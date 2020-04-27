Michael Moore Strikes Back: Defends Anti Renewable Energy “Planet of the Humans”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Michael Moore is adding to the growing chaos in green circles, by affirming deep green tropes like “the Pandemic is a warning”, but also repeating his suggestion that big green has been quietly taken over by the very people they are supposed by be opposing.
Michael Moore teases ‘shocking’ new documentary, says coronavirus is a ‘warning from Mother Nature’
Sara M Moniuszko USA TODAY
April 27, 2020
Michael Moore is teasing his controversial new documentary about the environment.
During an appearance on MSNBC Sunday, the filmmaker, 66, shared how the coronavirus pandemic is related to the themes of “Planet of the Humans,” which examines climate change and the green energy movement.
“We are in dangerous, dangerous shape here, and this pandemic should act as a warning from Mother Nature that … our behavior is not appreciated,” he said. “And the fact that we have treated the species on this planet – species that often times give us these viruses. It’s a failure of us – all of us who call ourselves environmentalists.”
…
Moore also claimed that corporations and parts of Wall Street have been trying to “take over the green energy movement because they see profit in it.”
“They try to buy off certain people and organizations within the movement,” he said.
…Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/04/27/michael-moore-planet-humans-doc-out-talks-coronavirus/3031584001/
What do you guys think is happening?
Is Michael Moore making a brutal power grab, maybe even an eventual run at the Presidency, by putting down all his potential rivals as corporate sellouts?
Is “Planet of the Humans” an exercise in integrity, is Moore an honest man who is maybe dead wrong on a few issues, who can no longer stand the money grubbing hypocrisy of his green fellow travellers?
Or is there another explanation?
Whatever Moore’s goals and motivation, Moore’s new documentary is a huge challenge to the established green order. Greens desperately want to censor Moore’s documentary, but heavy handed green attempts to silence criticism by one of their own, someone who has a huge following in his own right, just add credibility to Moore’s accusations of a widespread green sellout to corporate interests.
When the left eat their spawn…
s Michael Moore making a brutal power grab, maybe even an eventual run at the Presidency, by putting down all his potential rivals as corporate sellouts?
Let’s not draw extreme cartoons. He has expressed an opinion on the corona virus being connected to the environment (arguable), and pointed out that large corporations, seeing profits arising from the ‘fundamental change’ proposed for our economy by ‘progressives’, can play a pretty progressive hand themselves when they can make money as change agents.
That does plausibly place him among ‘public intellectuals’ with Positions, but is a long way from giving him a head start at an executive office where he’d have to deal with far more worldly situation than poking cynical sneers at one or another sub-tribe he disagrees with.
Nah… he’s doing it because it is easy to see both sides of a problem… and now, he has a decade or more of fodder from listening to the other side, –us. Besides that, his footage seems a bit outdated. And that does not play well. He’d be more hated than Trump if he ran. The Left would hate him, the right would never vote for him.
I could be wrong by a lot of course!
Mike Moore finally gets energy right… and gets cancelled by the extreme left.
I have two engineering degrees and a career in energy. I will compare my energy achievements with anyone on the planet, and I say Mike Moore is essentially correct in this film.
A GREEN ENERGY PRIMER – GRID-CONNECTED WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY BOTH FAIL DUE TO INTERMITTENCY AND DIFFUSIVITY.
INTERMITTENCY means the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow 24/7, and the electric grid needs reliable dispatchable generation, not generation that goes up and down uncontrollably. Battery storage is touted as the solution, but it does not economically exist at grid-scale.
DIFFUSIVITY means it takes far too much land area to replace conventional energy with wind and/or solar generation –it would take fully ~10% of all the land area in Britain to do so. In the USA, this 10% would total about 300,000 square miles, or all of Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Energy experts have known these facts since ~forever – my co-authors and I published them in 2002 – but a leftist lie goes around the world ten times before the truth gets its boots on.
Regards, Allan
DISTRIBUTOR PULLS MICHAEL MOORE’S NEW FILM OVER MISINFORMATION ALLEGATIONS
April 25, 2020
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/04/25/distributor-pulls-michael-moores-new-film-over-misinformation-allegations-913149
[excerpt]
Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore has had his latest film taken down by the distributor over allegations of misinformation.
