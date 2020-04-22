Of Tests and Confirmed Cases

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I’ve been saying for some time now that the number of confirmed cases is a very poor way to measure the spread of the coronavirus infection. This, I’ve said, is because the number of new cases you’ll find depends on how much testing is being done. I’ve claimed that if you double your tests, you’ll get twice the confirmed cases.
However, that position was based on logic alone. I did not have one scrap of data to support or confirm it.
Max Roser is the data display genius behind the website Our World In Data. He has recently finished his coronavirus testing dataset, covering the patchwork quilt of testing in various countries. The data is available here.
Being a ‘Murican myself, I first looked at the US daily new testing versus number of US daily new confirmed cases. I have to confess, when I saw it, I did laugh …
Figure 1. Scatterplot, daily new tests versus daily new cases, United States. Yellow/black line is linear trend.
Just as I have been saying, in the US, new cases is a function of new tests. For every one hundred additional tests that we do, we find an additional nineteen confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Of course, when I looked further there were other countries which were nowhere near as linear as the US. Here’s Australia, for example:
Figure 2. Scatterplot, daily new tests versus daily new cases, Australia. Yellow/black line is linear trend.
However, there are also plenty of countries that are just as linear as the US.
Figure 3. Scatterplot, daily new tests versus daily new cases, Turkey. Yellow/black line is linear trend.
Poland shows the same type of mostly linear relationship.
Figure 4. Scatterplot, daily new tests versus daily new cases, Turkey. Yellow/black line is linear trend.
So … how about for the whole world? Glad you asked. Here’s that chart.
Figure 5. Scatterplot, world total daily new tests versus total daily new cases. Units are thousands of tests and thousands of cases. Yellow/black line is the linear trend. Black “whiskers” show the uncertainty (one sigma) of the individual mean values for the various days.
One item of interest is the difference in the rate of discovery of new cases in various countries. In the US there are nineteen new confirmed cases per hundred new tests; Turkey is 13/100; Poland is 4/100; Australia is 1/100; and globally, there are eleven new cases for every one hundred new tests.
I suspect that this variation depends directly on at least a couple of things — the underlying number of cases in any given country, and exactly which subgroup is being tested.
For example, in the US we’re still short of tests. So the tests are being reserved for people who are showing obvious symptoms … and as a result, the US tests would be expected to come up with more new cases than the global average.
This leads to a curious situation. In addition to being a function of the number of tests, confirmed cases can also be a function of the scarcity of tests …
Conclusion? Don’t use confirmed cases as a metric of the spread of the virus—the number of cases is indeed a function of the numbers of tests.
w.
PS—When you comment, please quote the exact words you are discussing. It avoids endless misunderstandings.
PPS—While I'm here, let me shamelessly recommend the Watts Up With That Daily Coronavirus Data Graph Page. I create the daily graphs and maintain the page. I'll also recommend my own blog, Skating Under The Ice. I note that it's been one full month since I publicly called at my blog for an end to the American Lockdown. Finally, I'm on Twitter here. Enjoy.
Look at state testing data.
Anyway the problem is that as tests grow, the disease may also be spreading.
Further problem is no consistent criteria for testing.
Testing only the symptomatic or only severe will also undercount.
Undercount of asymptomatics is all over the map.
From .4% in some samples to well over 50% in others.
No controls.
No consistency
Not science
No conclusion.
Sort of backing up what you said Steven as to why Australia doesn’t fit the conclusion is because the amount of testing per day has remained somewhat constant (the test kits are rationed on a per day basis).
Here is the link for Australian testing … its the ninth one down
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-03-17/coronavirus-cases-data-reveals-how-covid-19-spreads-in-australia/12060704
As you can see it wobbles between 4K and 18K
The telling part is the next graphic number 10 showing the daily tests done versus the new cases found.
Ok now the explaination.
In the beginning Australian testing was limited to only International arrivals and those who had contact with a known covid carrier because there was no known community transmission. There was excess tests so the criteria was widened to anyone in frontline services who had flu like symptoms. Finally there were again excess tests so it was widened to all and anyone with flu like symptoms. So basically what you are seeing now at the end there is a lot of testing being done on people who have the flu but few have covid.
