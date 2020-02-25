Mining Company Withdraws From $20B Oil Sands Project — Citing Trudeau’s Environmental Policies

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
February 24, 2020 10:23 AM ET
Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd. has withdrew its application for a $20.6 billion Alberta oil sands project because the Trudeau government’s environmental and climate change policies lack “clarity.”
In an open letter to Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change posted on the firm’s website Sunday night, the company president and CEO Don Lindsay explained, “I want to make clear that we are not merely shying away from controversy. The nature of our business dictates that a vocal minority will almost inevitably oppose specific developments.”
The oil sands, located northeast of Edmonton, are considered to be the third largest petroleum reserves in the world.
The news comes just as the Ontario Provincial Police ordered environmental extremists to remove a barricade near Belleville, Ontario Monday that had brought railway traffic to a standstill for the past three weeks. After sustained criticism and with shortages of fuel and food looming, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that “the barricades need to come down.” (RELATED: Trudeau Has No Plan To Deal With Crisis As Natives Block Two Bridges To US)
But for Lindsay and Teck Resources, it wasn’t just about the latest protest. “We are prepared to face that sort of opposition.” It was the “broader debate over climate change and Canada’s role in addressing it” that convinced the century-old mining company to pull out.
Lindsay cautioned that the oil sands project demanded clear direction from the federal government on what sort of resource exploration it would be willing to tolerate given the current level of climate change activism. (RELATED: Counter-Protesters In Alberta Tear Down Anti-Pipeline Barricade As Trudeau Contemplates Action)
“Without clarity on this critical question, the situation … will be faced by future projects and it will be very difficult to attract future investment, either domestic or foreign,” the letter says.
The company said it will take a $1.13-billion loss on the project that could have created 9,500 jobs in the Canadian oil and gas sector from construction to petroleum extraction. The federal government was expecting more than $70 billion in revenue from the project.
Their decisions to move on was made only hour after the Alberta government announced that two First Nations, originally opposed to the project, had agreed to allow the work to begin.
The Mikisew Cree and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nations were concerned about potential danger to bison and caribou habitats.
This week I saw a cartoon that had the following caption………… ” I liked my Canada when the village idiot an the Prime Minister were two different people.”
We never had such a complete useless Gov’t in Canada.
Voting for him once might be considered a mistake as you weren’t aware of his policies but to vote for him twice suggests he must have overall support
He did not win the popular vote.
But nor did Trump. I am not a fan of Trudeau but by the rules of the game he was voted into power for a second time so most people must like his policies. I assume its the usual split between the metropolitan areas and the more rural and suburban seats
Trudeau, a fine example of a snake oil salesman.
He won’t be turning tar sands into snake oil any time soon now that the US is self-sufficient in oil and gas!
The time to strike was back 7 to 9 years ago when US domestic crude was fetching $96/bbl! Now producers are getting a third less and crude is a buyer’s market!
That situation could last for decades, too! Canada may never get production going before alternatives in nuclear render the resource obsolete!
I don’t know why Teck announced this a week before the Federal Cabinet was to make a decision on the project by the end of the month after spending $1.1 Billion getting it all approved regulatory wise. It would have been far better off to either have the Canadian federal Gov’t reject the project and take the blame directly, or the Feds approve it and Teck has it in their back pocket to implement when oil prices undoubtedly recover. That blind sided everyone.
We will have to sort out this anarchy that is going on that has been implicitly supported by PM Trudeau, or the country will grind to a halt, just as maybe a pandemic global is on on our doorstep. This should be a wake up call to the rest of the Western powers to not allow the left to hijack any agenda, and swiftly shut down this type of illegal behaviour. Alberta is just introducing legislation with Bill 1 of this new legislative session to make it a criminal act to interfere in any any infrastructure development and so should every other province and state. Enough is enough!
Modern, Cambridge Massachusetts has delivered the first Coronavirus Vaccine for human trials.
