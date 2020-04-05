coronavirus How to analyze and not analyze #COVID-19 deaths

Guest essay by Indur M. Goklany
Don’t look just at deaths from coronavirus, look at cumulative deaths from comorbidities. Since most people dying from coronavirus also exhibit comorbidities,[1] and it is unclear how deaths are assigned to the former rather than one of the co-morbidities and whether there is a uniform accepted methodology from one doctor to another (or one hospital to another or one country to another) in the assignments, it is not clear how much credence can be given to coronavirus death estimates at this time.
This also means that we shouldn’t attempt cross-country and cross-jurisdictional comparisons because they could mislead. It is best to look at (and compare) aggregate excess deaths from all co-morbidities rather than just one or another co-morbidity. I would suggest looking at excess deaths against an average over the last 5-10 years for both all-cause deaths and deaths from all coronavirus-plus- comorbidities to get an idea about how devastating coronavirus has been versus an average year.
To compare deaths between jurisdictions, don’t look at absolute deaths, look at death rates, based on population sizes. It makes no sense to compare absolute numbers of deaths in Italy, UK, San Marino, and Sweden against those in the U.S.
Each area is different. From where I sit — in Northern Virginia — New York is another country. And from upstate New York, New York City is also another country. Risk factors such as population density, use of mass transit, presence of people who have recently travelled elsewhere, norms regarding appropriate social distance, household size, age composition of households, and all the other coronavirus risk factors are likely to be different in each area. One should, therefore, expect each location would have its own curve that would have to be flattened. Some areas may literally be “ahead of the curve” since these areas have had some advance warning before the virus was brought into their communities and may not need to take drastic measures to flatten the curve. Aggregating data across urban and rural areas does not make much sense.
I wouldn’t be surprised if at the end of the current period with most populated areas currently shut in by individual choice or government decree, once all the data are in, excess deaths for all causes are not negative relative to the 5- or 10-year average, since physical distancing should also reduce transmission of the flu (influenza and pneumonia kill about 50,000+ Americans annually)[2]. At least, I would hope that would be the case, so we can look back and see that some good came of our flattening our economy. At least one can hope.
[1]https://www.hopkinsguides.com/hopkins/view/Johns_Hopkins_ABX_Guide/540747/all/Coronavirus_COVID_19__SARS_CoV_2_
[2] https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_09-508.pdf
36 thoughts on “#coronavirus How to analyze and not analyze #COVID-19 deaths”
This is an excellent idea. It does seem to be a ‘political’ decision to attribute COVID 19 as the cause of death where it is simply present at death. In the UK, I understand that COVID 19 is a notifiable disease which means that it is recorded as the cause even though it may merely be present. Contrast this with influenza or other respiratory infections which are not notifiable – in cases of co-morbidity, I understand the cause may be assigned to one of the co-morbidity diseases present, not necessarily the infection. The situation is similar in Italy where it was recently estimated that only 12% of deaths ascribed to COVID 19 were actually caused by it.
I hope the data needed to perform Mr Goklany’s analysis is available!
where it is simply present at death….exactly
and the CDC even says when it’s suspected…and not confirmed
CDC established coding credits COVID-19 as cause of death….if it’s suspected at all….
In other words…if you die of a heart attack….and they suspect (not tested)…that you have CV….you are listed as CV
here > https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/coronavirus/Alert-2-New-ICD-code-introduced-for-COVID-19-deaths.pdf
the hysteria by the media may prolong this , but HCQ works… all worried should at least take as preventive.. Believe I was infected.( no test) with Coq the symptoms diminished, cough and related. Have used COq for some time and with no ill effects. as a uber driver, the infection was by contact in Nov. Symptoms @ thanksgiving ,persisting until now.. whenever the cough returns I use HCQ and it abates… by the way I am a arthritis victim. hope this will change the perspcective of use.
Figures for the UK and Europe shows deaths are down this year due to mild weather, a lower than average flu season and ironically the lock down has prevented many who would have caught flu but didn’t and lower deaths from car accidents. The covid 19 pandemic is as of the beginning of April is difficult to see
http://inproportion2.talkigy.com/
Tonyb
Right now the US is testing more people then anyone else, it has less cases per million then most other hot countries and has less deaths per million then most other countries.
Right now….
You’re always going to find something wrong, even if it’s right. Loser.
Most person that die in the US WITH Chinese coronavirus are being counted in the CCV death numbers including people in terminal care Hospice for other issues on “do not resuscitate” orders. These deaths are being referred to as death from “complications from Covid-19”.
There are some countries that would not count these people as CCV victims.
The number of US tests per day may be higher but on a per-capita basis, ~38 countries have tested more than the US (sort the last column of https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries).
USA has a death rate of 29deaths/milllion from CV19.
Taiwan CV19 death rate is 0.2deaths/million.
The US figure is continuing to climb rapidly, still doubling every 3 days, so very poor result compared with Taiwan. Taiwan demonstrates what can be achieved with an effective pandemic response. Key element in their result is being skeptical of any official information out of China; a lesson for the rest of the world. AND know that WHO is controlled by China.
