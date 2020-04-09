But is it really no worse than flu?

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
Some commenters responding to this daily series providing some information about the Chinese virus have repeated what seems to have become something of a mantra among libertarians who, understandably, dislike the idea of widespread lockdowns, with the loss of freedom and the economic damage that they entail. That mantra is that the Chinese virus is no more infections or no more fatal than flu, and that if we had allowed everyone to acquire immunity by catching the infection and throwing it off all would be well.
Look at today’s graph. Though the downtrend in the daily compound growth rate in total confirmed cases now appears well established, that growth rate is still very high, averaging around 8% globally outside China and occupied Tibet, where the numbers are unreliable.
The red curve shows the case growth rate for the world excluding China. If the 8% daily growth rate were to continue, yesterday’s 1,430,919 confirmed cases (many of which tend to be those serious enough to have come to the authorities’ attention, since testing is still occurring on a tiny scale in most countries) would have risen to nearly 8 million by the end of April, and more than 80 million by the end of May.
It is important, therefore, to ensure that the now well established downtrend is maintained. That is why, for the time being, governments will be keeping lockdowns in place. It would be irresponsible to do otherwise.
Of course, one might legitimately argue that, if the Chinese virus were really no worse than flu, the crippling social and economic cost of lockdowns would be unjustifiable.
But governments cannot afford to make policy on the assumption, perhaps a little too carelessly made by some commenters here, that the virus is no more dangerous and no more infectious than flu.
Here, then, to help us to begin to answer that important question, are some tolerably reliable, real-world data. I am grateful to the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Center in London for having made details from its Case Mix Programme Database available. The Case Mix Programme is the national clinical audit of patient outcomes from adult critical care.
The Center has recently issued a report on all confirmed UK cases reported to it up to midday on 3 April, just a few days ago. Critical care units notify the Center as soon as they have admitted any patient with confirmed Chinese virus, together with demographics, initial physiological state, organ support and eventual outcome.
The report concerns 2249 patients, whose mean age at admission was 60 years, compared with 58 years for 4759 patients with non-COVID-19 viral pneumonia, most of them caused by flu, over the three complete years 2017-2019.
Of the 2249 patients, 346 (15%) have died, 344 (15%) have been discharged alive, and 1559 (69%) are still in critical care. The case fatality rate, as a fraction of all closed cases admitted to intensive care, is thus a little over 50%, compared with only 22% for the non-COVID viral pneumonias of the past three years. In each age-group (under 50, 50-69 and 70+), the percentage of patients admitted to critical care with the Chinese virus and subsequently dying in hospital is at least twice the percentage of critical-care patients with other viral pneumonias over the previous three years.
Among those requiring ventilation, two-thirds die by the end of their critical care and only one-third survive. Therefore, the case fatality rate for closed cases where ventilation was required is more than 67%, compared with only 16% for non-COVID viral pneumonia cases requiring ventilation.
Worse, advanced respiratory support for Chinese-virus cases is typically maintained for between 4 and 9 days (average 6 days), while it is not needed at all in non-COVID-19 viral-pneumonia cases, which require only basic respiratory support, and require it only for 2-4 days (average 3 days). The data are similar for cardiovascular support, and for renal support. The Chinese-virus cases tend to require advanced rather than basic support, and to require it for twice as long. And yet, even after all that extra care, the case fatality rate is many times higher than for non-COVID viral pneumonias.
On the assumption that about half of all this year’s critical cases of seasonal viral pneumonia would have occurred by now, and making no allowance for any further exponential growth in Chinese-virus cases in intensive care, and assuming that the summer will stop the virus causing critical cases (an assumption that the authorities, rightly, do not regard themselves as being in any position to make yet), there are approximately three times as many serious Chinese-virus cases than all other viral pneumonias combined, including those caused by flu, in a typical year, and at least twice as many of these will die than with other serious viral pneumonia cases.
Thus, the Chinese virus is six times more fatal than pre-existing viral pneumonias, including those caused by flu.
In the past three years, some 46% of viral-pneumonia cases were female and 54% male. With the Chinese virus, however, only 27% are female and 63% are male.
The report also considers ethnicity. About four-fifths of the UK population is White, but only two-thirds of the critical cases to date are Whites. Blacks, in particular, are three times over-represented in intensive care: they represent one case in seven, but are only one in 20 of the population.
Body mass index was also studied, but the number of cases in the below-normal, normal, overweight, obese and morbidly obese categories is not far out of line with the general population, two-thirds of whom are overweight or obese. Some 72% of intensive-care Chinese-virus cases are overweight or obese.
Interestingly, the number of cases with cardiovascular, respiratory, renal, hepatic, cancerous or immunocompromised comorbidities was quite small. In all these categories, it was less than for the usual viral pneumonias over the past three years.
In the past three years, non-COVID viral pneumonias have put 43% of patients on to ventilators within the first 24 hours. The Chinese virus, however, is worse: it puts 63% on to ventilators within the first 24 hours. Therefore, governments planning hospital capacity for Chinese-virus cases must make extra allowance for the greater demands, both in advanced rather than basic care and in days of treatment, than other viral-pneumonia cases.
The doctor through whom I came upon these figures, who has himself suffered with the Chinese virus and has recovered, is very angry that for political reasons those who understandably dislike lockdowns have been maintaining, contrary to the evidence, that the Chinese virus is “no worse than flu”.
