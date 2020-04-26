Climate Activists Want Michael Moore’s Doc Panning Green Energy Banned, Say It’s Chock Full Of Misinformation

Chris White Tech Reporter April 26, 2020 1:29 PM ET
Anti-fossil fuel activists unsuccessfully attempted to browbeat the film producer behind a Michael Moore documentary panning green energy into permanently removing the movie over claims that it contains pro-oil industry misinformation.
Activist Josh Fox, climate scientist Michael Mann and other environmentalists signed onto a petition Friday asking the producer to take down “Planet of the Humans,” saying Moore’s film relies on old data to claim solar and wind energy is dependent on fossil fuels. Films for Action initially nixed the film before putting it back online, saying the move was meant to engage in debate.
“We are disheartened and dismayed to report that the film is full of misinformation — so much so that for half a day we removed the film from the site,” Films for Action noted in a press statement Saturday. “Ultimately, we decided to put it back up because we believe media literacy, critique and debate is the best solution to misinformation.”
The company then shared some of its thoughts on the film’s premise, which was directed by environmentalist Jeff Gibbs and argued human beings are the problem, not energy production. Films for Action decided that effectively banning the film would be a form of censorship. (RELATED: Michael Moore Rolls Out A Doc Ahead Of Earth Day Destroying A Common Enviro Left Narrative)
“We still need to transition to 100% renewable energy. There is no other option. But the delusion that we need to dispel is the idea that renewables can power our industrial civilization as is, and that these technologies are entirely ‘green’ when they are themselves still destructive,” Films for Action noted in the statement.
Gibbs and Moore lashed into wind, solar and biomass in particular.
“Green energy is not going to save us,” Gibbs noted in the film before focusing his ire on environmentalists Bill McKibben, Van Jones, Robert F. Kennedy and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, all of whom push for a combination of solar panels, nuclear or wind power to replace oil production.
Fox, who’s perhaps best known for producing the anti-fracking film “Gasland,” told his Twitter followers Friday that the attempt to take down the film was successful. He included in the tweet a screenshot of Films for Action’s statement, which did not include the section of the post explaining why the producer opted not to take down the film.
Screenshot of a tweet from activist Josh Fox praising Films for Action’s initial decision to take down the film (Screenshot/Tweet)
“I just received notice that the distributor of Michael Moore’s #PlanetoftheHumans is taking the film down due to misinformation in the film,” Fox wrote before criticizing Moore. “My hero has fallen. I have watched @MMFlint PUNCH UP at authority and hypocrisy with glee for his whole career. He has deeply inspired me and taught me. But now he’s the Goliath in the room, PUNCHING DOWN at us.”
Neither Fox, Mann nor “Planet of the Humans” have replied to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Mann, a Pennsylvania State University professor, has been criticized in recent years for embellishing his credentials. Environmentalists wrote reviews of the film after it was posted for free on YouTube claiming that the movie relies on old, outdated information.
Fox is a proponent of the Green New Deal, a policy idea meant to aggressively transition the United States away from the oil industry.
35 thoughts on “Climate Activists Want Michael Moore’s Doc Panning Green Energy Banned, Say It’s Chock Full Of Misinformation”
There’s a lot of money to be had in the renewables industry. Unfortunately, a lot of it comes from tax dollars or credits.
Almost all of it comes from redistributed wealth. It also proves that they’re worthless because wouldn’t they be profitable if they generated large amounts of electricity?
I agree. Anything with disinformation should be banned. Oh, wait. I’m not on the panel that makes that decision. Never mind.
It looks and sounds very accurate to me! No wonder the Greenies don’t like it!
So much stupidity based on junk science.
http://phzoe.com/2020/03/04/dumbest-math-theory-ever/
http://phzoe.com/2020/04/08/do-blankets-warm-you/
Attempts to silence free speech simply shows what a misguided fascist Josh Fox really is
I second your observation, Jim. The leftist extremist activists are the worst when it comes to threats to their bubble of climate orthodoxy.
I really do think we need a worldwide campaign to call out people like Josh Fox for what they really are – SNOW DENIERS.
We all know that Al Gore and his merry band of climate ‘scientists’ made claims decades ago that by now snow would be a thing of the past.
