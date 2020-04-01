Do Lockdowns Work??

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Before this $%^&* lockdown started, I said “SPEND THE $1 TRILLION ON OUR HEALTH SYSTEM AND DON’T LOCK THE UNITED STATES DOWN”!!!
(See, back then they were only talking one trillion. But it’s politicians spending OPM, so of course now it’s two trillion.)
And from everything I’ve seen up to now, I was right. Near as I can tell, the lockdowns in various countries have done little & our health system is still inadequate. However, that’s just anecdotal. So here is some harder data on the question.
First, almost every country has implemented some forms of health interventions, ranging from the mild to the Chinese-style totalitarian clampdowns.
And as the Koreans have shown, this can work … but only if people are willing to have quarantines enforced with GPS locations and a surveillance state and GPS contact tracing that shows everywhere you’ve been in the last two weeks. As far as I can see, you have to be Korea or China to pull that one off, and no western country has even tried it.
And as a result, there is very little difference between the spread of disease and the concomitant rate of death in any of the western countries. Figure 1 shows the tragic trajectory of death in the 14 countries with the highest death rates.
Figure 1. Coronavirus deaths versus the number of days since the country went over 10 deaths per million people.
As you can see, there is very little difference in the death rates between the various countries, despite the fact that they all have differing levels of health interventions to try to prevent the spread. They’re all following the same trajectory.
Now, other than lockdowns, what kind of health interventions am I referring to? Glad you asked. Over at ACAP you can download a dataset of the different kinds of measures used by different countries. They list no less than 33 different types of health interventions being used to fight the coronavirus, viz:
- Additional health/documents requirements upon arrival
- Amendments to funeral and burial regulations
- Awareness campaigns
- Border checks
- Border closure
- Changes in prison-related policies
- Checkpoints within the country
- Complete border closure
- Curfews
- Domestic travel restrictions
- Economic measures
- Emergency administrative structures activated or established
- Full lockdown
- General recommendations
- Health screenings in airports and border crossings
- Humanitarian exemptions
- International flights suspension
- Introduction of quarantine policies
- Limit product imports/exports
- Limit public gatherings
- Lockdown of refugee/idp camps or other minorities
- Mass population Testing
- Military deployment
- Obligatory medical tests not related to COVID-19
- Partial lockdown
- Psychological assistance and medical social work
- Public services closure
- Schools closure
- State of emergency declared
- Strengthening the public health system
- Surveillance and monitoring
- Testing policy
- Visa restrictions
So I used that to see if countries with more of those restrictions fared better. Here, for example, are the restrictions imposed by South Korea over time. Some are listed twice because they were expanded or made more rigorous over time:
- Health screenings in airports and border crossings
- Limit public gatherings
- Visa restrictions
- Visa restrictions
- Introduction of quarantine policies
- Schools closure
- Introduction of quarantine policies
- Additional health/documents requirements upon arrival
- Surveillance and monitoring
- General recommendations
- Additional health/documents requirements upon arrival
- General recommendations
- Partial lockdown
- General recommendations
- Introduction of quarantine policies
- Psychological assistance and medical social work
- Introduction of quarantine policies
- Surveillance and monitoring
Quarantine, then surveillance, then more rigorous quarantine, then even more rigorous surveillance and quarantine. I don’t believe that Americans would put up with that.
However, being a graphically minded sort of person, I then made a scatterplot of the number of distinct kinds of restrictions a country has imposed versus the number of deaths per ten million in that country. Figure 2 shows the result:
Figure 2. Scatterplot, number of kinds of restrictions to try to prevent viral spread versus coronavirus deaths per ten thousand.
As you can see, the number of restrictions seems to have little to do with the number of deaths. For example, here’s what Switzerland has done. These are the different restrictions they’ve applied.