I suspect all the linear relationship shows is countries that don’t have effective control on the countries infection.
Steven Mosher: Not science
Don’t forget to add unknown false positive and false positive rates.
However, it is the “beginning of science”, rather than “Not science”. Hardly anyone in science has gotten anything right the first time.
We may face a “second wave”; the practice now will improve results during the second wave. That is not a negligible achievement, imo.
“No controls.
No consistency
Not science”
Sounds like the beau ideal of a Mosherpost !
My logic says the number of new cases vs the number of tests is a function of the maturity of the development of the disease in the population. If and when a vaccine becomes available the number should drop because of fewer new cases. I guess we will see what happens.
My logic says that if the proportion of people in the population who have been infected increases over time, then (assuming random and accurate sampling) the proportion of tests that are positive should increase over time.
Is there enough good data to be sure about anything?
I loved the part about “random and accurate sampling”.
w.
State numbers
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18oVRrHj3c183mHmq3m89_163yuYltLNlOmPerQ18E8w/htmlview#
Thanks, Steve. That’s the data I use for my states graphic over at the Daily Coronavirus Data Graph Page.
BTW, do you know how to scrape data from google spreadsheets into R? Despite extensive searches, I’m still copying and pasting the data into R. Boring.
w.
Theres a csv
At lunch now
Why is the CSV at lunch?
Willis,
“Conclusion? Don’t use confirmed cases as a metric of the spread of the virus—the number of cases is indeed a function of the numbers of tests. ”
Can you expand on this? I accept your conclusion that the more you look the more you find, but having made the suggestion that confirmed cases is not a useful metric, what IS a useful metric? Or is there a useful metric at all?
Not questioning your analysis, more looking additional ‘useful’ information for my own (selfish and greedy) reasons.
thanks
Confirmed antibodies seems like to be the most useful.
Between the antibody tests which have been done, dubious as some of them are, and the examination of sewage for the virus, it seems to indicate that a large percentage of the population have probably had this with no serious effects.
Craig, I use deaths. It’s the least dependent on testing.
However, sadly the CDC recently changed the definition of a COVID-19 death. Now, COVID-19 deaths include those where it is SUSPECTED that the virus MIGHT have CONTRIBUTED to the death …
Could they possibly be more vague and at the same time more all-inclusive?
Sigh …
w.
Willis,
“Now, COVID-19 deaths include those where it is SUSPECTED that the virus MIGHT have CONTRIBUTED to the death “
Snopes looked at this.
“Are CDC Guidelines for Reporting COVID-19 Deaths Artificially Inflating Numbers?”
False!
The relevant CDC guideline is:
“In cases where a definite diagnosis of COVID–19 cannot be made, but it is suspected or likely (e.g., the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty), it is acceptable to report COVID–19 on a death certificate as ‘probable’ or ‘presumed.’ In these instances, certifiers should use their best clinical judgement in determining if a COVID–19 infection was likely. However, please note that testing for COVID–19 should be conducted whenever possible.”
I think people forget the reporting can only be done by doctors who have no interest in a political agenda. They don’t get extra pay or incentives for declaring someone died from something they didn’t.
I believe they do in the USA, or at least the hospital does.
Well then it’s a US problem stop trying to make it out as something world wide.
When you pay people per Covid 19 case, you’ll get a lot more Covid 19 cases. The same happened with skin cancer in Oz, and everyone thinks we’re all dying of skin cancer. Quote from an Australian doc at the time “It’s the easiest way for me to earn $50.”
The same holds here in the U.K. where patients in hospital are tested positive and subsequently die, then CoViD19 is put on the death certificate as a contributing cause.
Is that because they need the highest death toll possible to justify draconian measures?
take a couple of countries Australia only has 78 deaths, New Zealand 16, so lets play your game and they faked them all. Yet both countries are in lockdown.
Your argument doesn’t work so perhaps it’s only true in your country 🙂
Politically, and operationally from the perspective of managing the outbreak, the only metric anyone cares about is the death rate.
We can all be armchair academics interested in theoretical models of the disease, and bemoan the lack of clear data to validate them, but the crunch figure for anyone in charge of medical facilities or government policy is how many are dying, which way their families vote, and what can be done to lower the figure.