Until 100% of population tested, and periodically, we wont know who can get back out to mingle and work. Herd immunity wont be known until well after the herd is culled of the frail and old.
Meantime, perhaps NY’s hospitalizations per population could be useful as a predictor measure going forward for all the states just starting to accelerate, NJ MA MI FL TX etc.
Agree that counting deaths gives little actionable information, when 95% have comorbidity and 75% of those are 70+ it shouldn’t be a surprise that other deaths by “×” will have gone down. The regular deathrate at 70+ is already high compared to 30 year olds. Doubt that death by covid will reflect a change in overall death rate.
Like it should be no surprise NYC ER visits for under 25’s has dropped dramatically. No sports, no bars, less driving, no injuries, and a little more pragmatism before rushing in.
NYC area is probably a special case, like Northern Italy, as it had the greatest number of direct flights from Wuhan, was the number one tourist destination for Chinese nationals, has a large and vibrant Chinese community, high population density, large public transportation system, pollution, climate, etc.
Scissor,
Also, pre-CV-19 there were ~3000 flights per night across the N Atlantic (per 757/767 pilot friend of mine who routinely flew the routes to UK, France, Portugal, Spain, etc. out of Newark)
Zack,
Why would you need to test 100% of the population periodically to give the ok for immune people to return work? Once we have antibody testing up and running, people seeking permission to return to work could go through a drive-through testing center and self-administer a nasal/throat swab for active covid-19 infection and a finger-stick blood test for antibodies. Based on the covid test being negative and the antibody test being positive, they could be given an uninfected/immunity certificate that employers could rely on to allow the person to safely return to a job dealing with the general public. (Still maintaining social distancing, face masks, frequent hand-washing, and other reasonable precautions until a vaccine has been distributed).
This is the approach that we should all be demanding. Otherwise the cure will be far worse than the disease.
Cases of pneumonias have plummeted this year while cases of COVID-19 have gone up. It’s easy to create a panic-demic when you rob one mortality group to inflate another.
US pneumonia deaths – weekly
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EUyBMdvWAAEZAwX?format=jpg
And it’s even easier when you tell doctors to issue death certificates with COVID-19 as the cause of death if they know it was the cause, or if they assume it was the cause or contributed to death without a test.
\CDC’ Guidance for Reporting COVID-19 on Death Certificate
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EUvXWJ5WsAA7ti5?format=jpg&name=large
They used to call pneumonia the “old man’s friend” because it ended their life swiftly. There was a similar euphemism for flu.
Been saying this since I heard this joke as a CHILD:
It isn’t the fall that kills you, it is the sudden stop at the end.
We’ve known for decades that the flu doesn’t kill you it is the pneumonia or the infection you got at the hospital. The SUV didn’t kill the pedestrian the driver did. And when they revise all the numbers, that will not make headlines. Heck, they are still revising the numbers for the 2008 supposed recession! What’s the latest Leftist Democrat tactic? Ret Con? Or something like that. Rational people call it rewriting history and reject it.
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
Good for Sweden!
Re: “international pressure … to [skew the data to support alarmism]”
Fear = control.
(See “The Prince” by Machiavelli)
I am not a fan of F.D.R. in general, but in his 1st inaugural speech, he got it right:
… This is preeminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth, frankly and boldly. Nor need we shrink from honestly facing conditions in our country today. This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper.
So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself—nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance. …
**********
Sadly, as you (i cisil) accurately observed on the recent CM of B post, mind-numbing fear is causing even some of the best of us to reason illogically (e.g., using the logical fallacy of a false dilemma, i.e., either we passively do nothing at all OR we dictate an economy-crippling, liberty-smashing, “lock down,” failing to mention that there are rational, far less damaging, alternatives).
Yes exactly. Please can the other contributors on this topic on this site please read this excellent summary and take it on board before they pen their next pieces. (Though one still seemed to be under the impression that reported cases is a helpful variable for comparison, which has surely been completely debunked by now.)
In comparing countries, deaths are by far the most accurate statististics – number of infected is wildly inaccurate. Note that at one point the U.S. supposedly had half the infected but only one eighth the deaths worldwide. Either our healthcare system is wildly more efficient than other advanced countries, or the infected numbers are wildly understated.
I am willing to wager a case of Modello that total deaths in the US in March 2020 is less than March 2019. The implementation of the restriction of economic activity will overcome any increase due to the virus. The infection has been consistent in every state since the beginning of testing. We are 4-6 weeks further into this pandemic than anticipated due to asymptomatic patients not being counted.
No wagers, Marty. Too much hysteria and false data.
I am of two minds on this. It’s wonderful that my countrymen are self isolating in order to protect the health of their elders. On the other hand I am reminded of this piece of wisdom from an old Icelander to wit, “Ships are safe in harbors but ships are not meant to stay in harbor.”