- Limit public gatherings
- Border checks
- Visa restrictions
- State of emergency declared
- Schools closure
- State of emergency declared
- Border checks
- Visa restrictions
- General recommendations
- Strengthening the public health system
- Awareness campaigns
- Testing policy
- Limit public gatherings
- Border closure
- Limit public gatherings
- Economic measures
- Limit public gatherings
- Partial lockdown
- Full lockdown
- Partial lockdown
- Economic measures
- Economic measures
- Limit product imports/exports
- Military deployment
- Limit public gatherings
- International flights suspension
- Limit public gatherings
- Strengthening the public health system
- Visa restrictions
- Economic measures
So the lack of visible effect is not from a lack of restrictions. Nor is the lack of visible effect because the restrictions haven’t been in place long enough. Switzerland imposed the first restrictions forty days ago, on the 21st of February. They closed the schools. On the 24th of February, the government declared an “extraordinary situation,” and banned all private and public events and ordered restaurants and bars to close. At that point, they had no coronavirus deaths.
They currently have 433 deaths from coronavirus. Forty days of sanctions with no effect.
Meanwhile, the Swiss have about the same number of deaths per ten million population as say Netherlands, and here’s all that the Dutch have done:
- Introduction of quarantine policies
- Limit public gatherings
- Schools closure
- Public services closure
- General recommendations
- Economic measures
- Emergency administrative structures activated or established
No lockdown, neither partial nor full. No limitations on import/export. No suspension of flights. No visa restrictions. No state of emergency. No border checks.
And despite that … they are on a par with the Swiss, despite all of the Swiss containment measures.
Or you could look at it another way. Germany, the US, Portugal, France, and Spain have all instituted the same number of restrictions … but their deaths go from low to high.
So it seems that my intuition was correct. Unless you are willing to impose a full-blown police and surveillance state, these measures do very little. The problem is that this bugger is so insidious. It has a long incubation period when it is infectious but asymptomatic. And it can live on surfaces for days. As a result, in terms of government restrictions, nothing but a major Korean-style full-court press, with surveillance and strict quarantine and a populace willing to follow restrictions to the letter, will cut down the number of cases.
And Americans simply won’t do that. In fact, it’s impossible to get Americans to just shelter in place. If you go out into the streets of the US, there are lots of people working, lots of people going from place to place, grocery stores full of people … control the virus?
I don’t think so.
But regarding controlling the virus, here’s another graph. It’s exactly the same as Figure 2, but it contains Japan as well.
Hmm … they’re in the danger zone, near to Korea and China, so what extreme health measures are they practicing? Here you go …
- Health screenings in airports and border crossings
- Visa restrictions
Whaaaa? That’s all the restrictions? … my only conclusion from that is simple.
WEAR A MASK.
The one virus health practice that distinguishes Japan from most of the world is that they all wear masks in public. A mask cuts transmission down in two ways. First, it keeps you from touching your mouth or nose. This both protects you until you can wash your hands, and if you are infected it keeps you from spreading the virus onto hard surfaces to infect others.
Next, it keeps you from sneezing or coughing a billion virus particles into the air. It’s less effective at preventing you from inhaling such particles, although it helps with that as well. And it is that sneezing and coughing that is the major way that the virus is spread.
And overall, as Japan is showing us, wearing a mask cuts the transmission rate way down.
We’re starting to get there, but it may be too little too late. I see that the genius medical experts who recommended the ineffective drastic lockdown are now thinking about recommending that Americans wear masks. The headline in Politico says “Fauci: Mask-wearing recommendation under ‘very serious consideration’” … under consideration?? They’ve destroyed the American economy without looking back, but a simple recommendation to wear a mask in public requires “very serious consideration”?
Sigh …
We can see above that there’s very little upside to the American lockdown … so let’s look at the downside. First, the economic damage from the current insane “shelter-in-place” regulations designed to thwart the coronavirus is already huge—lost jobs, shuttered businesses, economic downturn, stock market losses. This doesn’t count the personal cost in things like increased suicides and domestic and other violence. The people who made the decision obviously were led by doctors, which was good, but they did not listen to economists or social scientists, which was lethal.
To partially compensate the populace for those stupendous economic losses, we’ve just thrown two TRILLION dollars in the general direction of the problem. That’s trillion with a “T”. Most people have no idea how much a trillion dollars is. Consider it this way.
