Black Friday Tesla Fail: Half a Mile Queue to Recharge

h/t JoNova, ZeroHedge – Tesla Car Owners were stuck in a massive queue at Kettleman City Supercharger station on Friday, as the facility was overwhelmed by virtue signalling Californians.

‘Bet they wish they had gas!’ Chaos in California as Tesla drivers are stranded for hours in a half-a-mile-long line to charge their cars on Black Friday

Shanon Stellini was travelling through Kettleman City on November 30 when she stumbled across around 50 of the electric cars waiting in line for a recharge

The stagnant procession reportedly spanned back more than half a mile

‘Bet they wish they had gas’, quipped Stellini’s partner in a video she captured of the backlog – but for the drivers stranded it was no laughing matter

The Supercharging station’s 40 charge points was still not enough to meet the overwhelming demand of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

To make matters worse, simultaneous re-charging slows down the speed of for everyone – stalling a process that can already take up to 75 minutes

Dozens of Tesla drivers in California were forced to wait in an extensive line after what should’ve been a quick stop at a Supercharger station turned into an hours-long ordeal.

Shanon Stellini was travelling through Kettleman City on November 30 when she stumbled across a backlog of around 50 of the electric cars waiting to recharge in a half-mile line outside of at a station near Interstate 5.

‘Bet they wish they had gas’, quipped Stellini’s partner in a video she captured of the chaos – but for the drivers stranded in the stagnant line the issue was certainly no laughing matter.

The Kettleman City Supercharger station – located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco – is already immensely popular, but even with 40 charging stalls on-site the facility was still overrun by the overwhelming demand that one of the year’s busiest travel times brings.