The people of Ecuador decided to party hardy even when the government advised them to isolate. Because of their already weak infrastructure, they now have bodies waiting in the streets to be picked up by ambulances that never come.
On the other hand, if we truly wreck the economy trying to stay safe, how could that be called wise? We don’t want to drag ourselves down to the level of Ecuador. Life expectancy in Ecuador is about 77 years. In Canada it is about 82 years. link Chopping five years off our life expectancy trying to protect ourselves from coronavirus (and wrecking the economy in the process) has to be counterproductive.
We are in the midst of a huge experiment. I hope we learn from the experience.
You’re making an assumption that they all died from coronavirus. There’s little testing.
Do you have any links to reports from Ecuador? The latest info I can find is that there have
been 3465 cases and 180 deaths in Ecuador which while bad is not so bad that bodies are lying in the street. Canda has a much higher number of cases (15443 which is about twice the rate that Ecuador is reporting) and a higher number of deaths (277 which is better than Ecuador which is not surprising given the better healthcare available).
Lies, damned lies and statistics. h/t Mark Twain
Basically, all these “experts” are farting numbers out their @$$e$. No one, even the doctors calling the deaths, knows what the PRIMARY cause of death is. Being definitive costs money and doesn’t really change anything.
This entire “pandemic” is a complete fabrication to destroy the world’s economy, increase the power and control of the state, and create profit for a few at the expense of the many.
And if you think that the “numbers” they come up with in a year or two will be any more accurate (strike that) accurate in ANY way, you are a complete idiot. What country will benefit in ANY way if they report accurate or even vaguely realistic numbers? NONE. The ONLY motivation is to profit off the panic, not prepare for the next pandemic.
And that angry emoticon is d@mn right I’m pissed off. (that’s for another site that analyzes your comment and offers to help you make it a happy comment)
Full agreement. When and if Joe and Mary general public comprehend what has been done to them over the last few months there will be hell to pay, and rightfully so. I’m disgusted by the scare mongering across all media outlets.
Sweden has this right. One of the few times for them.
My question which machivellian group or individual dreamt this up, I’m convinced someone did, and I have to look to the Orient.
I have lost all respect for Mockton as as ann intelligent assessor scientist which he does not appear to be from his 1,5 AGW warming calculations which mean nothing it could be minus 2 anyway he appears just to be a a high froliking British politician with some knowlegde of mathematics and physics good for him and I have published 27 articles in biology veterinary science and viruses (Elsevier) my father attended classes with Einstein so for his confomt so now lets exagerate his death from coronaviruses 10000 per day from this deadly virus to satisfy his stupid cravings of death so now we have normally 170000 people dying per day normally lets say there are 80000 deaths from his coronavirus to date to satisfly his date so lets say 80000 dioe from corinavirus over 4 months that is 80000/120days = 665 per per day WORLWIde Please provide me with data that this deviates from the normal death rate. The British Scientists arenow amongst the most ignorant scientific people in the world they used to be the smartest look up roman empite same story
Guest essay by Indur M. Goklany
Sorry, using the estimated flu numbers to challenge the severity of COVID-19 is just meaningless bc the numbers are just that: an estimate. Nobody confirmed them. Confirmed flu deaths are in the hundreds for many countries.
Excess mortality by average for communities – not whole countries – might be the only somewhat reliable comparison though there will be still a lot of positive and negative confounding factors.
Been doing this for weeks. Total Mortality will show up an epidemic if one exists, and show how big it is relative to other epidemics…
While the data from the nchs is incomplete with lots of caveats, the difference is very large to what is reported in the MSM. As of April 3,2020 the number of US deaths from COVID stood at 1,150 . Here is the link
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/COVID19/index.htm
the antigen test is more useful to determine if the herd immunity is working. Some people or most of the population could have been already infected by the they did not show any symptoms or the symptoms could be so mild it does not even warrant seeing a doctor. Testing if the individual is positive or infected will only cause further hysteria and possibly psychosomatic reaction further overloading the health system and worst could result to serious mental health problems. The hysteria is causing serious problems especially in areas with very low educational levels. Health workers are being socially abused and stigmatized for potentially spreading the virus in the community.
This is a rather nice visualization that bears on the essay. It compares COVID_19 deaths to the average of 15 daily causes of death in the US over the month of March.
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1712761/
This is data, not models. From last to third in a month. My guess is number one with a bullet nationally on the Billboard charts inside of 10 more days. Exponential growth is like that.
That’s why the egregious lockdown is the only thing that has a chance of working (eventually — 3 week delay between infection and death). We missed our chance to follow South Korea, test like crazy immediately starting in January, not mid-March, and actually control the spread. The Center for Disease Control forgot that its name is its mission.
How about let the things end (the possible pandemic) to analyse data, taking all the possible factors into account to make some ideas and then elaborate hypotheses and finally and hopefully take some conclusions… You all seem like climate alarmists about the Covid-19 these days… quick conclusions about partial or flawed data.