aforementioned climate change orthodoxy enforcers doesn’t cut it. Nick’s a capable modeler, but he never could grasp, or perhaps refused to grasp, the difference between error analysis (Frank) and model repeatability (“statistics”). Ditto Dr. Roy. Interesting your would invoke him, since he and Cristy have done the work, as per figure 4, above, that buries any semblance of climate model output to physical reality alive.
Mr. ATTP (Ken Rice) produced probably the most inept attack of all.
He couldn’t figure out where the calibration uncertainty came from despite that entire sections of the paper introduce and discuss it.
In that link, he mistakes a 20-year calibration average of simulation error for a base-state constant offset error.
He credits Patrick Brown’s video, which did not survive critical analysis.
Ken Rice showed his acuity in the comments section there by not displaying any understanding of calibration or resolution.
Even the truly fatuous ‘year^-1’ index criticism raises its head again, despite that Nick Stokes knows it’s wrong.
The entire comments section is a monument to smug dismissals.
In my experience, all it takes for a skeptical paper to be “outed” is for one of the big names in climate science to declare, “you’re wrong”.
Great mindless smear, blob, bereft of any substantive content. As usual for you lot.
Let’s see you or anyone else disprove it.
We note you hiding behind a fake name. So let’s add moral cowardice to your list of personal qualifications.
The list that includes ignorance of science and disposed to partisan smears.
Thank you, sir.
Looks interesting.
Reviewed by Carl Wunsch! Wow!
I will read it in the morning.
Almost bedtime for bozo in Thailand.
I worked out quite some time ago that a bloke should never concern himself with all the complexities and imponderables of climate but simply focus on the weather-
https://ninjajournalist.com/world/15-weather-girls-tb-9/
You don’t get any better curve fitting and peer reviewing than that.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
× 1,000,000
Any HONEST person who has ever spent time building computer models knows full well that attempting to accurately model a highly complex (possibly chaotic), dynamic, non-linear, multi-variate system is futile.
I wouldn’t go so far as to say futile, but definitely a fool’s errand if one expects perfect performance.
“All models are wrong, but some are useful.” -George Box
The correction to the quote should have been
“All models are wrong, but a small number are of limited use.”
Well beyond a small number.
Every car and airplane made is extensively modeled before the first one is made.
Every circuit that is designed is heavily modeled prior to first layout.
Every integrated circuit is heavily modeled prior to the first one being made.
Just because climate science misuses models is not evidence that all models are bad.
You might as well proclaim that since the climate alarmists claim to be scientists, that all science is useless.
Agreed. More than just a small number.
The other gives an example of such a modeling that wasn’t “futile”.
author, not other. I hate auto correct
We already know the climate models in CMIP 3 and 5 have failed. Their key prediction of the much discussed tropical hotspot, a region centered in the 6-10 km band of the troposphere, predicted to be warming faster than the lower troposphere is not observed in the datasets of radiosondes nor observed in the satellite-based AMSU derived temperature profiles. This is a colossal failure of a key prediction of the climate modelers hypotheses of a 2x – 4x water vapor (WV) amplification of the heating built into the simulations. Without the WV amplification effect as programmed and tuned for in the models, the GHG effect on CO2 forcing is likely in the 1.6º C/2xCO2 or less. This climate response value of equilibrium climate sensitivity is not anywhere near the alarmist value (something much greater than 2.0ºC/2xCO2) needed for the power-hungry UN bureaucrats, globalists, and other ecozealot-socialists.
All of these outwardly appearing anti-fossil fuel groups with different underlying motivations, unite in a common cause to eliminate Western-style freemarket capitalism while economically neuter the US as a super-power able to confront China’s imperialistic ambitions in Asia and the Pacific.
That so many so-called scientists have gone along with the perversion of the scientific method into this post-modern science, wherein maintaining consensus matters more than failed hypothesis predictions, tells us that pseudoscience has taken over our once-premier science academies in politicization in pursuit of a desired policy outcomes. We see this clearly here in the US with AAAS and NAS pushing for policy advocacy irregardless of failed predictions. This on one level is noble-cause corruption. On another level it is the fact that politcally driven policy injection into the government science grant-making bodies politicized who got rewarded and who didn’t, with the obvious natural selection of survival of pseudoscience over science.