We may not be able to test the all living, but we should be able to test the newly dead.
You can’t tell the death rate unless:
1. You know how many people caught it.
2. You have accurate death numbers for people who died of Chinese Flu, and didn’t just happen to die while infected with Chinese Flu.
Given that deaths from other diseases like cancer and heart disease have dropped off the charts in some areas with heavy Chinese Flu infections, it seems pretty clear that many have been counted as Chinese Flu deaths instead.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuuA0azQRGQ Willis I’m with you 100% one of the few sane voices. Lockdowns are not working anywhere this virus spreads like the flu re Sweden. Why do we not do lockdowns for the flu??. My guess is that when the antibody tests comes out nearly everybody in NY will test positive meaning that the mortality rate will be well BELOW the common flu. However Cuomo will not allow the release of that data if true for political reasons my 2 cents worth cheeers!
Usually, when facing the seasonal flu, a part of your population already have some immunity and there might be vaccines available to those who have a compromised immune system.
In this case, with whole countries shutting down due to overflowing hospitals, we are no longer facing similar conditions as a typical flu season.
You mentioned Sweden. Well, here we haven’t shut down schools and people are still allowed to move freely about, BUT: People behave differently. People work from home (when possible) and the kindergartens are on high alert (you got the sniffles? Then both you and your siblings will stay home for a couple of days!). Our kids now come home washing their hands like they are about to perform open heart surgery. Our consumption of soap has risen sharply.
I live close to the Norwegian border. Our closest shopping center shut down their parking garage and reduce opening hours to roughly half of what it used to be. With Norway shut off, there are no plagueridden Norwegians riding into town anymore. Hence no business. The only Norwegians present are those of us who live here permanently (and now cannot visit our relatives on the other side of the border). Despite the empty shops, we still struggle finding fresh yeast in the store shelves. (again: people here act differently than they used to!)
People are encouraged to keep their distance when socializing. I haven’t visited a bar or restaurant in ages, but I’m told most people respect this advice.
Most of these precautions were introduced at an early stage.
But to do a complete shut-down is ridiculous. Norway went too far when they closed the schools. But OTOH Norway, I guess, have less hospital capacity than Sweden. Sweden has a reduced capacity compared to 20 years ago AFAICT, but is still ahead of Norway. It is my belief that Norwegian politicians have a guilty conscience about this, and are overcompensating as a result.
Well done Willis.
Testing sick people showing symptoms tells us only so much. To find the number of sick people in our country, and to reveal the fatality rate, two other things should happen:
1) Random testing, which will show how many are infected with this disease which frequently is asymptomatic, and,
2) Deaths, from the disease, not those with co-morbidities, in other words Really Sick People who happened to die, after becoming infected, are not a Covid 19 Death. The Death Certificate is a hugely important thing.
Stanford study, USC study, showed maybe 40 to 80 times more with the infection than confirmed tests. This means maybe 40 to 80 times LESS fatalities. Of course, I am frantic to get off my couch, but, this is the real science, not the “science” from risk-averse Public Health officials who will only state worst-case.
Apparently CDC has mandated, if you Had it when you died, you died From it.
This is a lie. THIS IS A LIE!
The lock-downs, 22 Million Americans on Unemployment from the Lock-Downs, are based on this decision by the CDC.
The disease is bad enough, let us not make it far Worse because the medical professionals give us Worst-Case, instead of the Truth. I am 61, quickly becoming an at-risk male, but no co-morbidities, feel fine, still working out daily.
Let us quarantine the at-risk, elderly, elderly plus diabetes, obesity, Hyper-Tension, heart disease, and as you and I so desperately want, Put Healthy People Back To Work!
Solidly on your side tonight…
Moon
There’s a parallel relationship between the acceleration and deceleration of the daily cases, and the daily death curves:
https://i.ibb.co/Hhd6VFy/New-Cases-Curve-and-New-Deaths-Curve-since-cases-outside-of-China-dominate-26th-Feb-2020-to-22rd-April-2020.png
One is a test, one is a corpse.
