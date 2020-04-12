Be it resolved: ending climate change requires the end of capitalism as we know it Guests:
George Monbiot
Andrew McAfee
About this episode
The UN deadline of achieving net zero global emissions by 2050 is becoming an increasingly unrealistic goal as many countries fail to impose drastic measures to combat rising emissions. Some believe that capitalism is to blame: perpetual economic growth requires an increase in production, consumption and fossil fuel use. In order to prevent a climate change disaster, free market capitalism must give way to a new eco-fiscal reality that privileges the planet over profits. Defenders of capitalism think the opposite is true: while capitalism has contributed to climate change, it is also uniquely positioned to solve it. By harnessing the dynamism of the market through the pursuit of profit, corporations and individuals will create new technologies and the social change needed to avert the climate crisis and build a sustainable future.
Show Notes
You can read George Monbiot’s column on capitalism and climate change here.
You can read Andrew McAfee’s argument about how capitalism can help combat climate change here.
Andrew mentions the 1970 Clear Air Act. The US legislation aimed to prevent air pollution and gave the EPA more power to fight against environmental pollution. The CAA has been hailed as a success: total emissions of six major air pollutants decreased by 63% between 1980-2015
The Paris Climate Agreement was a adopted as a global effort to combat climate change. The goal is to keep the increase in global average temperature to well 2 °C. The agreement was adopted in 2016 with 195 signatories from around the world. In 2017, President Trump announced he intended to withdraw the US from the agreement.
6 thoughts on “Climate Change and Capitalism”
When you are selling something that appears to have no practical use and a lot of bad side effects, costs a lot and is widely disparaged, you are not going to make a lot of sales.
It’s unfortunate that the snake oil salesman have gained such access to our children.
new eco-fiscal reality
————-
This new proposed fiscal system is bound to operate int he condition of the reality, where there is only three base fiscal platforms, regardless of the proclaimed or profane privileges.
a) Capitalism, free market platform. (democracy)
or
b)Monopolism, not so free and highly dictated market platform, serving the interest of a selected
power-hungry group or club dominated by narcissism . (fascism)
or
c)Socialism, not at all free and completely controlled and completely dictated market platform, serving the interest of a psychopathic power-hungry pack. (communism)
So, this is the only three choices there for this new or any other fiscal proposed platforms to be operating,
where free market capitalism does not qualify, by default, due to it’s free market “spirit”.
cheers
From the GWPF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnK4pv6RVJE
“Why Cows Are Not Responsible For Climate Change”
Moonbat not happy with the science, so make it up?
[catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change. Undeniable. Unfalsifiable.
Political Climate Change: single/central/minority/dictatorial solutions and distributions aided by faith (i.e. trust) in mortal gods/goddesses, selective and opportunistic religion (i.e. behavioral philosophy), and monotonically divergent ideology (i.e. realization). People… persons cannot be trusted to properly manage [private] capital/earnings. That said, PCC is demanded by the same “secular” sects that normalized the wicked solution in shared… delegated responsibility, diversity or color judgment, and 50 shades of progressive confusion. Even the PRC leaders were/are more honest with their motives, means, and methods.
What happens when no one’s buying what your selling anymore.