Be in no doubt. This disease is a lot worse than flu. It puts more people into intensive care, where they require costlier and more advanced treatment, where they will be in intensive care for twice the time required by other viral pneumonia-patients, and where they are more than twice as likely to die as those other patients.
So don’t dismiss it lightly. Not any more. Wash hands often. Wear full-face masks when out of doors or away from home. Take Vitamin D3 daily. Be safe.
86 thoughts on “But is it really no worse than flu?”
CV-19 UK’s today’s (Thursday) update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
Here in Ontario, Canada’s:
https://data.ontario.ca/dataset/confirmed-positive-cases-of-covid-19-in-ontario/resource/455fd63b-603d-4608-8216-7d8647f43350
We are still waiting to hear from Vuk how we should interpret his “hospital mortality” ratio. Calling it a mortality implies we should automatically regard it as bad , despite the fact it’s rise is simply the result of dividing two exponentials. Is this increase worrying just normal evolution of the epidemic?
Would an up up turn be good , because it means the case growth rate is starting to break.
For the nth time: it makes no sense to plot something unless it means something to us .
The deceitful Monckton keeps pumping his worthless graph which simply blurs what data is available. He insists in claiming the fall is direct proof that confinement works, rather than the reality that this just reflects the normal rounding off of the log plot of any epidemic without govt. intervention.
French data does not show the downturn is related to confinement:
https://climategrog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/2019-ncov-log-fit-france.png
Itally has almost halved both cases and deaths in the last 2 weeks, however, CofB has now avoided six requests to point out where the “blindingly obvious” effect of confinement measures is visible in the italiian data:
https://climategrog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/2019-ncov-log-growth-italy-2.png
That is just a perfectly normal evolution of an epidemic.
Firstly the idea of averaging several distinct populations at different stages of an epidemic and pretending that can be characterised by a simple exponential is BS and he knows it. Even worse pretending that such an exponential growth would continue indefinitely is also NOT what anyone who understands the slightest thing about epidemics would suggest. He’s read enough to know that so it yet more deceitful BS.
Doubtless, like 97% of climatologists , he is so convinced that his initial assumptions are correct he feels entitled to twist the data, publish misleading analyses to convince those lesser beings who inhabit the world outside his mansion they must stay locked inside.
Why does WUWT keep allowing him this daily slot to promote his Mannian graphs and unscientific claims without addressing this obvious problem that his claims are baseless?
I’ll just leave this here (h/t InstaPundit):
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/04/08/massachusetts-sewage-suggests-more-than-100k-coronavirus-cases-in-state-mit-lab/
Thank you! I am so sick of hearing this bug is just another flu. The only way one can say it is just like flu is to assume with flu most of the herd has some immunity so when the flu hits, most of us don’t end up in the ICU because our immune systems have encountered this big before. Maybe, if this coronavirus had swept through the population over and over again each year and a large chunk of the population was immune, we would have stats similar to flu. However for now, being an entirely new virus our immune systems have not encountered before, it is certainly not just flu. People who say that are being irresponsible.
I agree, it is not the flu. And anyone saying that it is “like the flu” is ill-informed and probably scared to think that it is different, the flu is known and therefore not unknown.
My problem is with the data. The data to date is not enough–and for 1 reason only, we have no antibody testing going on. We are testing for the virus, not for the antibody to the virus. Until we have antibody testing, we won’t know exactly how and/or why this virus is so aggressive in some and yet not in others. Or how many of those “others” may be the “some”.
As this is not the flu, we need to stop comparing it to the flu IMO. It is NOT the flu and doing so, leads us down a path we probably don’t want to go, of both extremes.
I agree it’s not the flu as well. However, when someone says “it’s like the flu” that are not saying it “is the flu”. They’re merely making a comparison (however a poor comparison it may prove to be). They are using something that is relatively well known (the flu) as a benchmark for evaluating the data (flawed as it is) about something that is unknown (the Wuhan virus). They are not saying the two things are identical, and to pretend that that are is to be as ill-informed as you complain that they are.
You can cry “don’t compare them” all you want, but that won’t stop the comparisons, it’s human nature to take something known/experienced that may have some (however superficial) similarities and use that as a benchmark for evaluating something unknown/previously unexperienced. Such comparisons can be useful or they can be useless, but they’re gonna happen regardless.
Well the “its like the flu” is only a bit less dumb than the “X die of car accidents”, but barely.
As I’ve mentioned repeatably, while people would never brag about being illiterate, they willingly show off their innumeracy and often brag about it as well.
Exactly, it’s not like the flu at all. Corona virus infections can cause symptoms like sore throat, stuffy nose, headaches, fever and cough.
They’re not even remotely similar to influenza symptoms…oh wait..
The more important public health issue is: How does society better protect the most vulnerable to dying with C19. Locking down EVERY ONE is the wrong approach.
Why? The most vulnerable are people age 60+ with complicating health conditions. See:
https://digg.com/2020/coronavirus-death-rate-italy-spain-elderly
https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus (scan down to get to the age distribution)
The other very vulnerable group is adults age 40-59 with complicating health conditions.
These people know who they are. Family members know who they are. Their health care providers know who they are. A benefit to society is: Those who want to live & those who care about them WILL WILLINGLY take adequate precautions.
