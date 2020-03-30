COVID-19 Deaths in Europe: Excess Mortality is – DOWN?

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s website
March 29th, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Given the global hysteria over the spread COVID-19, you might be excused if you are very surprised to learn that the most recent week of mortality data in the EU shows an actual decline from what is expected for this time of year.
In the coming months there will be an increasing debate over whether the virtual shutdown of our economy was warranted given the threat of the latest form of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. While there are still large uncertainties about how fast it spreads and how lethal it is (statistically, those are inversely related), I suspect we will ultimately realize that our response might well have done more harm than good to society as a whole.
This is mainly because poverty is the leading cause of premature death in the world, and shutting down the economy leads to premature death for a multitude of reasons related to poverty. In the extreme example, you could save lives in the short run by keeping everyone at home, but in the long run we would all starve to death.
But that is not the main subject of this post.
A couple weeks ago I started expressing the opinion on social media that if our reaction to the spread of COVID-19 turns out to be overdone, it might end up having the unexpected consequence of reducing total virus-related mortality.
Let me explain.
As I am sure you are aware, seasonal flu is a global killer, with 300,000 to 650,000 deaths on average each year, mainly among the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. At this writing, COVID-19 has killed 10% or less of that number. (Yes, I realize that number might have been considerably higher if not for our response).
Here’s the point: It might well be that the increased level of hand-washing, sanitizing, and social distancing we have exercised might save more lives from reducing influenza-A and -B that were lost to COVID-19, and that net virus-related mortality might go down this season.
I personally became more careful about not spreading germs several years ago. No so much for myself (I have a pretty strong immune system) but so I would not carry disease home to my family members. I carry antibacterial wipes in my car and use them religiously. We are hearing more and more now about how such habits can help prolong the lives of those around us who are elderly or have compromised immune systems.
Now, recent results from Europe suggest that the COVID-19 response might be having the unintended benefit of saving total lives. This is all very preliminary, I realize, and that coming weeks might see some change in that picture. But it is worth thinking about.
Early Results from Europe
Every week (on Thursday) the Euro MOMO project (European MOnitoring of excess MOrtality) publishes a report of mortality statistics across the EU, including stratification by age group. The latest report (which I believe includes data through March 24, but I am not sure) shows (green line) no uptick in total mortality from the assumed baseline (red line). In fact, it’s a little below that line (they also account for missing and late reports).
Amazingly, this flu season is seen to be surprisingly mild compared to previous flu seasons in the EU. On the chart I have also indicated the number of reported COVID-19 deaths in the most recent week, around 7,000.
Why do we not see an uptick on the chart? The charts for individual countries do show an up-tick for Italy (for example), but not unlike what was seen in previous flu seasons.
The report itself provides two or three possible explanations, none of which are particularly satisfying. Read it yourself and tell me it doesn’t sound like the people writing the report are also somewhat mystified. They don’t mention what I am discussing here.
So, the chart begs at least two questions:
1) Are the effects of practicing increased hygiene in response to COVID-19 saving more lives that would have been lost to seasonal flu deaths, than are being lost to COVID-19 itself?
2) Why are we not outraged and deathly afraid of the seasonal flu (-A and -B), given the widespread death that routinely occurs from those viruses that come around each season?
You might claim, “It’s because COVID-19 can kill anyone, not just the elderly.” Well, that’s true of the seasonal flu, as well. The case of an apparently healthy 44-year-old Texas man who recently died of COVID-19 probably scares many people, but according to the CDC approximately 5 “healthy” young people a day in the U.S. under the age of 25 die from sudden cardiac arrest. Maybe that Texas man had an underlying health condition that was previously undiagnosed. Unless they do an autopsy, and the family reveals the results, we will never know.
And, you might well think of other reasons why EU deaths have not experienced an uptick yet. Human behavior involves many confounding variables. I’m just mentioning one potential reason I am not seeing discussed.
