How Much Sun Could A Sunshine Shine?

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
It has been pointed out that while many of the global climate models (GCMs) are not all that good at forecasting future climate, they all do quite well at hindcasting past climate. Curious, that.
So I was interested in a paper from August of this year entitled The energy balance over land and oceans: An assessment based on direct observations and CMIP5 climate models. You’ll have to use SciHub using the DOI to get the full paper.
What they did in the paper is to compare some actual measurements of the energy balance, over both the land and the ocean, with the results of 43 climate models for the same locations. They used the models from the Fifth Climate Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP5).
They compared models to observations regarding a suite of variables such as downwelling sunlight at the surface, reflected sunlight at the top of the atmosphere (TOA), upwelling TOA thermal (longwave) radiation, and a number of others.
Out of all of these, I thought that one of the most important ones would be the downwelling sunlight at the surface. I say that because it is obvious to us—sunny days are warmer than cloudy days. So if we want to understand the temperature, one of the first places to start is the downwelling solar energy at the surface. Downwelling sunlight also is important because we have actual ground-truth observations at a number of sites around the globe, so we can compare the models to reality.
But when I went to look at their results, I was astounded to find that there were large mean (average) errors in surface sunshine (modeled minus observed), with individual models ranging from about 24 W/m2 too much sunshine to 15 W/m2 too little sunshine. Here are the values:
Now, consider a few things about these results:
First, despite the average modeled downwelling sunshine at the surface varying by 40 W/m2 from model to model, all of these models do a workmanlike job of hindcasting past surface temperatures.
Next, the mean error across the models is 7.5 W/m2 … so on average, they assume far too much sunlight is hitting the surface.
Next, this is only one of many radiation values shown in the study … and all of them have large errors.
Next, results at individual locations are often wildly wrong, and …
Finally, we are using these models, with mean errors from -15 W/m2 to +23 W/m2, in a quixotic attempt to diagnose and understand a global radiation imbalance which is claimed to be less than one single solitary watt per square metre (1 W/m2), and to diagnose and understand a claimed trend in TOA downwelling radiation of a third to half of a W/m2 per decade …
I leave it to the reader to consider and discuss the implications of all of that. One thing is obvious. Since they can all hindcast quite well, this means that they must have counteracting errors that are canceling each other out.
And on my planet, getting the right answer for the wrong reasons is … well … scary.
Regards to all on a charmingly chilly fall evening,
w.
PS—As usual, I request that when you comment you quote the exact words you are discussing so we can all understand who and what you are referring to.
“they all do quite well at hindcasting”….
…if a model was really crappy at hindcasting….would they even run it?
or just keep tuning it until it got hindcasting…and then run it
Same principle as computerized horse race picks which use the past to predict the future. When the derived rules are run over the test set (i.e., all the past data), profits look good. But when applied to tomorrow’s races, you lose.
About 50 years ago I came across just such a (not computerised then, obviously) system based on backing horses on their placing in named races.
A friend and I applied it (in theory, I hasten to add) for two seasons while back-checking the results for the five years prior to the five-year base period on which it was calculated. As the tipster claimed, it made an average profit of around 65 points for each of those five seasons but needless to say it failed miserably in the two years we tested it and in the five years we back-checked.
The most egregious failure was in the Ayr Gold Cup when it threw up no fewer than five selections for the race from a field of six! My friend and I couldn’t resist the temptation and backed the sixth horse which won fairly comfortably at 8/1!
Far be it from me to suggest that climate modellers are conmen but betting systems of all kinds should serve as an awful warning that patterns which we can identify, or even create, by tweaking our data to fit previous occurrences tell us nothing about how events will unfold in the future, especially with something as chaotic as climate where the component parts and their interactions with each other are infinitely more variable than the relationship between horse, jockey, track, weather, distance, weight or even whether the horse is “in the mood”!
Except when hindcasting the 1910 to 1940 warming, where very little warming was predicted by whatever model was used.
and models generally predicted warming from 1940 to 1975, when there was cooling (gradually being “adjusted away” by smarmy government bureaucrats)
and no model predicted a relatively flat temperature trend from 2005 to mid-2015.
Other than those three misses, the computer games, er, I mean climate models, are close enough for government work.
