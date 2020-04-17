Covid-19 Farce: Democrats Hint at New Impeachment Proceedings Over President Trump’s WHO Funding Stop

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
US Democrats are incensed that President Trump is blocking US funds for the incompetent UN World Health Organisation.
Trump’s WHO funding threat echoes action that got him impeached, Democrats say
President Donald Trump’s first step toward pulling World Health Organization funding during the coronavirus pandemic has set the stage for another legal tug of war with House Democrats wary of him treading on their power.
“This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday.
The party also raised the specter of the White House’s decision to withhold congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine last year as Trump urged the country to investigate his political rival, apparent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The action led to the House impeaching Trump. The Senate acquitted him in February.
“In a desperate attempt to deflect blame, President Trump is violating the same spending laws that brought about his impeachment,” House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander said in a statement. “The President does not have the unilateral authority to withhold the United States’ assessed contribution to the World Health Organization.”
Reading the Impoundment entry on Wikipedia, it seems likely President Trump can only delay funding for the WHO for 45 days – a longer delay requires approval by both houses.
Presidents used to have the power to unilaterally cancel wasteful expenditure. The power was first used by President Thomas Jefferson to veto the expenditure of $50,000 on gunboats.
The Presidential power to permanently veto funding was removed under President Nixon in 1974; the Democrat Congress was incensed that Nixon kept using the impoundment power to withdraw funding from their bills, and used the Watergate scandal to pressure Nixon into approving the restriction of Presidential authority to withhold funds.
A few years later US National Debt started ballooning (see image at the top of the page).
President Clinton attempted to introduce a similar power, a line item veto, but quickly lost that power when the line item veto act was challenged and overturned in the courts.
40 thoughts on “Covid-19 Farce: Democrats Hint at New Impeachment Proceedings Over President Trump’s WHO Funding Stop”
The UK’s Covid-19 today’s (Friday) update:
Belgium has the highest rate in the world, but minister say this is because they are being more transparent with their data.
Graph is showing the number of corona virus deaths per day in countries when compared to their population size. The line represents a seven-day ‘rolling average’.
Vuk – Belgium has highest reported death rate of the EU – only 3rd highest among countries reporting. Here are the numbers in reported deaths/M population:
World: 18.7
Belgium: 419
EU: 171
US: 105
These numbers are anecdotal and don’t necessarily mean anything as they are not yet “final” numbers and have not been thoroughly vetted and analyzed. Here are more anecdotal data for countries/states with significant land area north of the 60th parallel:
Greenland: 0
Russia: 2
Alaska: 12
Finland: 14
Iceland: 23
Norway: 28
Canada: 32
Sweden: 132
Most international organizations are a farce. Dictatorships with deciding voices at the human rights council. Sub-organizations that have been bought out by China. Corruption everywhere. Its time for an overhaul. It was about time to defund those shams. Either the world comes together and agrees on something that actually does what it’s supposed to do or we are better off without them.
Democrats should go ahead with Impeachment II, after a huge success of Impeachment I.
I agree. At some point POTUS’s unilateral authority to conduct foreign policy is going to conflict with Congress’s ability to authorize spending on foreign purposes. I am not sure the Supreme Court will agree with Congress.
Especially during the pandemic. It will show that which really interests them.
Orange man bad.
Sigh.
Globalism Good!
(PV-19 reported deaths worldwide – 145,471)
Nuclear Energy Bad!
(Chernobyl deaths in 1st 4 months – 28)
Waite for the statisticians with their models to fix the data.
Sooo
Impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate…
Impeached or not?
Yes, impeached, like A. Johnson and Clinton.
Like being indicted and found not guilty at trial. In our system of law, you are assumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, not the court of opinion. So President Trump is innocent of the charges brought against him by the House. So from one POV, this reflects badly on the House because it means their case was weak/flawed; their carried the burden to prove their case and did not.
Trump was guilty only of doing his duty to investigate US crime in Ukraine, as per the treaty signed by Clinton.
Clinton, OTOH, was guilty of perjury and obstruction of justice, but, for whatever reason, wasn’t convicted by the Senate. Also of bribery and treason, but not indicted, ie impeached, on those charges.
