Black Friday Tesla Fail: Half a Mile Queue to Recharge

h/t JoNova, ZeroHedge – Tesla Car Owners were stuck in a massive queue at Kettleman City Supercharger station on Friday, as the facility was overwhelmed by virtue signalling Californians.
‘Bet they wish they had gas!’ Chaos in California as Tesla drivers are stranded for hours in a half-a-mile-long line to charge their cars on Black Friday
- Shanon Stellini was travelling through Kettleman City on November 30 when she stumbled across around 50 of the electric cars waiting in line for a recharge
- The stagnant procession reportedly spanned back more than half a mile
- ‘Bet they wish they had gas’, quipped Stellini’s partner in a video she captured of the backlog – but for the drivers stranded it was no laughing matter
- The Supercharging station’s 40 charge points was still not enough to meet the overwhelming demand of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend
- To make matters worse, simultaneous re-charging slows down the speed of for everyone – stalling a process that can already take up to 75 minutes
Dozens of Tesla drivers in California were forced to wait in an extensive line after what should’ve been a quick stop at a Supercharger station turned into an hours-long ordeal.
Shanon Stellini was travelling through Kettleman City on November 30 when she stumbled across a backlog of around 50 of the electric cars waiting to recharge in a half-mile line outside of at a station near Interstate 5.
‘Bet they wish they had gas’, quipped Stellini’s partner in a video she captured of the chaos – but for the drivers stranded in the stagnant line the issue was certainly no laughing matter.
The Kettleman City Supercharger station – located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco – is already immensely popular, but even with 40 charging stalls on-site the facility was still overrun by the overwhelming demand that one of the year’s busiest travel times brings.
Clearly the solution is more government handouts for Elon Musk, to build a network of recharging stations so extensive Tesla owners never have to feel embarrassed in front of deplorables driving gas guzzlers.
And there are those that want to put the whole transportation system on the grid. Madness.
Imagine if every vehicle was electric 😐 Waiting 75 for a charge is just silly.
To make matters worse, simultaneous re-charging slows down the speed of for everyone – stalling a process that can already take up to 75 minutes
This is not all bad news for the electric vehicle market. It shows there has been high demand, and the supply of rechargers hasn’t kept up. When the supply has caught up, a recharge will only take 75 minutes.
It’s all bad news.
car manf are working on just that….planning to go all elec in the near future
…and not a one of them planning on the infrastructure to support it
Volkswagen/Audi is going to make EV batteries in a repurposed factory building near Ingolstadt. They have no idea whether their sprinkler system is strong enough for the increased fire hazard.
“simultaneous re-charging slows down the speed of for everyone”
In other words, adding more recharging stations won’t help.
Doesn’t seem to show a great understanding of what peak demand conditions can do. He should know how many cars he’s sold and where and have some idea of the potential extreme conditions. Supposedly they were to address these concerns with deployment of the “mega pack”. I don’t think they are people to trust in transforming the much more complex power grid.
Time to form the AEAA (American Electric Automobile Association), which works like AAA except their breakdown trucks include big diesel generators which can give stranded EV drivers enough charge to limp home, or at least as far as the next charging station.
It would be the ultimate irony if in order to support enough charging stations to keep EV drivers from running flat, that each station would include its own high capacity diesel generator.
Probably took St. Greta less time to sail across the Atlantic than it did to get thru that line and get recharged.
But it’s a small price to pay for saving the planet. Bragging rights like that have associated costs, or should have.
According to Wikipedia:
A quick search did not reveal a breakdown of locations or stalls by state. With those numbers, the average Tesla supercharging station has only 9 individual stalls, so the 40-port station named here is a relative monster. Those Tesla owners complaining about the wait times should be grateful the station wasn’t hit with one of the rolling blackouts PG&E imposed to limit fire risk from sparking wires.
Long charging station wait times will likely become more common as more EVs are taken on the road for holiday travel.
Simple arithmetic: if it takes ten times longer to refill using electricity than gas, it will take ten times as much area to hold the cars while they are refilling. Rest areas will need to be ten times larger and more area is also needed to for the additional electrical infrastructure.
Add on the additional area for the windmills and solar cells to supply the charging infrastructure and the country starts to look kinda small.
I would love to know how much CO2 is used in the production of power for these running of these devices compared to a regular car. I’ve never seen a comparison of different vehicles. Can you imagine a working car running like this? Or a truck? Or an ambulance? What does it cost to replace batteries? And how long do the batteries last before they need to be replaced? And how much CO2 and other greenhouse gasses are released in the manufacture of these batteries? How much lithium, cobalt etc is available in mining for batteries and how long will that hold out when everyone is using an electric vehicle? And how much will it costs as it becomes increasingly rare?
And how much do they cost? A nice one in Australia will cost you about $200,000….or you could buy this Aston Martin for less than that, https://autotraderau-res.cloudinary.com/t_cg_car_l/inventory/2019-12-04/89687673245751/10837775/2017_aston_martin_v8_Used_1.jpg
It costs more to run, until you take battery life into account and then I would say the differences would be bugger all and depreciation will favour the Aston Martin massively…if these things don’t matter to you then buy a Tesla, you know it makes sense?
This just demonstrates what a nightmare these long recharge times are from a logistics standpoint.