They were completely wrong. Even here in Australia we are expecting some snowfalls in late April and early May. That’s really early in the year for snow in Australia.
Just call the left out, call them what they really are – SNOW DENIERS. Take the climate narrative back from the left.
Love it!
You can say that something is full of misinformation all you want. That doesn’t make it so. If you want us to believe you, you have to be very specific. We won’t be taken in by hand waving. How about getting a judge to rule that there are specific untruths in Moore’s film … like what happened to Al Gore. link
The maker of “Gasland” whinning about mis-information.
That pegged my irony meter.
An internecine fight over free speech could be an interesting development.
From the above article: “Films for Action decided that effectively banning the film would be a form of censorship.”
Amazing . . . what great thinking went into reaching this conclusion!
Charles, I suspect there’s a typo in the post’s title.
Unless I’ve woken up in a parallel universe where climate activists actually OBJECT to misinformation, I think you meant “force-fed to school children,” not “banned.”
The mental image of them suddenly growing a sense of probity did brighten my morning though. (Who do they think they are, skeptics?) Well worth the cost of a new keyboard 😉
Biggest thing wrong with Planet film is that it totally ignores fusion energy as an alternative. Take of look at “Let There be Light” for info on that. It also goes back to the old “overpopulation is the problem” lie at a time when urban populations around the world are having fewer than two kids per couple. The only place population is growing rapidly is Africa. Does Moore want to say that they are the problem?
“Fox, who’s perhaps best known for producing the anti-fracking film “Gasland,””
In other words, he has no problems with lying so long as it advances the cause.
Any pathetic coward that wants their opposition’s opinion banned probably doesn’t have the ability to support it’s own position.
> Any pathetic coward that wants their opposition’s opinion banned probably doesn’t have the ability to support it’s own position.
Or maybe they consider it dangerously irresponsible to give oxygen to crank views.
Science is all about debate, and scientist love nothing better than debating—but not with people who disagree with them. That would be grossly unethical, because the public would just get confused and think the science is debatable.
(Declining to debate your opponents without giving the mistaken impression that you’re a “pathetic coward” can be tricky, so always follow the guidelines here. It’s jam-packed with tricks for hiding your decline.)
Calling for a free contest of ideas isn’t respect for the First Amendment, it’s blackmailing the facts into sharing a stage with misinformation.
On the off chance that someone besides me speaks propositional calculus, allow me to prove this thus:
Logically complementary claims—e.g. A and not-A—have Boolean values 0 and 1 (or 1 and 0, depending on what ‘A’ stands for) as a matter of axiomatic truism.
By giving equal time to True and False claims, you are reducing the quality of the average discourse to 0.5.
Which is all you folks need, isn’t it, to ensure deadlock on climate change until it’s too late to literally save the planet. Well, that’s all fun and games until it works.
But the climate community isn’t going to stand for the dilatory chicanes of debatalist cunctators.
Scientists have already lost one planet this century. They’re not about to sit around protesting peacefully while Earth goes the way of Pluto.
All climate alarmist “scientists” are followers of Fourier, a geothermal denier.
Why should anyone listen to imbeciles who accept a false premise in their “science”?
Listening to climate alarmist “scientists” is like taking financial advise from Marxist “economists”. Their premises are nonsense, their methodology is suspect, and their conclusions are more nonsense.
OK, OK. Let’s assume that we make the transition to 100% “green energy”. Can anyone claim that we will no longer have hurricanes, tornados, wild fires, droughts, floods, or any other extreme weather events?? No!!!! So, why bother?
Remember when Mann attacked “An Inconvenient Truth” for “misinformation?” Me either.
I would think that Michael Moore would come out and defend the accuracy of his documentary. Is he just going to let these guys smear his effort?
I watched the whole movie. Moore is still a true blue socialist, but he did get the science right.
It impossible for solar and wind energy systems to replace a significant amount of fossil fuels. It certainly is impossible for them to replace even a significant amount of generated power. Significant meaning the end result is cheaper than what it replaced.
It would have been good if he had given a little cameo appearance to nuclear power. It’s by far the safest form of electric power still. The current old, essentially submarine, power plants should be replace with newer more intrinsically safe designs.
