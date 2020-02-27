Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; The claim is strongly disputed by protestors, who are worried that a claim they are carrying guns might be used as a justification for a stronger response.
Mohawks blast Quebec premier for false, ‘dangerous’ claims that Kahnawake protesters are armed with AK-47s
The Canadian Press Staff
MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the presence of dangerous assault rifles in Kahnawake is a reason for caution in enforcing an injunction to end a rail blockade in the Mohawk community.
Legault told reporters in Quebec City the government has information from what he called “good sources” that there are AK-47s in Kahnawake.
He says Warriors on the reserve are armed, and the situation is very delicate.
The premier says he will leave it to the provincial police to develop a strategy to officially serve the injunction issued Tuesday to people at the blockade.
Legault says he is disclosing the information because he wants the public to understand why provincial police have not yet moved in. He says he does not want to have it on his conscience that police officers were injured in an intervention.
In response, the Kahnawake Longhouse issued a statement calling Legault’s comments dangerous and inflammatory. “These accusations are absolutely and totally false,” the statement read, declaring that the land defenders at the site of the rail blockade were unarmed.
The rail blockade on the Kahnawake Mohawk territory south of Montreal was reinforced with concrete barriers and loads of rock earlier Wednesday.
Read more: https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/mohawks-blast-quebec-premier-for-false-dangerous-claims-that-kahnawake-protesters-are-armed-with-ak-47s-1.4828838?utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=dlvr.it
What a mess. Let us hope all parties involved find a path to speedy resolution of this standoff before it gets any uglier.
7 thoughts on “Quebec Premier Claims Anti-Pipeline Fanatics are Armed with AK-47s”
It is a well known fact that a lot of smuggling of every type goes through Kahnawake, amongst other places where the border is porous. It would certainly be easy to get the guns across the border from the USA, if that is their source, since a lot of illegal goods also transit through the same. I don’t think the Premier of Quebec would make such a statement if he not have the Intelligence reports to back that up.
On another note, the The Kahnawake Mohawk Peace Keepers which is their Police force on Reserve, said today they wouldn’t be enforcing any legal injunctions issued by the courts. So much for the rule of law.
True believers can be truly dangerous.
Trudeau’s government is being tested no doubt.
We will find out if Trudeau’s governance is just a high school popularity contest or it is run by someone who understands (like Abraham Lincoln did in 1861) that difficult choices must be made, and made firmly, for the future of a nation and its People.
I’m guessing pretty boy Trudeau, sadly, is the former.
Trudeau would be well advised to review the history of US President George Washington’s test during the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. It was a key early test of US Federal Authority.
President Washington passed that test. The US likely would have floundered and then failed and reverted to a subservient colony in 1814 under British assault had a firm Federal response been lacking.
https://www.history.com/topics/early-us/whiskey-rebellion
Mr. Trudeau, who I have always thought to be a dilettante, seems to be ducking his duties as prime minister. I would be surprised if he does any serious study of the issues he is paid to address. Educationally he has a bachelor’s in literature and a bachelor’s in education. He’s never taken a second derivative or tested a null hypothesis in his life. A substitute teacher? Not even a regular teacher? Come on.
Mr. Trudeau has always been someone of great privilege, and the one that has most benefited him, and that paradoxically now handicaps him, is that he could always get people to like him. He is handsome, pleasant mannered and intelligent (although not as gifted as his brilliant father). You need a certain amount of conflict and sorrow in your life to make you fully human, and I don’t think he’s had his required daily dosage in quite a while.
I’ll bet Jody Wilson-Raybould took him by surprise. That woman turned out to have a little more barbed wire in her than Justin was used to in anyone he had ever met, and he didn’t know what to do about her. Imagine having to send Michael Wernick to pressure her into obedience, being unable to do it himself. That suggests a man who has little appetite for anything unpleasant, and that’ is a handicap in a leader and a functioning adult.
I have little sympathy for anti-pipeline fanatics, but this sounds like the usual anti-gunner gibberish. AK-47 is a very specific model of firearm, not just any warlike-looking rifle.
Undoubtedly there are guns on the reserve. During the last crisis, the demonstrators were armed and visibly displayed their arms. link
As for the identification of any weapons, I would bet a friendly coffee the Quebec premier can’t tell the difference between an AK-47 and a nail gun.