Suppose you were an immortal who made so much money that you were able to spend a million dollars a day forever. In the first week, you buy 350 ventilators at $20,000 each and give them to the various states. The next day you buy 200,000 face masks at $5 a pop, epidemic prices. Then you decide to take a year and buy a field hospital every day, 365 of them at a million dollars each. That feels so good that you decide to set up full hospitals. They’re something like 1.5 million dollars per bed. So you can buy a 250-bed hospital per year. You spend the next two hundred years doing that, two hundred new hospitals, 50,000 new beds.
Now that’s only about a hundred years of spending a million bucks a day. Suppose further that you started spending one megabuck per day, that’s a full million dollars each and every day including weekends, back on January First way back in the Year One. And imagine that you spent a million dollars a day every day right up to the present, buying medical equipment, expanding medical schools, purchasing test kits, a million dollars a day from the year 1 right up to the year 2020.
Guess what …
…
… you still would have spent far less than a trillion dollars, only about three-quarters of a trillion. And to spend two trillion, you’d have to spend a million dollars a day for 5,500 years.
Can you imagine what our medical system would be like if we spent a million dollars a day on it for fifty-five-hundred years?
Instead, we’ve pissed the two trillion away on repairing the damage caused by the lockdown without getting the economy started again, plus wasting it on all the pork that got loaded onto the bill.
Consummate financial idiocy that only politicians could ever think was reasonable, logical, or practical. Mark Twain was right when he said “Suppose that you were a Member of Congress. And suppose further that you were an idiot. But I repeat myself.”
So … how about we all put on masks, keep washing our hands, give up our steamy midnight rendezvous (rendezvous?) with pangolins, increase testing particularly of our medical personnel, start testing for antibodies, and end this stupid lockdown? The pluted bloatocrats in Congress are already dreaming up a new appropriations bill to waste another trillion dollars or so that we cannot afford. Me, I say, let’s quit while we’re behind and get back to work.
Here on my forest hillside where the redwood trees scratch the sky, it’s my great fortune that my daughter, her husband, and my infant granddaughter have come to spend the lockdown in the woods … and both I and my gorgeous ex-fiancée are overjoyed that they are here. They’re working from home, and we’re retired, so all is well chez nous.
So stay well in these parlous times, dear friends. I see that Chloroquine has been approved in India for Covid-19 treatment. I had malaria four times, so I know that drug up close and personal. Plus I took it once a week for a year as malaria prophylaxis. And I used to take three weekly doses per day for three days in a row if I felt malaria coming on, and that would stop it in its tracks. So I’d take it again in a minute.
And I also saw that the advisor to the Italian Health Minister has said that only 12% of the Italian deaths were actually deaths FROM Covid-19, and the rest were deaths WITH Covid-19. So things may be looking up.
Regards to everyone,
w.
How do we know the US isn’t conflating seasonal flu and other respiratory deaths with CoVid-19 to make the situation appear more serious, rationalize the jack-booted response and the 200,000 deaths that never actually happen a Trump miracle?
As soon as CoVid-19 culls the really^3 old and really^3 sick and smokers it will most likely die out on its own amongst the young and healthy.
There are many deaths every day. An additional 1,000 of CoVid-19 is relatively small.
200,000 deaths is 20,000 each day for 10 days. Does that even pass the BS smell test?
Seasonal flu mortality = 5.9%, CoVid-19 mortality – 2.0%, Life mortality = 100%.
Deaths and Mortality
Data are for the U.S. 2017
• Number of deaths: 2,813,503 (7,700/day)
• Death rate: 863.8 deaths per 100,000 population
• Life expectancy: 78.6 years
• Infant Mortality rate: 5.79 deaths per 1,000 live births
Number of deaths for leading causes of death:
• Heart disease: 647,457 (1,770/day)
• Cancer: 599,108 (1,640/day)
• Accidents (unintentional injuries): 169,936 (466/day)
• Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 160,201 (439/day)
• Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 146,383 (401/day)
• Alzheimer’s disease: 121,404 (333/day)
• Diabetes: 83,564 (229/day)
• Influenza and Pneumonia: 55,672 (153/day)
• Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis: 50,633 (139/day)
• Intentional self-harm (suicide): 47,173 (129/day)
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm
“how do we know?”
