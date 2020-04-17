COVID-19 Antibody Seroprevalence in Santa Clara County, California #coronavirus

Eran Bendavid, Bianca Mulaney, Neeraj Sood, Soleil Shah, Emilia Ling, Rebecca Bromley-Dulfano, Cara Lai, Zoe Weissberg, Rodrigo Saavedra, James Tedrow, Dona Tversky, Andrew Bogan, Thomas Kupiec, Daniel Eichner, Ribhav Gupta, John Ioannidis, Jay Bhattacharya
doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.04.14.20062463
This article is a preprint and has not been certified by peer review [what does this mean?]. It reports new medical research that has yet to be evaluated and so should not be used to guide clinical practice.
Abstract
Background Addressing COVID-19 is a pressing health and social concern. To date, many epidemic projections and policies addressing COVID-19 have been designed without seroprevalence data to inform epidemic parameters. We measured the seroprevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in Santa Clara County. Methods On 4/3-4/4, 2020, we tested county residents for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 using a lateral flow immunoassay. Participants were recruited using Facebook ads targeting a representative sample of the county by demographic and geographic characteristics. We report the prevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in a sample of 3,330 people, adjusting for zip code, sex, and race/ethnicity. We also adjust for test performance characteristics using 3 different estimates: (i) the test manufacturer’s data, (ii) a sample of 37 positive and 30 negative controls tested at Stanford, and (iii) a combination of both. Results The unadjusted prevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in Santa Clara County was 1.5% (exact binomial 95CI 1.11-1.97%), and the population-weighted prevalence was 2.81% (95CI 2.24-3.37%). Under the three scenarios for test performance characteristics, the population prevalence of COVID-19 in Santa Clara ranged from 2.49% (95CI 1.80-3.17%) to 4.16% (2.58-5.70%). These prevalence estimates represent a range between 48,000 and 81,000 people infected in Santa Clara County by early April, 50-85-fold more than the number of confirmed cases. Conclusions The population prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in Santa Clara County implies that the infection is much more widespread than indicated by the number of confirmed cases. Population prevalence estimates can now be used to calibrate epidemic and mortality projections.
yet another study indicating the lower lethality of the virus.
But lethal enough. More dead from this in a month and a half than died all of last year in car accidents.
Well, you are wrong. 38,900 deaths in 2019 in car accidents. 35,955 to Covid-19 thus far.
And that is of course an apples to oranges comparison.
80,000 died of flu in 2018. We are supposedly past the peak for this virus, so 72,000 may die, probably closer to 55,000.
Study has serious problems. Most respondents were from the area immediately around Stanford Many zip codes had very few respondents. They only actually find 1.5% penetration, arrive at 3% by magic. Biggest problem in the study is mentioned in the paper itself. People might be more motivated to go to an opt-in test if they already had covid symptoms in order to confirm if they had it. This will skew the results because incidence if infection is likely higher among people who had the symptoms of the illness.
This study is useful for vetting the test itself but not particularly useful in knowing the actual penetration of the virus. Santa Clara County likely has a higher penetration rate that the rest of the country . So far 36,000 American deaths have been attributed to this and the likely number of actual deaths is probably 50% more than the attributed deaths due to people dying at home and people dying of it who did not have respiratory symptoms but the virus attacked the heart or kidneys or brain. So if the entire US were at 3% penetration and 36,000 have already died, we would need to be prepared for close to 800,000 deaths to get to the 70% penetration required for herd immunity.
Study may have some serious problems, but I think the most telling is the indication that the virus has infected 50 to 85 times the number tested. Anecdotal evidence has already pointed to this.
Let’s just look at my Metro area for some indication…
2018 flu season (CDC numbers)
Missouri, 1477 deaths. Covid 19 deaths- 159
Kansas, 630 deaths. Covid 19 deaths- 80
Where is your statistical evidence that this is the mass killer it has been positioned as?
Exactly right. Quoting:
