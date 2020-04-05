coronavirus #covid-19 Let’s quarantine some fake corona and energy news

Junk science and scare stories stampede countries into taking drastic, unnecessary action
Paul Driessen
Some 40,000 children slave away in Chinese-operated Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) mines, digging out cobalt for cell phones, laptops, Teslas and Green New Deal technologies, the London-based Guardian has reported. They’re exposed constantly to toxic and radioactive mud, dust, water and air. Blood and respiratory diseases, birth defects, cancer, paralysis and death by suffocation are common. Other investigators have confirmed the horrors. But the human rights violations continue.
Unfortunately, other Guardian stories are a bizarre mix of fact, fake news, junk science, conjecture and nonsense. “Is our destruction of nature responsible for Covid-19?” a recent headline blared, adding “As habitat and biodiversity loss increase globally, the coronavirus outbreak may be just the beginning of mass pandemics.” The story blamed the destruction and virus on road building, mining and logging.
The article opens with the tragic story of an Ebola-traumatized village in Gabon, just west of the DRC, on Africa’s west coast. Villagers had gotten the disease from eating a wild chimpanzee. Many had died.
But what followed was eco-proselytizing right out of pagans, prophets and other ancient religious lore that attribute calamities to mankind’s sins against gods, God – or in this case Gaia. Some vague “number of researchers” in the new academic “discipline” of “planetary health” now “believe” it is “humanity’s destruction of biodiversity that creates the conditions for new viruses and diseases such as COVID-19.”
Humans “invade” wild landscapes where animals and plants live that harbor unknown viruses, says one supposed expert. “We disrupt ecosystems and shake viruses loose from their natural hosts,” he asserts.
“Research suggests” that outbreaks of diseases crossing over from animals to humans “are on the rise,” the article continues. While rabies and bubonic plague “crossed over centuries ago,” it’s getting much worse: Marburg, Mers, Nipah, SARS, Zika and West Nile, for example; the Asian flu and AIDS. These “zoonotic” diseases are “increasingly linked to environmental change and human behavior,” such as human population growth, urbanization and the “disruption of pristine forests,” says another “expert.”
It sounds plausible, especially for people with limited scientific, medical or analytical backgrounds. It definitely appeals to those who dislike mining, logging, roads and humanity. But it ignores history and reality, and relies on anti-technology ideologies that claim we are “sinning against our Earth Mother.”
Malaria, dengue, yellow fever and sleeping sickness are also mentioned. But what about cholera, polio (which I had as a child), smallpox, measles, multiple plagues in various cities and countries through the ages, and countless iterations of influenza? We still don’t know where they came from – and many mutate frequently, often defying our best efforts to eradicate them or find vaccines and cures, even today.
Many were carried to Europe or the Americas, Russia or other lands by sailing ships – to populations that lacked natural or built-up immunities, before we knew about bacteria and viruses, even how to make soap.
Today’s emergent diseases can travel far more rapidly and widely, thanks to trains, cars, ships and planes. With billions living today in crowded cities, rapid transmission of virulent or novel diseases is greatly facilitated, despite modern clinics, hospitals, vaccinations, medicines, antibiotic soaps and proper hygienic practices, especially when responses are slow and the World Health Organization (WHO) colludes with Chinese government officials to spread disinformation about an absence of human-to-human transmission.
Life-saving modern technologies, hospitals, labs, drugs and homes didn’t just happen. They are the product of mining, logging, roads, drilling, modern agriculture, communication and transportation, and especially fossil fuel and nuclear energy – which enable innovation to thrive, help keep Nature’s wrath and fury at safer distances, and helped extend average American life spans from 40 in 1800 to 47 in 1900 and 78 today. How and why this happened is an amazing saga. The story of penicillin is just as fascinating.
The Guardian has it completely backward. Utilizing Earth’s surface and subsurface bounties – God’s blessings – did not unleash COVID-19 and other viruses, bacteria and diseases. Doing so helped save us from pestilence and starvation that have ravaged humanity throughout history. It still does today.
Diseases will always be with us. They will evolve, mutate, cross over from animals to humans, and try to ravage us for as long as we inhabit this magnificent planet. Never forget: it was the fossil fuels that so many detest which enabled so much of humanity to escape the deprivation, starvation and disease that kept human, health and technological progress to barely measurable minimums until about 1800.
