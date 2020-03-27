Friday Funny – or not so Funny?

As the Coronavirus impacts the world and most of us (including yours truly) “shelter in place” and watching with fear and trepidation at what is going on in our world, Josh has condensed it down to a binary choice – with juggling:

Essentially, politicians are “Juggling with Death”.

Like this work? Buy Josh a pint (when the bars open again).