I am not trying to minimize the deaths due to COVID-19. I’m trying to point out that if we are fearful of death from COVID-19, we should be even more concerned about the seasonal flu (many people are saying this), and that one benefit of the current experience might be that people will be more mindful about avoiding the spread of viruses in the future.
35 thoughts on “COVID-19 Deaths in Europe: Excess Mortality is – DOWN?”
THE STUDY? we’re are not proofing a drug. We are proofing a remedy. So when people are dying giving a placebo to a control group to verify the efficacy in reference to (undetermined) R naught (AKA deaths rate) makes little sense. Since we are proofing a remedy would a study giving control groups various therapies to see which one is more effective in reference to different indications make more sense.
I wonder when the excessive use of antibacterial products are going to meet the same fate as antibiotics? Virus strains that no longer can be killed by such use.
NY Doctor has 100% success using hydroxychloroquine + antibiotic + zinc
https://techstartups.com/2020/03/28/dr-vladimir-zelenko-now-treated-699-coronavirus-patients-100-success-using-hydroxychloroquine-sulfate-zinc-z-pak-update/
Most people are zinc deficient. ACE inhibitors and ARBs deplete zinc. Zinc deficiency has same symptoms as CV illness. (for those who are offended with Lew Rockwell, too bad, grow up and get a life)
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/no_author/emergency-room-doctor-doesnt-realize-major-signs-symptoms-of-covid-19-coronavirus-cases-match-evidences-of-zinc-deficiency/
Someone here mentioned that quercetin and some other things are natural ionosphores.
This guy is treating people with mild disease, and it says nothing about how long he has tracked progress.
This is hype, not science.
Let’s see how the clinical trials work out.
In places where they are treating people in the hospitals with these drugs, deaths having increased sharply since they started using them. Which does not by itself prove that no one is being helped, but it does seem to indicate that nothing like 100% success in keeping people from dying is going on.
He is a family practitioner…not an ER or ICU physician…and those are the places that the really sick people go.
That IS the clinical trial. He works with staff in an ER and ICU. And if you show up at an ER with breathing trouble, you are not a mild case, you are heading to the ICU.
Chloroquine works in two ways. It modifies the ACE receptors on a cell which keeps CV from attaching and it also allows Zn++ to pass through a cell wall. Zn++ shuts down the process of CV RNA replication in the cell.
It doesn’t kill existing CV already in the body. If a patient is serious or critical they already have substantial CV in the body and their immune system is in overdrive. In a lot of cases it is the body’s immune response to the virus that ultimately kills them. Chloroquine might not help those people.
An ionophore without supplemental zinc is not going to do any patient good. Did the failed treatments include zinc? It sounds like not, and that this doctor has taken it to the next level to include that missing piece.
From the people on the front line actually treating patients:
“INTERIM CLINICAL GUIDANCE FOR PATIENTS SUSPECTED
OF/CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 IN BELGIUM”
“There is currently no evidence from clinical or epidemiological studies that establishes a link between
ACE inhibitors or ARBs and the worsening of COVID 19. It is important that patients do not interrupt
their treatment with ACE inhibitors or ARBs nor be switched to other medicines…”
“NB: we stress again that there is no
sufficient evidence about activity of
azithromycin and therefore no
reason to associate this antibiotic to
the hydroxychloroquine treatment at
this moment”
“NB: tocilizumab and other
interleukins (6 or 1) blockers:
Some preliminary Chinese and
Italian data and very limited
clinical experience in Belgium
suggest a favorable effect in
the most critical patients
suffering from persistent and
overwhelmed inflammation
resembling cytokine release
syndrome (CRS). At this
moment however, this class of
drugs should only be used in
At this moment very restricted
availability of remdesivir (long delay
for supply) and very strict criteria
released by Gilead
As on 24th of March, this drug is
restricted in compassionate use for
pregnant women and children only
Request on
https://rdvcu.gilead.com/
Inclusion criteria
ICU + confirmation SARS-Cov-2 by
PCR + mechanical ventilation
Exclusion criteria
– Evidence of MOF
– Need of inotropic agents
– Creatinine clearance 5X ULN
Of note, remdesivir is one of the
treatment arm in the DisCoVeRy
trial
Still limited information on drug
interaction is available. Risk-benefit
assessment should be made
individually. Close monitoring of
remdesivir toxicity or diminished
efficacy of concomitant drug is
recommended. Check also for
interaction with remdesivir at
http://www.covid19-
druginteractions.org (Liverpool).
