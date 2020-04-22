Communist censorship and the Chinese virus #coronavirus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

The Communist far Left in the West are now actively censoring reports critical of the Chinese Communist Party’s criminal late reporting and false information about its virus, just as they have been censoring information showing that the climate scam is just that.

Youtube, owned by Google, began by inserting links to the World Death Organization’s generally inadequate and often flat-out inaccurate information about the Chinese virus, and then took to demonetizing videos critical of Communist China.

Today, David Wojick at CFACT reports that over the weekend it posted on Farcebook, no less under far-out Left control than Youtube and Google, a New York Post op-ed by Steven Mosher questioning China’s assertion that its virus originated at the filthy Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.

Farcebook not only suppressed the NYP op-ed: it suppressed CFACT’s report of the op-ed, saying that “independent fact-checkers” had found CFACT’s piece to contain false information. Fact-checking entities are often little better than Communist front groups.

Don’t tread on me

Steven Mosher’s op-ed, first published on February 23, was widely read online until Farcebook’s “independent fact-checkers” stepped in and pasted a “False Information” alert so that Farcebook friends could not click to connect to the original article to see for themselves.

For instance, CFACT found that the Farcebook share ratio for its piece about Steven Mosher’s article was only 11.7,

For comparison, on CFACT’s Farcebook page the share ratio for a piece on economic recovery after lockdown was 66, for a joke about a cat and dog discussing the virus 73, and for an editorial calling for lockdowns to end 84.

David Wojick comments: “The more that Facebook uses biased algorithms and phony “fact checkers” to censor content, the more important it is for you to like and share CFACT’s Facebook content to compensate. Forward our emails to your friends. Don’t make it easy for anyone to silence you or us.”

Farcebook recently censored Dr Jay Lehr of the Heartland Institute, who contributes opinion pieces to CFACT’s website. In a piece entitled A very fresh look at climate change, Dr. Lehr discussed the role the sun and other factors play in the climate. Climate campaigners used Farcebook’s tools to report Dr. Lehr’s article.

As a result, Farcebook reduced the number of people who saw the article. It put the words “False information” over the picture of the Earth that illustrates the article and linked to a soi-disant “fact-check” article which states, falsely, that “anthropogenic increases in greenhouse gas emissions account for 100% of the rapid global warming trends observed after 1950.”

Censorship most foul

In fact, as Legates et al. (2015) demonstrated, only 0.3% of 11,944 papers published after peer review in climate journals in the 21 years 1991-2011 even went so far as to state that at least half of the warming of recent decades was manmade.

Dr. Jay Lehr, then, is not only entitled but more than usually well-qualified to say the Sun has more influence than official climatology would like to admit.

David Wojick points out that so-called “fact-checking” entities are dominated by the Left. They take sides with the intention of preventing the public from benefiting from a balanced and free marketplace for ideas from which to make up their own minds.

One of my greatest disappointments with the current Republican party is that, when it held the priceless trifecta of all three houses – White, Senate and Representatives – it did not pass a law guaranteeing free speech and preventing the Communists (or “Democrats”, or whatever they like to call themselves) from interfering with the constitutional right of free speech.

Amnesty International, a Communist front group, has just issued a statement that calling the Chinese virus the Chinese virus is racist. It’s no more racist than calling a spade a spade.

Today’s graphs show that Ireland’s case-growth rate has now fallen into line with the other nations tracked here, but that Sweden’s death-growth rate is among the highest. On the question whether Sweden should have taken more steps to prevent transmission of the pathogen, the jury is still out.

Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 21, 2020.

Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 21, 2020.

Ø High-quality images of the graphs are here.

