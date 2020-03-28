Guest essay by Eric Worrall
At least one green initiative is facing the chop, as states and retailers worried about Covid-19 re-embrace the hygiene of single use plastic shopping bags.
States Welcome Back Single-Use Plastic Bags to Avoid Contamination
DR. SUSAN BERRY 27 Mar 20201834:55
States that introduced “green” regulations that taxed single-use plastic grocery bags in an effort to eventually annihilate them are now welcoming them back as health officials caution of possible contamination with reusable bags.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said Thursday he was suspending the ten-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores and other retail businesses as one of his actions “to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
“The latter move is to curb the use of personal bags that could bring the virus into a store,” reported the Journal Inquirer.
Neighboring Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) banned reusable bags in stores this week and lifted bans on plastic bags as well “as part of his administration’s latest steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” reported the Boston Business Journal.
“Baker announced Wednesday that stores cannot charge for either paper or plastic bags, which in some communities have previously cost 5 cents per bag,” noted the report.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/27/states-welcome-back-single-use-plastic-bags-to-avoid-contamination/
A lot of “reusable” shopping bags already end up in our trash. They make great trash bags (stronger than single use, convenient size), and frankly the thought of putting food into a bag which has already been used to carry meat or dairy is just scary.
15 thoughts on “US States Ditching Reusable Plastic Bag Incentives, to Reduce Covid-19 Contamination Risk”
The incredible power of unintended consequences.
So corona or no, reusable bags are a public health risk?
12,000 – 20,000 died (conflicting internet information) this flu season. Not counting severe cold season cases resulting in pneumonia in especially immune challenged elderly.
People or planet? whats it suppose to be. If the alarmists love the planet and hate people they gotta love COVID-19
Bill, your question is right to the point, what about everyday contagious viruses? I bet you can say the same as me: never have I thrown a plastic bag on the ground or not otherwise disposed of improperly.
Common sense at last!
I hope your President brings this in nationwide…the Greenies won’t like it, but tough…they have to consider the health of us all.
Another ‘consensus’ bites the dust, when faced with implacable and unrelenting reality.
I don’t know why these are called “single use”. We use these again to line bathroom trash cans and countertop trash cans. We also use them to carry small items that we want to move somewhere else. We put a few in the glove compartment of the car for misc. trash. We use them to clean up cat vomit for crying out loud. I can’t think of anything that can be used over so many different ways. I bet I have not even scratched the surface of the ways these crazily cheap bags can be repurposed. The woke doomsters are truly behind the curve in every way possible.
If you can use them to pick up cat vomit then you can also use them to pick up dog poo. We use them over the side mirrors on the vehicles to prevent ice and snow from sticking to the glass. I’ve used them over plants during light freezes.
Exactly. They never were single use. It was just a catchphrase that the greens invented to attack society. It’s how greens operate.
My “single use” shopping bags always ended up as kitchen-catcher type garbage bags. Very well suited to the job; I even have a special bag holder attached to the inside of one of my lower kitchen cabinet doors.
“Single use” is one of those fabricated phrases used by the Blob, just like “cosmetic lawn chemicals” and “open borders”, to push their agendas.
How does a cost of a reusable plastic bag compare to a cost of a funeral?
Carbon sequestration has a progressive cost in volume.
I’ve never understood this ‘single use’ nonsense. The plastic bags we buy to line our kitchen waste containers are definitely single use – were they planning to start banning those as well?
#GoGreenGetSick
#PlanetBeforePeople
#SequesterCarbonBasedLife
#ReduceReuseRecycleParenthood
BTW, the Chinese characters on the bag say “Love your home. Love the earth.”
Same here in Oz, they’ve started giving us ‘single use’ bags in shops again, after being illegal for a year or so.