“Climate models” are best at “Blindcasting”, a new work I just invented.
The albedo change over the time isn’t correct implemented or even not present in models.
Maybe some input knobs go to ‘eleven’. What is the mean number and range of total inputs to the models? Maybe the hindcasting being correct in all studies reflects a wonderful diversity of inputs that can be tweaked to get to the most desired past state of being. The future in the models tends to be harder to cut to measure; more pret-a-porter, than the past so the fit is off.
They maybe using too many adjustment dials on the models?
Mac
The reason you get agreement when averaging over time at a single location is because clouds form and move and evaporate on an hourly basis and the long term averages are averaging when clouds are present and when the sky is clear. Also, in the lower latitudes, the night/day cycles affect the rates of surface and cloud evaporation/condensation as radiation (both ways) is controlling the formation/evaporation of clouds. Also, note that these cycles are controlling the natural emission and sink rates of CO2.
Great find.
As always, the models look less and less useful as details of their operation become known.
Or put another way: a model is a concrete expression of the creator’s biases.
a model is a concrete expression of the creator’s biases
No, a model is a concrete expression of the creator’s understanding.
and this understanding is influence by his biases ?
Yes I agree Stephen, and scientists are far from understanding.
One person’s bias is another’s understanding.
… which is informed by, amongst other things, his prejudices. Unless he is an automaton.
No.
Not understanding.
A model is an expression of the creator’s opinion — little or no understanding is required … and if the model predictions are way off from the observations, then a lack of understanding is demonstrated … and the model is falsified … except in government climate “science”, where nothing can be falsified.
Of course because they are all “tuned” by adjusting various fudge factors called “parameterisations” . The more unconstrained variables you have to play with the closer you can model any arbitrary time line ( irrespective of where it come from or how accurate it is: it could be randomised data).
However, you only need to look closer at the early 20th c. warming to realise that NONE of the models even vaguely reproduce both the early and and the late 20th c warming periods. You already know it’s forced or fake similarity and not due to “basic physics”.
“they must have counteracting errors that are canceling each other out.” Another possibility is that they are totally independent of the climate system. Illustration:
Many years ago a friend of mine was drafted into a military IT unit. They were working on a secret project (of course), and the computer was mostly not working, so they could not really test their software. And the day of reckoning – the deadline – came. What to do?
They knew the test case – read input data, process them, produce a known good output. So they wrote a very simple program – read all punched cards, then print a hardcoded text. They passed the ministerial test with flying colors.
I am not saying that the CMIP5 models are that fraudulent, but they surely have enough adjustable parameters to allow them to match the past. But sooner or later, they’ll run out of those parameters, then the past will have to be adjusted. That phase is beginning already.
Exaggerate the sensitivity to volcanic forcing and you can cool early 20th c and the latter decades of that century.
This allows you exaggerate the sensitivity to CO2 which counteracts the later volcanic cooling while maintaining an exaggerated projected warming.
Lacis et al 1992 calculated optical density ( AOD ) scaling at 30 W/m^2 from “basic physics” and observations from El Chichon.
This “basic physics” approach was later abandoned in favour of simply “tuning” to reconcile models with the climate record. This meant dropping the scaling to about 20W/m^2, a HUGE change.
This all fell apart when there was no long the presence of the two balancing forcings in the post Y2K period. Hence the need to rewrite the climate record with Karl’s “pause buster” data rigging.
I mean you would not expect them to adjust the model to the facts when they could adjust the facts to fit the model.
What has to be remembered is that we know so little about how our climate changes on a scale of decades, centuries, and millenia, and so few of the variables or their complex unknown interactions. We are a long way from predicting future climate, (a couple centuries of steady research at least), and for the same reasons, we cannot explain past climate on those scales. Models are good at hindcasting? Not even close. If so, please explain how they are doing it, without knowing the complex variables and interactions, some cyclical, with a gargantuan amount of chaos thrown in.
Does the Surface Downwelling Solar radiation of each model in any way correlate with the average surface temperatures of each of the models? Somehow I would expect that just might be the case …
They’re not models, they’re mimics. They start out building a model and when it won’t hindcast they start tweaking hundreds of the variables until it works but it’s no longer a model and won’t work beyond the confines of the mimic.