President Trump wasn’t even allowed to face his accuser. That is the basic principal premise in law, that an accused has the right to face his accuser. We don’t even formerly know who that accuser is, therefore is this ‘impeachment’ even a legal one? I think history will say this was a sham impeachment. In reality, it actually exposes VP Biden and his son Hunter, as the actual corrupt ones in Ukraine. Including what happened in China, which is yet to come out yet fully what happened there with a $1.5 Billion hedge fund investment for Hunter after flying to China on Airforce 2 with his father, the VP at the time. Talk about real corruption!
There is nothing about the impeachment-removal specified in the Constitution that requires Congress to apply the legal standards of Due Process and of the Right of the Accused to challenge witnesses’ testimonies and evidence presented. The Constitution specially allows each chamber to set its own rules on their respective process and procedural rules.
Members of Congress can openly discuss their opinions and how they will vote before any evidence or procedure has been conducted. We see this everyday with Democrats calling for Trump’s impeachment and Removal. No jury member in a criminal or civll trail would be allowed to do that and remain empaneled. Federal judges that announce pre-judgements by the Rule they operate under (that do not apply to the Supreme Court justices) requires recusal.
In this regard, the Impeachment in the House is not like a Grand Jury indictment because only by tradition does the House of Representatives in their impeachment build the case that will be presented to the Senate for the senators to then consider for removal. The Senate is in no way required to do they House’s job in building the case against the accused.
This is where House Democrats royally Eff-d up with Trump’s Impeachment last December. They were in such a rush to get it done by Christmas Recess that they didn’t call all the witnesses and gather testimony to completely build their case prior to its presentation to the Senate. Thus there was much evidence that they later wished they could present in the Senate that they did not have directly becasue of their rushed Impeachment, and their desire to turn the GOP run Senate trial in a circus show, that Mitch McConnell very effectively kept his majority in line that then bitched-slapped the Democrats with their own ineptitude.
Impeachment-removal is thus an exclusively political process available to the the elected Representatives of the People to remove an abusive Executive, or any officer or judge-justice in the Federal government. It offers no other remedy than removal from office. Any criminal or civil actions from then would then be carried out as they would for anyone – with Due Process and the assumption of innocence until established as guilty beyond a reasonable doubt (criminal conviction standard).
“Thus there was much evidence” Do you have a link to this evidence?
So according to Democrats it is an impeachable offense to stop flushing taxpayer dollars down the sewer of a globalist organization that has been caught lying and parroting ChiCom “official” talking points? How many normal Americans do Democrats think are impressed?
Yep. A lot.
Most of the folks that are impressed by the Democrats live in places like California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts and a few others.
The only way to stop the subversion coming out of the House is to vote them out of majority. 4 1/2+ more years of these antics will get them, and the people, no where. Trump can handle it though. It must absolutely infuriate the Democrats that they have absolutely no political sway over Trump. Probably gets the Republicans too :-).
The Democrats starting a new impeachment trial of President Trump before this November will be the perfect way for them to hand control of the House of Representatives to the Republicans.
“Stupid is as stupid does.” — Forrest Gump
Mods,
My WuWHOFlu comment has yet to appear. Not that it’s of any great value, but wonder if it’s lost in cyberspace, as a later reply has shown up.
Let them. Another kangaroo court impeachment would wake up a large portion of the public who doesn’t yet understand how much the democratic party hates Americans.
Looks like Dems are once again boosting Trump’s re-election. Surely there must be many Dem voters that are outraged by the WHO performance on the virus and their collusion with China. Covid will certainly have affected Dem families.
It looks to me that they won’t be able to impeach President Trump if he releases the funds on day 45. There may be a way to further the delay of funds to W.H.O. Release them with instructions to send it by mail, $1.00 at a time.
The sum total of the funds are released and on their way. It’s just the receipt of funds that will be spread out. What’s wrong with that? I didn’t see anything specifying when the funds must be received. I did see black and white instructions that they must be released in 45 days.
Meanwhile, at the burn rate of typical WHO expenditure, even a 45 day delay releasing the funds will hurt a bit. It will also take a while, about 1,368,925 years for the allocated amount to reach W.H.O., but ‘who’ cares?
One minor quibble: “incompetent” [WHO] implies innocence.
On the other hand, a 45-day hold on the funds followed by a vote of both houses? Sure. If Pelosi thinks it would be a good idea to take a vote on that, bring it on!
The problem there is the 45-day vote is an affirmative vote to allow the impoundment to continue. In the absence of such a vote, the impoundment must terminate. She simply wouldn’t call it to a vote, thus the Executive would have to terminate the impoundment to remain in compliance.