How many recharging stations would be needed to handle this peak demand? Don’t forget to factor in the fact that more cars recharging means less power for each individual car.
That many stations will have to be available all the time, meaning they will be sitting idle most of the time.
Each station costs the same, regardless of how infrequently it is used.
Mike Jones, in real life you charge just as long as you need to. I have never spent more than fifteen minutes at a charger. That is traveling across the sparse North Arizona highlands, where superchargers are relatively rare.
Typically five minutes when I need enough to get home. In day to day driving, I charge at night. Maybe two or three times a week.
Charging the bottom half of the battery pack takes around ten minutes, with that you can go as far as you need most of the time.
To think I thought a queue of 3 cars ahead of you with 40 minute 80% charges would be a typical long weekend was a reasonable assumption with Bill Shorten’s electric car virtue signalling. I think I was being rather conservative.
Fast charge they said- we all know that excess heat from fast charging will damage the expensive battery.
The scenario was a weekend away from Sydney, since, with exemptions for various groups, basically all people in big cities would have to buy electric cars eventually.
Every 250 km, you would have to do your recharging. 4 times 40 minutes- nearly 3 hours bored waiting and still only 80% charge. How do you think the kids will be behaving by the end of that 3 hours? How about having to do it 200 km down the road? Oh, it becomes night time. Lower range using headlights. Another 3 hours. There will be more time spent charging than driving!
Now I ask-will you ever go on a weekend or long weekend away in your electric car with or without the kids ever again? Tourism in towns will simply end. As the horror stories spread to work places about the nightmare “holiday” that end to road trips will start far earlier than you would think.
Delicious irony- people will hear the horror stories and keep their petrol driven cars on the road far longer than they should, knowing that when they are eventually forced to buy an electric car, road trips just end.
The most disturbing thing is that 48.2% of the voters voted for Bill Shorten’s insane plans that he did not even bother giving a costing for. With the young being brainwashed with green propaganda, 2 more election cycles and we are doomed.
Anyone who can afford a Tesla can afford a second car with a proper energy source, so it’s their own fault for going out in the wrong car.
These green enviros must really support the mining industry, because just the amount of copper that will be needed to massively expand the distribution grid with minimum 50 KVA transformers everywhere will be a huge expansion. Not to mention all the copper, cobalt and lithium that will be required to expand the EV fleet. I know we have discussed that here for ages, but I have yet to meet the alarmist who says the EV is part of the overall solution to ‘carbon’, and climate change, but then they are protesting all the mining everywhere too that will be required to do this massive expansion.
This just reinforces my opinion that we need a super efficient ICE micro generator that is built into the EV. Not as big as a Plug In Hybrid ICE engine, but a super light weight 15-20 Kw ICE generator that supplies thermal heat for the cabin heating and keeping the batteries warm, in addition to a modest range extender for a longer trip, or charge your batteries off grid anywhere. Until there is a robust distribution grid that will handle multiple high amp charging on every street, the EV is just a pipe dream for some people that they haven’t even fully thought out.
Anybody know how much a recharge costs please?
Depends on what you’re asking. If you’re talking superchargers, Tesla offered free lifetime supercharging for Model S purchasers and maybe some Model X’s as well, until about 2018 as I recall, so for many owners it’s free. For later cars, Tesla charges .26 per kWh at a supercharger.
For charging at home, you pay your electricity rate, which for me is about .09 per kWh. For my driving habits, that’s about the same cost as a gasoline engine that gets 95-110 mph depending on the season (winter is hard on mileage).
Good point. And where is my equivalent FREE gas pump? SUCH HYPOCRISY. Long live ICE. (If you have to ask, you’re part of the problem.)
Something about the cart before the horse. Liberals…pffft.
Wait just one minute . . . the driving distance from downtown LA to Kettleman City, CA is only 176 miles via I-5 N. Similarly, the distance from downtown San Francisco to Kettleman City is only 209 miles via I-5 S.
Whatever happened to the EPA-rated 270-290 mile range for Tesla 90 kWh battery pack, or the 350-370 mile range for the Tesla 100 kWh battery pack?
Thoughts:
a) Not that many Tesla drivers consider they may have to wait to get a slot at a Tesla supercharging station.
b) Not that many Tesla drivers think they should start a long trip with a full charge.
c) Not that many Tesla drivers want to be inconvenienced by having to drive significantly out of their planned route in order to find a Supercharging station that might not be in such demand at peak times.
d) Far too many Tesla drivers suffer “range anxiety” when their battery gets below 40% of full charge.
e) What do Tesla drivers in California do when the electric utility companies say they may shut down their power lines for several days due to predicted high winds and the danger of transmission lines sparking wildfires?
Part of “range anxiety” is having a dependable charging option. EV’s are great for grocery-getting, short hops and errand running as they would have a signicant impact on air quality when the fleet is 50% +, but to head out to grandmother’s house on Thanksgiving Day weekend is inane AND insane. The only cast-iron rock solid way to own an EV, especially here in Cali is with a 220 charge port PLUS a whole-house generator for when PG&E decides to PSS you off.
Doesn’t the electric rate go up in CA with high demand? Thus, charging your car at “Peak Time” will double the price.