We can only hope that even a leader whose professional expertise is coaching children’s drama can now see that Canada has become ungovernable. Surely even a man child must realize at some point that he has a moral responsibility to preserve “peace, order and good government” and that cannot be achieved by acquiescing to the demands of tribal clan leaders whose power derives historic violence and oppression including torture and slavery. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_among_Native_Americans_in_the_United_States
BCBill, I’m afraid your hopes will be dashed on the rocks in Trudope’s head! Interesting Wiki article; can you think of any ancient society or culture that did NOT practice some kind of slavery? I haven’t found one yet!
My assumption is Teck, after many years of working on the project, determined that even with formal authorization/tribal involvement down the years there are risks of potential disruptions to a reliable return on their billions invested. In other words, Teck executives got together, asked whether the whole thing was worth it anymore & decided writing down the money spent as lost was preferable.
There are a lot of attractive ventures a young person/business might take go in for & that also an older person/business will like, but realize they don’t need to pursue. Investment strategies are something that can change, so Teck re-evaluated theirs in this case & my capitalist intuition thinks probably rightly so.
I read that Teck’s retreat has potential to influence progress of other mega-billion investment projects being considered in Canada. The aphorism: “Get woke, go broke …”
may be an easy rejoinder, but it’s no joke some decent people’s jobs are sacrificed.
Read there are a lot of easier countries with more clear political process to make money in.
I am certain that TECK, which is a well-managed mining company, had a serious meeting wherein “Fatal Flaws and Critical Paths” were discussed. As a participant in these types of reviews, both from the presenter side and the Senior Management/Director side, I can imagine an initial discussion, followed by a cold-blooded calculation of the Risk versus Reward formula. The $1.1 billion was sunk funds, and no major company chases sunk funds (and smart individual investors don’t either). This is another major blow to the current political structure in Canada and I hope it helps them to return to sanity.
I don’t know the reason either but suggest this may have been a factor…
https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/tecks-frontier-oilsands-mine-has-been-taken-political-hostage-over-albertas-challenge-of-the-carbon-tax
After a decade of working through the regulatory process they were faced with possible ruinous additional carbon taxes around the time they would be ready to operate. There is also the uncertain political climate here in the once “Great White North”.
“Counter protesters tore down a barricade Wednesday in front of Canadian National (CN) railway tracks near Edmonton, Alberta, after environmental activists erected it”
Climate change civil war?
Yes, and no. Much of the rail blockade is about Indigenous rights, but to do with the gas pipeline through their remote territory in northern British Columbia. But the climate change zealots are co-opting the aboriginal folk as ‘useful idiots’ in their campaign against anything ‘carbon’. Ironically, the majority of the local rural aboriginal folk actually support the gas and oils pipelines and petroleum development, both in Alberta and BC where they actually live and have no employment, but the squeaky wheel seems to be getting the grease. They are being bullied and terrorized into staying silent by a host of NGO’s and out of country financial influences. Until the silent majority (both Indigenous and Settlers) rise up and have their say, the weak and inept federal Gov’t of Trudeau will side with the carbon protesters, since that is the federal Gov’t identical agenda and about as much have sanctioned all of this the last 4-5 years. Sorry to refer to myself as a settler, but that is the discrimination placed upon us who have been here for generations too.
As my erstwhile boss used to say come pay rise time, “Sometimes the squeaky wheel gets oiled, sometimes it gets replaced.”
Canada, the coldest nation on earth, worrying about a few degrees of possible warming is like a morbidly obese person stressing about losing twenty or thirty pounds! Trudope is trying to take Canada back to the halcyon days of the 70s; the 1870s that is!
The cancellation of the Teck project and the rail blockades are not accidents – this is the plan of Trudeau’s Marxist handlers to destroy Canada, much like Venezuela and Zimbabwe were destroyed. This is the standard way that Marxists take over a country – destroy the economy and then ride in to the rescue, only it make it much worse. Trudeau and his handlers are traitors to Canada – they belong in jail.