Imagine what would happen if abundant, reliable, affordable heat and electricity from fossil, nuclear and hydroelectric were replaced by limited, intermittent, weather-dependent, expensive wind, solar and battery power. The impacts on our healthcare and living standards would be horrific. Try to picture life in African villages and cities, where electricity, clean water, sanitation and healthcare are still almost nonexistent.
Imagine what our planet would look like, if we had to replace relatively few fossil, nuclear and hydroelectric power plants with millions of wind turbines, billions of solar panels and billions of backup batteries, sprawling across hundreds of millions of acres. We would have to open or expand thousands of mines, to provide the metals and minerals required to manufacture all that pseudo-renewable energy.
Disruption of ecosystems and destruction of biodiversity would multiply by orders of magnitude. And switching to organic farming would at least double the acreage we’d have to cultivate to feed humanity.
The Guardian article subtly but harshly criticizes hunting chimpanzees and other wild animals. But why do African villagers do that? It’s not rocket science. They are hungry! Living on the edge of survival.
And yet UN and EU agencies, eco-imperialist pressure groups, anti-development banks and fossil fuel divestment campaigners demand that Africans compound the misery of already living without electricity, clean water and healthcare – by turning their backs on modern seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and tractors.
Instead, Africans are supposed to survive on whatever meager crops they can harvest using agro-ecology (primitive subsistence farming) and whatever might survive droughts and locust plagues. They’re also supposed to be content with bed nets, avoid using insecticides to kill insects that carry diseases like malaria, dengue and sleeping sickness, and never use the long-lasting spatial insect repellant DDT, which keeps 80% of mosquitoes from entering a home with one spray on walls and doorways every six months.
The article next cites “disease ecologists,” supposed experts from another new “discipline,” who claim these diseases increasingly come from “wet markets” that have only recently “sprung up” to provide fresh meat for large urban populations. Wet markets have certainly been tied to the coronavirus. But they have been around for centuries, due to culture and tradition, as places to meet and gossip, as symbols of wealth, as reflections of the belief that their meat is more natural and healthy – and the reality that there is not enough farm-raised meat because agricultural practices in much of Asia and Africa are still antiquated.
In a final bit of absurdity, the author says the solutions to this modern crisis of disease outbreaks “start with education and awareness” – one must suppose like the junk science, fake news and half-baked ideas carelessly thrown about in his article. And then the newspaper weighs in, railing that under the Trump administration “anger and cruelty disfigure public discourse and lying is commonplace.” But with financial help from readers, The Guardian can “keep delivering quality journalism” – like this fable.
Nonsense like this – masquerading as journalism and science – does immense harm to energy policies, disease prevention, education for all ages, and the health and living standards that all humans deserve.
One has to wonder. If we can close restaurants and parks, and ban gatherings of more than ten people, can’t we quarantine nonsense about disease, mining, and wild ecosystems disrupted because we haven’t sufficiently adopted “clean, green, renewable, sustainable” wind, solar, battery and biofuel alternatives?
If we can’t quarantine nonsense, can’t our print and electronic media at least refrain from propagating it?
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy, environment, climate and human rights issues.
34 thoughts on “#coronavirus #covid-19 Let’s quarantine some fake corona and energy news”
Paul.. There’s an old saying down under, about this ?
YOU CAN’T FIX STUPID !
Indeed.
Africa’s problem is basic and obvious.
Having more children than they can feed & generally provide for.
Their fault, no one else’s.
Typically women in Africa don’t get that choice. Females in Africa are considered “chattels” or property. And even in Ethiopia where child females are “sold” and then raped, for want of a better word, and give birth to babies that their bodies cannot deliver ripping their whole lower body apart. There is the fistula hospital in Addis Ababa which is funded in part by Oprah Winfrey.
Yes, a basic but less obvious problem in Africa.
I think the use of the word “fault” is not a good choice of words. African women having or attempting to have 9 or 10 children or more was driven by the number that died in childbirth and from dysentery and malaria (amongst other nasty diseases). I spent some time in Cameroon purely to hear this from on the ground.
“Their fault, no one else’s.”
The West has been supporting Africa’s rapid population growth for decades, while telling Western kids not to have children because ‘overpopulation’. Without Western support, Africa’s population would be much lower, and probably sustainable. Now, when the West stops supporting them, hundreds of millions will probably die.
‘Charity’ in Africa has been one of the greatest humanitarian disasters in the history of the planet.
China does not care about its’ own citizens …. no surprise it does not care about everyone else .
