Jan Esper receives ERC Advanced Grant to improve climate reconstructions from tree rings

EU funding for the collection of a new tree ring network covering the Northern Hemisphere and the development of tree ring growth and density models
Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz
Tree rings tell us a lot about what the climate was like in the past and are therefore used by researchers for climate reconstructions – something that is particularly relevant in a time of climate change. However, since the 1960s, the rings of trees have no longer provided an accurate reflection of temperature development. This problem, known as divergence, is the starting point for a new research project, for which paleoclimatologist Professor Jan Esper of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) will be receiving more than EUR 2.5 million in EU funding. Over the project’s five-year duration, Esper and his team will track the development of trees at 100 sites in the Northern Hemisphere to develop a new model for the reconstruction of tree growth that will generate reliable data for climate research. The European Research Council (ERC) has awarded Professor Jan Esper and his MONOSTAR project an ERC Advanced Grant, the EU’s most richly endowed funding award that is earmarked for outstanding researchers.
Tree rings present a prime archive in which hundreds of years’ worth of climatic developments have been recorded in great detail, from regional to global scales. However, climate reconstructions depend on reliable correlations between tree growth and climate. “It worked very well up until the second half of the last century,” explained Esper. “But since the 1960s, the tree ring width and densities have not been able to keep pace with global warming.” It was during the 1990s that the divergence problem was recognized as a phenomenon with far-reaching consequences. Not only does it undermine the reliability of temperature reconstructions based on tree rings, it also has implications for our understanding of how sensitive the Earth’s climate is to man-made greenhouse gases. “The problem impacts all climate reconstructions based on year-to-year changes over the past 1,000 to 2,000 years,” Esper pointed out.
Sampling and monitoring tree sites in the Northern Hemisphere
The scientist therefore proposed to start by collecting new data, among other tasks. To this end, Esper and his team along with cooperation partners from many different countries will launch a uniquely international project to record the growth of various species of conifers in cold locations and in boreal coniferous forests of the Northern Hemisphere. The width and density of tree rings will be measured at 100 locations, from the Rocky Mountains through the Alps and as far as the Himalayas. Additional extensive monitoring procedures will be carried out at ten of these locations in order to collect detailed findings on influencing factors so that a new tree ring density model can be created. The core samples from each of the locations will be analyzed at two laboratories in Germany, one lab in Russia, and another one in Switzerland.
Studying the influence on ecology, archeology and history beyond climate research
Paleoclimatologists suspect that temperature is not necessarily the only decisive factor in the divergence problem. “There are many other influencing factors that can influence plant growth in extreme locations, such as levels of ozone or changes in radiation,” added Esper. The results of MONOSTAR, an acronym for Modeling Non-Stationary Tree Growth Responses to Global Warming, could have far-reaching consequences: If historical warm periods and climate changes can be reconstructed more accurately, this will not only help climate researchers, but will also spark new research ideas in ecology, archeology, and historical studies.
Distinction for scientific excellence
Jan Esper studied and later earned a doctorate in geography at the University of Bonn. After a postdoc position at Columbia University in New York City, he continued his work on dendrochronology at the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL), and qualified as a professor at the University of Bern. Since 2010, Esper has been a professor at the Department of Geography at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz. He became a member of the Academy of Sciences and Literature in 2018. His research focuses on the paleoclimate, urban climate, and dendrochronology.
ERC Advanced Grants are awarded to outstanding researchers to enable them to undertake projects considered to be highly speculative due to their innovative approach, but which, because of this, can open up access to new approaches in the corresponding research field. Only researchers who have already made significant breakthroughs and have been successfully working for at least ten years at the highest levels of international research are eligible for the grant. The only criteria considered in awarding ERC funding are the academic excellence of the researcher in question and the nature of their research project. An ERC grant thus also represents acknowledgement of the individual achievements of the recipient.
