As the Coronavirus impacts the world and most of us (including yours truly) “shelter in place” and watching with fear and trepidation at what is going on in our world, Josh has condensed it down to a binary choice – with juggling:
Essentially, politicians are “Juggling with Death”.
6 thoughts on “Friday Funny – or not so Funny?”
https://www.cartoonstock.com/cartoonview.asp?catref=dren1591
This China virus is the great public mass hysteria since Orson’s War of the Worlds broadcast.
For a more accurate portrayal, the Democrat version of Josh’s cartoon would show the left arm missing (nothing to catch the Economy with)!
The H1N1 Pandemic of 2009-2010 [Swine Flu] caused an estimated 61 million cases and 12,469 deaths in the United States
CDC LINK
It was declared a public health emergency in April 2009 and later, in October, a National emergency.
The symptoms of 2009 H1N1 flu virus in people include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose,
body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.
CDC LINK
We didn’t shut down the economy then, so why are we doing it now?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_uNKatrJgw
Die-versity & Inclusion?
