Time Magazine: Climate Change Will Make Lethal Coronavirus Epidemics More Likely

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Time Magazine, Climate Change makes future Coronavirus epidemics more likely – though Climate probably wasn’t responsible for the current crisis.
The Wuhan Coronavirus, Climate Change, and Future Epidemics
BY JUSTIN WORLAND 10:52 AM EST
I have no evidence that climate change triggered this particular virus to jump from animals to humans at this particular time, or that a warmer planet has helped it spread. That said, it’s pretty clear that, broadly speaking, climate change is likely to lead to an uptick in future epidemics caused by viruses and other pathogens. Scientists have understood for decades that climate change would change the way diseases spread, but, as the planet warms, those hypotheses are being tested and scientists are learning in real time. There are many links between climate change and infectious diseases, but I’m going to focus on one particularly novel—and concerning—area of knowledge: how rising temperatures are making our natural immune systems less effective.
But, as pathogens are exposed to gradually warmer temperatures in the natural world, they become better equipped to survive the high temperature inside the human body. “Every time we have a very hot day, we have a selection event,” says Arturo Casadevall, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. The pathogens that survive—and reproduce—are better adapted to higher temperatures, including those in our bodies. And, with that, one of our body’s primary defense mechanisms diminishes in effectiveness.
This is not a theoretical, far-off concern. Last year, Casadevall and colleagues documented in the journal mBio how Candida auris (a fungus that gets into the bloodstream, leading to a range of ailments) emerged simultaneously in patients in three different isolated places—southern Asia, Venezuela and South Africa—between 2012 and 2015. In our globalized world, diseases are often transported by human carriers who hop on planes, but in this case the scientists concluded that similar changing climatic conditions in each of these places likely drove the simultaneous development. It’s hard to say how widespread this effect could be, Casadevall says, but there’s no reason to think that it would be limited to fungi like Candida auris.
…Read more: https://time.com/5779156/wuhan-coronavirus-climate-change/
The study quoted suggests that Candida Auris got a foothold in mammals because global warming conditioned a wild fungus to survive temperatures found inside the human body.
The problem with this theory is there are large regions of the world which remain near body temperature all the time, and which did so even in pre-industrial times. At most this region has expanded a hundred miles or so North and South due to global warming.
There were also significant periods of geological history, such as the Eemian Interglacial and the Holocene Optimum, when mammals including hominids experienced extended periods of far warmer temperatures than today.
A more likely explanation for the emergence of a new fungus pathogen is evolution, air travel, and the rise of HIV / AIDS, which provides a large pool of immuno-compromised humans upon whom new pathogens can hone their skills.
18 thoughts on “Time Magazine: Climate Change Will Make Lethal Coronavirus Epidemics More Likely”
Yet the tropics aren’t supposed to be warming, and indeed are not. This means that this region has not changed.
In any case, proper healthcare and sanitation are the major factors in the spread of disease, not temperature.
The Warmistas have made it abundantly clear to the general public that ‘Climate Change – GlobalWarming’ is responsible for absolutely everything that is bad in the World. Increased World greening, crop production and reduced winter deaths and other benefits are a mere bagatelle of side products.
Nicholas, I suspect climate change was responsible for the flat tire I got today, that pesky climate change.
Regards,
Bob
I believe that space radiation is more likely to affect epidemics.
Few people have reliable 2020 vision. And Justin Worland clearly isn’t on e of them.
There’s no need to single out HIV and AIDS.
Modern medicine means that HIV / AIDS sufferers are not the only people who have impaired immunity. There are plenty of other large groups – cancer patients, elderly people etc etc.
AIDS sufferers are more likely to be active sex workers, in contact with air travellers.
Look I’m not trying to stigmatise anyone, if my speculation about immunocompromised AIDS sufferers being incubators for new diseases is true, to me that’s an argument for finding a way to cure this horrible disease, something better than the current experimental potential cure for AIDS which probably costs around a million dollars per patient.
the new virus in china is thriving in winter conditions , much like the flu…
the last hot air bug was called polio..
Global warming causes people to not believe in CAGW.
Nothing to do with “global warming”. Everything to do with human stupidity.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=TsyujjitOFM&feature=emb_logo
I don’t know if Dr Boyle is correct but he was correct about stuff in the past.
Coronoviruses are winter viruses. Any warming will slow their growth. They do not spread as well in warm, humid climates.
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/av/2011/734690/
There had to be somebody who would gave the Corona gig a CC angle, as many posters here predicted.
Time Magazine, was that not the organ the printed Hillary’s mug on the cover with the caption Madam President back in 2016 ?
Hey, look! Time Magazine is trying to exploit the latest crisis to push their messaging.
Someone should do a study comparing the speed of light to the speed of progressive exploitation.
Time magazine is still around?
Inconceivable.
My doctor tells me that the reason China is the incubator of so many cross-over infections from animals is that they live too close to their animals raising them for food product. They include rats, snakes, birds, reptiles, dogs, cats, wildlife … Apparently Vietnam passed laws that you had to have separate quarters for your animals because of this risk.
Political Correctness and an admiration of China by the neo-left means studies done by Western sycophants will be worthless.
Yes, yes—it’s all (no doubt) caused by a witch in league with the devil.
Climate change is the new form of Flagellantism—needed to justify the confiscation of power and wealth.
Climate change does EVERYTHING. Next irrelevant posting, please.