That’s too easy. We don’t .
Ask me another one.
Like does” self-isolation” mean that you isolate yourself?
Don’t be silly.
where do you get only 10 days @20k a day for the 200,000 total????? If only this situation would be over in 10 days!!!!!
From your own numbers, Chronic lower respiratory diseases (160k) and Intentional self-harm (suicide (at 47k) just slightly top beat out the 200k mark with a combined 207k and their combined per day number is 568/day (439 + 129) not 20,700/day as would be the case without 10 day statistic. Your playing nonsense with statistics doesn’t pass the BS smell test, Nick.
Think masks ‘just’ prevent face touching. They do little to stop virus once damp. And WASH YOUR HANDS!
Thanks, Chas. Yes, wash hands.
w.
That conclusion regarding masks I agree with. Unfortunately our CDC has said they “do not recommend routine use of respirators (masks) outside of workplace settings.”
The data from China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and S Korea indicates otherwise.
“Wear a mask”
I am just stunned to hear supposed infectious disease specialists telling us that not only do they no good, but they make things worse if you don’t know how to take it off properly, or you always fiddling with your mask and inadvertently touching your face. What a crock of BS.
This will turn out to be the worst advice some Western leaders and infectious disease Drs are telling the general public. We could probably start the get back to work policy asap if we mandated those working to wearing N95 masks. How hard would it be to re-tool some factories and start cranking out masks by the tens of millions. This is just plain common sense, and is certainly a reason why places like Japan, Singapore, South Korea etc have managed as well as they have. This policy of dithering on the effectiveness of masks should be criminal. I feel sorry for President Trump now…I think he had it right 2 weeks ago about the burning and crashing the economy. But it appears even he has succumbed to the supposed ‘experts’. I had a nightmare last night, but it was Michael Mann and Naomi Oreskes standing behind President Trump and they were shutting down the economy over climate change. Talk about merchants of doubt, some of these infectious disease experts.
“We could probably start the get back to work policy asap if we mandated those working to wearing N95 masks”
That is the requirement for all essential business in NZ. That and disposable gloves.
I do go out from time to time, to the grocery store and the pharmacy. I see folks in the stores wearing a mask, but only over their mouth – their nose is exposed. Can anyone explain that?
I doubt that government “edicts” make any difference at all. It depends on the ability of individuals to recognize the nature of the problem and act in their own interests. That’s going to vary a lot from region to region, country to country, and from inner-city to suburb.
My point exactly, and that’s what the data is showing, unless the edicts are strictly physically enforced. Which is why we need to end this stupid lockdown ASAP and get America back to work.
w.
China ? No mention of origins of this corona . Prof Gupta in Oxford is confident the first death in Wuhan was in October 2019 perhaps earlier . So the CCP by delaying telling the world of the problem has wilfully lied with all the appalling consequence we are grappling with . Your graphs are seriously inadequate . Reminds me of Chernobyl . The WHO needs reforming – it has become a political entity to be played with rather than looking after the world’s health .
Geordie, all that discussing the origins of this disease does is to needlessly inflame passions. Please take that elsewhere. Some blame Trump. Some blame the Chinese. Blame goes nowhere, it’s a dead end.
Next, my graphs may indeed be “seriously inadequate” as you say. But for you to claim that without saying why or proposing an alternative means that you are being seriously inadequate …
Up your game, bro’ …
w.
Willis, it’s important to understand the origins and how we got here in order to have a hope of not repeating the same mistakes next time something like this starts to happen (those who fail to learn from history…. well, you can’t learn from history if you are afraid to discuss it due to “inflaming passions”). And the fact remains this started in China, and China initially tried to hide what was happening (to put it nicely), and those facts don’t change just because China wishes to re-write history to hide/deflect from those facts.
John, is it important how the epidemic started?
Sure. We always want to learn from history.
Is a post on whether lockdowns work the place to discuss who’s to blame for the epidemic?
Absolutely not. You are welcome to find a post discussing that and put up your ideas there. Here, we’re discussing whether lockdowns work, not assigning blame for the entire epidemic. Once we start down that path, it often turns into an ugly blame game.
Thanks,
w.