Speaking of progress, and its hurdles, does anyone have any ideas about what would need to change to get nuclear energy happening in Australia? My optimistic outlook is that it would transform the place for the better. We also have plenty of uranium, so if it was successful, it could be successful for quite a while.
Try reversing about 60 years of propaganda. Yeah nah…too many stupid people in Australia…
Let the Franklin flow,
Let the wild beds be,
The wilderness should be strong and free…
If you go to the Australian Sydney Morning Herald website today you will see most articles are headed “Coronavirus Pandemic”. It’s nuts, not only that, crazy nuts!
… crazy, roasted nuts, … as in brains fried.
Paul, if you had polio as a child, perhaps you can tell me what became of the many children locked in iron lungs? Did they recover? I’ve always wondered.
I know of a few people who had polio. Most recovered but not 100 %. They had some disability or were not at full strength. One person I knew had a problem with one leg similar to a stroke. What I do not know is how many passed away. My mother may know.
Not Paul, but a curiosity bump…
Apparently, most of them came out of the machine after two to six weeks – the damage was not permanent to their respiratory nervous system. (Many with permanent damage elsewhere, as in FDR.)
But – there were those who went in and never came out. Found a case of one in Oz that went into it at age 12 – and died at age 72. Sixty years…
“Some 40,000 children slave away in Chinese-operated Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) mines, digging out cobalt for cell phones, laptops, Teslas and Green New Deal technologies, the London-based Guardian has reported”
Yes sir, they are slaving away, just as they have done throughout modern history first as a provider of slaves to the arabs and to the west, then as a belgian colony providing minerals and mining services to the west up to and including the supply of uranium to the usa and the soviet union. The DRC is the world’s richest country under the ground in terms of mineral wealth and the world’s poorest country above the ground because of their culture and internal strife. Always has been and still is.
Now the chinese too are dipping into the under-the-ground wealth of a bizarre equation in this hopelessly poor country just as the arabs and the west have done for a hundred years or more.
What is the point of shedding crocodile tears for the DRC children this time around?
Africa is a stunning continent. Every country I have been to is full of beautiful people (Ok I have a weak sport for African an woman), cultures and food. It is truly beautiful.
I really should wear my glasses before posting! LOL
The arguments that modernisation due to technology decreases the risk of human animal disease transfer is correct but it certainly does not eliminate it. Plus having better living conditions, access to clean water and good food does not entirely persuade a whole population to take advantage of it. In Australia we have significant effort put into helping the indigenous communities to have modern living benefits but some still insist on hunting ‘bush tucker’ and bludgeon wombats, dugongs and green turtles to a painful death to indulge their back to nature fantasy. They have ample access to safe and healthy food and given money to buy it but still want to follow practices that make most Australian squirm, but they are allowed to.
I don’t know what message he wants to spread exactly. It seems to be that the only hope is to arrest the progression of the disease through a treatment that prevents the need to go onto a ventilator because the ventilator is unlikely to work.
What treatment would that be? Hydroxychloroquine? If that’s what he means, he ought to be more explicit about it.
Unfortunately I also have to ask if we can be sure that this video is really made by an icu doctor, even if the name he gives is an actual doctor, is he that person? Anybody can dress up in scrubs and make a video. Sorry to be so suspicious.
What should we do with this information?
Maybe I replied to a duplicate post and that’s why my reply disappeared when the post was deleted?
I don’t see how this video is helpful. It seems to say that ventilators don’t help and it’s necessary to find a treatment that arrests the progression of the disease before it reaches the point where a ventilator is needed. But there’s no specific suggestion. Is he hinting at hydroxychloroquine?
What message should we be helping to spread? Just propagating this video is spreading a message of despair.
Do we even know that this is really an icu doctor?
If it is a legit video what treatment does he have in mind? Why not say?
The Grauniad like the Sydney Morning Herald has everything completely back to front and also upside down.
Neither of these newspapers deserves to survive even just as fish & chip wrappers. They masquerade as journalistic sources of information on science but mainly aim to spread extreme leftist policies, damage energy policy, pervert disease eradication, and ruin the living standards of humanity.
As of today, 37 people have died from this virus and at least 3 of those were very frail 90+ year olds. The whole country is in practical full lockdown, 10’s of thousands out of work. More people die on the roads in Australia.
The fact that humans contact and sometimes contract diseases from novel viruses is a facet of evolution.