9
clinical trials or within
international cohort studies if
possible. The drug could be
considered on an individual
basis in patient with persistent
inflammation (i.e. elevated IL6, CRP, D Dimers, ferritin,..)
without evidence of bacterial
superinfection/sepsis and
ARDS requiring mechanical
ventilation.”
https://epidemio.wiv-isp.be/ID/Documents/Covid19/COVID-19_InterimGuidelines_Treatment_ENG.pdf
Hi Roy
The shutdown was so severe in some countries (mine included) that people are not dying in the traffic, in work accidents, by strokes due to excess of physical activity or stress. Even the criminality reduced to 20% when comparing with the same period from last year. Taking the huge containment measures in account, I don´t know if simple comparisons can be made. You only need to see pictures or images from landmarks in europe to see how things have changed around here.
Incorrect, or else the world be a step drop-off in the death rate in the 16-65 age group.
That hasn’t occurred.
There is only a reduction in seasonal deaths in over 65s. It’s a fair conclusion to make that this is flu deaths reducing.
Stephen w. I’m wondering if you really paid attention to the y axis numbers. Numbers in the Lower ages are the basal ones from every year and virtually none are from Flu. Numbers should be normalized.
But, as I said, is still to early to take any conclusion. And we still have to wait one mere month or so to have the final figures and then take possible conclusions.
I have suspected this for some time.
The Coronavirus statistics need to be compared with the norm for other causes of death on a daily or weekly basis.
I strongly doubt that Coronavirus has significantly increased the daily and/or weekly death rates.
IF this is the case why have we decided to shut down the Western World?
Your question is a key one.
This analysis by Dr. Spencer is very good, BTW. I’ve seen a couple of leftist pieces compare annual average deaths to reach conclusions about coronavirus mortality, ignoring seasonality statistics.
It seems that alarmist/leftists do not want people to know that better health is associated with warmth.
It was decided to “shut down the Western World” in hope of reducing the deaths from COVID-19, or at least spreading the resulting deaths over sufficient time to avoid collapsing the healthcare system. It is not a controlled study, but one side effect may be that deaths from other causes may be reduced, or perhaps just postponed. A year from now we may have a better idea of the overall result, but we will never be certain of what “would have happened if” we had acted differently.
It would be better and more informative if we could access to data from Flu (included the new Coronavirus) alone.
If people are not working, not out driving, staying at home, there is a wide range of causes of death that will drop sharply…like accidents, both auto and other sorts of accidents; possibly drug overdoses; possibly crime related fatalities; maybe even suicides, since it has been noted that when people have actual problems, they are less likely to be depressed and commit suicide for some reason, and this is an actual problem, no matter how you slice it; as well as all the other sorts of communicable diseases.
In the US in a single year, these are some of the numbers of deaths of the above:
-Accidents (unintentional injuries): 169,936
-Influenza and pneumonia: 55,672
-Intentional self-harm (suicide): 47,173
If people are less active and also paying more attention to their health, it may be there will be an at least temporary drop deaths from heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and who knows what else.
Long term, being less active is not good for the health, but in the space of a few weeks or months, I can easily imagine that people sitting and watching TV are less likely to have a heart attack or a stroke.
Car accidents alone are sure to drop sharply if no one is out driving.
Same with work related accidents if tens of millions of people are not going to work.
I wonder what the net fatality rate is influenced by the lack of travel and drinking, esp. together?
Yes, I am not surprised, but there is no reliable science on what this new virus is.
So studies with a range of extra deaths in UK from Covid 19 range from 7,000 to 250,000, but somebody has to make a call on what to do.