If this is truly a naturally evolved virus, which I doubt, than how would the Chinese have known that this was anything other than influenza back in October?
The effect of the virus on the lungs has a distinctive “ground-glass” appearance on x-ray … or so I’m told.
w.
So if the first death was in October, it raises the question as to whether some of us have already had COVID 19 in January. Some of us in our family went through a bout of flu like symptoms in January and have heard of others with the same experience.
Not sure if lockdowns work for Conv-19, but politicians LOVE them for various other reasons.
Um, cancelled primaries, no public appearances by one set of candidates, ….
What happens if we are still on lockdown at the end of October?
Of course these measures are nonsense and a massive waste of time and money. Even from the outset, the reputable health authorities (CDC) weren’t promising fewer deaths or infections, but just “flattening the curve” to reduce the “expected” strain on the healthcare system (without any consideration of the downstream poverty, costs, loss of life, consequences of postponing elective surgeries, etc.).
They have always said the area under the before/after curves would still be roughly the same. Nobody asked any economists to weigh in and provide an opposing point of view on the matter.
Also, I’ll bet if you graph Deaths per 10 Million vs. Average Age of Population a main causal factor will materialize right before you eyes.
One factor with the Japanese regularly wearing face masks is that they will have plenty of stock. In countries where the wearing of masks is not the norm, stocks held will be much smaller and very soon there are not enough even for essential workers.
Masks come in multiple types. From dust masks sold in DIY stores to full blown Hazmat masks. Surgical masks should be worn by anyone with symptoms but are only effective for about an hour or so. The ones that should be worn as PPE are FFP3 standard. Visors are needed as the virus can enter the body through any mucus membrane including the eyes. The actual transmission method is still not clear.
With regards to testing: the tests can have false positive results.
In the U.K. if a patient is tested positive for the virus and they subsequently die then the certificate will include CoViD 19 as a cause, due to the disease being notifiable.
Not everyone is tested, only those presenting to the emergency department, therefore the actual number of infected persons is not known.
Willis: can you somehow restrain your common sense? You know that’s why no one listens to you or heeds your advice, yet you persist in being yourself. Just stop it.
I’m glad more and more people are waking up to what is going on. I’ve said from day 1 that this “solution” is akin to cutting off one’s head – guaranteed to get rid of the common cold, but…
And $2,000,000,000,000 is just the first “stimulus” (more like life support), I’ve heard estimates that this will add $6,000,000,000,000 to the deficit from increased spending and the severe drop in tax receipts. I hope I’m wrong but after hiding in our caves and only allowing 0.5% of the population to contract this virus, that leaves us in the exact same scenario next season.
Relating to Roy Spencer`s piece and the Lockdown now in place in Lagos Nigeria.
No need for drug trials they have already been done in real time.
The population of Nigeria is 204,800,000, it has the largest death rate from malaria in the world, the population is mainly poor. The capital Lagos is a port city of 14.4 million people, the majority are poor and live in dense shanty type accommodation with poor sanitary provision. This is ideal for the spread of Covid-19 yet only 82 people have been infected in Lagos and up to 1st April there have been NO deaths, there are only 139 confirmed cases throughout the whole of Nigeria and only 2 deaths have occurred. The government banned the use of chloroquine in 2006 as it was only 35% efficient. The problem is that the recommended drug is far to expensive for the majority of the population therefor most still use chloroquine. It cannot be a coincidence that the 4 countries that have the most deaths from malaria and mainly use chloroquine as protection for malaria have the fewest deaths from Covid-19.
Chloroquine appears to be the key here, this links nicely to the medication being used by the US Dr Zelenko and the French study.
As the first confirmed cases in Spain and Lagos Nigeria occured about the same time between 25th-26th Feb 2020 you would expect( especially in the densely populated city of Lagos ) a similar level of infection to have occured up to the present time, that is not the case as can be seen below.
