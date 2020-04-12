More good news about the Chinese virus, and the Easter Funny

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
The good news keeps coming. In the United States and Canada, the weekly-averaged daily compound growth rates of confirmed cases of infection are now about 8%, down from the benchmark values of 23% and 17% respectively that obtained in the three weeks to March 14, when Mr Trump declared the pandemic to be a national emergency.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 11, 2020. A link to the high-definition PowerPoint slides is at the end of this posting.
The daily case-growth rate for the world excluding China and occupied Tibet is down from the benchmark value of almost 20% in the three weeks to 14 March to just 6.1% for the week to 11 April.
The daily compound rate of growth in deaths is a lagging indicator, so it remains rather higher than the case-growth rate. For the world outside China and occupied Tibet, it is 8.1%. In the United States it is 13%, in Canada 16%. Though the overall trend in these death-growth rates is falling slowly, there will be many more deaths before the pandemic subsides.
Daily growth rates in deaths are falling rather more slowly on average than growth rates in total confirmed cases, but the overall trend is downward.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in reported COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 11, 2020.
The Spectator reports that in the town of Gangelt, one of the epicenters of the German outbreak, a random sample of 1000 residents taken by researchers at the University of Bonn found that, though only 2% of the sample showed symptoms, 15% had been infected and showed antibodies. Yet the confirmed cases reported by Germany as a whole to April 11 were just 125,452, or 0.15% of the population of 84 million.
In short, the confirmed cases, which tend to be the more serious ones, appear to undercount the true extent of infection by two orders of magnitude. This came as a surprise to many, but to those who have been following these daily updates it will have been no surprise, because, based on casting back deaths three weeks, I was able to discover that the number of cases of infection was being under-reported by somewhere between 1 and 3 orders of magnitude.
This is good news for two reasons. First, we are much further along the road to population-wide immunity than the confirmed-case counts had suggested. Secondly, the case fatality rate appears to be a great deal smaller than the ratio of deaths to reported cases had indicated. My original rough-and-ready calculations based on casting back deaths in the U.S. population suggested a case fatality rate of 0.34%. The German researchers concluded that it was 0.37%.
In global terms, these figures suggest that, assuming 90%, or 7 billion, of the world’s 7.8 billion population eventually became infected, total worldwide deaths would be about 26 million, making the disease about half as bad as the Spanish flu of 1918-19, which chiefly killed young people and accounted for an estimated 50 million deaths. In the United States there would be 1.1 million deaths. For comparison, in the 2019-20 flu season there are thought to have been 24,000 to 62,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
So the fatalities could still be significant, based on the German study. However, several promising avenues of research into prophylactics, palliatives and cures are being followed worldwide. The sooner some of these are shown to have a significant effect in randomized, prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials, the smaller the eventual death toll will be.
A happy Easter to everyone. And, by way of an Easter Funny, here is a picture of the personal protective equipment that the fashionable Peer of the Realm is wearing this season.
15 thoughts on “More good news about the Chinese virus, and the Easter Funny”
The UK’s Sunday update:
I like your motorcycle protective wear Christopher…you are not only reducing your odds of contracting the Chinese virus, but also a slip and fall, or worse, getting clobbered over the head by some random thug. But you really need a pair of leather chaps to go with that whole outfit. Happy Easter everyone…most of us are all on our way to being resurrected for another season, being spring and all. Better than it being Halloween time of year for us up here in the NH.
I was a bit surprised by the doom and gloom on Lord Monckton’s first post. It’s good to see that he’s been dialling it back a bit since then: We get enough of that crap from the main stream media. Hundreds of millions of people were never going to die. This thing has shot its bolt in my humble opinion: The bodies are just not piling up in the streets. It’s time to get back to work before we hang the economic suicidal noose around our necks and jump off the chair. (Too late for those who have already jumped though…)
Jimmy
The modelling was absurd and after years of looking aghast at the highly defective climate models we should not have believed the 500,000 deaths predicted.
Action on CV Means it will save some lives at the expense of others, for example fewer dying of flu or car accidents or murder but some will die instead of CV and domestic violence and suicide.
We have had our freedoms shattered and putting us under house arrest will cause severe damage to our physical mental and financial health, not to mention the shredding of many personal relationships. Of course action was needed but we need to isolate the vulnerable, test and isolate again and get the economy working before its too late
. A severe reduction in GDP will have immediate impacts on spending on health, defence,social benefits etc as well as the ability of people to spend and keep the economy going.
Tonyb
26 million? I sincerely doubt it.
The world population at the time of Spanish flu was some 1.8 billion with some 50 million dead, so in today’s terms with a population of 7 billion that would be around an astonishing 150 million which on top of the war deaths must have had a profound effect on future demographics and indeed civilisation
Tonyb
How easy it is to forget about normalizing measurements.
What bike are you riding?
Alberta Canada Stats as of Friday
0 to 59 years of age: 1123 cases, 40 hospitalized, 11 in ICU, 3 deaths (all with underlying factors)
70 years plus: 179 cases, 50 hospitalized, 14 in ICU, 27 deaths
This number for the under 60 years of age is less deaths than the season flu (16).
