An anti-climatic response to #okboomer and #COP25

Sometimes, things happen on their own, based on a collective of like-thinking minds. Such is the case here. I’m sure readers are familiar by now with the derogatory label “OK Boomer”. Dilbert Cartoonist Scott Adams mentioned a new name for alarmists on his most recent Periscope – “Ok Doomer”.

Some background from Wiki:

“OK Boomer” is a catchphrase and internet meme that gained popularity among younger cohorts throughout 2019, used to dismiss or mock attitudes stereotypically attributed to the baby boomer generation. It is considered by some to be ageist.

Our cartoonist, Josh, was watching Scott Adams Periscope and penned a couple of responses.

The COP#25 conference in a nutshell:

