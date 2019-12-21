Climate Change Fears of Teen Activist Are Empirically Baseless Charles Rotter / 3 hours ago December 21, 2019 Link to documentation, journals, and primary sources. Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
10 thoughts on “Climate Change Fears of Teen Activist Are Empirically Baseless”
In this debate I come back to the fact that air has a puny heat content. It can’t do much. Every physical scientist and engineer knows that. Why do we get ridiculous projections? Is the level of fraud that bad?
The level of fraud, hype, exaggerations, and outright falsehoods presented as facts by the global warming alarmists and “climate crisis” doomsday catastrophists, is far beyond what any rational person ought to be willing to tolerate.
Ayup!
Succinct and accurately stated, Mike.
Yet, that miniscule atmospheric heat content is alleged to warm vast areas of land and water.
CO₂ the subdeity molecule.
Will Franken has made a variation of his Greta Thunberg bit.
She’s preaching to choir here at WUWT. Just pass it along to your friends and family.
Climate Change policy is the real threat to humanity and biosphere.
It is not a fraud or a scam for most. It is a story that people believe and act upon because it benefits them in some way to believe it. The scientific facts never supported an Earth-centered universe, but the story that the Earth was the center of the universe fit very nicely into the story of the Universe that humans had created. The facts that said otherwise were ignored for Centuries and resisted when they could no longer be ignored.
Even people like Stephen Schneider, who likely knew that global warming had a low risk of being a big problem, argued that the small risk was enough to support draconian action. This is because Schneider had a perspective that gave credence to a precautionary principle rooted in modern environmentalism. He had a faith-based philosophy that the Earth was somewhat fragile and the actions of humans were somehow harmful to the planet. This has been a mainstream philosophy since the 1960s, and is partially derived from the post-modern movement. The story is coherent if you choose not to look too closely, just like the Earth- entered universe and many other historical paradigms that turned out to be incorrect in part or in whole.
The average Joe cannot believe that tens of thousands of individuals are willingingly taking part in a colossal scam. The notion of a well-coordinated, world-wide scam involving untold thousands of co-conspirators is pretty ridiculous. What is actually happening is the spread of a false narrative, which has happened countless times throughout human history and is still happening today in multiple fields.
We are simply witnessing the power of a false paradigm, and like all false paradigms, this one will collapse or morph into something quite different in time. Since there are many powerful groups benefiting from the false paradigm of a climate change crisis, they will defend it quite vigorously to the bitter end, because that is what we humans do.
The best thing we can do is to keep spreading videos like the one posted above and let the truth take care of itself. We make no progress talking about a colossal scam that average people instinctively know is not possible.
Insightful! Good comment.
It is a bit hard for me to give credence to people whose sole argument for a particular position is that: “they feel bad.” As far as I know, people are responsible for how they feel; their feelings are within their own purview. My thinking means that there is no obligatory “safe spaces” on campus or anywhere else. You are entitled to go hide and ruminate and cogitate and bemoan your life. There is help for you if you elect to go seek it. Of course you can go to your friend’s house as long as they can tolerate you and your emotional troubles and they can help you process your feelings about a number of issues currently in the social milieu. Otherwise, society is not obligated nor are you entitled to some safe harbor. If my child comes to me seeking comfort and compassion, I will provide that; however, I do not see our greater society compelled to provide such comfort just because my child is not yet willing or able to carve out such a sanctuary for themselves.