Should we still be in lock down?
Ontario numbers as of today: 7049 total cases since counting started, 274 deaths.
Ontario’s population as of 2016: 13,448,494. So as a percentage, 0.052% of the population was or is infected. That means 99.948% are not infected – this is good news.
What are the criteria for reducing and/or removing the lockdown?
@ Chris Monckton
Your rapid fire posts make you a fast moving target.
I responded to your response, to my response, to your previous post, but didn’t get a response so I’ll repost here…
In response to an earlier post of yours comparing London and Stockholm populations densities, I pointed out that the population density of Greater London (4,542 per sq km) was slightly less than that of Stockholm (4,800 per sq km). In a spirit of charity I assume that you haven’t read that since you say “the population density in London is four times that in Stockholm.”
If your views depend on this wrong assumption, perhaps you should reconsider.
Also, you say that the UK’s government had to take the decision to lock-down because of the evidence available at that time. This isn’t so for several reasons.
Firstly, the evidence at that time from China and elsewhere was that mortality was greatest (by a factor of ~100 or so compared to young people) among very old and otherwise vulnerable people. The obvious response to such a situation is to isolate and protect such people while the rest to society continues to function, in part so as to be able to support those at risk.
Secondly, the lock-down of society is, at best, exchanging lives lost now for a very likely much larger number of lives lost later due to the economic damage. The decision to lock-down has set the value of those”hidden” future deaths very much lower than those due to CV.
Thirdly, the government’s decision was prompted largely by the results of a single, unverified, unreleased model. No attempt was apparently made to get second, third or fourth opinions before taking what may be the most far-reaching decision taken by a government since WWII. Also no attempt seems to have been made (at least made public) to model alternatives, for example the Swedish “soft” lock-down.
Fourthly, an alternative – Sweden’s” soft lock-down” – may well have led to a greater, earlier herd immunity than elsewhere, as well as preserving more of the country’s economy. If that’s the case “hard” locked-down countries, such as the UK, will experience a “long tail” of higher death rates than Sweden, perhaps resulting in a greater overall death toll.
You correctly say that the particularities of the infection would have led to great demands on the NHS if it had been left unchecked. This is however I think the only substantive argument in favour of the lock-down and it could have been met by a combination of protecting vulnerable and old people via isolation – the Swedish method or a variant – and an intensive effort to provide the necessary medical facilities.
“In global terms, these figures suggest that, assuming 90%, or 7 billion, of the world’s 7.8 billion population eventually became infected,”
Become infected….all of us at sometime will become infected. It cannot be avoided. It is in the wild across the entire planet; it is now a part of us and we are a part of it. It will become as ubiquitous as the common-cold and flu’s.
“The sooner some of these are shown to have a significant effect in randomized, prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials, the smaller the eventual death toll will be.”
There is no way to do an ethical double-blind randomized test.
Where are you getting the infected people?
Are you going to put the high risk people in the test? If not, then it is not randomized. It will stop being blind, double as soon as some patients presents symptoms.
Will your design test protocols withhold treatment? When virus seems to have the potential causing permanent lung and perhaps even heart damage.
If any clinical trails are conducted they will be conducted through human analogues i.e. animal testing.
It could be that everyone will be exposed to the virus sufficiently to develop immunity. It’s presently unclear if most people simply aren’t susceptible enough to the ChiCom CV to develop COVID-19, or if minor infection confers immunity at viral load levels too low to overburden the immune system.
The German study, in an area of high reported case incidence, finding that 15% of a random sample tested positive for antibodies, and similar surveys, suggest that perhaps only this share of any population will contract the disease, but most will remain asymptomatic or show mild symptoms. Whether the other 85% will never develop antibodies, despite slight exposure, or not, we can’t say yet. More testing will be required.
MA wastewater study finds five to 256 times more WuFlu virus infections than reported cases:
Confirming similar studies in the Netherlands and Sweden.
Which implies that ChiCom CV is indeed no more lethal than seasonal flu. It has however torn through nursing homes in Europe and the Americas, if not Asia, carrying off tens of thousands of old and sick people, especially men.
Here are data on age, sex, ehtnicity and prior health conditions for NY State and City from four days ago.
In 2019, in the USA alone, PER DAY — that’s every single day for a year — about 14 motorcyclists were killed.
No headlines. No daily, hourly, minute, second … updates, day after day, by exuberant news casters. No government shutdowns. No pretty charts or graphs. Kids were going to school, as if nothing like this were happening.
I suppose we should dig up all those graves now and see weather SARS-Cov-2 is present on the remains, so that we can attribute all those deaths to COVID-19, adding to the tally.
Sorry, … I’m still not buying the crisis, let alone the shutdown of civilization.
I need to work on my graphs of alcohol-related fatalities, drug-abuse fatalities, smoking fatalities, and other socially acceptable daily death tallies. I think all these death-causes have a good discrimination case against COVID-19, as they have been the victims of exclusion and marginalization by a toxic male power elite.