The first confirmed case in Nigeria was 26th Feb 2020
https://punchng.com/breaking-lagos-reco … n-nigeria/
The first case confirmed in Spain was 25th Feb 2020
https://112.international/society/spani … 48920.html
Spanish population 45,700,000 Corona cases 102,136—- 9,053 Deaths
Nigeria population 204,785,000 Corona cases 135—- 2 Deaths
Lagos population 14,368,332 corona cases 82—-Deaths 0
Kenya population 53,460,000 Corona cases 59 deaths 1
Congo Population 89,560,000 Corona cases 109 Deaths 8
UGANDA population 46,356,000 Corona cases 44 Deaths 0
correct as of 1st April 2020.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/coronavirus-outbreak.
Hi Willis, I agree about face masks. Yesterday I sent to WUWT essay about face masks by email, not sure if it will be released.
There I wrote exactly one fact which differs Asian countries from western and this is face masks.
My opinion is that face masks alone are giving countries up to 10 days per doubling instead of 2.
Just add 2 countries to your test pool, Czech Republic made face masks mandatory 9 days ago and Slovak Republic made face masks mandatory 23 days ago.
And check where are Slovakia and Czechia on Covid 19 safety ranking:
https://www.dkv.global/covid
Outbreak in Slovakia started 6th March, now there are 400 positive, mostly imported. Just compare it with New York which started week later.
Face masks works.
A possible option for those not inclined to take chloroquine, for whatever reasons, is to take zinc with natural zinc ionophores quercetin and epigallocatechin-gallate (EGCG). Both are readily available. Can be used at earliest sign of symptoms, or if you’re sick and having to wait for testing or treatment. If symptoms go away, fine; if not you have other options.
Zinc ionophore activity of quercetin and epigallocatechin-gallate: from Hepa 1-6 cells to a liposome model
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25050823
Willis,
Good work!
JimG1
I’d say we all wear motorcycle helmets with a thick scarf als long as we need to be in proximity of others 😉
We’re in the middle of this thing. Unfortunately there is nowhere enough data to draw such conclusion.
Willis,
Thanks or an interesting article, I had puzzled over the difference between Italy and Japan as the median age in Japan is greater than that of Italy, exceeded only by Monaco; when older people are more likely to suffer fatal consequences from an infection.
I’m going to invest in masks at the earliest opportunity and use them in future.
Face masks were discouraged in the UK because they claimed they were ineffective, at the same time we were told there needed for nurses on the front line, there is still not enough face masks/PPE equipment for NHS front line staff, the government knew there was a shortage so tried to put off people buying them so front line staff could gain all the stocks. This is simply a lie by the government that masks dont work ,to cover the fact the government had no stockpiles of basic PPE
Personal protection equipment.
“Wash your Hands”
There is an assumption here: That with containment the outbreak will eventually fizzle out leaving a large portion of the population un-exposed or infected by a much weakened strain. That’s a big if. For the moment I don’t buy it.
I feel it far more likely that we will all be exposed. Consequently, I take no precautions other than to live by the rules of my countries lock-down. I may as well be infected now, rather than later.
Official terms used to describe the social distancing range from “lock-down” to “shelter in place” . Does this reflect the potential mass rebellion in different countries? I rank this risk as high. You cannot lock up the young and randy for long, especially given that they are subject to little personal risk.
My grandson and his girlfriend, both 15, were at his father’s out of town house when the schools closed, so they stayed there. Its now 2 weeks on. How long before we expect a great-grandchild? And even when not locked down in the same house, randy teens with less than normal to do will find a way.
I’m not convinced that masks work.
Suppose you have the virus in your lungs/mouth/saliva. You have a mask on. You sneeze. Now the inside of the mask has the virus on it, and you are breathing in recirculated viruses, because convection around your ordinarily open face no longer takes place.
Further, was the mask in a sterilized, sealed container when you put it on? Were your hands virus free when you picked up the mask and applied to your face? Are you washing/sanitizing the mask before and after each and every use? Did you lay the mask on a surface, from which you then picked it up, leaving the virus from the sneezed-on mask on the surface where you placed it?
The chain of contamination does not magically stop where you think it does. The steps required to use the mask properly in a way that guarantees sterility each and every time seem incredibly impractical and impossible for most people to execute consistently, each and every time, for days and days on end.
Masks, therefore, seem to make people feel better, but, again, I am doubting how much actual effectiveness they have. Again, the chain of contamination does not magically stop where you want it to.
