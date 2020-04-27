Michael Moore Strikes Back: Defends Anti Renewable Energy “Planet of the Humans”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Michael Moore is adding to the growing chaos in green circles, by affirming deep green tropes like “the Pandemic is a warning”, but also repeating his suggestion that big green has been quietly taken over by the very people they are supposed by be opposing.

Michael Moore teases ‘shocking’ new documentary, says coronavirus is a ‘warning from Mother Nature’ Sara M Moniuszko USA TODAY

April 27, 2020 Michael Moore is teasing his controversial new documentary about the environment. During an appearance on MSNBC Sunday, the filmmaker, 66, shared how the coronavirus pandemic is related to the themes of “Planet of the Humans,” which examines climate change and the green energy movement. “We are in dangerous, dangerous shape here, and this pandemic should act as a warning from Mother Nature that … our behavior is not appreciated,” he said. “And the fact that we have treated the species on this planet – species that often times give us these viruses. It’s a failure of us – all of us who call ourselves environmentalists.” … Moore also claimed that corporations and parts of Wall Street have been trying to “take over the green energy movement because they see profit in it.” “They try to buy off certain people and organizations within the movement,” he said. … Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/04/27/michael-moore-planet-humans-doc-out-talks-coronavirus/3031584001/

What do you guys think is happening?

Is Michael Moore making a brutal power grab, maybe even an eventual run at the Presidency, by putting down all his potential rivals as corporate sellouts?

Is “Planet of the Humans” an exercise in integrity, is Moore an honest man who is maybe dead wrong on a few issues, who can no longer stand the money grubbing hypocrisy of his green fellow travellers?

Or is there another explanation?

Whatever Moore’s goals and motivation, Moore’s new documentary is a huge challenge to the established green order. Greens desperately want to censor Moore’s documentary, but heavy handed green attempts to silence criticism by one of their own, someone who has a huge following in his own right, just add credibility to Moore’s accusations of a widespread green sellout to corporate interests.

