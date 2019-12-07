Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg: “They try so desperately to silence us”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greta Thunberg while being mobbed by reporters in Madrid complained that “they” were desperate to silence her – but the COP25 climate conference she hopes to influence is already on the verge of failure.
Greta Thunberg: ‘They try so desperately to silence us’
Matt McGrath Environment correspondent @mattmcgrathbbc
…
The 16-year-old was mobbed by press and spectators when she visited the conference centre earlier on Friday.
She had to be escorted away for her own safety amid shouts of “leave her alone” from concerned observers.
…
“People want everything to continue like now and they are afraid of change,” she told reporters.
“And change is what we young people are bringing and that is why they want to silence us and that is just a proof that we are having an impact that our voices are being heard that they try so desperately to silence us.”
…
This COP started with great hope last Monday, with strong words from the UN secretary-general and others, warning that time is running out and that negotiators should be guided by the science.
Since then, the urgency has given way to frustration.
Little obvious progress is being made on the central question of raising countries’ ambitions to cut carbon.
Indeed, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa said the issue of increased pledges wasn’t even on the agenda for the final outcome of this conference.
“We don’t have in the agenda one item that’s called ‘ambition’ and, therefore, it’s not like we are expecting to have a specific decision on that.”
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-50680781
Who are “they” who are trying to silence you Greta? Not climate skeptics – because we want as many people as possible to hear your message.
Greta makes the people I despise squirm by exposing their hypocrisy, while she practices that very same hypocrisy herself. And the funniest part, the people she targets have to sit there and take it, otherwise they’ll be accused of not caring.
12 thoughts on “Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg: “They try so desperately to silence us””
Who are ‘they’ and what have ‘they’ been doing to silence Greta? She seems to have got herself heard somehow!
The 16-year-old was mobbed by press and spectators ….
And she thinks people are trying to silence her? I am certainly not trying to silence her. She’s the epitome of what is wrong with that entire philosophy. No one dares question anything, no matter how silly it is.
No, please, let her rattle on. Phenomena do not have prolonged spans of time….
Who cares about Pippi Thunderpants Thunberg? She provides no information and is merely a creation of the media. If I never read her name again it will still be too soon. Go away….
Thank you, Michael.
Ditto.
Regards,
Bob
Can’t get enough of Greta. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=golAjKMDuVk
What is on the agenda of this UN Party?
What are all these folks doing?
– – – insert Josh’s drawing of everyone asking everyone else “Where’s my money? – – –
Can the UN and friends get any more pathetic?
John F. Hultquist, asked, “What is on the agenda of this UN Party?”
It’s called the “World Totalitarianism Fund” or the WTF to most of us.
Regards,
Bob
Yes, guilty as charged. Can you just shut up about your ignorant climate doom? We’ve heard it a million times already. It’s stupid, annoying, and boring, and I don’t care about your obsession. I think there’s medication for that. I’ll have a beer. It helps me with your whining.
i pity this poor deluded child… and despise the parents/schools/MFM that created her.
Well … we’re doing a pretty shitty job of “silencing her”. Or “silencing” anyone else in the great CAGW scam.
Well, aren’t you /special/?
Nobody wants to silence you, we just want to laugh and point and mock. You are free to babble whatever nonsense you desire, just as we are free to make fun of you.
If we were really going to silence these people, they’d be /silent/. But they just aren’t worth that kind of effort.
You gotta love this: A microphone wherever she goes. MSM coverage round the clock. NYTimes Sponsorship. Yet what does she do but step to the microphone and declare she is being silenced.
Is there anyone on the planet within reach of a TV, Radio, Newspaper or internet access that doesn’t know who she is? Plenty may wonder, why does she have such a loud voice but nobody is asking – who is Greta? This isn’t a disillusioned child. This is a delusional one. She needs psychiatric help.