Moore is still a convinced green. Scratching the paint might as well reveal the original nameplate:
https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/25/communism-extra-stout-moore-gibbs-propose-killing-unborn-revocation-of-property-rights-to-save-planet/
2007—Climate activists want Al Gore’s doc stealth-marketing his carbon-credits fund nominated for a Nobel and an Oscar, saying it’s a case study in disinformation done right, and has the potential to delude millions of muggles
2018—Climate activists want Naomi Oreskes’ doc libeling skeptics protected from criticism at all costs, saying the Gish gallop of inuendo, fallacies and fabricated graphs serves to toxify the climate debate, hopefully forever
2020—Climate activists want Michael Moore’s doc undermining The Cause banned, saying it undermines The Cause
2034—Climate activists Stephan Lewandowsky and George Marshall—heirs apparent to Naomi Oreskes’ title as Queen of Climate Heresiology—die in an science-denying accident gone wrong. Yosemite Park Rangers say the deceased couple blatantly ignored the theory of gravity in an unsuccessful bid to free-cluck El Capitán.
While skeptics describe it as cheering news in an odd way, climate scientists (the opposite of skeptics) see it as a tragedy. The pair were said to have been on the brink of solving science’s Big Problem: why on earth doesn’t everyone trust climate activists?
I would really like to know what part of it should be tagged as “misinformation” . Let’s be really specific. Exactly what information is wrong?
I’m sure I could find fault with parts of it, but saying the whole thing should be blocked because “somebody” disagrees with “some” part of it, is just wrong.
It is regrettable that Moore didn’t get the deeper message that the whole doomsday scenario is hyped misinformation. But he did well enough just identifying the hypocrisy of the alternative energy push isn’t going to help.
“Climate Activists Want Michael Moore’s Doc banned”
Or they could just point out the errors. For example, they could say that climate science is not an environmental movement and not an anti capitalism movement.
Or is it?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/04/26/climate-action-business-model-part-2/
“saying Moore’s film relies on old data to claim solar and wind energy is dependent on fossil fuels.”
OK – so they are admitting that there was a time when all of this was true? So we were right back then and they were wrong? So all we need to do it get them to agree we are still right and they are still wrong?
I love it! They are admitting we “were right” but not willing to say we are still right. Getting closer all the time!
Gee …. give us sometime to rejoice at Kim Jung Il’s being “somewhat dead” before you remind us how much totalitarianism lurks in the “Free West”.
Kim Jung Il is completely dead and has been since 2011. You meant Kim Jung Un, aka Rocket Man, who is possibly dead or at least missing and presumed dead, or brain dead following heart surgery, or incapacitated, or just hiding out in his bunker playing HORSE with Dennis Rodman.
More interesting is his heir apparent, his sister Kim Yo Jong, a commie cutie of 31 and the twin sister (by another mother) of AOC. According to insiders, Trump met Yo Jong at one of his socials with Rocket Man.
Rumor has it she had her brother snuffed last week, but the dark secrets of the NorKo cult dynasty are well kept. Pass the popcorn.
Oh dear.
If only the climate was as predictable as these bozos.
The actions of people such as Mr. Fox clearly show their motives of greed and fear mongering. Censorship is the bastion of cowards with no science to back them up!
I respect the intellectual honesty of Moore and his friend. As I understand it they set out to “promote” renewables but as they got into it they saw it was all a scam so they continue and put forward the facts as they found them, which is great.
They did not address climate change or other alternative energy sources but that was not their goal, so that is fine with me.
The question I would ask is –who funds / supports Josh Fox ?
A long awaited expose’ on so called ‘renewable energy’. What could be more progressive than to recycle carbon to generate energy and return the unused carbon to the earth?
Ha! Tony Heller gave them hell on twitter and I bet a lot of others did also. Thus the 180.
https://realclimatescience.com/2020/04/defeating-censorship/
All of Moore’s “documentaries” contain misinformation. Including ‘Bowling for Columbine’ for which he got an Academy award among others, and which made him. But this time the communist has turned his jaundiced eye against a pet of the left and they can’t handle it. Pretty sure bet that ‘Planet of the Humans” won’t be on the list for the next Academy Awards.