Most of the demonstrators, including many natives, were bribed to oppose the pipeline. More than $160 million of foreign money has been spent by foreign funders like the Tides Foundation to bribe anti-pipeline groups. Industry and governments have willfully slept and allowed the rights of their shareholders and of all Canadians to be plundered by foreign-paid extremists.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/02/23/keeping-africa-on-the-brink-of-starvation/#comment-2923762
Deliberate destruction of the economy is the leftists’ path to a Marxist dictatorship. Ruin the economy and then tell the sheep you will be their savior – it has worked across Africa and South America – note Zimbabwe and Venezuela.
It is now working in Europe and also in Canada under Trudeau and his Marxist cabal.
On Sunday 23Feb2020 the $20 billion Teck oilsands project was shelved, thanks to Trudeau’s deliberate inaction and the terrorism of a handful of foreign-paid activists.
Trudeau was delaying his decision because THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ECONOMY IS PART OF HIS PLAN.
This is the article that Trudeau’s $600 million “bought” Canadian press would not print.
“THE LIBERALS’ COVERT GREEN PLAN FOR CANADA – POVERTY AND DICTATORSHIP”
by Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., October 1, 2019
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/01/the-liberals-covert-green-plan-for-canada-poverty-and-dictatorship/
{Excerpt]
A highly credible gentleman wrote me as follows, concerning his recent conversation with an Ottawa insider.
The insider, he said, had been working on an advisory group to the Trudeau government. The group was not formed to discuss policy for the 5 year horizon that governments are usually interested in but to develop policies for the further future, 20 to 40 years out. The implication was that the group had concluded that the present economic model was flawed and had to be replaced. “Unregulated consumerism was unsustainable and people would have to learn to make do with less. The government would have to have more control over people to enforce their austerity and the wealth of developed nations would have to be redistributed to help undeveloped nations.”
Well the Climate Activists got one resource company to pull out of Canada they should be happy when they get them all to pull out. Who needs resources anyhow 🙂
Same thing happening in Australia, although the big corporations are a little more subtle. Project after project, being sold or closed.
Our supposedly conservative Government is not sending clear messages.
Like Canada, these big companies can see better opportunities elsewhere.
Atlas Shrugged stuff. It is a movement that is growing around the world.
There is a pattern developing here that we see in Canada. The target nations are the ones that are blessed with abundance.
The Marxists took Zimbabwe, a nation blessed with stable climate conditions and the envy of Africa regarding farming production. Self sufficient and economically strong. It was destroyed by attacking its prime industry and driving out those who knew how to run the country.
Venezuela, a country rich in all forms of energy, a place closer to a natural paradise it would be difficult to find. Venezuela has been destroyed by Marxists people are leaving, the oil industry has all but collapsed due to failure of maintenance and zero care.
Canada is probably the most blessed country in the world when looking at resources. It is self sufficient in all forms of energy, all forms of agriculture and all forms of mineral resources. That has made Canada the prime target for the Marxists. Add to the mix a prime minister who clearly lacks any credibility or ability to act, other than possibly becoming an actor. The result is a country where people can no longer do what is needed to maintain the nation, a nation that is principally too cold to be comfortable, without a reliable constant supply of energy. The present government is doing all in its power to block that essential industry. The result will be a migration south of the people with skills and acumen. Canada will go down the route of the other failed Marxist nations, if this nonsense government policy is allowed to carry on.
California is being lined up.
It does not have to be like this.
Leftists’ excessive and I nsane regulations and policies increase doubt, risks and costs to the private sector which destroys jobs, limits economic growth, reduces living standards and increase prices.
This $20 billion lost opportunity far exceeds any possible perceived environmental or health cost which Leftists wrongly assumed about this project.
Leftists are clueless on how economies work and fail to account for the terrible consequences their failed and unwarranted policies have on the economy and people’s lives…
Hey folks, the story is as much about economics as it is about politics. The oil sands produce very expensive oil. I’m a bit surprised that they are viable at all given competition from relatively cheap fracked oil. Plus, given the pipeline situation, Alberta has to sell its oil at a discount. Why would anyone start a new oil sands project?
In my lifetime, Alberta has gone through a few boom and bust cycles. I think the great surprise of Ralph Klein’s life was that oil could get cheaper.