Furthermore, they account for less than 10% of most post industrial country populations. The 10% figure is limited to those with complicating health conditions. DIRECTLY protecting these people is much more effective and uses fewer social resources than locking down 100% of the population. It also avoids a surge in anxiety related deaths (suicides, overdoses, heart attacks … ) caused by lost earned income, diminished stock market portfolios, lost interest income, overhyping of C19 by the press and politicians …
Finally, the likely surge in NEED (as opposed to want) for health care services can be dealt with satisfactorily in the following way. Give priority to the truly vulnerable. Everyone else should be told to take aspirin and stay home for 10 days or so. This procedure was put in place across the US, and has dramatically increased the # of hospital beds & other resources available for C19 cases and others truly needing immediate hospitalization.
In the event you think the prior paragraph is cold hearted, please consider the following. Flattening the curve does LITTLE to reduce total deaths with C19 over the span of the plague. Take a careful look at IHME, and similar, calculations.
Let’s focus on how to help best the truly vulnerable and to minimize adverse repercussions for the rest of society.
There are many reasons people compare this to the flu, and not all of them are so easily dismissed.
For example, I have compared it with the flu when responding to ethical positions such as “we must do everything we can to save even one life”. Mayors, governors, and world leaders have said variations of this slogan for weeks.
The comparison works here because the standard of “doing everything we can to save even one life” is impervious to mortality rates or any other attribute. It’s all-or-nothing. And so whoever holds such a position about one form of death and not another is a hypocrite.
Scott Adams of Dilbert fame worded it differently, saying “How many grandmothers would you sacrifice to get back to work? Go ahead, make your case.” Again, comparisons to flu are apt, because certainly shutting down the economy would save many grandmothers every winter from seasonal flu. Yet he and everyone else has no problem “sacrificing” those ladies to keep the economy going.
Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is of no use at the point except perhaps in a few place with wide testing. Agreed its worse than the flu but on the order of 1-2.5x. The other issue when comparing is the flu start with vaccinations of 20% of people which limits the spread. Europe is probably over 20% immune now on average and likely higher, so you can start to treat it like a flu unless you are high risk. IFR is certainly <0.20% heavily weighted above 65 years old.
I can't stress this enough; number of confirmed cases is not relevant. Stop looking at it and using it for any analysis until the sample is massive – such behavior cause this lockdown. It only guides to how likely you are to die if you have serious symptoms, NOT if you get infected. Big, big difference.
We are close to herd immunity (~60%) in Europe, and the greater NY area. Let it spread but limit the speed with minor measures, mostly gatherings over 30 people, lockdown the high risk and get herd immunity by mid summer..
Why do you want to tell the data what to do, instead of being willing to learn what the data says?
What makes you want to offer an opinion…yes it is only your opinion and you should say so and realize it yourself…that contradicts what the actual circumstance is?
I’m just giving you what the literature says and outputs from all the good private models. Its all out there, just not well read. For example:
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/global-covid-19-case-fatality-rates/
This site has a good IFR estimate from Nic Lewis if you read it.
Here is why you can’t use CFR for Covid yet and the problems with confirmed case count:
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/coronavirus-case-counts-are-meaningless/
There is much more – and interesting study came out a few days ago with an IFR of 0.1%-0.18% based on excess influenza. They believe 9mm Americans had COVID on March 15th – long before any lockdowns.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.01.20050542v1.full.pdf
If you want more I’ll give them. All the sero studies are confirming the same. Wide distribution of the virus with no symptoms. This makes it in some ways much like the flu (IFR and distribution)
Without random testing for antibodies, how on earth is it possible to get a sense of how many have been infected? The percentage of population infected…it could be as high as 60% in certain, hot-spots/clusters/regions/demographics
I hear in Australia random testing is set for next week in the ACT (Australian Capital Territory)
Took a while.
We are close to herd immunity (~60%) in Europe
Do you have any evidence for this claim? I doubt any more than 10% have developed Covid-19 immunity. .
” I doubt any more than 10% have developed Covid-19 immunity. .”
Do you have any evidence for this claim?
My ‘claim’ is an opinion based on the data.
No government would be prepared to risk lifting lockdowns based on a “might be”. I’m fairly confident we, in Europe, are well short of 60% herd immunity. A rapid slowdown & decline in cases would have been seen by now.
Yes there are lots, but for simple hand math, lets use a median IFR if 0.2 for Spain or Italy (its higher there due to older population than other areas). So 20/10,000. Over the past week about 800 people died each day from Covid and the infectious period is about a week. That means that about two weeks ago (average time from infection to death), about 2.8mm Italians were infectious (not have been infected but infectious). 2.75mm are not immune two weeks late and 5,500 are dead.
Of course those people 2.8mm were infected from 1.4mm people (assuming and R of 2) and so forth. The R goes down and you reach immunity once R<1 (R=1-1/R0). And that was two weeks ago. Those 2.8mm spread it to another 2.8mm who spread it again (R0 is dropping due to lockdown at that point) but if you model it out and add up the numbers, 10-20mm Italians have it. Thats 20-40% of the population as of today.
There are lots of ways to approach modeling this but assuming the disease is roughly the same, you can use different spreads to constrain IFR to something that fits everywhere. And yes that many people are indeed immune now in Europe. Less so in western North America.
Its notable that NYC area likely peaked before lockdown and are closer to herd immunity than anywhere. The lockdowns were too late and are likely unnecessary at this point.