We all sit isolated but large numbers are likely infected, the most powerful anti viral known, the human immune system, will solve the problem, in 21 days the virus will be dead!
We’ve learned, as proud climate skeptics, to not believe easily in simple conclusions from limited data. In this case I thing that Dr. Roy Spencer easily felt in that trap. Wait for the final numbers, wait for numbers per cause of death, etc and then we can conclude something. There are other common causes of death, here in Europe, that are falling sharply, as some commenters about have noticed.
On the other hand, Dr. Spencer is asking important questions in this evolving crisis. It’s actually a great time to do hypothesis formulation and testing to improve our knowledge.
It’s also educational for people to learn about seasonality of influenza, as well as how hygiene impacts disease transmission.
And most important of all: Don’t believe numbers (made up) gathered by bureaucrats. If you really want to know what has been going about, you need to wait for empirical studies. Forget about numbers from the likes of Robert Koch Institute the former “Bundesgesundheitsamt” (Federal Bureau of Health Affairs).
word pick “… save more lives from reducing influenza-A and -B that were lost to COVID-19 …” Did the author intend to use the word “than” where “that” is written?
Yes; I think ‘that’ was intentional. I was wondering how many of the Covid-19 sufferers who died would have otherwise died from other flu viruses. Some people must have died from other flu viruses around this winter.
They clearly sy to be careful with the figures as they might not include recent COVID deaths.
Probably, it would be a lot more easy to read from the site itself (yes, it’s really there):
https://www.euromomo.eu/index.html
“Note concerning COVID-19 related mortality as part of the all-cause mortality figures reported by EuroMOMO
Over the past few days, the EuroMOMO hub has received many questions about the weekly all-cause mortality data and the possible contribution of any COVID-19 related mortality. Some wonder why no increased mortality is observed in the reported mortality figures for the COVID-19 affected countries.
The answer is that increased mortality that may occur primarily at subnational level or within smaller focal areas, and/or concentrated within smaller age groups, may not be detectable at the national level, even more so not in the pooled analysis at European level, given the large total population denominator. Furthermore, there is always a few weeks of delay in death registration and reporting. Hence, the EuroMOMO mortality figures for the most recent weeks must be interpreted with some caution.
Therefore, although increased mortality may not be immediately observable in the EuroMOMO figures, this does not mean that increased mortality does not occur in some areas or in some age groups, including mortality related to COVID-19.”
Probably this was a Dr. Roy Spencer “sort of” Michael Mann’s moment 🙂
No one is perfect.
I think that the large impact on IC units is the real problem with this virus compared to seasonal flu. Entire hospitals are dysfunctional in the sense that most planned operations and treatments are postponed.
I found one article in ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339983072_Corona1. It says it was submitted for peer-reviewing on 16th March. Wiki version: https://osf.io/9ah34/wiki/home/
Main points:
Apart from social isolation, hand wash etc. if these additional measures are taken, it can reduce the spread drastically.
1. Low Temperature (the important one) and low Humidity are the keys to spreading the virus. Solutions: Sauna, Room heater, Higher A/C room temperature, Blow dryer can drastically reduce the spread.
2. Warm and moderately humid places and countries are likely to be less affected.
Peer reviewing takes time. If some measures are easy to follow, does not have financial implications and do not have any harm, people might consider following at their home.
For one of my friends, by inhaling hot air a few times through the nose from the handheld blow dryer worked miracle. He was showing some very early symptoms.
I suspect the morbidity and mortality due to this pathogen is concentrated in those with compromised lung immunity, possibly due to an unbalanced renin-angiotensin system (RAS) that enhances ACE2 expression. ACE2 is, of course, the enzyme the coronavirus attaches to to infect a cell.
ACE and ACE2 have opposing effects: ACE increases the expression of inflammatory cytokines and other factors, whereas ACE2 counter-regulates anti-inflammatory factors.