Coinciding with the celebration of Earth Day, Moore’s film, “Planet of the Humans,” was released this week on YouTube for free, and addressed green energy sources and other issues in the environmental movement.
But Oscar-nominated director and filmmaker Josh Fox launched a campaign against the film, asking people to sign a letter “demanding an apology and an immediate retraction by the [film’s] producers, director and other advocates.”
The distributor agreed to pull it on Friday after reportedly not having seen the finished product before release.
Ironically, the attacks on Moore for the film came from left-wing climate activists who took issue with his portrayal of green energy. The film essentially trashed the idea of wind power, solar power and electric vehicles, among other things, arguing that many of the sources of renewable energy are actually quite damaging to the environment.
This is the distributor who cancelled Mike Moore’s latest film – and then reversed and decided to not do so after all. Much ado about nothing.
FILMS FOR ACTION’S STATEMENT ON PLANET OF THE HUMANS
Why we took it down. Why we ultimately decided to put it back up (including this note). Plus our critiques and thoughts on the film.
By Films For Action / filmsforaction.org / Apr 25, 2020
https://www.filmsforaction.org/articles/films-for-actions-statement-on-planet-of-the-humans/#.XqS8nYXbsD4.twitter
“We are in dangerous, dangerous shape here, and this pandemic should act as a warning from Mother Nature that … our behavior is not appreciated,” he said. “And the ‘way’ we have treated the species on this planet – species that often times give us these viruses. It’s a failure of us – all of us who call ourselves environmentalists”
As in the statement above, so in the {Planet of Humans} movie, the assessment of renewables as climate action is corrupted by an extreme form of environmentalism on a planetary scale combined with anti capitalism. The movie isn’t saying that climate change is eco wacko weirdness. It is saying that it isn’t eco wacko enough.
Two links below.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/04/26/climate-action-business-model-part-2/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/30/the-humans-must-save-the-planet/
Has anyone actually watched the film, is it worth watching? I don’t think I am prepared to devote 1hr 40mins to watching it.
I watched it. The climate emergency rhetoric was a bit tiresome, but I loved the bits where the narrator stuck it to big green – going back stage and pushing stage managers to admit claims the event was solar powered was a sham, getting chased off the grounds of a wood chip biofuel power plant by a twitchy security guard, exposing the dodgy financing of various big environmental organisations. He did a right number on renewable Energy lies.
from what i see here, the film has been taken down.
it was a 100-minute film that is a bit on the long side to watch in one sitting.
Anyway, I wrote a transcript of the whole thing that you can read in 10 minutes.
The first of the two links I posted above in my first comment will take you there.
Watched. About on par with earlier stuff, not something you’ll learning anything from but of interest from the POV of where the politics are going.
How is coronavirus a ‘warning from Mother Nature’ if it was created by Chinese Communist scientists
Hi Nicholas,
I don’t have adequate evidence , but my hunch is that the Covid-19 virus came from the Wuhan bio-weapons lab.
Probability 90:10 it came from the lab, not the animal market.
Probability 80:20 it escaped and was not a deliberate release.
Emphasis on the word “hunch”.
This pandemic is just one in a long line of pandemics since humans first walked the earth and it won’t be the last. Humans are more exposed to global pandemic today due to air travel, but medial advancement also means we can deal with the diseases more effectively. The only signs coming from mother nature are that virus exist and can jump species or mutate.
In the case of this coronavirus, the jury is still out as to whether it was natural or made in a lab. But, assuming it was made in a lab and escaped, the intent of the latest green messaging would be rather hypocritical, considering China will stand to make the most from more subsidisd RE sales and emits by far the most CO2 of any country to boot.
I watched the film last night. Quite good. Some good segments and lots of quotes on camera from people who sell green energy admitting that you will always need backup sources of energy. I took from the film that mike Moore was more concerned about population numbers but came across the disconnect with green, clean energy being anything but clean, green or free!
He missed the jump in his thinking that to reduce the population of the world, just get more cheap and reliable electricity to the third world. Electricity and its knock on effects have reduced population growth in the west to below replacement levels .