Sorry to rush through it, just busy.
We are close to herd immunity (~60%) in Europe
Source?
Otherwise I’ll have to assume it falls into the category of:
“80% Of Statistics Are Made Up “
Sorry that was poorly written. Herd immunity threshold is 50-60% depending mainly on density. Most of Europe is around 30% recovered – most of which happened pre-lockdown. Some ways to go to herd immunity but the virus will not spread easily now with so much immunity in place.
Thanks for that clear summary. Six times worth sounds about right.
If it is worse than the seasonal flu we should expect at least 3,177,204 deaths as that was the toll from the seasonal flu in 2018. The world did not shut down. Now can someone please tell me just why the current death rate demands that which was not done in any other year?
Yes they can
That person is Christopher Monckton. Perhaps you should read his post above?
Old White Guy,
If you do not know by now, and have to ask such questions, i very much doubt anyone can tell you, and also doubt any explication on the subject would suffice to convince you perhaps you need to change your mind.
I will say this to every single person reading:
If you have not changed your mind or admitted you were wrong about anything regarding this disease and this virus and this outbreak over the past several months, then you are either a liar, or abjectly obtuse, completely unteachable, and far too dense and rigid of mind to be anything like a scientist.
When someone has a belief that is belied by the facts, what that means is that person is out of touch with reality.
This is a new situation, with new information, and much to be discovered.
And already so many have locked themselves into some preconceived notions of what is what.
We all know how that goes.
Intelligent people, people with objective minds and attitudes that are compatible with the scientific method, know when they do not know something, and change their minds when new information becomes apparent.
If you have not changed your mind when new information has come into view…you ought to know and need to be told…you are out of touch with reality.
Here’s a freaking clue: its called a flu SEASON and its starts in November in the northern hemisphere, and goes until April.
NOW DO THE MATH: divide those seasonal flu deaths by 6 and get back to us.
… the seasonal flu…
You need to think on that.
Old white guy,
Maybe the answer is that CV19 has spread around the world and the numbers of fatalities have mounted exponentially in just a fraction of a year, not a whole season like 2018. We can compare “seasonal deaths” once this season is over. Our best hope for the economy getting off the economic ventilator is that we can use CV19 models that are verified with real data, unlike the climate models. The precautionary principal may be better suited for a pandemic, not so good for climate change which even the so-called experts can’t predict.
(Thank you Viscount MoB for the information.)
If we would let the virus run wild and become endemic in a population without immunity then the analysis indicates a total death toll of at least 6 times your 3.2 milion, that’s roughly 20 million, 6% of the US population. When the capacity of the health system to treat the ones needing ventilators is outstripped, then those patients will have no chance at all and will perish too which would increase the death toll by another factor of 3 or 4. One can understand why the Chinese, when they realised that they had let the cat out of the bag, resorted to such draconian measures.
This is excellent data and much needed.
Some of these questions regarding the particulars have not been addressed anyplace else I have seen, and I have looked plenty.
So thank you Mr. Monckton!
I have to spend some more time looking and cross referencing and then comment some more.
can…..you…..believe……this…….s***
“Pope Francis said he believes the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is “certainly nature’s response” to humanity’s failure to address the “partial catastrophes” wrought by human-induced climate change.”
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/04/09/pope-francis-says-pandemic-is-natures-response-to-human-inaction-over-climate-change/
Sure, the MSM will put up a video of a crazy fundamentalist Christian, or a Shi’a licking a mosque door handle, or a group of Orthodox Jews not practicing social distancing…but this guy doesn’t sound crazy because he wears a funny hat and dresses in robes and more importantly, speaks to the Green Religion narrative.
Is it fair to laugh at the Pope, when so many people seem to hang on his every word?
I wonder how he explains that 8 of the 800 people in the Vatican have been taken ill. Perhaps they were a little behind with their confessions.
And when I read this comment –
“Today I believe we have to slow down our rate of production and consumption and to learn to understand and contemplate the natural world.”
I first misread it as “reproduction”, and wondered if he would start handing out condoms in St. Peter’s Square
yeah well popeland started at 1 and over the weeks isnow at 7 in the holy see
I ‘see theyre beingquiet about that
It doesn’t worth listen to the pope as to any climate alarmist. Both have their set of beliefs.
None of the numbers are reliable now that authorities, including the CDC, have admitted that they are falsely recording deaths as from coronavirus when they are actually people infected with the virus but who died from heart disease or pneumonia. The numbers are made even more worthless by the fact that different countries have different methods of recording deaths. Italy has completely reversed it’s method and now says that only about 12% of previously recorded deaths were actually down to the virus.
For the CDC guidelines go here. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vsrg/vsrg03-508.pdf
Very many infected after about 5 days get so high fever that they lose consciousness. Quite regardless of age. Whoever experiences the cytokine storm feels like he has returned from the world of the dead.
Exactly, no influenza infection has ever caused symptoms like that before…
Italy is still counting every death when somebody test positive, as it the UK. Germany does not. It shows up well in graphs – plot daily cases against daily deaths and the UK and Italy have an R2 of over 0.8. Germany’s is 0.3. But shift Germany’s forward seven days to allow for infection then illness, then death, and it goes up to 0.8.
Most interesting.
Can I request you change the colours in your graph please. Some colours are very similar and difficult to distinguish.
Perhaps 7 solid lines and 7 dotted lines, so 7 colours in total?