At least one study has shown that smokers’ lungs have elevated ACE2 expression. A letter to the Lancet stated that ACE inhibitors, ARBs and ibuprofen increase ACE2 expression. This study seems to suggest that ACE2 expression in the lungs is increased by chronic air pollution.
https://www.ijbs.com/v14p0253.htm
The 3 coronavirus hotspots – Wuhan, China; Lombardy, Italy; Qom, Iran – all have very bad air pollution.
https://medium.com/@fcameronlister/coronavirus-is-there-something-in-the-air-45964b2f5b37
The air pollution in Wuhan was very high during the days people began showing up at hospitals with unusual pneumonias.
https://www.khmertimeskh.com/50688880/polluted-air-could-be-an-important-cause-of-wuhan-pneumonia
Accurate and complete mortality statistics are as a general rule not available in real time.
Typically if one wants the best data, we need to wait until all the revisions have been made, about a year to two years.
IOW…2017 has good data. 2019 is almost surely not as accurate because numbers get revised.
And with all of this going on, I would be surprised if there is not a large delay in normal reportage of such…so how can anyone have reliable statistics for deaths in the past few weeks?
I suspect what is being reported now are estimates.
And in fact, taking a look at the attached document, we see this:
“European mortality bulletin week 12, 2020
Pooled estimates of all-cause mortality show, overall, normal expected levels in the participating countries; however, increased excess mortality is notable in Italy.””
Estimates.
And this:
“Over the past few days, the EuroMOMO hub has received many questions about the weekly all-cause mortality data and the possible contribution of any COVID-19 related mortality. Some wonder why no increased mortality is observed in the reported mortality figures for the COVID-19 affected countries.
The answer is that increased mortality that may occur primarily at subnational level or within smaller focal areas, and/or concentrated within smaller age groups, may not be detectable at the national level, even more so not in the pooled analysis at European level, given the large total population denominator. Furthermore, there is always a few weeks of delay in death registration and reporting. Hence, the EuroMOMO mortality figures for the most recent weeks must be interpreted with some caution.”
These numbers are estimates even in a normal time.
And I suspect people have other things on their mind right now that making extra sure to collect and collate info like this.
I haven’t seen any speculation on the potential co-infection rate of COVID-19 and seasonal flu. I imagine it’s pretty high. I think I read that seasonal flu affects upwards of 60-65MM/year in the US – – about 20% of the population. Is it possible that a fair percentage of those tested for/treated for COVID-19 also have the seasonal flu; perhaps one fifth, or more? Are the deaths of the co-infected being attributed to COVID-19 and not to seasonal flu? This cross-infection phenomenon could partially account for the odd data in the MOMO report. And it could potentially lie behind the observed difference between many who test +ve for COVID-19 and yet experience minor symptoms and recover quickly, versus those who are quickly and deeply affected, and require hospitalization, ventilation, etc. (I realize that age and co-morbidities are seen as driving this difference too but a) these could both be true and b) the co-infection rate could itself be biased towards older/less-healthy people.)
For India, many people will die out of hunger and hardship now.
I expected by now to see satellite images of Chinese CoVid apocalypse bodies stacked by the tens of thousands in city squares, bulldozers pushing them into mass graves then covered with lime.
According to ECDC and WHO the CoVid death toll for China is about 3,300. A mortality rate once in double digits has fallen to 4.0%.
The US at 2,500 will surpass that shortly.
Where is the footage of CoVid apocalypse zombies staggering across hospital parking lots, storming ERS and hallways? Just isolated tear jerkers.
Not there – so far.
This lying, fact free, fake news MSM’s fake pandemic is as fake as fake dying polar bears, fake rising sea levels, fake melting ice caps.
President Trump should bring the full weight of the Federal Government to bear, sue the fake news MSM for crying “Wolf,” for yelling “Fire!” in our crowded theater, make them pick up that 2.2 trillion dollar tab.
Rights have responsibilities. Yeah, weird notion.
Trump should burn the fake news media to the ground and when/if it rises from the ashes maybe it will understand what honest, balanced, objective, responsible journalism means.
BTW looks like US cases and deaths just fell over a cliff. An uptick this large makes headline news. We’ll see if it stays that way.