To begin to fix this, we must get to the root cause and not treat the symptoms. That we now have vast cadres of academic pseudoscientists now hungry for grants to acquire university tenure now spread out across so many non-climate disciplines feeding-off unrealistic emissions scenarios (RCP8.5) is a symptom, not a cause. And this all falls back to the fundamental failure to discard the GCMs outputs (CMIP3/5 and soon to be 6) that are utter failures of science.
The root cause is that political agendas have interfered with science, yet those who have polluted the science with politics are blind to the damage they have caused because in their tiny deluded minds they consider that destroying science for a political goal is a means justified by the ends.
These are the same people who, once they get power, have no problem with executing those who disagree with them. Justified by the same “nobel” ends.
The problem with climate science is not that the physics is not well known, but that the well known physics is not being applied, that being the Stefan-Boltzmann Law and Conservation of Energy which are all that apply for a top down simulation that can deterministically establish the climate sensitivity with little uncertainty. The problem is that when these first principles laws of physics are applied, the resulting sensitivity is far too low to justify mitigation. The solution they found is to dive into bottom up simulations where the physical interactions are not well known nor are the coefficients quantifying them which provides enough wiggle room for the simulations to be wrong enough to get the answers they want while still seeming plausible.
The average surface temperature is about 288K and the average planet missions are about 240 W/m^2. The SB Law is E=oeT^4, where E are the emissions and T is the temperature. Plug in T and E and solve for the effective emissivity, e and it becomes about 0.62. Since in the steady state, E is equal to the total incident forcing, F, the deterministic sensitivity is dT/dF = dT/dE which can be trivially calculated as 1/(4eoT^3) resulting in a sensitivty of about 0.3C +/- 10% per W/m^2. Compare this to the IPCC’s presumed and obviously wrong ECS of 0.8C +/- 50% per W/m^2 whose lower limit of 0.4C per W/m^2 which even exceeds the upper limit prescribed by the laws of physics.
To get the correct answers from bottom up simulations, the testing loop must be closed by comparing against a top down simulation of the same system. This lesson was learned by the semiconductor industry decades ago when it comes to modeling the behavior of chips whose complexity makes the climate look trivial by comparison.
By reflecting away 30% of the ISR the atmospheric albedo cools the earth much like that reflective panel behind a car’s windshield.
For the greenhouse effect to perform as advertised “extra” energy must radiate upwards from the surface. Because of the non-radiative heat transfer processes of the contiguous atmospheric molecules such ideal BB upwelling “extra” energy does not exist.
There is no “extra” energy for the GHGs to “trap” and “back” radiate and no greenhouse warming.
With no greenhouse effect what CO2 does or does not do is moot.
Nick,
The GHG effect certainly does exist, it’s just that the ECS applied to it by the IPCC and its prefabricated self serving consensus is too big by a factor of between 3 and 4.
The ‘extra’ energy isn’t extra at all and just the W/m^2 emitted by the surface in excess of the W/m^2 received by the Sun. This works out to about 0.62 W/m^2 per W/m^2 of forcing. Offsetting he extra 620 mw/m^2 per W/m^2 of forcing is the entire contribution by clouds and GHGs towards making the surface warmer than it would by based on the solar forcing alone. The origin of the power offsetting the ‘extra’ emissions is the half of the radiant energy emitted by the surface captured by atmospheric GHG’s and clouds and to be returned to the surface in the future where the remaining half is ultimately emitted into space to offset the solar input. The delay between absorption and emission is important to understand for why there’s no actual ‘extra’ energy involved and it’s just old surface emissions that were absorbed and returned to the surface at a later time.
Note that clouds are a more powerful warming influence then GHG’s since clouds are broadband absorbers of surface emissions, as opposed to the narrow band behavior of GHG’s, moreover; clouds cover 2/3 of the planets surface nullifying the GHG effect between the clouds and the surface since the clouds would be absorbing and re-emitting the energy absorbed by GHG’s anyway.