As some of the commentator pointed out, the ratio positive_tested/test_number can be misleading if the sample is not randomly chosen; in many countries the people tested are already those with some symptoms. In the Czech Republic (we are dealing with the disease relatively well, at least so far, similarly as our neighbour Austria) we are now starting a big testing of ~30 000 people randomnly chosen to better estimate the real ratio of the COVID19 penetration. The results should be available in ~14 days.
Correct that is why his Australian data doesn’t work. To get what Willis is trying to do you would have to have a truely random selection of people for testing and no country is really going to waste what is a limited number of available tests. We have the flu going around in Australia at the moment so there is a hell of a lot of testing going on per day like 10000 tests for 8-12 detections of covid19.
The graphs are linear if the rate of growth of COVID 19 is matches the growth in testing. Look at
Australia and NZ and you will see that the opposite. The more they test the few cases they find.
Over the past week NZ has substantially increased the number of tests it has performed and yet
the number of cases has dropped to 2 as of today.
Isolation works. Australia’s last high peak of daily new cases was 528 new cases, on the 28th of March.
There are 8 new cases today, 12 new cases yesterday and 20 new cases the day prior.
Sufficient Isolation for long enough ends it.
They won’t believe you but look at the bright side we get armchair seats for the covid19 olympics.
COVID-19 Para-Olympics
fify
The UK’s Covid-19 latest update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
Willis,
You say that “it’s been one full month since I publicly called at my blog for an end to the American Lockdown.”
So I am curious to know what you make of the recently published article
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3561934
claiming that the lockdown and social distances has saved the US over 5 trillion dollars.
Thanks, Willis. Australia’s scatterplot’s scattered pattern is unlikely to be because we’re all rugged individuals. I think, off the top of my head, that it could be some big outbreaks hitting a small population with a low background infection rate, when the number of daily tests has been variable.
A single ‘event’ here can make a big difference.
Willis Eschenbach, thank you for another fine focused essay.
I’m not sure if this is a general problem but analysis of UK test data is that the criteria for testing has changed over time. There have basically been 3 changes which have at least partly been driven by testing capacity, i.e
(a) Contact tracing – this involved testing suspected cases and all known contacts. While not random this covered a broader range than (b)
(b) Hospital attendances – resulted in an increased positive to test ratio for obvious reasons
(c) As (b) + Healthcare workers
(a) to (b) was a fairly abrupt change. (b) to (c) was more gradual.
It’s probably possibly to disentangle the data to get more consistent trends but I can’t be bothered. I suspect the UK new infection numbers peaked some weeks ago. Exactly when is a point of real interest. Given that there is a ~5 day incubation period it’s quite possible that the peak in new infections occurred BEFORE the big lockdown.
Hand washing & self isolation of those with symptoms might have actually been working .
Thanks Willies, I Eliza and Rune got me thinking of what a pensioned Swedish virologist said some time ago. He said that difference in size and isolation of nursing homes is significant.
For example in Sweden most nursing home count about 100 elderly and much traffic of personnel in and out of the institution. I Norway the average nursing home count more like 10 elderly and most personnel live more less integrated with the facility.
The virologist also assumed that about 50% of the general population at the time would have been infected. He therefore advised to pay serious attention to the nursing homes to protect the vulnerable elderly and regarded the lock-down as counterproductive, both economically, socially and health vise.
If anybody here have an idea how to get data about nursing homes in various countries, we might be able to see if the virologist is correct or not.
I used to work at Biofire, and they have a cool site that tracks infection rates.
https://www.syndromictrends.com/
I’ve watched that website for years, and it’s never done what it’s doing now. Usually their respiratory panel detects something 40 – 60% of the time it’s run, in the last couple months that has plummeted to 10%. The same is true of the gastro intestinal panel, plumbing new lows in detection frequency.
If we have 11 covid positives out of 100, and only about 10% with anything else for a respiratory or stool sample, there must be an enormous amount of hypochondria out there, or physicians ordering these very expensive tests have lost their minds.
Sorry, 19 covid positives out of 100 tests. Note that the BioFire respiratory panel does not yet detect covid, but it does detect other garden variety Coronaviruses.
If the tests are not randomized, we can’t conclude anything.
–