‘More than 99% of Italy’s coronavirus fatalities were people who suffered from previous medical conditions, according to a study by the country’s national health authority.’
‘The average age of those who’ve died from the virus in Italy is 79.5. As of March 17, 17 people under 50 had died from the disease. All of Italy’s victims under 40 have been males with serious existing medical conditions.’
Instituto Superiore Di Sanita 17 March 2020
That is pretty much bang on natural mortality.
No, it isn’t like ‘Flu’ at all; it much more closely resembles other coronaviruses causing the common cold.
My dear, this was a MONTH ago.
There is up-to-date figures
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1105061/coronavirus-deaths-by-region-in-italy/
“No, it isn’t like ‘Flu’ at all; it much more closely resembles other coronaviruses causing the common cold.”
Sure it is, that’s why the death rate from common cold is so high in medical and ancillary staff in hospitals isn’t it.
Missing in the above is sensitivity to ACE-2 proclivities, smoking, and effect of age. But overall, conclusion that this virus is MUCH more fatal than normal pneumonia is important for all to know.
My sister-in-law has been on a ventilator for nearly 3 weeks and has difficulty in keeping her O2 saturation up. Anecdotal information is that Covid-19 attacks Heme in the blood, reducing one’s ability to move oxygen (from the deteriorating lungs) to other organs.
The fact that the USA defense stockpile of N95 masks was allowed to deplete after N1H1 and not rebuilt will obviously be part of the Lessons Learned from this disaster.
It is a lesson taught.
Whether the right people will learn it…another question.
Yes, I too found the ICNARC report (via the Worldometers page for the UK). This article gives a very accurate and concise summary of that document. Thank you, Christopher. This bug is very definitely not flu; the radically different profiles of the two when broken down by ethnicity proves that beyond doubt.
BTW, the ICNARC document is here: https://www.icnarc.org/DataServices/Attachments/Download/76a7364b-4b76-ea11-9124-00505601089b.
Is it possible the use of ventilators is making the situation worse for ill patients?
https://apnews.com/8ccd325c2be9bf454c2128dcb7bd616d
This is great.
Whats the stats for Africa?
The annual flu jab in the UK has saved many lives over the years on years. Many elderly folk are alive now because of it but as such have lived to be at the mercy of Covid.
Then again wearing motor helmets outdoors,as the author seems to suggest by example, just for protection seems pathological in itself. It won’t filter out that much as the air one inhales still would have the microscopical “drops” potentially.
There’s no reason to assume that social distancing without masks, outdoors, would elevate any risk, statistically at least. The numbers quickly become meaningless here.
In transport, offices and occupations which require close contact: there’s a case. The rest if panic induced control mania, IMO.
It would be interesting to see what death from other diseases has been during the same period.
One good thing that has come out of this crisis is that it certainly makes it easy to find the flat earthers and dismiss them.
I think anyone who says this is nothing more than a flu should be infected with first the seasonal flu strain, let them recover, then infect them with COVID-19.
You know, so they can experience science first hand…
What the newspaper does not say but all the doctors in Spain already know because it has been spread on social networks:
“We are starting treatment with a dose of 80 mg of methylprednisolone daily 40 mg every 12 or 80 mg bolus and some patients who see that their correct response add another anti-inflammatory therapy such as tocilizumab or anakinra.”
“Disseminate this information and put it into action, collect data and we all overcome this epidemic. ” And it ends: ” LUCKY COMPANIONS EARLY ANTI-FLAMMATORY TREATMENT ”.”
Two medical friends have confirmed it for me, but anyway I imagine that whoever wants to follow this guideline should contact that hospital or the one in Granada:
Dr. Manuel Calleja. Internist doctor at the Virgen de Las Nieves hospital in Granada
https://www.huvn.es/
Dr. Angel Atienza mdico internista y responsable del rea COVID en el Hospital Doctor Peset Valencia
http://fisabio.san.gva.es/hospital-universitario-doctor-peset
odd cos chinese docs reports said using glucocorticoids made little difference
new research says theres a notable issue of blood clotting badly blocking IV lines and affecting lung oxy exchange etc
suggesting using existing meds like the urokinase to thin it
Adelaida says:
April 6, 2020 at 2:30 AM
You are welcome!
Hopefully many people are saved !!!!
It is information that is not yet official, contradicts the OMS, and that only circulates in social networks and local newspapers … not in the big ones …
Those of us who believe in God pray intensely for it too !!!!
And I am sure that those who are not believers also have an inner prayer to whatever the force or energy of the universe that can help this end as soon as possible !!!!
https://www.drroyspencer.com/2020/03/covid-19-deaths-in-europe-excess-mortality-is-down/#comments
Corticosteroid treatment is used in Spain from the sixth to the twelfth day of illness. If we are late, the treatment is not effective.
Thank you for the update Lord M of B. I am in the age of high risk, 74, and in a geo-political setting of strict quarantine, and in a Provincial population with 1 in 40,000 Covid-19 infection rate. I will adhere to the various rational protocols, mostly because I don’t want any interaction with the authorities, but partly because I want to avoid nasty comments from others, and just a little bit because I don’t want to experiment with this aggressive virus. The big issue is how to re-start the economy without risking accelerating the infection/fatality statistics. If the world does not get their economies back to production the ability to resist this virus, or anything else, will be soon dangerously compromised. Think and plan and go for it, but stay safe.
