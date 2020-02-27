Quebec Premier Claims Anti-Pipeline Fanatics are Armed with AK-47s

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; The claim is strongly disputed by protestors, who are worried that a claim they are carrying guns might be used as a justification for a stronger response.

Mohawks blast Quebec premier for false, ‘dangerous’ claims that Kahnawake protesters are armed with AK-47s

The Canadian Press Staff

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the presence of dangerous assault rifles in Kahnawake is a reason for caution in enforcing an injunction to end a rail blockade in the Mohawk community.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City the government has information from what he called “good sources” that there are AK-47s in Kahnawake.

He says Warriors on the reserve are armed, and the situation is very delicate.

The premier says he will leave it to the provincial police to develop a strategy to officially serve the injunction issued Tuesday to people at the blockade.

Legault says he is disclosing the information because he wants the public to understand why provincial police have not yet moved in. He says he does not want to have it on his conscience that police officers were injured in an intervention.

In response, the Kahnawake Longhouse issued a statement calling Legault’s comments dangerous and inflammatory. “These accusations are absolutely and totally false,” the statement read, declaring that the land defenders at the site of the rail blockade were unarmed.

…

The rail blockade on the Kahnawake Mohawk territory south of Montreal was reinforced with concrete barriers and loads of rock earlier Wednesday.

…