Hi Willis,
It is true that Japanese do often wear masks, but mainly when they are sick or think they might be, not all the time. The annual average number of deaths per million population from influenza is about 200 in Japan, while in the USA it is about 160. So for influenza at least, the mask wearing does not seem to have much of an impact. Of course, it could be that with the new corona virus threat, all Japanese are now wearing masks in public. Maybe there is some way to verify if this is the case.
I would suggest that the Japanese population concentrations are much greater than found here so that comparison is not really valid.
Willis,
The Washington state Department of Health is having problems with their Wuhan virus tracking data base.
“We are experiencing technical difficulties with our COVID-19 data repository. We are working diligently to resolve these issues. For more information, please view our statement on the delay in data posting, 3/31/20 (PDF).” https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1600/coronavirus/DelayDataPosting.pdf
As best I can ascertain, they have not updated the state provided public access data since 3/29. The WA Covid-19 Case dashboard displays individual county data up to 3/29 only.
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/3614241b1c2b4e519ae1cf52e2c3d560
While the state ‘dashboard’ shows only 195 deaths in WA, other sources pin the number at 225, as of 3/31.
https://komonews.com/news/coronavirus/virus-deaths-hit-223-in-wash-as-glitches-plague-statewide-reporting-system
John, good info.
a lockdown of the at risk seniors in America (about 5 million) would have worked to keep them from catching and then dying from it …
locking down everyone else just keeps people at no risk of dying from it from possibly catching it (unless like in Italy you as an at-risk senior get locked down with infected family members) …
If the goal is less dead you only needed to lock down the at risk seniors … yes locking down everyone might accomplish the same thing … but so would have locking down just the at risk folks …
This is a fast moving target. In the UK:
yesterday’s death/10M was 275 people
today’s death/10M was 361 people
an increase of 31%
Today’s update here
Some people are denying this is the real deal. It’s real.
My daughter in-law is an ICU nurse in Indianapolis. Talked to my son today and he said she had a crying jag last night. She is doing COVID-19 only and has been working extremely long hours of course. Says that she has 4 patients to deal with, all on respirators. Working in an adhoc ICU. Being the caring individual she is this is really hard on her. She says that from her perspective in the ICU the patient ages are scatter shot. The youngest 31 the oldest 80 y/o. Peak surge has not hit Indianapolis yet. They are doing OK with the N-95 masks though they are sanitizing them for reuse. Their worst shortage in PPE are the disposable gowns.
Here is a preprint article from the US CDC on the policy decisions which Taiwan used.
Willis, generally speaking, where does Taiwan fit on your scatter plot?
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/7/20-0574_article?deliveryName=USCDC_333-DM24542
In Asian countries, people commonly wear masks in public when suffering from some ailment (cold, flu), a practice quite rare in the West. So masks are readily available. The shortage of masks in western countries is the likely reason they were not recommended for use by the general public. An official recommendation to wear masks would have created a buying stampede and, hence, severe shortages for medical staff. Catch 22.
Masks probably do work to reduce infection rates, contrary to what some of our health professionals – and politicians – have stated.
I don’t think surgical masks really do much, even in Japan. The fact of the matter is that the Japanese are probably the biggest germaphobes in the world. The are incessant hand washers and wipe down/disinfect surfaces often. This is almost certainly the biggest reason they don’t have as many infections of either CoViD 19 or Influenza.
Do lockdowns work>:
https://www.ft.com/coronavirus-latest
(12 noon BST 01/04/20) from which a summary:
‘The US is now the global centre of the pandemic, with the number of new cases increasing every day, and total infections in the last week alone passing 100,000.’
The Coronavirus Hug-fest: Israeli Hippies Brazenly Flout the Rules
The two dozen people at a refuge in the north say group cuddling and a communal bed are among the best ways to bolster the immune system against COVID-19
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.haaretz.com/amp/israel-news/.premium-the-coronavirus-hug-fest-israeli-hippies-brazenly-flout-the-rules-1.8731032
I’m not sure this sort of analysis means much at this stage.
