Trump weighs executive order on scientific research

Kelsey Brugger and Sean Reilly, E&E News reporters Greenwire: Tuesday, December 17, 2019
White House officials are working on an executive order that would boost public access to federally funded research, prompting publishers to panic about the future of their business models, according to people familiar with the plan.
Ostensibly, the order would follow longtime bipartisan interest in improving public access to research that is paid for by taxpayers.
It is expected to require that publicly funded science be obtainable for free immediately, building on an Obama initiative, multiple sources said.
A memo adopted in 2013 mandated that the results of such research be made available within one year of publication.
Though there is generally broad support for public access, publishing groups like the Association of American Publishers worry that a tougher order would upend their subscription-based business model.
Once it caught wind of the effort, AAP began drafting a sharply worded letter of concern to the White House, multiple sources said. The letter could be sent as early as tomorrow.
About a dozen sources told E&E News that they were aware the White House has been considering an executive order but the details remain murky. A senior administration official declined to comment on “internal deliberative processes that may or may not be happening.”
“President Trump’s Administration continues to be focused on scientific discovery and economic expansion,” the official added via email.
Michael Stebbins, who helped draft the Obama-era memo, generally expressed support for public access and noted that it could spur innovation. “But the devil is definitely in the details,” he said.
Many academic journals are funded by subscription fees collected in the first year of publication. The Trump mandate could force publishers to shift their model so authors pay hefty article processing charges, or APCs.
“Here’s the challenge: A world in which there is immediate open access will result in serious pain to a scientific society or small publisher who relies on subscription revenue,” Stebbins added. “That revenue will have to be made up somehow for them to survive.”
Some scientific experts, who are generally skeptical of the Trump team, are worried that the initiative parallels what they call the administration’s incessant attack on science and, by extension, provides favors to industry.
“What problem are we trying to solve?” asked Andrew Rosenberg, an advocate with the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Others noted that the order would give international competitors like China access to American research, which has been a concern of the Trump administration.
It’s also unusual, sources noted, that a Republican administration would adopt policies that could seriously affect business models.
51 thoughts on “Trump weighs executive order on scientific research”
Heaven forfend that the Chosen Elites should have to archive their “data” and suffer the indignity of their “work’s” being subjected to analysis!
What are the Thompsons to do? How dare any mere mortal question the sainted Phil Jones?
We didn’t ask the government to bail out buggy whip makers. There is no reason to do the same with academic publishers.
I have found them to be rather difficult to deal with (in the four decades I have had to do so), likely because of their monopoly status (which never seems to be good for customer service).
If they were smart, given the unique requirements (equations, etc.) of that line of publishing, one would think they could recreate their business model. Instead, the whine.
“We didn’t ask the government to bail out buggy whip makers.”
This is not the government bailing out whip makers. It is the government requiring that they give away their whips for free.
Nick, it requires that they put their “science” to review, as much of it is questionable. Adjusted data set will be exposed, rather then hiden for critique
As with the case of Phil Jones, someone might find something wrong with the “science”.
Scientific method? How DARE you!
“rather then hiden for critique”
Nothing is hidden. Publishers publish. You may have to pay to read.
In fact, I rarely have difficulty finding any paper I want for free via google scholar. If that fails, researchgate will find a way.
No it is not! It is requiring the tax payer funded buggy whips to be available without further cost to the taxpayer who has already paid for it to be made, and included a nice living for the makers of said buggy whips.
Cheers!
Joe
The government chooses to communicate its research via independent businesses. They charge subscriptions. The government can choose to publish its research directly, if it wants. But if it wants businesses to do it, they have to have an income steam.
Right on Joe! Nick can keep (or sell) all the buggy whips he pays for – those buggy whips paid for with government funds should be immediately available to those who paid — ie US!
The American taxpayer paid for that research, then is made to pay for it again via a middleman (a publisher)? And the middle man gets put out of business? Why was he in the business in the first place? What value does he add to the product?
There was mentioned in the article that there are fears the Chinese could get access to the research. They wouldn’t pay a few bucks to get it from a publisher anyway? You really think a publisher cares who he is selling the information to? Really?
Nick, this potential order is relevant only to federal-funded research, not to any private funding. So, tax dollars pay for some research and the public gets to see it. What’s not to like?