The fact that humans remain totally unprepared and are surprised whenever a novel disease occurs is a facet of our stupidity. We simply do not seem to ever learn from previous experience.
It is excusable for poor countries that can’t even feed their own people to not be prepared…they are already dealing with death. It is inexcusable for a rich modern country to be completely unprepared – it is a failure of government to prioritize. We waste billions on completely idiotic things like climate change over the next 100 years, and fail to spend millions on stock piling simple health supplies? REALLY?
If the DIMocrats really want to have a serious investigation, they should be looking into WHY our stockpiles were depleted and never restocked back in 2009-2010.
It’s very hard, nearly impossible, to argue somebody out of their religious beliefs. These benighted individuals have irrational beliefs that they love and cherish. No amount of logical argument nor documented facts will be liable to penetrate their mythology. They probably are sincere in thinking that they act for good motives. (Not all, a small cadre of cynical evil ones like the XR agitators are manipulating the useful idiots in their pursuit of power).
Quarantining this disinformation is not possible because most of the media are devout believers in the new antihuman religion. All that can be done is to fight for our right to debunk their dogmas. We will need to fight these battles for many generations I’m afraid.
Quoting: Rich Davis “We will need to fight these battles for many generations I’m afraid.”
I disagree. Virus has caused lots of fear, but it has also forced everyone to get involved. We can no longer treat threats as existential problems, some time in the future. All those “climate activists” and “true believers” must stop their pretend action and face the consequences like the rest of us. There will be no more climate conferences, no more fake green technologies.
Once the depth of corruption is seen, this is all going to end. People are going to see through it all.
I suppose it is true that we don’t get pandemics without global travel. The plague used to be spread by merchant ships but air travel spreads disease faster. We should all have stayed at home in our villages and died of famine and poor sanitation – exacerbated by the inevitable inbreeding.
Not to mention that humanitarian aid, medevacs, medical and relief equipment is more than often quickly flown on location by “big guzzling planes”.
Come on greenwashed Teslarati, line-up your emergency fleet and let’s see who does most to save lives !
Very interesting talk about the increase since 1975. The CAFO operations are THE prime breeding grounds for viral development. The bugs couldn’t ask for better conditions.
Near the beginning he goes over some of the theories about where virus came from. Animal domestication. Cows = measles, camels = smallpox, pigs = whooping cough, chickens = typhoid fever, ducks = influenza, water buffalo = leprosy, horse = common cold.
I don’t know if its correct but very interesting.
The talk is a decade old but as timely now as it was then. Most of the
So who’s to say past flu cases weren’t more prevalent than we thought? We didn’t do much if any testing to verify….. did we? And still many died. Maybe the herd mentality isn’t so stupid after all.
Paul Driessen is correct of course, these species cross-over viruses mostly have originated in Third or Seconds World countries that lack the basic infrastructure to prevent and control them.
The John Vidal article was replete with equivocation and irrelevances but one quote summed up the problem:
“The wet market in Lagos is notorious. It’s like a nuclear bomb waiting to happen. But it’s not fair to demonize places which do not have fridges. These traditional markets provide much of the food for Africa and Asia”.
Refrigeration is not a guaranteed solution, apparently some Chinese prefer their exotic foods freshly slaughtered, but it would go a long way to minimize the problem in the Third World.
You can’t run a refrigerator or freezer on unreliable solar panels.
What these countries need is abundant affordable reliable electricity.
Let’s call what I do fake. It works for me. What works for you? I have hypertension and as such, have acquired some technology. I read here and elsewhere because, I haven’t got anything else to do.
I’m somewhat holistic in thinking there is things already here that we already do but may not realize it. I have a spa that I like to keep above recommended temps that the water is treated with bromine in. I also get my sunshine this way. My brominated beard “may” attract things that “may” not like this.
I feel for those that can’t eat shellfish because of their religious beliefs. Shellfish has high contents of ZINC.
Honey is an anti-bacterial anti-microbial agent.
I take a calcium channel blocker and a beta-blocker.
Now, this is what I believe is important. I have a SPO2 meter. This inexpensive little device tells you what the oxygen level in your blood is. If your having any kind of respiratory issues, this little thing will tell you before you even notice symptoms yourself. Currently, I’m at 98.
I live in one of the few states in the USA that is not in lock-down. I already have papers that say I can be out and about during a lock-down because my wife works for a corporate pork producer. If I don’t take her to work, people starve. The mid-west USA may be fly-over country but, we keep people from starving to death.
What do you do?