Firstly, it takes at least 2 weeks before any effect will be observed. In Wuhan the lockdown was introduced on Jan 23rd. The decline in confirmed (tested) cases began on Feb 4th. There are good reasons for this, i.e. incubation period and development of symptoms.
Secondly, intervention measures have not been applied uniformly across countries. Italy’s began in specific provinces in Lombardy and has been gradually extended across the country ever since.
Thirdly, countries are at different stages of the pandemic. The Fig 2 graph reflects the fact countries are responding to the seriousness of the problem, i.e. the measures have increased because the cases have increased,
The problem with masks is that they are currently disposable. It is not possible to produce the number of disposable masks required in the U.S. If you give each person in the US one disposable mask, you needs over 300 million masks. What is reasonable use? One mask per day for 30 days? Make that 9 billion masks. It would not be a bad idea to have a non-disposable full-face respirator that can be decontaminated regularly with hydrogen peroxide or bleach. Hopefully we are learning things from this pandemic. I hope the impracticality of disposable personal protective equipment in a pandemic is one of them.
There is only one way out of this. Vaccine, testing, and drug therapy. The testing seems to be solved, finally, with a 15 minute turnaround time test of sufficient reliability. Unfortunately that will not identify the symptomless carrier of the virus. We would have to be prepared to give 300 million tests on a periodic basis to catch the mild cases. An 18 month clinical trial for a vaccine is not going to be acceptable. There has to be an emergency fast track to put it out now after minimal safety and efficacy testing and an informed consent letter. Give it only to those at high risk. That should prevent excessive hospitalizations, the real crisis. To bring length of hospital stay down a drug therapy is needed. Emergency fast track approval required, given only to those hospitalized with informed consent. There are two now well known candidates and dozens of candidates on the back burners. All must be tried now. The solution acceptable to the existing FDA system is simple. Everyone who is hospitalized is enrolled in a clinical trial. No controls. Everyone gets one med or another, the outcomes of the various meds are compared. to each other, not to placebos
We have to realize that people with lung disease, cardiac disease or metabolic disorders are probably going to die. So protect them. Lock down the nursing homes and retirement communities.
I just want to add a pet peeve. Cubicles in offices are terrible for infection control. Not only are they hated universally by employees, they pack people together in high density in the same air space. No one should be allowed to go back to work in a cubicle until the pandemic is over. It is the employers’ problem to work out.
Honestly, I’m one of the lucky ones in my state. I still get to go to work – turns out I’m an essential service (Yeah, I know – who knew – I’ve always felt very redundant) – we service truckers, farmers, the city and county, and utilities – so we’re actually doing tons of volume.
But that can only last as long as our customers continue in business themselves.
The biggest issue as far as the economy is that there is no ‘end’ – this holding pattern simply can’t last – there is no point of ‘zero-risk’ – LIFE is risk.
I think, to a large extent, we’ve been spoiled by the illusion of absolute safety – to the point where it seems to be taken for granted.
the forced quarantines are pretty much common sense being forced onto people at the point of a gun.
by that I mean due to the exclusions most of it is useless, people with common sense were already practicing good hygiene and distancing, and was a very small subset of people acting like idiots.
those idiots still gonna act that way only difference is now local/state governments get to see (1) how easy it is to strip away (in the US) constitutional rights, (2) how easy it is to jail any member of the populace for any reason with the stroke of a pen, and (3) how easy it is to gain yet another income stream from the fines.
And once a government has seen how easy it is to gain power of=ver a populace lets see how hard it is to get them te reduce that power back to the pre-edict days. Hint…it never happens. Any rollbacks always are much less than the pre-edict days.
This disabled vet (peacetime in germany when all we had to deal with were red army pukes and baader-meinhof pukes…yeah they were not violent at all) is disgusted about how easily the populace is giving up a huge % of their freedoms for a facade of safety due to their feelings. I got hurt basically for no damned reason.
color me fking disgusted!!
I live in Colorado. I keep asking officials what the government’s estimate is for keeping the current rules in place (stay at home, social distancing, businesses shutdown, etc). So far I haven’t received an answer. And “forever” and “as long as necessary” aren’t answers to my question. (The answer may be classified).