The research is funded. But we’re talking about the activity of selecting and communicating it to the public. You may think that stage is unnecessary. If so, it can be simply by-passed. What is not going to work is requiring businesses to do it without funding.
Surely most of the scientists have already been paid out of the public purse. Then why can’t they be expected to give away their scientific results for free?
The scientists aren’t charging anyone. We’re talking about the publishing firms.
If the government funded the making of the whips then you would be correct. But that never happened.
“government requiring that they give away their whips for free”
No Nick, it’s just what’s happening to other areas of publishing in the age of the Internet. They are going to have to change their business models to adjust to the new realities, just as newspapers and magazines are having to do.
Much of the research is funded by government grants anyway. The grants can pay for the publishing fees that some academic publishing outlets are already charging.
OK then. The public via the government paid for the research to be done. Then the rent seeking publishers think each member of the public should have to pay something like $35 to read the research that she or he already paid to have done.
Nick, yours has to be the straw man argument of the day.
Jordan Peterson explains what’s going on. At around 7:40 in this video he points out that 80% of humanities papers are not cited even once, but the university libraries have to buy the journals. It’s a scam folks and it’s a waste of our tax dollars.
The rent seekers don’t add much value to the process. It would be good to see another publishing model that serves the public and academia better. I’m quite happy with the idea of putting them out of business.
“The rent seekers don’t add much value to the process. “
Then do without them.
It is only for FEDERALLY-funded research. And researchers have to give their info to journals for free – or even pay for publication.
So you’re not on the side of researchers…or the public…but on the side of publishers. Spin away.
I’m not on the side of the publishers. I’m just bemused at the rampant socialism on this thread.
Nick,
Really bad analogy attempt… Take heed:
“It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.”
And the Buggy Whip makers didn’t use taxpayer dollars to produce their product. So easy fix for them to keep their papers locked behind a paywall there. don’t ya think?…
The scientists have already been paid for their work – why should the journals then be allowed to make money for work paid for by the state?
If publishers don’t make money, why should they publish it?
Hard to tell the possible impact, since there is so much variability. Most get free reviews as part of the traditional peer-review process. Open access, online-only journals seem to survive on their charges to the authors, but I wonder about the longevity of access if they cease to exist. More traditional journals get all of that, plus confiscatory subscription rates from various institutions. Those seem to have the most to lose. As a government scientist I always make sure my work is freely available ASAP, which is usually when the online version comes out, regardless.
Many publishers allow authors the right to publish pre-print copies of their publications online. It doesn’t take much work to find these free copies.
It’s in authors’ best interests to make their work readily available. That makes it more likely for others to read their work and hopefully reference their papers in future research. Citation counts are quite important for career advancement and people’s standing in their own academic fields.
Free Peer Review huh. I guess its true then, that you get what you pay for.
Love it.
They have made their careers as gate keepers who stand between the people, and research that the people have already paid for.
It’s always tough to start a new career, but they need to start doing so.
Much of what scientists do is designed to keep people who do not have university jobs from having access to knowledge. I am in favour of this. As for publishers, well given how much fees have sky rocketed by thousands of times, far far higher than any inflation from my early days as a scientist, I can only conclude the publishers are gouging us. They gouge us because we allow it and since we are paying for the gouging with government money, who cares? This gouging was a constant feature of my days as a scientist. I once found a watch repair kit that was exactly the same at $30 as a very expensive laboratory kit for $365 but I had to sneak it into my lab because it did not come from an approved supplier. So I am also in favour of this because I detest gouging.
Does anyone seriously think putting science behind a paywall is going to stop China from reading it?
No. Generally only one copy is sold in the entire country and yet many have access.
Public money.
Public accountability.
In everything except clearly defined areas of national security.
If commercially valuable information might be at risk there could be a short moratorium on public access.
Scientific publishers inhabit a murky world where non-publication of valuable null results and replication studies is the norm without accountability and money changes hands for spurious reasons. If a new model evolves better than the old, the world of research publication can only improve.
The more possible it is for a lone individual to obtain funding for research, the better it is, of course. And the taxpayer who puts the cash on the table must of course decide whether the research looks promising enough to be worth paying for. Why should established scientists , most of whom act and behave in herds according to consensus-driven convictions, sit there and decide?
