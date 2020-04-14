What is the Chinese-virus case fatality rate? #coronavirus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
As the mean daily compound growth rates both in total confirmed cases and in total deaths continue to drop in most countries in the direction of levels at which it might become safe to end the lockdowns (in those countries that have them), one question continues to be difficult to answer. What is the true case fatality rate? In other words, what fraction of those who become infected will die?
During the early stages of a pandemic, the least unreliable way to get a handle on the case fatality rate is to look at the closed cases – those who have been infected and have either recovered or died. However, innumerate governments, not realizing that for this reason counting those who have recovered is no less important than counting those who have died, have been negligent in keeping proper track of recoveries. Indeed, Britain has proven so incompetent at keep track of those who have been discharged from the centrally-managed hospitals in the Government’s care that yesterday it abandoned the publication of daily recovery counts altogether. In consequence of such mismanagement, ten days ago the ratio of deaths to closed cases in the world excluding China and occupied Tibet was 27%.
The World Health Organization, which has not covered itself in glory in handling this pandemic, originally estimated a case fatality rate of 2% and then revised it to 3.4%. But it had originally estimated that the SARS case fatality rate was 2%, and it came out at 10%.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 13, 2020. A link to the high-definition PowerPoint slides is at the end of this posting.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in reported COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 13, 2020.
The study by Imperial College, London, that led Boris Johnson to decide that he could no longer safely heed the “herd immunity” crowd predicted that, in the absence of control measures, some 7 billion of the world’s 7.8 billion people would become infected this year, and that 40 million of these would die, an implicit case fatality rate of 0.6%.
By casting deaths backward by three weeks and calling them confirmed cases, cumulating those and then casting them forward at the case growth rate then prevailing, my own calculations suggest a case fatality rate of somewhere between 0.1% and 1%: one cannot narrow it beyond that at present because the data are inadequate, and different countries have different methods of counting cases, recoveries and deaths, and even change their methods from week to week.
The useless World Health Organization ought to have developed a standard reporting protocol by now, but if there is such a thing there seems to be little evidence that it is being followed.
However, if 7 billion become infected and the case fatality rate is 0.1%, 7 million people would die of the Chinese virus if no treatment or cure were found. If the case fatality rate is 1%, make that 70 million. These numbers are large enough to matter, so the random serological trials now being conducted are important. The first results should be available in a week.
For comparison, the Spanish flu of 1918-1920 killed 50-100 million (though the global population was less than a quarter of today’s). And HIV has killed 30-50 million, but has taken the best part of half a century to do so.
Ø High-quality .pptx images of the two graphs are linked here.
9 thoughts on “What is the Chinese-virus case fatality rate? #coronavirus”
As you say, we need more blood antibody tests even to begin to get a handle on reasonable estimates. If the (challenged) German survey be in the ball park however, then some 1.2 billion are liable to become sufficiently infected to trigger an immune response.
Applying the CDC’s latest guess as to US deaths of 60,000 to the ~50 million infected under the German study’s 15% estimate yields a fatality rate of 0.12%. For the world, that means 1.44 million might succumb from COVID, or at least have their deaths attributed to it.
But we currently just can’t say. The MA wastewater study, and similar examinations in the Netherlands and Sweden, found five to 256 times as many cases as recorded in the sewage treatment catchment area. Only a larger random sample of blood tests can narrow that range.
Closed cases
71,472
Cases which had an outcome:
68,200 (95%)
Recovered / Discharged
3,272 (5%)
Deaths
Total today as per 17:00 CEST
Source: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/germany/
The UK’s Covid-19 today’s (Tuesday) update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
The first lesson to learn is that we were and are still woefully under prepared to even assess such an event let alone determine a good choice of direction in any time frame that would have an effect before the event had run its own course.
We’ll be better prepared in future, unless we forget or fail to heed lessons learned.
For starters, the US government has rescinded the Obama administration’s rule limiting viral test kit production to the CDC. So we no longer need rely upon the criminally incompetent CDC, FDA and WHO, but have freed up American industry to make test kits.
We’ll replenish stockpiles of needed supplies, drawn down during the 2009 swine flu pandemic and not refilled. More importantly, reindustrialize our own production of medcine and equipment.
We’ll step up epidemiological surveillance of China and other likely source states, and develop better models. Our procedures for controlling spread will likewise, will similarly improve, drawing on our own experience and learning from what has worked in Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, among others.
Unless we return to pre-pandemic normality, as has happened before.
Yes, we need some real data to either support or counter the media hysteria. We know with an accurate count of infected the death rate can only go down. And importantly we’ll know how far herd immunity has progressed. Reports of self testing for antibody using saliva developed out of Rutgers and OK’d for use is promising.
It does not appear possible to extract any sensible figures from many countries reporting. Testing is skewed by only testing the really ill – so the denominator is being driven by testing rate not by cases infected. Research looking at corona virus in sewage outfalls in Boston suggests that the numbers infected is significantly higher (denominator larger). Reports of tests of pregnant women on arrival at hospital seems to indicate large number are asymptomatic but infected. Many times an infected person staying at home ‘self-isolating’ but being nursed by the family – members of the family do not get infected – implying that there is a proportion of the population with innate immunity. This naturally immune section of the population is not considered in any of the models. So the denominator is unknown.
The nominator is being given similar treatment. The NHS like the US NIH/CDC is counting anyone that dies _with_ COVID-19 as dying _of_ COVID-19. Yet it has been reported that many of the deaths are with co-morbidities. Do you count the final straw on the camel’s back or the half ton of goods that were before it?
In short with a reduced denominator that is linked to tests and a nominator that is heavily weighted, using the provided data is a waste of time.
Garbage in Garbage out. Doing any clever statistical maths on garbage will only produce more garbage
It is starting to look deliberate.
It’s not just the death rate we need to worry about. There are now studies showing long term damage to the health of the survivors, including damage to heart, liver etc
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.05.20053819v1
Yes they are from China, but that is where there has been more time to investigate this.
It should be noted that we still don’t have an HIV vaccination, that “cures” the virus, after how many years and how many $Hundreds of Billions? Can we blame this on Reagan, still? Or is it true that about 25% of all known viruses have no effective vaccination. So let’s keep THOSE rates in mind as we launch hundreds of serological trials. 75% are good … not GREAT … odds.