In the municipality of Gangelt in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is particularly affected by the coronavirus, an infection was detected in 15 percent of the examined citizens. The head of the field study in the district of Heinsberg, Hendrik Streeck, reported on Thursday in Düsseldorf.
These first, but scientifically representative interim results are a rather conservative calculation, said the virologist. According to Streeck, 15 percent of the citizens in the community have now also developed immunity to the virus. The probability of dying from the disease is 0.37 percent based on the total number of people infected. The corresponding rate currently calculated by the American Johns Hopkins University in Germany is 1.98 percent and is five times higher, said the virologist.
Some conservative websites, Powerline for example, have consistently maintained that this is a media and Democrat exaggeration. Thoroughly discredited themselves.
My dear, this was a MONTH ago.
There is up-to-date figures
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1105061/coronavirus-deaths-by-region-in-italy/
“Wear full-face masks when out of doors or away from home.”
That statement should come with an asterisk- *”if you’re going to be near other people.” I live in an area with many big open spaces, and I am rarely within 100 feet of another human outdoors. It’s silly to wear a mask in those conditions, not to mention demeaning.
I do not put mine on until getting out of the car once I get to the store and park.
Thank you for your recent post Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
With respect to the specific advices, “Take Vitamin D3 daily. Be safe.”
I would add to take it easy on the D3 and, to especially be sure there is enough K2 intake. This is in my non expert opinion so far and including my regular student disclaimer to indicate i am not an expert at this time. There is nothing to lose because unlike D3, K2 is GRAS (generally regarded as safe) when i last inquired.
In general, the papers and sources i have perused all seem to indicate D3 can stimulate an increase in osteocalcin production. If there is not sufficient vitamin K2 to carboxylate the osteocalcin, then the osteocalcin ends up sticking to arteries and generally not doing anything for bone density, if not subtracting it is my understanding so far.
From: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5986531/
Published online 2018 May 22. doi: 10.3390/nu10050652
PMCID: PMC5986531
PMID: 29786640
Vitamin D in Vascular Calcification: A Double-Edged Sword?
Jeffrey Wang,1 Jimmy J. Zhou,1,2 Graham R. Robertson,3 and Vincent W. Lee1,*
“5.1. Hypervitaminosis D and VC
“Induction of calcification through hypervitaminosis with vitamin D has been demonstrated and well characterised in multiple animal models, including mice, rats, goats and pigs (see Table 1). Treatment of rats with sublethal doses (7.5 mg/kg) of vitamin D plus nicotine produces a lasting 10–40 fold increase in aortic calcium content, resulting in the calcification and destruction of medial elastic fibres, subsequently leading to arterial stiffness [84]. In goats and pigs, dietary supplementation of vitamin D promotes the development of aortic and coronary calcified lesions in association with elevated serum calcium and cholesterol levels [85,86]. Vitamin D induced calcification in mice is currently considered to be one of the more robust models of calcification, in which single doses of 500,000 IU/kg/day can produce severe aortic medial calcification after just 7 days following 3 consecutive days of initial treatment [87]”
I’m not in a position to dispute anything here, but I have questions. It’s my understanding that occasionally a seasonal influenza can be quite severe, i.e. a higher death rate than the one before. I refer to this March 26 article in the New England Journal of Medicine by Dr. Fauci and others, wherein they state:
“If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.”
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387#.Xn0Zo8RXo10
Yes, I know Fauci’s credibility is under scrutiny and yes, I know almost everything in the article may be out of date by now. I don’t wish a “severe seasonal influenza” on anyone. So my question is, how do the current Wuhan flu numbers compare to a “severe” flu season?
P.S. I still have my “classic” leather motorcycle jacket similar to Monckton’s, but alas, my biking days are many years behind me so I did not keep my full-face helmet and gauntlets.
“Japan was expecting a coronavirus explosion. Where is it?
MAR 20, 2020
ARTICLE HISTORYPRINTSHARE
Japan was one of the first countries outside of China hit by the coronavirus and now it’s one of the least-affected among developed nations. That’s puzzling health experts.
Unlike China’s draconian isolation measures, the mass quarantine in much of Europe and big U.S. cities ordering people to shelter in place, Japan has imposed no lockdown. While there have been disruptions caused by school closures, life continues as normal for much of the population. Tokyo rush-hour trains are still packed and restaurants remain open’
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/03/20/national/coronavirus-explosion-expected-japan/?fbclid=IwAR3k6up3CTrumG4HJX0tOkt7rttY-8iVxMsEof-6RIvydCz1TsInKylQHzw
“Countries without lockdowns and contact bans, such as Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Belarus, have not yet experienced a more negative course of events than other countries. This speaks against the effectiveness of such extreme measures’
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/03/20/national/coronavirus-explosion-expected-japan/?fbclid=IwAR3k6up3CTrumG4HJX0tOkt7rttY-8iVxMsEof-6RIvydCz1TsInKylQHzw
Well said but your criticism of skeptics sure sounds familiar.
Using the “no worse than flu”is like using there is “no such thing as climate change”.
IMO most everyone who has a major problem with the response to COVID is not based upon the measure of the virus. But rather the measure of the economic carnage from the response.
Like many I find the remedy grossly and recklessly disproportionate.
Governments have indeed recklessly made policy on the assumption that the lock downs are no more dangerous or destructive than some routine recessions.