Great idea.
We’ve been here before.
We can let publishers largely continue their business model by applying a time limit on exclusivity.
It seems entirely reasonable that publicly funded research must be made publicly free to all comers after, say, 12 months or even two years. You won’t find many people on both sides who dispute this.
It might also allow for consistent, enforceable standards about making data freely available. I recall Steve McIntyre as saying something like his main goal was just proper archiving of data. That shouldn’t be controversial amongst real scientists.
Not only not controversial, but an outrage that taxpayer-funded research was not automatically required to be archived and freely available for review.
The scientific method requires that results be repeatable.
Why would we give them even a monopoly of a day? What do they actually add to the research that immediately releasing to the public doesn’t?
My thoughts, too. But after six months.
That’s got to hurt! And if journals don’t bother publishing because there is no money in it – wouldn’t it mean that the nice, cosy peer-review system would have to be carried out elsewhere?
There are multiple levels of “value added” that go into an investigation and publication of results: 1) Scientist’s ideas, training, effort, insight; 2) Effort and perseverance of a research team; 3) Sharing of ideas and third party monitoring, verification of methods and results; 4) Production and editing of a report; 5) Sharing with the public via a) hard copy publishing, and b) electronically. Value of the work can be academic, a salable product, or both. Funding can be public, private, or both.
Now combine all these factors and decide who gets whose $$$ and when, who gets the bragging rights, who gets the intellectual property rights, etc. Bottom line, not a simple problem.
Now add in the Internet as a disruptive technology and it becomes more fun. What if a consortium of ivy league universities all decide that all research efforts be published on Kindle?
So if you were say, a climate researcher who really believed you had just unearthed new information that the current climate crisis responders and humanity in general absolutely should have forthwith, wouldn’t you be really p1ssed off if your revelations were paywalled for 12 months?
What if you missed out on this years’s Nobel because your research masterpiece was not released by languid publishers?
How dare they!
Perhaps the brightest people can be made to give good ideas to the dumbest in order that everyone gets their fair share.
Haven’t people been able to get free pre-prints form the authors for decades?? You would just call/write the author and they would send you a nice, glossy print of their paper. Just allow the authors to post a pdf of their article on their website. The journal gets publication bragging rights. They didn’t do any of the research. They don’t pay for their reviewers. If someone wants to pay to read the journal’s synopsis of some work, or reviews of other areas, so be it. I find it ridiculous that I have to pay $30 for an article that is 10 years old or more. Isn’t this basically the same argument that recording artists used to make with regards to online music? That places like Napster, that offered music for free, would crush the music industry and all of the poor artists and their producers would be penniless. Did this happen?
Are artists still complaining that companies like apple and pandora can offer their products online? Can anyone tell me why a similar format for offering research publications would not work?
If the taxpayer is the one paying, why wouldn’t they be allowed to see what they are paying for? Especially if the result are suspect and are used against the taxpayer.
I applaud any move to demand that any taxpayer funded research be available immediately to the public. The worse abuse of the current system is the researchers provide sensational press releases while hiding the research behind a paywall, and avoiding any criticisms. The current system allows advocates ate scientists to pervert science into an organ of propaganda!
What the publishers should be adding as value is peer review.
They can still have a subscription model. People will pay for it to get a comprehensive analysis and dissection of the published papers.
Of course, that means that the peer reviews will have to be worth the cost, not just rubber-stamp pal reviews.
Exactly.
When scientific research is used to implement hard laws impacting everyone on the planet then, yes, I would say said research should be available to everyone before those laws are enforced.
It’s no different than the general media model. The scientific publishers would have to change to an agglomeration and curation model. In addition providing a commentary. That’s where their value would be.
The coming of the Internet demonstrated that once Joe Public had easy access to information from learned sources, said sources were shewn to be in some instances not as diligent as they had most folk thinking they were. In fact many were exposed as being downright sloppy.
Just imagine the shudder running through the ranks of those accepting the public dime to produce work that they assumed would receive limited exposure to those pesky know alls that abound outside the precincts of academia.
Easy to see why President Trump has so many folk bent out of shape. 🙂
“public access to federally funded research”
Brilliant!