https://www.blogs.uni-mainz.de/fb09climatology/ – Climatology Group at the JGU Institute of Geography
https://erc.europa.eu/news/erc-2019-advanced-grants-results – ERC press release “€450 million for Europe’s long-term frontier research”
https://erc.europa.eu/news-events/magazine/erc-2019-advanced-grants-examples – ERC 2019 advanced grants examples
https://www.uni-mainz.de/presse/16168_ENG_HTML.php – press release “Natural climate archives play an important role in climate reconstructions of past millennia” (4 Feb. 2013)
https://www.uni-mainz.de/presse/16094_ENG_HTML.php – press release “International team of researchers publishes first reconstruction of Eastern European springtime temperatures since the Middle Ages” (15 Jan. 2013)
https://www.magazin.uni-mainz.de/970_ENG_HTML.php – JGU MAGAZINE “Finnish trees tell the story of 2,000 years of climate history” (22 Aug. 2012)
https://www.uni-mainz.de/presse/15491_ENG_HTML.php – press release “Climate in northern Europe reconstructed for the past 2,000 years: Cooling trend calculated precisely for the first time” (9 July 2012)
Maybe it won’t be a repeat of Yamal.
IMHO, Esper has more integrity under his finger nails than the entire lot of reconstruction charlatans.
Mann and Briffa couldn’t spare a kind word for him in the Climategate emails.
Admitting to, instead of hiding, the decline is at least a start. It will be interesting to see if Steve M. Weights in on the grant.
“But since the 1960s, the tree ring width and densities have not been able to keep pace with global warming.”
If the rings don’t fit, acquit.
+100
🙂
** “It worked very well up until the second half of the last century,” explained Esper. “But since the 1960s, the tree ring width and densities have not been able to keep pace with global warming.” **
Do we already have a problem?
I will only accept results if Steve McIntyre audits them.
“”“It worked very well up until the second half of the last century,” explained Esper. “But since the 1960s, the tree ring width and densities have not been able to keep pace with global warming.”””
Or perhaps it is just that since they were able to start comparing actual detailed real world physical temperatures to the current tree ring data that the “divergence” occurred.
I agree with other commenters here. Tree rings did NOT work very well up until the second half of the last century, it’s just that there was no reliable evidence to compare them with. So no-one knew if they worked or not. But from the first point in time when there WAS reliable evidence to compare them with, they failed. The inevitable conclusion is that they don’t work, period.
“Tree rings tell us a lot about what the climate was like in the past and are therefore used by researchers for climate reconstructions – something that is particularly relevant in a time of climate change.”
Since there has never been a time when the Climate didn’t Change, I guess that means that tree rings will always be relevant.
How many competent statisticians will be involved?
Yah, right….
Oh wow, and from eureka alert as well!
Some initial quotes :
1, “However, since the 1960s, the rings of trees have no longer provided an accurate reflection of temperature development.”
2, “Not only does it undermine the reliability of temperature reconstructions based on tree rings”
3, “The problem impacts all climate reconstructions based on year-to-year changes over the past 1,000 to 2,000 years,”
4, “There are many other influencing factors that can influence plant growth”
5, “If historical warm periods and climate changes can be reconstructed more accurately”
Here are my thoughts on this
1, how can one possibly claim that the treemometer was an accurate temperature proxy before the 60’s When we know that they don’t work as such after the 60’s? was there maybe better data available before that period?
2, do they actually say here that temperature reconstructions based on tree rings are unreliable?
3, o wait, they say here that ALL temperature reconstructions are unreliable!
4, so here it says there are many possibilities i.e. we really don’t know what is causing what.
5, IF is a big word here, it implies two things, first is that the current reconstructions are not (sufficiently) accurate. And second that it may not be possible to improve the accuracy even if the new project is successful. The rest of the sentence is also interesting, “ this will not only help climate researchers, but will also spark new research ideas in ecology, archeology, and historical studies.” so lots of new ideas and research in many fields are expected, what happend to settled science?
My own opinion about the ‘divergence problem’ is this, if you can’t explain why something that used to work doesn’t work anymore then you don’t understand what is going on! And as a consequence can draw no conclusions from your work/theory due to a failure of basic scientific understanding.
I know that a lot of people are aware of the divergence problem and have great difficulty accepting tree-ring reconstructions but it is not mainstream knowledge, this new EU grant should be the final nail in the hockeystick coffin. And it should start a lot of people to question, even if only for themselves, this concept of settled science.
I hope the media will pick it up.
All in all a very surprising post from eureka alert, how did this get past the gatekeepers? Everyone working from home and not paying attention maybe?
Stay safe!
Willem