They have neglected to anticipate the wide and deep destruction to business and millions pf people’s lives.
(30%+ unemployment) Almost to the point of being uninterested while being non responsive when queried.
At the same time suggesting the only alternative to their over reaction is non reaction.
There has been no definition of how harmful “over-reaction” can be and there is no such choice as “non-reacting”.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/03/coronavirus-covid19-global-academics-insights-pandemic/
‘Over-reacting is better than non-reacting’ – academics around the world share thoughts on coronavirus
Then there is the whopper of the lousy models that predicted a far bigger problem.
In the US they were at a million or so deaths and now predict 60,000?
So yes the COVID is worse than the common flu. But some flu years are quite tragic. As was 2017-2018.
How much worse is COVID?
Not as bad as the widespread shut down in my state and others. Not even close.
I’ll stick to my earlier assertion that the carnage from the shut downs is far worse than the model exaggerated COVID required.
More people would have died with less measures but it would have been much wiser.
Perhaps some people are just too insulated from the economic destruction to recognize it.
Excellent comment.
Exactly. And 60,000 US deaths won’t be reached this year since we’re already in the second week of April. Apparently they think this virus is so special that it simply won’t care about the increased heat, humidity, and increased immune functions.
Does this have a gain of function from SARS?
It will be interesting to seperate the data for hospitalization and advanced respiratory care from before and after rapid testing and treatments like HcQ were available.
Thank you Lord Monckton. Another illuminating missive.
Comment/Appeal to the following :
Anthony Watts, Christopher Monckton, David Middleton, Dr Roy Spencer, Eric Worrall, Willis Eschenbach, Rud Istvan and Steven Mosher.
You have all posted interesting, educational, thoughtful, informed, rational and useful articles about the Covid-19 Disease. Clearly there is some “dissension in the ranks” with respect to just about every facet of this event.
Anthony, I ask you as both the foundation of WUWT (and your current role as a Senior Fellow at the The Heartland Institute), would you consider a virtual (ie video) discussion panel involving as many of the above as possible? Pragmatically, I would guess that you can manage the technology resources to facilitate this kind of presentation and I assume you know all of the above people.
To the rest of you: I would beg of you to participate in such a discussion. The value to the WUWT community, and perhaps to yourselves would be high (in my optimistic viewpoint..:)). You all are participating in varying degrees in the world outside of WUWT, so are in a position to help influence the future path we are all on, like it or not.
Suggested format/purpose:
Duration:3 hours (long enough to be useful, short enough to be manageable)
Format: Moderated round robin (ie managed discussion)
Purpose/Subject:
1) What, if any, knowledge of the attributes of COVID-19 disease are nearly incontrovertible or at least of very high quality.
2) What are the most critical unknowns? and is/are there any near term paths to usefully answer any of them.
3) Building on 1) and 2) what paths are available in the next few months? This should be constrained to those that are actually possible (ie take into account the reality of large group human behavior as it exists, not as we would like it).
“Rules of engagement”:
-Egos are checked at the door (or at least a convincing rendering of such).
-Disagreements are opportunities to drill down to agreement (as close as reasonable for such a forum).
-Pontificating, ad hominem comments, etc, (the glorious list of human frailties that Lord Monckton eloquently mentions on occasion) are verboten as much as possible.
-Participants are asked to present their views as honestly and rationally as (humanly) possible.
-A mirror should be set in front of each participant.
Not knowing any of you, I humbly suggest “Charles the Moderator” as the Moderator.
The above should be viewed as a catalyst. I strongly suspect that a forum such as the above would be of great value to those interested in fomenting more useful, rational and coherent knowledge about Covid-19 Disease. Perhaps this could lead to a slightly better overall outcome.
If there is any way I , or any of us (WUWT lurkers) could help, please ask.
Respectfully
Ethan Brand
Using data that is not remotely reliable and compiled in very different ways is simply pointless. A simple example – people use UK announced deaths but daily deaths are very different numbers. The announced deaths each day can include deaths from weeks ago that have only just tested positive. So the shape of the graph is actually quite different – it underestimates older deaths and overestimates recent deaths.
Unreliable data leads to unreliable conclusions.
In the past three years, some 46% of viral-pneumonia cases were female and 54% male. With the Chinese virus, however, only 27% are female and 63% are male.
There has been a recent discussion that the Wuhan Chinese COVID-19 virus is racist, as the numbers of African-Americans seems quite disproportional.
Now, we are also saying that the Wuhan Chinese COVID-19 virus is sexist.
Covid-19 wreaks havoc on the body. People who have recovered look 10 years older than they actually are. Recovery must take a long time.
There are some front line doctors and now I see a report or two that the type of ventilator treatments being used on Covid-19 patients may be making things worse rather than better.
A further fallacy in the “no worse than the flu” argument is when it compares death rates , while neglectine to note that COVID19 is three times more contagious than the flu. Except for the Spanish flu of 1917-1920, the seasonal flu death count very rarely exceeds 40-50,000, and that is with NO mitigating behavior. e are going to easily surpass that even with out stay at home locked down society.
The biggest blunder was early on when it was not understood that hose who were spreading the virus in the environment the most, were those who had little ofr no symptoms of the disease – face masks or coverings should have been required from day one. They are still not required, which seems insane to me.
The daily graph is essentially unreadable.