You and others must stop saying that there’s no GHG effect. THIS IS INCORRECT. There definitely is a GHG effect, it’s just far smaller than the alarmists require. Saying it doesn’t exist doesn’t help the skeptical cause and only invites the denier epithet. Quantum mechanics undeniably explains and quantifies the GHG effect as the absorption and emission of photons by the electron shells of molecules changing state. This is undeniable first principles physics that I’m very familiar with, has been tested extensively and reinforces my skeptical position, rather then dispute it which you seem to think is the case. While Quantum Mechanics may be above your pay grade, it doesn’t mean you can deny its applicability just because you don’t understand it.
If the public hasn’t learned their lessons with models by now, they never will
Readers ==> It is an intersting exercise, fr those locked-down in the homes with time on their hands, to read this as a series.
Begin with Wallace Manheimer’s original piece in Physics & Society: October 2019 Climate change: On media perceptions and misperceptions.
Follow with Seaver Wang and Zeke Hausfather’s response: “Climate Change: Robust Evidence of Causes and Impacts”.
Then go on to Manheimer’s response to W&H: “Media, Politics, and Climate Change, a Response to Wang and Hausfather”.
The current post here could be considered a follow-up on the series.
“A great deal of the recommendation that the world should modify its energy infrastructure to combat climate change, costing tens to hundreds of trillions of dollars, is based on computer simulations.”
actually not.
Hi Steven,
If it’s not based on GCM-projected temperatures nor on paleo reconstructions, what is it based on?
It’s based on a bunch of activists not having a source of income if the scam is ever over turned.
There is no real world evidence that we need to do anything. all, and I repeat ALL of the scare stories that drive this nonsense come from computer models.
wow … you showed him …
Steven,
What do you think it’s based on? It’s definitely not the laws of physics or the data, so if it’s also not the result of simulating nonsense, then all that’s left is fear driven ignorance reinforcing political goals, which I will also accept as the cause of this insanity.
A long-standing principle of debate is that the more assumptions you have to make to prove your argument, the weaker is your argument.
For purposes of argument, let us replace the hundreds of major, mini, and micro assumptions made inside today’s climate models with just two very comprehensive ‘maxi’ assumptions:
(1) The 1850-2019 HADCRUT4 Global Mean Temperature record includes the combined effects of all natural and anthropogenic climate change processes as these have evolved through time over the past one-hundred seventy years. Similar processes will operate from 2020 through 2100.
(2) The pattern in global mean temperature change more likely than not to occur between 2020 and 2100 is that which most closely resembles the pattern that occurred between 1850 and 2019.
The illustration below, dated April 15th 2020, contains a single-page graphical analysis for predicting where global mean temperature, as measured by HADCRUT4, will likely end up by the year 2100.
Beta Blocker’s Year 2100 GMT Prediction Envelope
The graphical analysis is divided into four Year 2100 GMT prediction scenarios:
+ 2.7 Scenario: The 1975-2019 trend line of +0.19 C/decade continues uninterrupted from 2020 to 2100. (Less likely to occur.)
+ 2.0 Scenario: The past pattern of GMT trends which occurred between 1850 and 2019 remains fully operative. (More likely to occur.)
+ 1.3 Scenario: The linearized long term trend of +0.05 C/decade for the period of 1850-2019 dominates through 2100. (Less likely to occur.)
+ 0.6 Scenario: A moderate GMT cooling trend of -0.06 C/decade starting in 2020 continues past 2050 and dominates through the year 2100 and beyond. (Less likely to occur.)
The ‘more likely’ GMT pathway between 2020 and 2100 is the one most consistent with the historical pattern of warming, then cooling, then warming that occurred in an ever-upward stepwise progression between 1850 and 2019. In other words, it is the pattern which most closely resembles the HADCRUT4 pattern between 1850 and 2019.
As a lukewarmer, my bet is on the + 2.0 Scenario. However, other outcomes certainly remain possible, even if I judge them to be less likely.
Here is the bottom line as it concerns the value of today’s mainstream climate models.
For purposes of public policy decision making, do the computerized climate models with their vast complexity and their many physical assumptions, large and small, have any more useful predictive power than does my very simple single-page graphical analysis?