The one thing you can always count on, like the sun rising everyday, with US Democrats is that never learn from their past political mistakes. Never.
The Democrats don’t blame the so called health experts at WHO for the virus spreading but instead blame Trump who has no background in health. Amazing.
According US Democrats, Trump has so much influence around the world, by not acting sooner he caused the massive early epidemics in Italy, Iran, and Spain. He is even so powerful as to have somehow caused the early spread in South Korea. Yes, if they want to Blame Trump for the US epidemic, then they have to blame him for the earlier ones in other countries to remain logically consistent.
But then no one has ever accused US Democrats of being logically consistent in their politcally-motivated accusations.
The 45 day delay gives the President’s supporters plenty of time to introduce a bill to terminate funding to the WHO, or least suspend it until meaningful reforms are enacted. Get on it!
“The party also raised the specter of the White House’s decision to withhold congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine“
Except he never withheld aid. He allegedly thought about it.
Hillary wasn’t charged because Comey’s magic 8-ball indicated she supposedly didn’t intend to break the law when she broke the law. Trump was impeached because he supposedly thought about withholding aid when he didn’t withhold aid.
PS He was acquitted.
Please note, the assessed contributions are only a small portion of the $400 million the USA pays. Nacy says it’s illegal to withhold the assessed contributions.
After years of “Russia did it”, we are finally getting around to “China did it”.
To quote Winston Churchill…’ Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.… ‘
Such is the nature of adversarial democracies, but when the issue is fairly black and white such as this issue with WHO, most rationale people see that they have been ‘purchased’ by China in one way or the other and that their actions (both WHO and China) did major damage to world health and the economy. It is just so glaringly obvious. I think it just cements in the minds of a lot of people that what and how the Democrats operate has turned themselves into a sham, opposing anything and everything that President Trump says or does just doe the sake of opposition. I wouldn’t be surprised to soon see a ‘Democrats for Trump’ movement start to spread, just because the Democrats are clearly off the rails and I think they know it, which explains this bizarre irrational behaviour.
I think history will be much kinder to President Trump, when the actual subject matter is explored, rather than petty adversarial politics that is being advanced by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, which is further based upon petty character flaws that most of us have which can be exploited in the public forum of democratic politics. Depending how things unfold the next half year and the election, I think history will regard President Trump as a major transformational President, the likes of Ronald Reagan and maybe even much greater than that. He has clearly put the American citizen first, as was his main promise.
At least no one, even the Democrats, can accuse DJT of not fulfilling, or trying to fulfil the election pledges he did make and is still making. In that regard, he probably has been more truthful as a politician in the big picture of things, than most actual politicians have ever been. Which is why the Democrats are just shooting themselves in the head with this nonsense about not reforming WHO which is obvious to anyone that is paying attention. Director-General Tedros Adhanom must be FIRED, replaced and WHO reformed to be an agency for the good of the world, not to be bribed by China. Then funding might be restored.
Speaker of the House Pelosi and the socialist democrat majority in the US House of Representatives is once again holding America hostage to their perverted agenda. The Small Business Association loan program, intended to help small businesses across America keep employees on payroll until America ‘reopens’, has run out of loan money. President Trump, most Republicans, and some Democrats want to refund it immediately but Pelosi has refused to recall Representatives to the House to take immediate action on this. Instead, she is pushing for nationwide mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and other measures designed to corrupt the American election processes and make it easy for illegal aliens and other unqualified people to vote illegally. She intends to get these profoundly corrupt measures included in any bill that refunds the SBA loan program! Pelosi makes the old mafioso Dons look like rank amateurs, when it comes to shaking down American small businesses and all taxpayers with her socialist democrat protection racket.
Perhaps your president should have the WHO investigated in the same way that the FBI investigated FIFA?
Coronavirus: How WHO corruption helped it spread
Bring it on….pretty please. Something stupid is needed to fill the void of Sanders and Warren being out of the picture.
Au contraire, I submit for your consideration Senile Joe Biden, a walking-talking, barely functional Gaffe Machine as their presumptive 2020 nominee to face Trump. Stupid doesn’t even begin to adequately explain that selection from their original field of 24 (or was it 26, or 260???).
WHO is a small fry, this is a second if not a third virus epidemic started in Ch that spread internationally. Comrade X. should be given an ultimatum to dismantle all so called ‘institutes of virology’, or else.