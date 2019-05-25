Science’s Untold Scandal: The Lockstep March of Professional Societies to Promote the Climate Change Scare

BY TOM HARRIS AND DR. JAY LEHR
When we started our careers, it was considered an honor to be a member of professional societies that helped practitioners keep up with the latest developments in their fields through relevant meetings and publications. Senior author Dr. Jay Lehr had the privilege of leading one of these societies long ago.
But things are different now. Whether it be chemistry, physics, geology or engineering, many of the world’s primary professional societies have changed from being paragons of technical virtue to opportunistic groups focused on maximizing their members’ financial gains in support of the climate scare, the world’s greatest science fraud. In particular, they continue to promote the groundless hypothesis that carbon dioxide emitted as a result of mankind’s use of fossil fuels is leading to environmental catastrophe. You have been hearing about it for the past decade and more, with 21 candidates for the Democratic nomination for the presidency in the next election promoting some form of a Green New Deal—a plan to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and replace them with wind and solar power thereby returning society to the lifestyle of the 1880s.
Dr. Patrick Moore, a co-founder of Greenpeace, wrote in 1994 that radical greens had taken over the organization after the fall of the Berlin Wall, leaving him no choice but to resign. The takeover of environmental institutions by extremists is now almost complete, the most important of which may be the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). President Donald Trump is aggressively trying to win back the EPA in the best interests of the nation, but it is an uphill battle as the climate cult has also taken control of academia, political parties, and governments themselves.
An example of how professional societies have apparently been hijacked by extremists concerns the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, Canada (APEGA). Allan MacRae, a prominent long-time member of APEGA, was named to receive its most distinguished lifetime achievement award in 2019. Then APEGA staff learned that MacRae had written publicly about the damage done to humanity and the environment by radical greens. APEGA leadership strongly condemned his comments and his award was withdrawn. It led MacRae to write “Hypothesis: Radical Greens are the Great Killers of Our Age,” which explains the APEGA award withdrawal and to support his contention that radical greens have done enormous harm to humanity and the environment with their destructive, misguided policies. MacRae writes, “APEGA refused to discuss the evidence, and baselessly claimed the moral high ground.”
7 thoughts on “Science’s Untold Scandal: The Lockstep March of Professional Societies to Promote the Climate Change Scare”
Sadly, everyone, including scientists, are all now, “I will say what you pay me to say”.
I’ve almost resigned my membership a couple of times but they’ve backed off their alarmism at least a little.
I’d note that the leadership of these organizations typically earn over $300K a year, often approaching $500K with excellent benefits and expense accounts. They’re frequently traveling all over the world in business or first class. In some ways, they are like more socialist organizations with everyone equal but some more equal than others.
Isn’t it interesting that the APEGA listened to Allan for his whole life then, at the 11th hour, decided to stop listening to him.
If they considered Allan to have conducted himself honourably and diligently throughout his entire working career, why would he not be considered to be conducting himself the same way over climate change? Shouldn’t he be the very dissenting voice they absolutely should be listening to?
I hope you tell them to stick their award where the sun don’t shine mate.
The folks mentioned in this story are not alone. Ivar Giaever, who in 1973 shared the Nobel Prize in Physics, resigned from the American Physical Society when he disagreed with their stance on global warming. He is a serious scientist who does not does not act lightly.
Alberta! I am gobsmacked. It’s time for a members revolt. I’m sure there would be overwhelming popular support.
I agree with this article. I’ve been a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers since about 60 years. For many years it was a place I could go to keep current with my profession, to express new ideas, to acquire professional development education, and for socializing with my peers. I’ve served as an officer of several local sections and branches and served on many committees andpanels. Since about year 2000, the society has gradually transformed itself into a “green” orgaization. The leadership has bought into the CAGW nairitive hook, line and sinker. I can no longer relate to their publications because everything is described interms of reducing carbon footprint, sustainable design and construction, and other meaningless phrases. I’m retired now and I lament the fact that the old Society is not what it used to be.
This would seen to be an example of Jerry Pournelle’s Iron Law of Bureaucracy, that people who master the internal politics of an organization usually end up running it, often to the detriment of the purported purpose of the organization.
If they also have an ideology to pursue, it only happens faster. Consider the US school system, which is run for the benefit of the administrators and the union executives, who are also leftists and feminists. Actually providing the students with an education is purely secondary.