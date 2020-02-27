Recent Canary Islands dust storm versus climate

By Peter Kuchar
Recently on 23rd of February I was witness of really amazing event, strongest dust storm in recent history of Canary Islands. Most of you probably know, but those wonderful islands are located 100 to 400 kilometers west from Africa coast of West Sahara. Dust is not unknown there, in facts those volcanic islands thanks to Sahara sand for their awesome beaches.
But this one was unprecedented. Sun disappeared, everything covered in martian orange hue, wind howling up to 150km/h. Concerned sights of airplanes making their final approach in ~500m visibility in sand and wind over 100km/h. Luckily all of them made it till final closure of airport.
Here are few examples how it looked:
Try to find airplane on this one…
Color of images corresponds with reality and please have on mind this was midday with subtropical sun high on sky.
And what exactly happened? Apparently there is exceptional situation with Jet Stream. It is not unseen to split into two, but usually one of those two is just short lived an weak. This time it was quite different. Both legs were strong. One coming through central US, passing Newfoundland, United Kingdom and central Europe. Second one coming from Caribbean through West Sahara and Mauritania to Algeria, Libya and Egypt. I’m looking on Jet Stream behavior for few years and this is unusually low south.
Those two high speed streams of air are creating situation for circular convection in between them.
Let’s look on situation on 23rd of February:
There is cyclone with center north of Canary Islands. Lifting sand in West Sahara and Mauritania and distributing it counterclockwise above Atlantic Ocean.
And this is like it was looking from satellite:
This is about time when it was worst on Canary Islands, but this cyclone is still going on.
Two days later situation looks like this:
Dust cloud covers substantial part of globe area and should definitely have impact on global temperature.
It is proven that during Ice Ages dust level in atmosphere is very high. The higher dust content the colder.
This event was exceptional, but if for some reasons this becomes periodical it can have serious impact on climate, I dare to say it can trigger descent to Ice Age.
All this is caused by position of Jet Streams and those are defined by position of Hadley, Ferrel and Polar cells.
Exact position of them has many variables like atmosphere pressure, speed of Earth rotation and probably Sun/Earth magnetic field.
If for some reasons Jet Stream will be located in such configuration, that dessert parts of globe will be close to its path,it will cause dust events on periodical and probably permanent basis rapidly changing Earth climate.
Peter Kuchar
7 thoughts on “Recent Canary Islands dust storm versus climate”
So you say that CAGW might bite the dust? Or are you just saying that CAGW just bites in general?
Thank you for this rational extreme weather report that is just the kind of thing now being used to sell climate action against a climate emergency with the emergency being too important to fret about the details.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/12/23/climateemergency/
These events fertilise the ocean and stimulate phytoplankton production…https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_fertilization, and then beasties that eat phytoplankton and then beasties that eat the beasties…etc
” that dessert parts of globe will be close to its path..”
I for one never take a pass on desserts.
From the article: “But this one was unprecedented.”
I’m skeptical.
A most interesting analysis, and very striking photos. I remember watching a serious sandstorm approaching once just after leaving Carlsbad Caverns and traveling south in southern New Mexico–I stopped! I am a small-aircraft pilot and I can imagine the cringing of anyone flying through a sky like that and thinking of the damage being done to the turbine blades and leading edges.
My first observation is that if there are already sandy beaches there because of transport of dust from the Sahara–this is likely not ‘unprecedented’. That has become a much misused word.
Second, geologically the Canary Islands really are just a spit in the ocean, plus it is man-made that they are a tourist destination. What if either the islands themselves, or the tourists that visit them with cameras, were not there?–would this be any kind of an issue? Would we have noticed?
A precedent I remember–
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8W4Cx44XKZ4
Of course this does not involve odd jet-stream activity. But still an amazing sight.