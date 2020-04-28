Paleontologists identify most dangerous place on Earth

Guest “thank God for asteroids” by David Middleton
My first guess would have been Chicago, but, apparently it was the Sahara Desert region back during the Cretaceous Period…
PALAEONTOLOGISTS REVEAL ‘THE MOST DANGEROUS PLACE IN THE HISTORY OF PLANET EARTH’
The biggest review in almost 100 years of fossil vertebrates from the Kem Kem Group has been published.
24 April 2020
100 million years ago, ferocious predators, including flying reptiles and crocodile-like hunters, made the Sahara the most dangerous place on Earth.
This is according to an international team of scientists, who have published the biggest review in almost 100 years of fossil vertebrates from an area of Cretaceous rock formations in south-eastern Morocco, known as the Kem Kem Group.
The review, published in the journal ZooKeys, “provides a window into Africa’s Age of Dinosaurs” according to lead author Dr Nizar Ibrahim, an Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of Detroit Mercy and Visiting Researcher from the University of Portsmouth.
About 100 million years ago, the area was home to a vast river system, filled with many different species of aquatic and terrestrial animals. Fossils from the Kem Kem Group include three of the largest predatory dinosaurs ever known, including the sabre-toothed Carcharodontosaurus (over 8m in length with enormous jaws and long, serrated teeth up to eight inches long) and Deltadromeus (around 8m in length, a member of the raptor family with long, unusually slender hind limbs for its size), as well as several predatory flying reptiles (pterosaurs) and crocodile-like hunters. Dr Ibrahim said: “This was arguably the most dangerous place in the history of planet Earth, a place where a human time-traveller would not last very long.”
[…]University of Plymouth
This statement is arguably wrong:
“This was arguably the most dangerous place in the history of planet Earth, a place where a human time-traveller would not last very long.”
A properly armed human time traveler might last quite a while…
Whereas a human time traveler who opted to visit Cancun at the end of the Cretaceous Period wouldn’t stand a chance.
Hmm, I always thought it was Chicago’s South Side, West Baltimore or San Salvador.
Whatever happened to Cleveland or Detroit?
The other thing about the Cretaceous is the mid Cretaceous warm period thought to have been geologically induced by the mid Cretaceous Superplume which climate science sees this way: “The superplume brought carbon from the mantle to the atmosphere and the atmospheric CO2 did the warming”.
Wonder what David Middleton would have to say about that.
Funny thing… Before 1988, the CO2 didn’t cause the warming… And it lagged behind the warming.
However it all happened, the Mid-Cretaceous made a helluva lot of oil… 👍👍
Yes sir.
Here is the climate science of it.
The mid‐Cretaceous super plume, carbon dioxide, and global warming
Ken Caldeira, Michael R Rampino
Geophysical Research Letters 18 (6), 987-990, 1991
Carbon‐dioxide releases associated with a mid‐Cretaceous super plume is suggested as a principal cause of the mid‐Cretaceous global warming. We developed a carbonate‐silicate cycle climate model to quantify the climatic effects of these CO2 releases.
chaamjamal, I have no idea what David has to say, however I read the article about “mid Creyaceous Superplume” and find it to be mostly a scientific review of Cretaceous seamounts on a Jurassic ocean crust. However, without any citation of evidence or proof, the author wanders into the idea that carbon dioxide associated with the superplume raised the earth temperature 10 deg C and raised sea level 250 meters. This sea level event is marked by the Mancos Shale incursion into New Mexico to Montana, including the Greenhoen Limestone marker, which I explored for tactite development (discovered Lukas Canyon gold deposit at Ortiz, New Mexico). The author then goes on to attribute current global warming to deforestation and fossil fuels (to enhance the potential of further research funding?). The cited superplume does not appear to be any different from other mantle plumes, such as Hawaii or Yellowstone. So my comment about mid Cretaceous superplume is that it is a regular plume. By the way, the same Cretaceous interval in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina also has many predator fossils and would have been a dangerous place for time-travelers, especially like those two mis-handling a variety of firearms in the video Stay sane and safe.
Ah well, who really knows what was the most dangerous place relative to the existing flora and fauna at the time? I have to question such pronouncements, just as I question if the line of Hominids that developed into Homo sapiens came out of the regions of Africa that we’re told with great confidence they did.
My skepticism is based on the fact that the preponderance of fossils or remains found come from locations where the current conditions of climate, terrain, and the lack of human travel and settlement over the ages makes preservation and access to them relatively ideal compared to other places.
100 million years ago puts it in the Cretaceous. What about the Jurassic and Triassic? I would suspect that each period would have it’s own most dangerous place and the most recent period would be the one easiest to find. Granted that it is generally accepted that dinosaurs evolved to become larger and more powerful and thus more adept at their roles over time.
In a hundred millions years, people, aliens, whatever will look back and ruminate that the most dangerous place on Earth today is between a progressive and a bucket of other people’s money.
Within about 5 million years of our demise, there will barely be a trace that we ever existed
“Paleontologists identify most dangerous place on Earth”
Washington DC under Obama? There must be a fossil record there.
I wonder what future archaeologists will make of corpses only whose feet are preserved encased in concrete. “Obviously of ritual or religious significance”…
Concrete won’t be preserved in the fossil record, millions of years in the future.
I always wondered what future paleontologists would make of pull tabs from soda and beer cans… Really weird crinoid stems?