A link to the PowerPoint slide (as was provided in the previous Lord M post) would be helpful.
I love how the catastrophic thinkers phrase this: 5 to 10 times more deadly than the flu!
Well, yeah. Maybe.
But the other way of thinking about this is that your risk of NOT dying decreases from 99.9% for the flu to maybe 99.5% for coronavirus.
Small numbers don’t require much increase to result in huge percentages, e.g., I have $1. I get $1 more. That’s a 100% increase. Wow. I’m rich! Cf. to: I have $10,000. I get $1000 more. Gee, whiz. That’s only 10% more. Gosh darn it!
Health and safety are values, sure. Just ask Maslow. But they are not the only values in the world. None of the risks present so far justify abrogating freedom and individual rights. Actions of our government have no constitutional basis. The Constitution doesn’t say we have a right to assembly…except in times various governments decide — by fiat — to suspend them for reasons they and they alone deem sufficient.
Let free people decide for themselves how much risk they are or are not willing tolerate.
Nature culling the herd.
You can dodge a great many of nature’s bullets for a long while but sooner or later the one with your name will show up.
“But governments cannot afford to make policy on the assumption, perhaps a little too carelessly made by some commenters here, that the virus is no more dangerous and no more infectious than flu.”
Even worse to make disastrous policies based on bad/incomplete/unknown data on advice from a tiny cabal of ‘experts’ and ‘modelers’ with an appalling history of being completely wrong.
The virus is probably more infectious than flu, that does not make it dangerous. We simply do not know how dangerous it is because nobody knows the true extent of asymptomatic infections. If as suspected that is exceptionally high, then it is clearly not that dangerous – and the vast majority of deaths would have occurred anyway very shortly – thousands of people are not being robbed of years of healthy life.
There is STILL little evidence of a massive uptick in mortality rates overall.
Sniff test says there has been a massive and disastrous over reaction.
It is like a flu. It is like a flu that we have no natural immunity to in the general population. All the other flu strains circulate in the population and this one doesn’t, because it has primarily been circulating only in Intermediate Horseshoe Bats. So if you happen to be a bat, you will be fine. If not, then when you are exposed, you will be infected.
This makes it very contagious, and it will create local problems, where so many people are sick at once that the system cannot provide care for some, or many. So far we have managed this because the cities create a good environment for spreading the disease. But they also have more hospital resources in total. They don’t have enough for letting everyone get sick at once.
We are prepared for what we see regularly. This is not what we see regularly. It would be better if we could round up those that are vulnerable to bad outcomes, and isolate them from the public. We have no ability to do that safely. Without isolation from this virus they will die in large numbers. So a decision was made. It is the choice of two bad choices.
When you are not prepared for a rare event you have to do the best you can and live with the consequences. I think we have to be cautious because there are too many unknowns. And saturating the medical system, and letting people die without care is the likely cause of letting this run it’s course. I don’t think anyone knows how manageable or chaotic that would be. If we chose that path we would be stuck with it. It would be a roller coaster where you have no ability to change course until the ride stops.
We better find out, because we don’t know if the origin of this virus is natural, accidental, or criminal.
It’s just like flu, only it makes your lungs fill up with fluid and you drown.
I do appreciate Christopher Monckton’s position on this subject and I do not take it lightly. This is a very serious situation in the world for which we must take action. The other side of the argument is best supported by Willis Eschenbach’s post yesterday. The Bayesian analysis of the situation based upon all of the data comes down to the cost/benefit of shutting down the economy. I will leave that for others to assess but with the following observations and as an individual tax payer, I have no power and no control upon the whole situation and can only comment.
The CDC budget for infectious disease prevention, foreign disease prevention, and other factors associated with a pandemic response is roughly 4 Billion Dollars a year. Additionally, each state carries a similar budget item. Worldwide, who knows how much has been spent on pandemic preparedness over the last 10 years. I will call it 1/2 Trillion dollars as a rough estimate. I don’t know, I’m just throwing a number out. Given that expense, the world seems completely unprepared for COVID-19. So, throw that cost out the window.
As Willis pointed out, the cost of shutdown of the economy in California is a Trillion dollars. Some have argued that all is not lost, so call it ½ Trillion dollars. Throw that out the window.
Bailouts in the US will probably be in the 4 Trillion dollar neighborhood. Completely magic money that comes from nowhere since we are already at a 1Trillion dollar deficit every year. But, given the cost of bailout over 2 months, you have to add in the loss of GDP during that period. Call it another ½ Trillion dollars above California’s as a guess.
So lots and lots of losses/costs worldwide. The benefit is that maybe a lot of lives were saved. Those lives saved are in the majority non-producers based upon the data of who is dying from COVID-19. If a proper pandemic response was in place in the majority of places, perhaps a full shutdown might have been avoided. Perhaps.
This I hope will never happen like this again. We all individually should be better prepared and the governments in charge of this area of preparedness should be held accountable, perhaps with an annual report on readiness. Perhaps businesses should have disaster plans in place to transition to a pandemic response economy. I don’t know, just my opinion.
Thank you Christopher and Willis for your wonderful additions to this subject. I enjoy hearing from both of you. I think Christopher’s analysis on feedback sensitivity to CO2 doubling is right and should be on the forefront of the Climate discussion. Unfortunately, when an influential person makes comments such as the Pope has, God bless him, tying the presence of the virus to global warming, we all have much more work to do.